Tom Arundel of Quantum Metric: “Big travel companies weren’t built to move as fast as big tech companies and startups”

As part of our series about “The Future Of Air Travel”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Arundel .

Tom Arundel is Director of Product Marketing at Quantum Metric, focused on teaching companies about Continuous Product Design, a way for organizations to learn faster, agree on priorities, and deliver products customers love. Previously, he spent 15 years in the travel industry, leading digital business and analytics initiatives for Marriott International.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for inviting me. I spent the last 15 years in the travel industry leading digital analytics initiatives at Marriott International. Allow me to start by mentioning how sad I am to hear about the passing of Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s CEO, who faced a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was truly a transformational leader. I frequently bumped into Arne in the hallways and elevators of our headquarters and he always took the time to say hi and ask how I’m doing. He will be missed.

I’m a travel buff and my kids grew up knowing no other hotels than Marriott. In March 2020, our business dropped 90% due to covid. I went on furlough along with two thirds of the company. After 6 months of consulting, I was given the opportunity last September to take a generous separation package or continue with the company. I made the difficult decision to leave. Shortly thereafter, I got a call from the CMO of Quantum Metric to join their product marketing team as a travel and hospitality consultant. Joining the Quantum team has been an amazing experience. It feels like I’ve been welcomed to a new family, one that reminds me of my Marriott family, but smaller and faster! Quantum recently announced a billion-dollar valuation after a Series B funding round, so it’s an exciting time of growth.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I was a terrible math and computer sciences student, so how I ended up with a “digital analytics” title, working with some of the smartest engineers, data scientists and statisticians in the world still astounds me. My first job was at an internet startup, and I was pretty sure I’d be outed for dropping out of computer science class. Instead, I became their first webmaster. The founder was only a year or two older than me and a genius salesman and marketer. So when I told him I knew nothing about building websites, he said, “Neither does anyone else around here.” I called one of our customers to ask for help and he basically laughed at me. So, I bought some books on HTML and a copy of MS Front Page software and pretty soon, we had our first website. That was 1996. A year later, I was leading web deployments for Microsoft. I knew I wouldn’t be a programmer, so a friend and mentor encouraged me to join him on an analytics consulting gig with USPS.com. Again, I was petrified I’d be outed for my math deficiency. I couldn’t have done it without his mentoring and encouragement. He went on to Amazon and pretty soon, I was leading the metrics team for the United States Postal Service. Working with data at that scale and caliber is what led me to the opportunity at Marriott. I chalk the entire thing up to encouragement, being unafraid and completely oblivious of my learning challenges. I used my strengths in other areas to overcome.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The most interesting stories are about trying and failing. I’ve always been one to push technological boundaries, even when Marriott was a notoriously slow adopter. They’ve improved quite a bit in recent years.. Two weeks after starting a new role, I convinced the head of Marriott’s digital group to invest in an analytics tag management tool for Marriott.com, our direct booking engine. Marriott was still hard-coding analytics tags on the page, which was slow and inefficient. A few weeks later, the new tool was up and running, and I went on a brief vacation. When I returned, the call center lines were blowing up because Marriott’s site was broken. As it turns out, somebody had tried loading a tag incorrectly on the booking confirmation page, breaking the entire page. Mind you, this is a site that generated several hundred thousand dollars an hour. I found myself in the VP’s office explaining what had happened and what I had learned. In the end, nobody was hurt, so we laughed it off. And we learned how to take calculated risks — and how to develop a better deployment process!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout my career, I’ve received great advice from some really amazing leaders. One in particular reminded me to make a point of not being pigeonholed into a certain skill or area of the company. In big companies, it’s easy to get known for one thing, and then you become “the go to guy” (or gal) for that one area of expertise. It becomes difficult to move elsewhere. To be a leader, you can’t just be the person who gets the data for the leader. To get a new skill you might need to make a career move laterally or down — or elsewhere entirely — for a while, or at least until you hone your new skill.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have fantastic mentors. The first was Al French, my hiring manager at Marriott, who previously worked at Northwest Airlines. He took the time to teach me the art of data storytelling, which included using data and numbers to tie many parts of the business together so that we could connect the dots and tell compelling stories to our executive team.

To be an effective leader, you need to be not just accurate, but effective at telling people what they might not want to hear. It’s easier said than done.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Beyond pride for my family (my wife and two boys), I’d say wildlife conservation and education are two areas my wife and I care deeply about. Three years ago, my wife wrote a book about the first pair of baby gorillas to be captured in the wild and brought to the National Zoo in 1955. It’s a fascinating story called “Raising America’s Zoo.” All proceeds from the book go to animal conservation.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the Aviation and Air Travel industries?

I’ve been proud of many of the digital innovations I helped bring to life at Marriott over the years. But the one I’m most excited about today is Continuous Product Design (CPD). Continuous Product Design is a cross-team approach to building better digital products faster. Basically, if organizations can move faster by making smarter choices that are backed by data and customer-defined evidence, digital teams can iterate faster to deliver great products and experiences for customers. The travel industry is really hurting these days and companies are looking to do more with less. CPD helps organizations focus more on opportunities that have the greatest impact on the business’s bottom line, so there’s less waste.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?

Big travel companies weren’t built to move as fast as big tech companies and startups. Many enterprises have turned to agile, which has helped accelerate release cycles, but many product teams are still prioritizing features based on guesswork and feasibility. However, these products often fail to meet customer expectations. How many product leaders have battled with stakeholders over what to prioritize because features aren’t quantified, data is inconsistent, or they can’t reproduce an issue?

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

CPD can change how companies view and align around the customer. It has literally changed corporate cultures! It helps teams collaborate across functions, allowing them to release with confidence. Since travel companies have limited resources today, this framework will help them stop wasting time and investing in the wrong opportunities — and start prioritizing the right ones.

Are there exciting new technologies that are coming out in the next few years that will improve the Air Travel experience? We’d love to learn about what you have heard.

Mobile and AI are two themes that stand out. For example, this year mobile advancements will greatly enable travelers to book trips with confidence. We are already seeing airlines modify their apps to allow for proof of vaccination or negative covid tests. From needing to meet certain requirements to simply presenting a smooth end-to-end travel experience, mobile will continue to grow.

As you know, the Pandemic changed the world as we know it. For the benefit of our readers, can you help spell out a few examples of how the Pandemic has specifically impacted Air Travel?

As a former Marriott employee, I can speak more to the impact on hotels and travel overall. So many of my friends and colleagues were displaced, But for some of them, including myself, the pandemic brought new opportunities. For others, I know it’s been more difficult, so I reach out and help when possible.

Can you share five examples of how the Air Travel experience might change over the next few years to address the new realities brought by the Pandemic? If you can, please give an example for each.

I’ve noticed a few interesting trends that have accelerated with the pandemic and will continue over the next few years:

Digital vaccine passports are being adopted by airlines such as Etihad and Emirates Airlines

Mobile and contactless check-in has accelerated

Leisure travel should see a big come back later this year

Business travel will have a slower comeback, because companies are risk averse and the digital workforce has made many sectors realize a lot can get done without traveling there.

Clean air! Both in our environment, but also in airplanes! The air circulated on airplanes is cleaner than we think — and it’s only going to get cleaner these days as HEPA filtering technology improves.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are three traits I’ve seen in the greatest leaders. The first is they’re not afraid to take risks. The second is they connect to people with real empathy. And the third is they always make it about others rather than themselves. That ability to connect, empathize and inspire people higher is important, but without the ability to also take risks, the impact might go unnoticed.