Scott Mason: “Give what you want to receive”

Scott Mason’s extraordinary breadth and depth of professional experience and the unique set of personal circumstances he overcame to build his life give his story, and his message, a powerful sense of gravity and authority. The barriers Scott overcame along the way — and the lessons they taught him — are what fuels his relentless drive to engage, inspire, and build the great leaders of tomorrow. Scott lives to energize and enlighten people’s minds and hearts in return … with the full force of a lifetime spent overcoming obstacles, and then building success, to back it up.

I was born in England to a white graduate student and a Caribbean law student, and originally named “Kelvin.” However, I ended up adopted by and raised as the son of a Midwestern civil servant and a factory worker. As a bookish, biracial LGBTQ kid raised by African-Americans in a conservative rural community, I was, to say the least, an oddity, even within my own extended family. And so, as a boy, I’d find myself playing with crawfish and turtles alone in a nearby creek, or jogging by myself for hours in the nearby fields, then, at night, looking out at the moon from my bedroom window — knowing there had to be more.

Kids like me weren’t supposed to make something of themselves. But thanks to a few inspiring teachers who believed in me, a lot of hard work, and a dash of luck, I eventually made my way to New York City, where I graduated from Columbia Law School, and where I have lived ever since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As someone well into his fourth career — the one I feel most profoundly energized by and connected to — who and what I have become has always been hidden behind the curtain, but nonetheless, right there in the main room. All of my life, I’ve been told that my voice and presence had volume and power, but for a long time, I never knew what to do with it. One day, I was at a party when a petite older lady approached me and said, “You have a terrific voice. Have you ever considered joining Toastmasters?” It turns out that this woman, Doris Chernick, was a founding member of one of New York City’s great Toastmasters clubs, the legendary Roosevelt Island Toastmasters. When I went to my first meeting, it was as if I’d been struck by a thunderbolt. I knew then and there that speaking was my future. And it took time, but eventually, the Great Providential River took me there. Doris Chernick may have thought she was just making chit-chat, but she utterly changed my life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In a bizarre twist of fate, the person who helped me the most did so by telling me I’d never receive any. When I was a lawyer, I one day sat in the office of my boss, the General Counsel of a major government agency, bemoaning my frustration over the inability to attract mentors that seemed to help so many of my colleagues fast-track promotions and other career successes. “You are right, Scott,” he said. “It will never be you. You will never have a mentor.” As I sat there looking at him, devastated, he continued: “That is why you have to learn to mentor yourself. It will be up to you.” It was the best advice I have received in my life, and it utterly turned my world upside-down, for the better. To this day, I actually develop an ongoing self-learning and mentoring program for myself each year. Tons of people have helped me and continue to do so, but we also have to learn to help ourselves.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One boiling hot July, right after starting a new job, I had a very early meeting with the agency’s Commissioner. In my suit, I hopped onto a subway car with no air conditioning. When I got to the office itself, it had not cooled down and the elevators themselves were ovens, too. Did I mention that I’d forgotten my handkerchief that day? When I got to the meeting, I was one step away from looking like melting ice cream. While everyone else politely ignored my plight, the agency head sweetly turned to me and, with a giggle, said, “Looks like a little rain cloud followed you in today, Scott.” She was right. I had to laugh. Takeaway: no matter what time the meeting is, and matter what your circumstances are, always arrive early and prepared to deal with contingencies along the way. Otherwise, be prepared to laugh at yourself!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Gene Wolfe’s “Book of the New Sun” is the greatest masterpiece of the last century that no one has read. It tells the story of a man, born and raised into a guild of professional torturers, who is banished for the “crime” of mercy. During his resulting journeys, he acquires a relic that apparently enables him to heal the sick and raise the dead. At the end of the book, it’s revealed that the relic was an ordinary object of no consequence whatsoever. It was the hero, and the light from within him, that had caused the miracles all along. This character’s journey of escape from a world of existential darkness and profound inner solitude to the discovery of miraculous inner purpose — something beyond anyone’s expectations of his possibilities — was like a spear into the very heart of who I am and, in a way, tells my own story better than I could ever dare.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Friendship is a single soul dwelling in two bodies.” — Aristotle. Disconnect between ourselves and others — the failure to have a true, unconditionally embracing tribe — stands at the root of a shocking number of social and interpersonal ills, starting with the lack of resilience. Understanding what authentic social connection can mean, as Aristotle quite obviously did, opens the door to inner strength and helps us walk down the path to personal and group greatness.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My podcast, Scott Mason’s Purpose Highway (www.PurposeHighway.com), shares the stories and philosophies of entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and great thinkers who have, against the odds and in an impactful way, found a way to connect to their highest purpose, to build a better self and — importantly — a better world for others. My goal is to create a community of listeners and viewers who both learn about their own possibilities and are inspired to move outward and make their personal journeys into something better for humanity.

