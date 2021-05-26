Kristin Soto of Soto Agency: “Find Your Voice”

Find Your Voice — At my first PR agency, I was afraid to speak up. I’d be sitting in meetings with ideas that I thought weren’t innovative enough and then someone else would come up with a similar idea and I lost my moment. It put me behind against my peers. So, I always tell my interns, coordinators, and freelancers — never be afraid to share your voice! You never know what it may spark.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristin Soto.

Kristin Soto is a public relations consultant with an extensive background in brand development, social media, influencer marketing, trade shows and special events. Soto’s 10 years of PR experience includes overseeing award-winning initiatives and strategies for an array of global brands in the travel, hospitality and lifestyle sectors. An established PR guru, she has developed both international consumer and trade media connections that have yielded in a variety of print, digital and broadcast coverage in outlets such as The New York Times, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal, AFAR, Financial Times, Travel + Leisure, SheKnows.com, InStyle.com, PureWow.com, USA Today, South Florida Business Journal, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Gold Coast Magazine, Travel Weekly, Hotel Business, Lodging, The Superyacht Report, Dockwalk, BoatingIndustry.com, MegayachtNews.com and more.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always had a passion for writing. Growing up, I’d have the highest English grade in all of the classes, exams with essay portions were my saving grace, and I kept multiple journals filled with short stories, poems, and songs. Flash forward to orientation at the University of Central Florida — I had signed up for Journalism, which fell under the Communications Department. They made us sit in on several discussions, including public relations. As I sat there listening to the professor share more, I suddenly had a change of heart. Less than an hour later, I had switched my major and never looked back! From corporate PR internships to PR agency life to now running a boutique-style marketing and communications firm, the creative industry has always been my true calling!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

After 4 years of solely focusing on PR, in 2020 we pivoted to not only survive the climate of the world, but to better service our clients. We rebranded to Soto Agency, launched a new website, and relaunched as a full-service agency specializing in PR, social media, copywriting, and marketing. We were already offering these services to our clients on an as-needed basis because their in-house team was so small, but now we’re fully equipped with the proper resources and procedures to help businesses small and large THRIVE.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As an entry-level PR Coordinator, I was so eager to send out my first pitch that I didn’t carefully review the email before pressing send. The email began with

“Hi [INSERT JOURNALIST NAME],”. To this day, it was the quickest response I’ve ever received from a writer. I don’t remember the exact words, but she wrote something along the lines of “if you’re going to tell your client you have relationships with media, you better learn how to genuinely develop them…”. I was completely mortified but I will say I was able to turn things around with said journalist, who became a close friend of mine.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Soto Agency’s longest-standing client, Legends Tavern and Grille, is a gastropub brand in South Florida that’s preparing to expand its footprint with a fifth location opening soon. We handle their PR, social media, influencer relations, and email marketing, so it’s been really exciting to work on pre-opening communications via all of these channels!

Another long-time account, Giusto Sapore, is in the midst of launching a new collection — Organic Sicilian Beverages. We recently facilitated a photoshoot on Fort Lauderdale Beach to really bring the experience to life on social media. Additionally, we are working with several influential content creators in cities such as Denver, Austin, San Francisco, and New York City to help share the brand’s new launch and capture lifestyle videos and photos with incredible backdrops that we can use for remarketing purposes!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Find Your Voice — At my first PR agency, I was afraid to speak up. I’d be sitting in meetings with ideas that I thought weren’t innovative enough and then someone else would come up with a similar idea and I lost my moment. It put me behind against my peers. So, I always tell my interns, coordinators, and freelancers — never be afraid to share your voice! You never know what it may spark.

Don’t View Your Boss As A Buffer — I was taught this lesson early on from a supervisor when I made lazy and careless mistakes on a press release. He took me into the conference room and said, “Are you confident in the work you turned in today? If I wasn’t here and you had to submit this to the client, would you be proud?”. He then went on to tell me that he would no longer serve as my buffer and that I needed to get my act together. I have to say, I only needed to be told this once and it’s probably the biggest lesson I learned when first starting out. I now repurpose this lesson today with my own team, challenging them to do better, to be better.

Seek Out A Mentor — Whether you’re starting out at your first PR gig or launching an agency, seek out a mentor to help guide you on the path to success. As I reflect now having my own business, I wish I sought a mentor early on to hold me accountable, provide insight, open doors for other opportunities, and more.

Don’t Be Afraid To Say “No” — When I first launched the business, I was afraid to negotiate pricing, took on accounts that I wasn’t entirely comfortable with, and became a “yes woman” to requests that weren’t even part of the original scope of work. If this is you, stop that now! Hold your ground, know your worth, and remember that you can’t be everything to everyone. Don’t become a jack of all trades but a master at none.

Be Kind And Lead By Example — This may sound cliché, but you’d be surprised the treatment I’ve seen take place in agency life. When the hostility starts from management, it just has a domino effect, and no one wins. It’s part of the reason why I decided to venture off on my own. I wanted to be the boss I never had. I recently had a performance review with my longest-standing team member. In the middle of the meeting, she broke down in tears and thanked me for giving her a career opportunity, making the workplace environment a safe and fun place to show up, and for inspiring her. It just about made my entire year…and that meeting was held in January 2021.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I have found that talking less and listening more goes a long way. It’s only natural to speak about ourselves, but you’d be amazed at the relationships you can foster simply by asking the right questions and listening. A close friend of mine taught me this and it changed my entire attitude on networking. I also found I left with more business cards than my original approach!

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

For Soto Agency, we’ve been fortunate enough to have strong personal connections/contacts and quality work that’s recognized time and time again. Clients have referred us to other businesses, giving us a wonderful foot in the door to larger accounts and opportunities! On a personal note, I have several friends who own businesses that have either turned into retainer accounts or small projects — it’s great when friends can support each other!

I’d also suggest posting company milestones, news, wins — big and small — on your personal social media page. It may seem a bit “salesy”, but with the right message and timing of when you share business content vs. personal could do wonders for your business — you never know who’s watching! I’ve had friends of friends tag my account on recommendations for agencies, former classmates from college refer me and more.

The last piece of advice — and it may sound cliché — is to just be kind to people. Seems silly but in the cut-throat and competitive world of PR, it’s like finding a unicorn. I say this because we bring on 2 interns every semester to assist our team. We develop strong relationships with those interns because one day they will graduate, launch their career and could potentially be your new client. I had a phenomenal intern who went on to do great things. She pitched our agency to her boss to try and earn us some business — amazing what a little kindness in this world can do!

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I read #GirlBoss by Sophia Amoruso early on in my business venture. It taught me a lot about celebrating the humble beginnings, learning from failures, and finding the right people to help build your empire — you can’t do it alone! The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz is a book I keep near my desk to remind myself that it is our perspective in life that perpetuates peace and happiness. It changed my whole outlook on life, how I run my business, how I treat others, and how I respond to the way others treat me.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to see more women supporting women in business. While women empowerment has been a long-standing movement, it certainly could use a boost! Even though we’ve come a long way, I still find that earning a seat at the table can be difficult. This world is large enough for all of us to shine, so best to lend that helping hand!