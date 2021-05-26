Steve Groom of Maryland Home Buyers: “Persistence”

Persistence. If you are someone who wants to quit at every objection or problem that arises, then perhaps you are not cut out to be an entrepreneur. However, if you are persistent and have a “never give up” attitude, then you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

Steve Groom is the owner and CEO of Maryland Home Buyers, a real estate consulting company that buys, sells, and leases single-family houses in and around Baltimore, Maryland. Steve is a life-long resident of Maryland and has been a real estate entrepreneur since 2002. He has a passion for real estate and for helping homeowners whose property has become an unwanted burden.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Once I graduated from college with a Business degree, I started my career in retail management. There I gained practical experience in managing a business as well as managing and motivating employees.

Every year during this time I watched the Carleton Sheets’ “No Money Down” Real Estate Investing infomercials on TV. Sheets marketed the real estate investing lifestyle. Each year he would have new student success stories, and they would tell their story from an exotic location like Hawaii or the Bahamas. Those infomercials ran every year on television for 25 years. Each year that I watched his shows, it made me more motivated to duplicate the success of his students. I knew at that time I would be a real estate entrepreneur.

I finally took the plunge in 2002. I was tired of working 10–12 hours per day in a J.O.B. making someone else wealthy. I immediately started to invest money in my real estate education. I wanted to gain as much knowledge as possible about real estate in order to ensure my success.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Definitely, the Carlton Sheets’ infomercials that ran on television with new success stories each year was my “aha moment.” Watching these success stories year after year was motivating and inspiring. I wanted to be one of those people featured on the show, celebrating their success in real estate investing with Carlton Sheets in some faraway vacation spot.

When it came to creating my company and company name, I wanted a name that made it easy for someone to know immediately what we do. Rather than a name like “Johnson Enterprises”, which could literally be anything, I chose my current company name- Maryland Home Buyers- to readily identify who we are and what we do. Both our company name and our website domain name identify us as homebuyers in the Maryland area.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that I was a natural-born entrepreneur. As a young adult in high school and college, the prevailing sentiment of my friends and a lot of my fellow students was to “finish school and get a good job”. Unfortunately, that was the sentiment of my parents as well. But for me getting a good job was the absolute bare minimum, not the end goal. I had my eyes set much higher than that.

In college, I started as an accounting major. I enjoyed working with numbers and initially thought that would make for a good career. However, after two years, I realized that I didn’t really love accounting. And the only way to make good money in accounting was to become a CPA. I wanted to make a good living doing something I loved to do. That was always my goal. So after two years of accounting, I switched my major to business administration. My goal at that time was to work my way up to a senior-level management position with a Fortune 500 company. That would provide me with a good income and a job that I found to be enjoyable, challenging, and rewarding.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Yes. When I started as a real estate entrepreneur, I enrolled in a local real estate school by the name of Investors United School of Real Estate. At that time, it was a 12-month curriculum teaching all the different methods of making money as a real estate investor. I learned different real estate topics such as rehabbing, wholesaling, buying foreclosures, preventing foreclosures, tax sales, commercial real estate, note buying, landlording, and buying real estate without money. It was a very well-rounded curriculum, but it did not provide me much in the way of one-on-one coaching and mentoring.

Enter Dennis White. Dennis was a successful real estate investor in the area who had graduated from the same school a few years prior. I met Dennis at a Real Estate Investors’ monthly meeting. I was immediately impressed with his knowledge level of real estate investing. He helped me through my first few real estate transactions. Finding them, buying them, rehabbing them and renting them out to a tenant. He walked me through the entire process. I am eternally grateful to Dennis for getting me through that difficult initial phase of my real estate career. After my first few successful real estate transactions, I was eager to “leave the nest” and prove that I could do it again on my own, which I did.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am so happy that you asked me that question!

First of all, I try to differentiate the service that we provide from that of a realtor, so there is no confusion on the part of a homeowner. What we do does not compete with real estate agents. Instead, what we do actually complements the services provided by an agent. The majority of homes sold each year are nice homes in good condition. That segment of the market is well served by Realtors, or the homeowner has the option to sell it themselves as a “For Sale by Owner”.