I am also a contributing author in the new anthology book Guts, Grit, and the Grind: Breakdown, Repair and Overhaul (https://www.gutsgritgrind.com/), which collects stories written by men about men’s mental health and resilience. My story discusses the impact of placing all of our identity into our professional basket … and the psychological impact when life changes strip that identity away, leaving nothing behind. It’s powerful stuff.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Gratitude for the future: It’s almost a cliche to say that gratitude tethers us to the positive in the world, thus helping with resilience and a positive outlook. Frequently, gratitude practice seems limited to things we are grateful for in the past or the present. In contrast, I strive to imagine my future — how it will feel, what it will look like, what I will have accomplished — and then have gratitude for that. Just this morning, my gratitude for the future involved a new living room and bedroom, which I had been imagining the night before. Taking in the feeling of what that experience will look like kept me powerfully motivated during an otherwise frustrating day.

Service-based manifestations: I find immense value in identifying and saying out loud manifestations for my future. In fact, I do so almost every day when I am alone in the park on my daily walk. However, I am increasingly finding it useful to not verbally manifest what I want, but to manifest service-based outcomes for others. That service orientation is an extraordinary way to build soul connection. And I am finding that the more I seek opportunities to use my talents and experiences for others, the more those opportunities seem to arise.

What did I do well? A woman much wiser than me passed this tip on. Every day — especially when I am in the dumps or feeling a bit hopeless — I spend some time remembering at least one thing I do well or did well that day. It might be simply that I managed to shave that morning without getting any nicks. In the moment, it reminds me that I’m capable of doing something right, even if I feel like I’ve done everything wrong. Over time, patterns of things that I do well emerge. Those patterns are the tools I need to take myself to wherever life’s next step leads.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

While I can and do engage in traditional meditations, for me, the ultimate meditation is a simple walk, with headphones and some music on, through New York City’s Central Park. I do it for an hour each day, rain, or shine. No matter what else is going on in my life, something about the Park itself — that astounding oasis in the middle of the City’s galaxial hubbub — stills my mind, heart, and spirit, while keeping me fit and engaged. It’s pure magic.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Calendaring the purchase of new shoes: It might seem trivial, but healthy feet and ankles are one of the most important elements of optimal physical health. If your feet or ankles are compromised, everything from your hips to your back to your neck are compromised too — putting the entire body at risk. I once took a two-week trip to Italy wearing old shoes that simply were not up to the walking, climbing, and other physical tasks at hand, and at Size 13 double-wide, I could not find local shoes that fit. The entire trip was low-grade torture, from head to toe, because of my foolishness, and now I actively calendar shoe purchases to make sure that no matter what else goes on in my life, decent shoes are in my closet.

Obsession with sunscreen: As someone who is half-Black and who has never been a sun worshipper, I was shocked when my first dermatologist skin check discovered a problematic mole on my foot. At the time, I co-owned a manufacturing company, a role that required me to be on my feet all the time. The mole’s removal took 6 months to heal and was surprisingly painful. I am determined to never endure such an event again. Hence, I wear sunscreen — at a high SPF — even if I am only walking half a block to the mailbox. Weirdly enough, people who have known me for many years have commented that my skin overall seems to look better and better with time, quite the reversal of the usual course of events. I now carry it with me wherever I go; a small bottle is even attached to my wallet!

Intentional self-identification: We all have days when we don’t want to exercise. Years ago, I made a conscious decision to mentally self-identify as a self-disciplined and fit man and repeat it like a mantra in my head on a regular basis, especially when I don’t want to exercise. We become what we identify as. Over the years, self-disciplined and fit is what I have become. The man I am is the man my mantra made me.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

While I would never advocate for a life driven by fear, I’ll be honest: every now and then, a bit of terror can be a good thing. Many, many years ago, my 3-month blood glucose test had my a1c at a shocking 11+. You read that right: 11+. My doctor bluntly told me that medicine wouldn’t be enough; I had to take responsibility for my diet, and that was that. My blockage was the ability to ignore or downplay the true horror of what the side effects of my poor choices would be. For whatever reason, the usual (dreadful) side effects of diabetes didn’t shake me up. But one day, I read about how nerve damage from it could cause the loss of control over one’s bowels. That provided the shock value I needed to shake out of cruise control and optimize my diet. The lesson: rather than shutting down or hiding from the consequences of our actions, lean into them — just as some of us would a good horror movie. Take in and imagine what it would be like to live in that horror movie of our own creation. Living in fear is not sustainable over a lifetime, but it can — under the right circumstances — be enough to push us into much-needed habit changes.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Understand what part of your body rings the emotional alarm bells and learn to listen — then act. For instance, I occasionally find myself getting, for no apparent reason, slight but noticeable headaches. I have learned that these usually cluster around times when I am about to or have just met with acquaintances or colleagues with which, for whatever reason, negativity has entered into the relationship. Those headaches are my body’s clarion call for analysis and action. Usually, once I adjust those relationships, the headaches disappear. Your alarm bell may be different, but do not ignore it.

