Brunde Broady: “Add marbles to your life”

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brunde Broady. When Brunde Broady’s infant son experienced an onslaught of health issues that conventional medicine could neither define nor treat, she began her own research-based quest for answers. Over the course of ten years, she pulled together hundreds of threads from scientific journal articles and revealed the importance of the enzyme Calcium ATPase. Broady has a Yale MBA and has received patents in both the United States and China related to her work on Calcium ATPase. She wrote The Calcium Connection: The Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of Your Cellular Health to share her knowledge with as many people as possible to help them make educated health and lifestyle decisions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in wellness?

Fortunately, I grew up with an acute awareness of wellness and maintaining good health. My father was one of those people who woke up every morning doing pushups and going for runs in his crazy green shorts. My mom’s favorite place was “Roy’s Health Food Store” where she always found more health-related books to add to my ever-growing collection. My three siblings and I even got bribed into drinking brewer’s yeast mixed with apple juice for a month to see the health benefits.

I was always highly analytical and curious as a child which led me to finance and psychology. I got my MBA from Yale and worked in private equity for a number of years. However, my focus changed literally the moment my son, Knute, was born.

Knute was whisked out of my arms by a nurse after his first feeding because she said “he is turning blue”. For many years afterwards, he experienced numerous health problems including apnea, pneumonia, asthma, swallowing problems, mood swings, and hypotonia.

I was in a perpetual state of alert. And I stopped at nothing to find answers. Unfortunately, although concerned and in good faith, the medical community couldn’t help. It was harrowing.

But through a winding path of desperation, determination, countless hours of research, I figured out that a particular enzyme played a role in Knute’s symptoms. That enzyme is Calcium ATPase. And the more I learned about it, the more I realized my knowledge could help many other people. That is why I decided to write my book and jump into the wellness community.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When Knute was about 4 years old, a close friend asked me to meet with a woman she knew whose son was experiencing similar health issues as Knute. She was at the end of her rope (having exhausted all medical avenues,) and she eagerly took my advice and eliminated all processed, dyed, and artificial foods from his diet, in addition to minimizing his exposure to household toxins. After just a few weeks, her son’s health issues improved dramatically. I learned a few months later that, at a nearby YMCA (where her child attended preschool), there was a small café that served mostly junk food to kids and teenagers. She managed to take over the lease and restocked the place with only non-processed foods and snacks. It was a big success with the kids and parents!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I used to tell everyone I met about the science behind Calcium ATPase. In response, I mostly got arched eyebrows and confused looks. It took me a while to understand that I needed to do a better job simplifying it. There were too many cab drivers who were happy when the ride was over!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I spent nearly two decades studying the medical literature regarding Calcium ATPase. I have a clear understanding of what it is; how it works; why it is important; what diseases are related to low levels; what lifestyle factors inhibit it; and what lifestyle factors increase it. In addition, I have the great honor of working directly with Dr. Russell Dahl, a leading expert in the field of calcium regulation.