I am very proud of the company mission and values that we created and adhere to every single day. In fact, our Mission Statement and our Core Values are posted on the “Our Company” page of our website. (https://www.homebuyersmd.com/our-company).

Our Mission Statement is to provide Maryland homeowners with trusted solutions to their real estate situation. Our business fills a need in a niche market. That is property owners who no longer want, or can afford to keep, their residential property. In most cases, they cannot sell the property through traditional methods because the property is in poor condition, or the owner is in some level of financial distress. Unfortunately, because of their personal situation, there are unethical businesses & individuals who prey on their misfortune. This gives our entire industry a bad name. Most companies, like our company, are ethical businesses looking to help these folks out of their current situation. However, just a few bad apples can tarnish the image of those of us that operate an ethical business and conduct ourselves in a professional manner.

For that reason, we are always seeking to differentiate ourselves from the competition. Our core values are listed on our Company page and include Integrity, Ethics, Exceptional Customer Service, Attention to Detail, Treating People with Respect, and a commitment to helping people. The reason WHY a homeowner should choose us to help them over the other “We Buy Houses” companies is very simple. What we do is more than just “cash for your house.” We provide them with freedom and peace of mind by creating a custom solution for their individual situation. It’s not a cookie-cutter approach to buying their house. We look for a win-win solution that works for both the homeowner and us. Our Promise and our commitment to the homeowner, as stated on our website, is that we will do our very best to bring them an offer that works for them. We will never make a “low-ball” offer and we will always treat the homeowner with respect, regardless of whether we buy your house or not. We always put their best interests first and foremost, above making a profit. That is the ethical thing to do and that is what allows us to sleep at night.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

After nearly 19 years as a real estate professional, I am still passionate about what I do. Passionate about real estate, passionate about helping homeowners, and passionate about learning more each and every day.

I believe there are three key character traits to be a successful business leader. I call them the “3 P’s” of business success. They are Passion, Persistence, and Patience. For me, I am naturally passionate and persistent. The challenge for me is the patience part. I am not by nature a patient person. But I know that patience is equally as important as the other two. I have learned that results from all my hard work do not always come immediately. That’s where persistence comes in. I just keep working hard, knowing that good thing will happen. Maybe not as quickly as I would like, but they will happen.

I have been helping Maryland Homeowners since 2002. I have been able to utilize my passion, persistence, experience, and knowledge to deliver real solutions for local homeowners.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Unfortunately, when I started my journey as a real estate entrepreneur, two people in my life were less than thrilled with my decision. When I told them that I was quitting my well-paying management position in order to do real estate full-time, they offered all of the reasons why it was risky and that I should reconsider. Those two individuals were my mom and dad.

I love my mom and dad dearly, but every time I paid them a visit, they would remind me of the risks involved, the potential downfalls, the possibilities of failure. They truly had my best interest at heart and were merely voicing their concerns over what was best for me. However, this started to take a toll on my mindset. As a brand new entrepreneur, I needed all the positive reinforcement, encouragement, and support that I could get. But every time I spent time with my folks, I left full of doubts, insecurities, and anxiety about my choice to become an entrepreneur.

As a result, I simply stopped calling and visiting my parents. Weeks would go by without speaking to them. They began to express their concerns to my younger brother. My brother then relayed those concerns to me. I explained to my brother why I was avoiding them. Unintentionally, they were filling my head with negative thoughts and I needed to stay positive. Once he passed on my concerns to my parents, it was then that my parents promised to support me in my new business endeavor.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Prior to becoming a business owner, I worked as a retail manager and a call center manager. From my 30-plus years of experience managing and motivating employees, my best advice is to promote team goals over individual goals whenever possible.

Instead of individual goals and objectives, set team goals. By doing so, you promote working together as a team, helping your fellow team members in order to achieve a bigger goal which they all share. Everyone benefits equally and is rewarded equally when the team goal is achieved.

For me, this strategy has never failed to work successfully. The result is everyone pulling for each other and helping each other, rather than everyone focusing on their own individual goals.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

First and foremost, conduct your business with integrity, with honesty and transparency. Treat people right, whether they are your customers, your employees, or your acquaintances.

