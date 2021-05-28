Sabyasachi Dutta of Vidatec: “Every word and action of yours, count”

Every word and action of yours, count. You are always being watched and judged. Be very careful of the image and footprints you leave behind. There are many things that ought to remain behind closed doors. Casual comments / acts should be avoided as best as possible. Be the inspiration many in your surroundings look up to, don’t disappoint them.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mr. Sabyasachi Dutta .

Currently, Sabyasachi is heading the Indian operation of a Scotland HQ company — Vidatec. Armed with wide experience in various leadership roles spanning more than two decades, Sabyasachi has successfully led diverse Indian and global organizations multi-million dollar businesses in the past. His expertise lies in start-ups (led two global companies entry in India) and turning-around ailing businesses.

A National Merit Scholar, Sabyasachi is BE & MBA and has been honoured as a Distinguished Alumnus of his institute. Subsequently, he has done short term certificate courses on Leadership from VGSoM (IIT-Kharagpur) and on Strategic Management from IIM-Bangalore.

Sabyasachi also has rich international exposure having worked / travelled extensively across geographies and understands intense business demands of today’s globally connected economies.

A doer and challenge seeker, he is adept in people management skills and a die-hard optimist. He successfully made a name for himself in multiple industries he has worked before. A much sought after ‘Guest Lecturer’ he cherishes interacting with younger generation and sharing thoughts.

He is also a mentor and has helped many under severe depression traverse difficult times both in corporate and social milieu.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Pleasure! Thank you for offering me this platform to share my thoughts. Well, right from my childhood I had keen interest to understand how things work. What drives machines? Used to stay engrossed playing with Lego toys trying to make crazy things. This continued through my teenage years and no wonder I graduated in Mechanical Engineering with distinction. Modestly speaking, I excelled in studies as it helped me satiate my continuous desire to learn something new, a bit more deeply. Subsequently, did MBA and cut my teeth in professional environment amidst blue collar workers. From thereon it’s been a long journey through multiple industries and niche domains. All through traversing this career journey learnt the value of humanity and empathy that otherwise stays invisible in a mechanized world.

Can you tell us about valuable learnings from your first job / story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Fresh out of B-school, I started my career in a large manufacturing company. It gave me valuable exposure understanding the intricacies and demands of 24×7 production units that’s churning out goods non-stop and need to get them sold quickly.

Learnt many things from that first professional assignment like :

a) The art of quick decision making

b) Ability to foresee possible hurdles and choosing the best option that minimizes the impact of those hurdles

c) Never be penny wise & pound foolish and

d) Taking the team along with you, understanding the importance of each cog in the wheel.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Have always been self-driven and a sharply focused man; bundled with raw energy of youth. Sharp focus to achieve goals one step at a time has been one of my core success mantras. It immensely helped me to overcome temporary setbacks and hurdles.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

One should never think of having achieved everything. Every day is a new day offering you newer learnings.

Challenges at the peak of pyramid are radically different than challenges at the bottom but one can never say there aren’t any. Only the form and substance changes. The fighter within you will never disappoint provided you grasp the problem / issue and address them holistically in an ethical manner.

Remember, success achieved through unethical means is a bubble which eventually bursts.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is a real incident when I was just starting my career. Those days bulk of customer payments were used to be made via cheques. Once while I was negotiating for a new deal with a repeat customer, he handed me over an envelop that had last deal’s payment. Naïve me just took a look at the amount that tallied with the invoice value and I put it inside my briefcase. Little did I realize that the cheque wasn’t signed by the signatory. Came back to office while handing it over to the accountant he pointed out the folly and we had a hearty laugh but also left me hugely embarrassed.

It taught me to give ‘attention to details’. In the enthusiasm of cracking a million rupees deal I had forgotten the importance of other minor aspects of business.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Right at the outset of one’s career one should have clarity of vision that it’s going to be a long haul.

There will be ups & downs and all days won’t be same. The ecstasy and agony need to be handled with equivalence. If you are looking for instant gratification you may succumb to ‘burn out’. I love giving the example of ‘hot air balloon’ that soars to great high when controlled fire burns in its belly, the moment fire goes uncontrolled in no time it gets reduced to complete ash.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been many mentors and guides who have helped me immeasurably in my two decades plus career journey. I look up to corporate doyens like JRD Tata, Jack Welch, Lou Gerstner, Akio Morita etc. and learn from their career paths.

When I was at my career infancy, one extraordinary person living in Calcutta helped me to inculcate philosophical streaks towards life. He taught me to be as immune as possible to most of the career incidents and take them as ‘par for the course’. The success should not go to one’s head and failures to despondency.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Being in a position to influence people in my surrounding and endowed with a persuasive personality I have always tried to goad people to look at positives and shed pessimism. Life is never ‘all black’ or ‘all white’ it is usually grey — shades of which constantly vary.

I am currently a mentor extending helping hand to many, particularly rookies, who seek guidance and help to wade through difficult personal and professional crises.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The world that exists out there as seen from top of the career pyramid could be vastly different than what we study in classrooms / books.

Many of the theories and postulates may not be replicated in real life situations in toto. They might be required to tweak to meet the situational demands.

Every word and action of yours, count. You are always being watched and judged. Be very careful of the image and footprints you leave behind. There are many things that ought to remain behind closed doors. Casual comments / acts should be avoided as best as possible. Be the inspiration many in your surroundings look up to, don’t disappoint them.

At the pinnacle, you could be very lonely that many pays for success. Being human, this loneliness need not curb your natural instincts. Develop friends / confidantes if possible beyond official circles to share and using them as ‘sounding boards’

Keep learning, keep evolving. Having reached top doesn’t mean you become arrogant and behave as Mr. KnowAll. Hubris has been the cause of many downfall.

These are some of the learnings I imbued either myself or from my close friends’ circle and have always tried to follow them with utmost sincerity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am already involved in a very small way with an apolitical, socio-cultural organization in my neighborhood. We strive to offer help to needy and promote our activities the best possible way to include more people thereby broadening our horizon. During the peak of pandemic, we went out of the way to support least privileged people who got affected the most.

I wish we now expand beyond Mumbai and take our philanthropic activities to the countryside where many still live in deprived conditions.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!