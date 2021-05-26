Ian Sells of RebateKey: “Have amazing images!”

Have amazing images! Buyers shop with their eyes first, you need to catch their attention and show them what life would be like if they had your product

As a part of my interview series about “Five non-intuitive things you need to know to run a very successful Amazon business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ian Sells.

Ian Sells, 38, has been a serial entrepreneur since childhood when he’d rescue, repair and resell items tossed by others. Since 2004, Ian has been growing and scaling businesses through fiscally sound leverage and proven internet marketing strategies. After selling his first Amazon brand, he launched four more product lines while also opening an Amazon consulting business, managing over $30 million in sales. He is the CEO and founder of MillionDollarSellers.com (MDS) an elite, mastermind Amazon group with nearly 400 sellers representing over $4 billion in 2019 Amazon sales. In his continued mission to empower emerging brands, Ian is the co-founder and CEO of RebateKey.com a rapidly-growing, online cash-back rebate and coupon marketplace.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been selling on Amazon since 2012, have sold two Amazon companies and launched four others, while also managing other brands’ Amazon stores. All of this led me to develop certain winning processes and strategies which pushed me to create software that helps Amazon sellers do what we were doing internally. RebateKey has become the leader in cashback rebates for Amazon and Walmart.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about selling on Amazon.com?

I’ve been selling on the platform for a long time and managed well over $30M in sales. I also happened to start the most prominent mastermind of top Amazon sellers called MillionDollarSellers.com, which represents over $5 billion in sales from just 450 members.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Being involved in this business for as long as I have, I’ve seen so many changes on Amazon and in e-commerce in general. I’ve been fortunate to exit two successful Amazon companies and build three Amazon-centric businesses; RebateKey.com, EliteSeller.com, and MillionDollarSellers.com. I’ve watched mom-and-pop sellers go from $1M in sales to $100M in sales in just a few years. The growth I’m seeing is tremendous.

Aside from that, I’ve had troubles with the Amazon platform. For example, one week all 2,000 of my products’ reviews disappeared, and my sales tanked 75% overnight. Amazon had no idea why and we couldn’t get any answers except bogus template customer service responses saying this is “normal”. It took over a week and lots of connections to get the review restored. This really just sets the tone for what sellers deal with; technical glitches and misguided algorithms that can disrupt or crush a seller’s business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the funniest thing that happened was when I ordered a bunch of large backpacks to sell and had the factory make a few changes to the material. When I got the samples, everything looked great! But then when people started using it, they would pick the heavy backpack up by the shoulder straps off the airport luggage carousels, the straps would rip off! I mean how can a backpack factory make a backpack where the straps aren’t sewn in well! Anyway, I learned that just because something looks nice doesn’t mean it works. So now we do real world testing on everything.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’ve moved my focus to building software that helps Amazon and ecommerce sellers market and run their businesses. Its under two companies, RebateKey.com which is the #1 cashback rebate marketplace for Amazon deals, and EliteSeller.com which provides deep analytics and operations for sellers.

Ok. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. You are a seasoned Amazon expert. Can you share with our readers five, non-intuitive, insider tips, in order to be as successful as possible on Amazon? Please share a story or example for each.

Have amazing images! Buyers shop with their eyes first, you need to catch their attention and show them what life would be like if they had your product Use readable titles — while it might be fun to keyword stuff your titles for SEO, shoppers can’t read it well and conversion rate matters so when your listings are in the search results, they need a compelling title to get the to click Use promotions like coupons to apply little green badges to your product page, this will help create urgency to get people to make a purchase Make sure to fill in your listing completely, use all the fields in the backend of Amazon seller central so that you have the best chance of being seen. The more complete your listing the better Amazon will market you. Use Amazon PPC to help increase your visibility in Amazon. If you aren’t paying for the placement, you are missing the opportunity to convert shoppers into buyers.

Amazon sellers have a reputation for being great guerilla marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

We used lots of new marketing tactics. RebateKey is a great example of this. RebateKey allows online brands to generate word-of-mouth marketing and exposure for new products by using hugely discounted cashback rebates to drive sales on Amazon. Once your products start selling, other shoppers will take notice.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe that sharing how running a business isn’t easy and there are many failures along the way but in the end it’s so fun to work towards your own visions. I like to inspire people to take the first step in moving forward with an idea they have by telling them, “What’s the worst that can happen?”. You might fail, but who cares, you won’t know if you don’t try.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Try everything once. The reality is that most people make assumptions about what food they might like or don’t like purely based on how it looks. Many times, if you just try it you might like it or learn something new.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Elon Musk — He has so many plates spinning and is able to move so many companies forward at once its incredible. He doesn’t let the limitations of society or himself get in the way. He just seems to do. That’s what I would love to talk about.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!