Fully utilize the tools available today to market your business online. We have an abundance of marketing channels today such as websites, social media platforms, and digital marketing that were not available to us in the past. Most people have a mobile phone with them at all times. Many also have a desktop computer, laptop computer, or tablet in order to access the web.

In order to take advantage of these tools, develop a consistent marketing message, a consistent image, and put it out there on a consistent basis. The more people see you, the more they will trust you and consider you credible. Display your authority and expertise in articles like this one. Be open to interviews, podcasts, and creating videos so that people can see you, hear you and relate to you as a person and not just as a business person.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

As consumers, we prefer to do business with people, not companies. Not only that, but we often choose to do business with people or companies that we know, like, and trust. We want to deal with people with credibility that won’t overcharge us or rip us off.

In my business, there’s no shortage of other “We Buy Houses” companies out there. So why would a property owner choose us over the other guys?

In business, it is important to be upfront, be transparent and be yourself. People don’t always choose price when buying or selling. Often people will choose to do business with people that they know, like, and trust. In order to be the person that they like and trust, you need to be honest, trustworthy, and likable. Whenever I meet a homeowner at their property, my goal is to get to know them and their current situation, as much as the property itself. I want to establish a rapport with them and get them to like me. If they like me and trust me, they won’t bother to even call anyone else to get an offer on their property. This happens quite frequently.

In 2021, people no longer search the newspapers or the yellow pages when they need a product or service. They jump on their computer or smartphone and perform a search on Google, Facebook, or YouTube.

As a small business owner, you need to put yourself out there. People need to be able to find your business online. They want to see your face and not just your logo. No more yellow pages, newspaper ads, or direct mail marketing. If you aren’t online, your business doesn’t exist!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The first common mistake that I see and that I committed as well, is not getting started sooner. Personally, I could and should have started my business at least 5 years prior to when I did start. I think that we have a tendency to procrastinate or try to be 100% ready and prepared before we even start. The fact is that we will never be 100% ready to start a business. Once we are about 80% or more prepared, it’s time to make it happen. Just do it!

The other common mistake that I have seen is not having a plan to train and delegate responsibility to your employees. As a result, the business owner lives and breathes their business 24/7. The business cannot survive or function unless they are physically present every single day, every single hour. Unfortunately, at this point they no longer have a business, they have a JOB. This is not what they got into business for. We start a business because we want freedom- financial freedom and time freedom. The lesson here is that as a business owner, you need to work “ON” your business and not “IN” your business. In order to do this, you need to have employees that are properly trained and empowered to run the business in your absence.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

For me personally, there will always be dramatic highs & lows because there are factors that we as business entrepreneurs simply cannot control. Those factors affect everyone out there who is working, but especially the small business owners. The effects can be felt 10 times more to an entrepreneur because this business is our life.

Some examples of uncontrollable factors are the economy, COVID-19, the death of a loved one, and government intervention.

For the average employee with a “regular job”, they will feel the effects for a period of time and then move on. They secure another job and soon their life is back to normal. But as a business owner, if we lose our business we lose everything. So everything is magnified for us.

So as long as there are outside factors beyond our control, we as business owners will always experience highs and lows, unfortunately.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My first three years as an entrepreneur were pretty successful. I was learning as much as I could as fast as I could. I loved real estate and simply could not get enough of it. If I wasn’t busy working in real estate, I was reading everything I could get my hands on that might help me at some point down the road. I was a human sponge when it came to learning about real estate!

Between the years 2005 to 2006, the real estate market exploded. Real estate appreciation was going through the roof (no pun intended). My own personal residence increased in value by $100,000 in just 3 years. As a result, I started to refinance my properties and pulled cash out. This provided money to live on as well as money reinvests into my business. Things could not have been any better during that time. The only downside at all was that everyone and their brother were now getting into real estate, leading to lots of new competition.

At that time, I thought that all of my wildest dreams were about to come true. I was so happy that I had summoned the courage to take the plunge and fulfill my dream of business ownership.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

This experience is an especially painful one for me to share. As much as I love what I do, there was a period of time when I seriously thought of calling it quits. The real estate market was red hot around 2005. Things could not have been any better for me at that time, both personally and professionally. However, in September of 2006, my mom was diagnosed with acute leukemia. According to the doctors, the average life expectancy was less than a year. She was an otherwise healthy and active wife, mother, and grandmother. After a roller coaster of emotions and cancer treatments over several months, my mom died on June 19, 2007. I had always expected her to live to be at least 90 because her mother lived to be 90. Cancer took her away from us way too soon. I felt cheated out of 15 years with her. Oh, and by the way… June 19 is also my dad’s birthday. Yes, my mom actually died on my father’s birthday. Could it get any worse than this? The answer is yes.