Reminding myself that I have the power to control how I present in any situation — and that devolving into learned helplessness is the ultimate voluntary surrender of power. Right before the pandemic, I went to a large networking meeting full of hundreds of people that I did not know. For a split second, I felt overwhelmed and intimidated. But then I remembered that I had the ability to control how I presented. I decided to view the room as a sea waiting for a swimmer to dive in and make some waves. And so I leaped into the fray. I ended up making tons of friends that night, some of which I am still in touch with. Mastery of my mental imagery worked!

Give what you want to receive. When I began jiu-jitsu training, I felt lonely and isolated outside of the school’s social hub. The master instructor told me, “If you want to be a part of a social group, create it.” And so I began to offer my friendship to all of the other newbies that I’d noticed quietly sitting on the sidelines. Before long, I felt surrounded by friends in the school. I wanted friendship; I gave it first. Do you want love, companionship, a laugh, over even just a compliment? Give it first. It works.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

When I meet with people, alone or in a group, I like to ask myself: what would I want from someone I’m just meeting, especially if I’m feeling lonely or down? A smile is the one consistent (and easily granted) answer. So I consciously take a moment before meeting with anyone, breathe deeply, and pull out a genuine smile — even when (perhaps especially when) I don’t want to. And I somehow almost always manage to bond with that person. Disconnection with other humans destroys the spirit. Connection jolts it to life. A smile creates that connection; it’s the spark before the jolt. Don’t leave home without your spark plugs.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Find your personal mission and relentlessly scan the environment to see where everything you encounter relates. Is that news article or irksome neighbor’s behavior furthering your mission, neutral, or simply a distraction? If the latter, categorize it accordingly and move on. Spiritual wellness flows from and is built upon the fulfillment of our mission. Identifying roadside litter and treating it accordingly is therefore an absolutely critical skill.

Try and be mindful of how important all of the trivial bits of mundanity around us truly are. The other day, I was walking through my neighborhood and realized that all of those brutalist, hideous concrete cube buildings from the 60s and 70s actually helped me truly appreciate the more elegant architecture I could see elsewhere. I noticed that cracks in the sidewalks actually were the home to beautiful little plants sprouting out. So much of what we perceive as insignificant or dull actually create spaces for the things that give our souls sustenance to shine.

Never, ever forget: whatever you call it, however you might conceptualize it, you have a spirit. The most important habit of all is, in the day-to-day grind of fulfilling our animal needs and finding relief from stress, ALWAYS remembering that we have a spirit to sustain. That alone positions us to act. It’s the foundation of everything else.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Once, when I was hiking in a Norwegian forest, I suddenly and unexpectedly came to the edge of a cliff. Trees extended over the edge of the cliff in both directions. Far beneath me was the local hamlet and the finger of a fjord. On the other side of the valley, I saw endless mountaintops and even a few lakes, shimmering in the sun. And, in that moment, I felt both all-powerful — literally on top of the world — and profoundly humbled by my own fragility and smallness. Seeing and feeling the multidimensionality of who and what I was in nature allowed me to feel the multidimensionality of who and what I was as a mind, body, and spirit. Inhabiting our wholeness — feeling it fully — is spiritual sustenance that only nature has the power to provide.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The pandemic, and our response to it, has emerged as an inflection point, at which a whole host of our cultural, political, economic, social, spiritual, environmental, and even scientific choices have converged. What we do next — regression, stubborn refusal to change, or deep and critical self-reflection — offers us a once-in-a-century chance to radically transform our collective futures. With deep self-reflection and openness to change, we can jump off the pier and journey into a future that has at its end a prize every bit as beautiful as the mythical Golden Fleece. If my work helps inspire others to take that journey, then I will be a very happy man.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Growing up alone and isolated in Kansas, the joy-filled music of Madonna helped me smile and dance when no one and nothing else could. When I first came out, her music provided the anthems that inspired and empowered practically every gay man of my age. Initially dismissed as talentless, she’s had the last laugh on all of her detractors. Ever evolving, ever adapting to changing times, she represents both resilience and an ability to start over and recreate that mirrors my own continual professional and spiritual transformation. Boldly authentic, she unapologetically commands any room she enters. Fit as a fiddle and spiritually astute, she understands and lives the mind, body, and spiritual connections within us all. And forever forward-thinking while unafraid of risk, she manages to blaze trails and remain relevant nearly 40 years into her career. Is there really anyone else for me to meet?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

