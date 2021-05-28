Nora Hanna of ‘Until There’s A Cure’: “Challenges”

Challenges: Raising money is hard, harder than you will ever imagine. Your organization is not alone. All nonprofits face enormous struggles to raise money for their causes. Be proactive, ask for help when you need and always ask for advice as I have done with colleagues and associates from my former career and within the AIDS community.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nora Hanna.

Until There’s A Cure® is a national organization dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by raising awareness and funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dream is that no one else will become infected with HIV. For those who are HIV positive, Until There’s A Cure is dedicated on their behalf to educating all people about the virus, as well as the overwhelming need for love and compassion in fighting this pandemic. Their goal is to fund prevention education, care services, vaccine development, and to increase public awareness of AIDS, using The Bracelet (click here to purchase) as the tool. The Bracelet will not only serve as a bridge to unite people to fight HIV/AIDS, but will help to increase consciousness, compassion, understanding, and responsibility.

Until There’s A Cure® is committed to funding innovative programs which promote AIDS awareness and prevention education, as well as providing financial support for care and services for those living with AIDS. Supporting and advocating for AIDS vaccine development which offers the best hope for reducing the spread of HIV.

UNTIL is committed to reinvesting over 88% of the proceeds from every sale back into the cause, so you can be assured your contribution is going toward the Fight Against HIV/AIDS.The jewelry ranges from their signature unisex cuff available in all metals, to handmade African jewelry pieces. And all are priced from 5 dollars to 150 dollars. You can see all of our product offerings here: https://store.until.org/jewelry

Celebrities who’ve helped raise awareness include, Destiny’s Child (Beyonce, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland) Kristin Cavallari, Kevin Bacon, Mandy Moore, Adrienne Bailon, Vernon Davis and Eden Sassoon.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career was spent in the fashion industry — I was a buyer for a major department store, product development manager for a large retail corporation, an owner of a jewelry manufacturing business. My career in fashion started in San Francisco and then in the late 80’s I moved to New York. Both cities and the fashion industry were highly impacted by the HIV/AIDS crisis. My friends and colleagues were dying and there was nothing we could do to stop the disease. I started volunteering at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, holding boarder babies — boarder babies with AIDS. These were children with HIV who lived unnecessarily in hospitals, boarding, as it were, because they had nowhere to go. In 1994, I bought my UNTIL bracelet at The Body Shop, wanting to bring attention to the growing pandemic, and began wearing the bracelet every day.

In 2008, my business partner and I decide to close our jewelry business. It was time to move on to a new adventure. UNTIL was looking for a sales director, I interviewed and convinced the board to hire me as a consultant. That was February of 2008; I became the Executive Director in 2009.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

While volunteering with Lava Mae, a nonprofit that teaches people around the world to bring mobile showers and other services that promote well-being to people experiencing homelessness, and delivers services on the streets of San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, I was overwhelmed by the interactions between the staff at Lava Mae and the residents of a camp in Oakland. Josh, the on-sight project manager for Lava Mae, knew every client by name, what soap they preferred, who shouldn’t be eating donuts due to their diabetes, and who was missing. Watching Josh’s concern about each of the clients, watching the staff check the residents in for shower times as if they were checking into a Four Season’s Hotel was truly heartwarming. If we all could act like Josh on a daily basis, the world would be a better place.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During a photo shoot with Michael Phelps, after the Beijing Olympics where Michael won 8 GOLD medals, I casually stated that I would see Michael in London. Michael looked at me and stated: “I need to make the team before thinking of London”. How could Michael not believe he would make the team? Here I was thinking he would be so full of self-confidence; I did not realize Michael was full of humility. This lesson has stayed with me in work, and in life. Do not assume you know someone by their actions, winning eight gold medals, but by their heart.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Our organization has made a conscientious effort to purchase bracelets from artists living with HIV. We have partnered with several organizations.

Our African Art Bracelet was the first item we purchased from artisans living with HIV. Hand-carved in the Ovahimba tribal tradition by villagers in Namibia, no two African Art bracelets are alike. Each bracelet features a representation of the AIDS ribbon, and each is a poignant work of wearable art imaginatively and resourcefully crafted from recycled PVC pipe. Purchase of this unique bracelet provides care services, food, and schooling for children of this Namibian village.

Our Sankofa bracelets are handmade African clay, stone, and recycled glass beads that have been used for centuries for trade in West Africa. These bracelets are made by villagers in Ghana who tested positive for HIV. Each bracelet funds both access to HIV treatment and supplemental income for its maker for one month, improving their health and status as contributing members of their community.

