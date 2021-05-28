Dr. Michael J. Breus: “Making sleep a priority”

Stop Caffeine by 2 pm, caffeine has a half-life of 6–8 hours so if you stop by 2, then at least ½ is out of your system by 10pm. This will help with falling asleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Michael Breus, PhD

Dr. Breus is a double board-certified clinical psychologist and sleep specialist. He is one of only 168 people in the world to have taken and passed the sleep medical boards without having gone to medical school. He has written 3 Amazon best sellers, teaching readers how to get great sleep, how to lose weight through sleep and how to use hormonal timing to live their best lives. He was the sleep expert for WebMD for 14 years and is in the media daily educating about sleep. He has been in practice for 23 years and lives in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Sure. I am from a suburb outside Atlanta, called Sandy Springs Georgia, I went to college in upstate New York at Skidmore College, and got my PhD and Masters at The University of Georgia. During my residency I started in the sleep lab and by the 3rd day I fell in love with sleep medicine. You change someone’s sleep, you change their life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career choice?

It’s sometimes hard to find places where you can really help someone, make a difference and really do a lot of good, sleep hits that on the spot. Sleep affects every organ system and every disease state. Literally everything you do, you do better with a good night’s sleep. I think it is the single best way to level up anyone’s performance and I love watching people succeed.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

In my 3rd book The Power of When, I developed a new system to categorize chronotypes. Chronotype are genetically predetermined sleep schedules that our bodies tend to want to follow. Think about being called an early-bird, or a night owl. My contribution was that I found a 4th type, for insomnia. I then revamped the assessment tool for identifying chronotypes and developed a quiz so EVERYONE can learn what their type is and how to live better for it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Promise of Sleep by Dr. Bill Dement. He is known as The Father of Sleep Medicine and he was one of my mentors. I have read the book, but the physical copy itself is a treasure for me, since he signed my copy and he has always been a great supporter of my work. I was fortunate enough to have the honor to speak in his course at Stanford University called Sleep and Dreams, where I still lecture each semester. Dr. Dement passed away last year.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

You either win or learn -Nelson Mandela

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Everyone’s sleep need is different, this can depend upon age, gender, menstrual cycle, diet, medical condition, pain, etc. So there is really no one amount of sleep that is perfect for everyone. If we looked at a range I would say between 6.5–9 makes sense. When you look at people younger than 18, there are very specific recommendations. Interestingly there are none as we age.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

There is, the answer is based on something called your chronotype. If your genetic chronotype is that of an early bird (what I call a Lion) then you will get better sleep QUALITY (not just quantity), but if genetically you are a night owl (what I call a Wolf) then you are better off staying up later.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sure. They may see improvements in three different areas: physically, cognitively, and emotionally. For example, in the physical aspect we see that as a person sleep debt decreases that reaction time speeds back up. This can be especially important for athletes, drivers, or people with those types of jobs. As another example in the cognitive realm, we see improvements in memory. And finally in the emotional department, one example would be a lessening of anxiety with more sleep.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

No, I would say that your priority should be waking up at the same time every day, including the weekends. If you only do that, your sleep will improve automatically. Next, lower your caffeine consumption, it’s not really helping and its reducing sleep quality tremendously. Stay active, remember that sleep is recovery, you need to have something to recover from. Those are the priorities.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

It’s about priorities and creating healthy habits in the right environment. When you have a routine, it works, your body responds to it. Yes, it requires some discipline, but you can figure out a system for you, and it can still be effective. Finally, you can’t sleep in an environment that is not “sleep friendly” and you need the right gear.

My three obstacles would be:

1) making sleep a priority,

2) lack of routine and discipline, and

3) having the right equipment/environment for sleep.

Solutions:

Step1: I find that having an accountability partner can be helpful, working with a coach or doing some self-study to create a routine and then rewarding yourself when completing your tasks (other than the benefit of getting good sleep).

Step 2 evaluate your bed and bedroom, if you feel any soreness when you get up in the morning, more than having had a good workout the day before, you may need a new bed (I got a Hastens, its incredible — here was my journey) If it has been more than 3 years you probably need a new pillow, and make sure you are using sheeting and blankets that are helping you to stay cool for better sleep.

I believe that sleep is a performance activity, just like being a running you perform better when you have the right equipment, sleep acts the same way, when you have the right bed, pillow, sheets, lighting and sound and temperature, you will sleep better, it’s really that simple.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Of course:

Step 1: Wake up at the same time every day based on your chronotype (www.chronoquiz.com), this keeps your circadian rhythm in sync and all your systems will run more efficiently and effectively.

Step 2: Stop Caffeine by 2 pm, caffeine has a half-life of 6–8 hours so if you stop by 2, then at least ½ is out of your system by 10pm. This will help with falling asleep.

Step 3: Stop alcohol 3 hours before bed, and limit to 2 drinks with 2 glasses of water. Stay hydrated, and l=allow your alcohol to digest (average 1 drink per hour).

Step 4: Exercise for 20–30 min daily, but not within 4 hours of bed.

Step 5: Evaluate your bed and bedroom. Consider a new pillow and mattress, these will be the best investments you could possibly make! I sleep on a Hastens and love it.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I wrote an entire blog on this exact question: https://thesleepdoctor.com/2019/09/21/how-to-go-back-to-sleep-when-you-wake-up-at-night/

But here are the top things to think about:

Internally:

Don’t Go to the Bathroom Unless You Need to!

Stop Fluids an Hour and a Half Before Bed

Use the 4–7–8 Breathing Method

Be Positive

Externally:

Install Nightlights Between the Bedroom and the Bathroom

Put Your Phone Away

Don’t Watch the Clock

When All Else Fails, Get Up and Do Something That’s Relaxing and Non-Stimulating

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping is great for anyone who did not get great sleep the night before unless you are an insomniac. Then you should never nap. There are several types of naps, but the key is to not nap too long. Nothing over 25 min. And I use my nap hack I call The Nap A Latte™. This is my favorite strategy for those days when your energy is really lagging and you need a quick lift. The Nap A Latte™ combines a moderate amount of caffeine with a short period of rest, to deliver you the benefits of both at once. Here’s how it works:

Drink a 6-to-8-ounce cup of coffee, quickly. (Add ice cubes to cool it down if you’d like.) You want about 90–100 mg caffeine, which is roughly the content of a regular cup of coffee — not a super-sized version.

Quickly, find a quiet place to lie down and take a 20-minute snooze. Set a timer so you don’t oversleep.

You’ll wake just as the stimulant effects of the caffeine are kicking in (roughly 20 min), having also relieved some of the sleep pressure that’s been building, making you feel tired.

The Nap A Latte™ is NOT an everyday napping strategy. I recommend using this nap no more than two times a week. If you find yourself seriously tired during the day on a routine basis, it’s time to take a close look at your sleep routine, including how much sleep you’re getting and your sleep hygiene habits.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Joe Rogan, I have a crazy story to tell him about my 4 trips to visit him, that he never knew about.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m at www.thesleepdoctor.com, or www.chronoquiz.com. FB @thesleepdoctor Twitter @thesleepdoctor; IG: @thesleepdoctor

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you. Remember Sleep is a lot like Love the less you look for it the more it shows up!