My unique contribution to the wellness community, and the mission that drives me every day is that, although nearly 25,000 research studies have been published on Calcium ATPase and health, very few people in the general public (and surprisingly in the medical community) have any idea about the important role it plays in many major diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Robert, a novelist himself, supported and understood the significance of what I was trying to accomplish. He reminded me every day that writing is rewriting, and finally that I had written enough!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Dwelling on how you will change your eating habits tomorrow. Perfection is seductive. Nothing better than to envision yourself following your latest plan in the future. (Trust me I know!) However, it is all imaginary. We can’t predict the future. But we do have control of our choices today. Denying reality. Reality exists whether we acknowledge it or not. If we are regularly eating chemical-laden junk foods or carrying significant extra weight, health problems are likely to follow. And so, you might ask, if it is so obvious, why don’t we face it? Because denial is part of the human make-up (definitely a part of mine from time to time). If your house is burning, you will do whatever it takes to get out. Even jump out a window! But fires start small, you may not even realize it before it’s too late. That is often what happens with bad habits that lead to serious health issues. Lack of preparation. If you keep junk food in the house, you are telling yourself, on some level, that you are keeping your options open. That’s setting yourself up for failure. It’s not that you can’t ever indulge. You can! And when your decision to do so is more conscious, you will likely enjoy it more.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Think about your body as a container for your spirit. No more or less than that. That does not mean that the body has no effect on your entire being. It simply means it does not define you. If you can look at your body objectively, it is easier to make changes to support it. I believe it is true that the more authentic you are in your life, the better your life will be. But with one important caveat: you do not have to try hard to be yourself. Your self is already there, at the ready. No preparation needed. Limit your intake of tuna sushi. Sushi grade tuna is very high in mercury, which is a significant toxin. If you adore it, consider limiting it to every third time you enjoy sushi! Take 500mg taurine with your morning coffee. You will learn more about this in my book. But essentially, caffeine affects calcium levels within the cells and taurine works in tandem by stimulating Calcium ATPase, which makes the process more efficient. Add marbles to your life. Pick your top five priorities, get a clear jar for each of them, and some colored marbles. When you wake up each morning, think about the previous day. If you took action (any action) towards one of your priorities, put a marble in the jar. If you do this faithfully over time, it will give you a broader, more fulfilling perspective on your life than a long to-do list. (Plus it’s fun!)

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Exercise increases Calcium ATPase levels, which is crucial for every aspect of your health: heart health, brain health, muscle function, diabetes, and cancer susceptibility. Exercise also gives you the chance to invest in a fair deal (which is not easy to find these days)! Although you have to do all of the work, you get 100% of the profits! Seriously, it can be very gratifying to see your muscles grow, stretch, and function better week after week. And exercise supports nerve cell growth in the hippocampus, improving nerve cell connections which can help alleviate depression.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?.

That’s a hard one, because I am not a trainer. So I am hesitant to make specific recommendations. But what I can say definitively is that studies show high intensity exercise, moderate aerobics, and strength-training all increase Calcium ATPase. However, I do feel comfortable sharing with you three simple exercises I do every day simply to feel at my best. Total time for all three: about 5 minutes!

Do 25 jumping jacks when your feet hit the floor first thing in the morning. It gets your blood flowing and sends a clear reminder that your body exists when you start the day. Midday neck rolls. Do two in both directions. Start chin to chest; roll head gently to one side; then back with chin up; and then gently to other side. Use this to place your body in the time and space of the moment. Late afternoon shoulder rolls: Plant both feet on a fitness band (with or without handles) and grab the loose ends with each hand. Maintaining tension, roll your shoulders back, completing three shoulder rolls. Then bend one elbow behind you and lean side to side, bending the other arm as you lean to the other side. Do this three times, too. Great to reset the body.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

David Asprey’s The Bulletproof Diet. His biohacking quest resonated with me because of my journey with my son. Many years ago, at a family holiday, my brother asked, “Have you heard of that Bulletproof guy? He reminds me of you.” I bought the book that day and he was right! We definitely share a point of view.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Calcium ATPase matters!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Heroes aren’t born, they are cornered.” — George Broady

My dad lost his two brothers at a young age and his father was disabled, so his family’s financial wellbeing fell directly on his shoulders . Ultimately, he achieved incredible financial success. When I asked how he did it, he typically replied with this quote.

The chances of me learning about Calcium ATPase without the difficulties faced by my son were about zero. I was cornered. Would I choose to go through it again? No. Am I glad something came out of it? Yes!!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Hope a two-person tie is okay!

David Asprey, for sure. I know he would love to learn about Calcium ATPase. And I know he could help get the message to a wide audience. He has more energy than a lightning bolt!

Also, Dr. William Li. There is an important relationship between Calcium ATPase and angiogenesis. I would be honored and excited to have a chance to discuss this with him. He is a brilliant, focused, relentless scientist and educator.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