We have been working with the Reaboka Foundation. Reaboka Foundation is dedicated to working with marginalized and vulnerable communities, mainly in rural areas. Reaboka creates positive work opportunities in South Africa, with an emphasis on teaching skills to women that add value to the marketplace. Purchase directly supports vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Woza Moya “come winds of change” is an award-winning economic empowerment project that uplifts, empowers and inspires local people impacted by HIV/AIDS by providing training and support to local artists and crafters. Through its four Durban-based retail outlets, online shop and network of local and international partners, Woza Moya currently enables of 350 local crafters to earn a sustainable income through the sale of their proudly South Africa, hand-made products and provides market access to a further 1500 crafters every month. Over 95% of our Woza Moya project beneficiaries are women, many of whom are the breadwinners in their families.

Project Luangwa helps local children in Zambia get better quality education by supporting schools and arranging pupil sponsorship. Project Luangwa is improving standards of health and education, providing a platform to help raise rural areas out of poverty.

UNTIL started an internship program in 2010. In 2015, we rebranded our internship program into How I Value Life, hivlife.org. We explore the intersection of HIV and Social Injustices, concentrating on HIV Criminalization, Formerly Incarcerated People, and Insecure Housing. The internship is ongoing and 75 students have joined us in policy, advocacy and social media workshops.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we purchased very large orders from our artisans in South Africa and Zambia, in part to support them. Here is a snippet of the emails we received in reply to our orders:

You have no idea how helpful this order is for us. There is no tourism in Zambia so the shop is closed and as I did not want to risk the health of the sewers, they have been sent home on 50% wages. This order will pay for 1.5 months of our “lock down” costs and we are EXTREMELY grateful for the timing of this.

Hi, Thank you so much for your lovely order deep down from the bottom of my heart I will like to thank you for your support, because of you my children have something to eat every night. Bless you, Woza Moya Beader

And that is why I continue to work at Until There’s A Cure Foundation.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Openly talking about HIV, removing the stigma and discrimination, encouraging everyone to get tested!! Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested for HIV at least once. You can get an HIV test at many places:

Your health care provider’s office

Health clinics or community health centers

STD or sexual health clinics

Your local health department

Family planning clinics

VA medical centers

Substance abuse prevention or treatment programs

Many pharmacies and some community-based organizations also offer HIV testing.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership cuts to the core issues, cultivates a compassionate environment, allows an exchange of ideas in a respectful encouraging atmosphere, builds a team that feels driven by the organization’s mission, and encourages a shared purpose.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Challenges: Raising money is hard, harder than you will ever imagine. Your organization is not alone. All nonprofits face enormous struggles to raise money for their causes. Be proactive, ask for help when you need and always ask for advice as I have done with colleagues and associates from my former career and within the AIDS community.

2. Courage: Continuing to move obstacles out of your way. You might have setbacks along the way but don’t stop trying.

3. Don’t overlook the smiles: Working within an organization that deals with health disparities, HIV criminalization, stigma, and discrimination, it is important to stop and see the smiles. The smiles of the craft people at Woza Moya after receiving a big order, the smiles of the people in the homeless camps when the hygiene bus pulls up, and the smiles of interns celebrating their acceptance letter to college, making them the first person in their family to attend college. It is the joys of life that keeps us moving forward.

4. People: Reminding society that the stats on a spreadsheet represent actual people. People who have died; people who are living with HIV/AIDS; people who are at a greatest risk due to social injustices.

5. Listen: Being open to hear others ideas; being thankful that you are trusted to hear someone’s story; and just when you think you know it all, being able to realize and accept that the world has changed again.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A vaccine for HIV/AIDS that would be free to the world. Since the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, we have battled hysteria, then ignorance, and now we are facing the toughest battle of all…complacency.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” — Booker T. Washington

You never know what someone has gone through, is going through. I try each day to be kind, be patient and be willing to listen to someone’s story.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Obama would be my choice! During his election and his presidency, President Obama gave the world, the USA a reason to hope. President Obama is a gracious and kind man who conveys to the world a willingness to listen, to be open, respectful and present. My favorite Obama quote: “When you engage young people and take them seriously, what they can do is remarkable.”

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with President Obama, I would ask him to express that respect to our interns who are committed to teaching others about the relationship between HIV and our society and culture at How I Value Life.