At the same time that my mom was dying of cancer, the real estate market was going from red hot to ice cold. The market literally crashed and burned between 2007 and 2008. Property values plummeted, money to buy property dried up, and anyone involved in real estate lost the majority of their income. Realtors did not have homes to sell, lenders did not have money to lend, landlords now owned properties that were worth less than the mortgages they owed on them. It was a very ugly and scary time to be in real estate. Many of my colleagues at that time were laid off, went out of business, changed careers, or tried to sell off property at a discount in order to get money to live on. It was eerily similar to the shutdowns that occurred at the beginning of the current pandemic.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

The people and businesses that successfully made it through the real estate crash at that time survived on savings, sold some assets, redistributed some assets, and were passionate and persistent.

My passion and persistence are what helped me to eventually bounce back from two devastating events that occurred at the same time. When I compare the two events, there really is no comparison. The potential loss of my business and livelihood paled in comparison to losing my mother so suddenly. When she died, I was in a mental fog for nearly two years. I maintained my rental properties, but for income, I started to work odd jobs.

But eventually, it was my passion for real estate and my persistence that pulled me back up. Monetarily, I was barely scraping by and this was a shock to my system after doing so well financially during my first four years in business. I simply got tired of being broke all of the time. I was now determined to get back on the horse and start being successful again.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Passion. I love what I do each and every day. I look forward to each new day in my journey as an entrepreneur. I am constantly looking for new ways to grow and move my business forward. I feel sorry for people who hate their jobs. It must be so miserable to get up each morning and go into a job that they don’t enjoy. When you are passionate about what you do, time flies by. That is how it is for me, and I wish that for anyone who is an entrepreneur or thinking of becoming one. Persistence. If you are someone who wants to quit at every objection or problem that arises, then perhaps you are not cut out to be an entrepreneur. However, if you are persistent and have a “never give up” attitude, then you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Positive Attitude/Mindset. I find that a laser focus on my goals helps me to get through the low times. When I am intensely focused on my personal and professional goals, it literally pushes out any negativity or doubt that may creep into my mindset. This helps me stay on track. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. In 2019, during a routine doctor’s appointment, I was diagnosed with prediabetes. This was quite a wake-up call for me, especially since my dad is a diabetic. As a result of this diagnosis, I got serious about my health. I cleaned up my diet and start exercising on a daily basis. Through diet and exercise, I was able to reverse my diabetes, get in shape and feel better than I have in years.

I was also able to reduce my stress levels, increase my energy levels, and improve my mood and outlook.

Take Action. Action is the solution to any problem you may be facing. Regardless of what you are dealing with, action is the answer. Success is connected with action. Successful people take action and move the needle forward. Whenever I am feeling stuck, I take some sort of action that will move me closer to achieving my goals.

When I think of resilience, I think of the term, “bend but don’t break.” This is especially true now during the current pandemic. Whether you are a business owner or consumer, we all have had to be resilient during this past year of uncertainty.

To me, resilience means the ability to deal with a setback, obstacle or crisis and to bounce back from it. As a fan of the Baltimore Orioles, I look at Trey Mancini as the epitome of resilience. A professional baseball player diagnosed with Stage-4 colon cancer in March of 2000, Trey is now back playing baseball one year later. Trey could have taken that diagnosis as a death sentence, but instead, he was determined to play baseball again. He endured months of chemotherapy and surgery in order to fully recover and move forward with his professional baseball career.

I consider myself a resilient person. I admit that my initial response to adversity is not always positive. But after a day of feeling sorry for myself, I am ready to take action to overcome the problem or situation that had me down in the dumps the day before.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Prior to losing my mother to leukemia, the toughest thing I had to deal with was the death of my younger brother in a car accident. Losing him at the age of 19 rocked our entire family like nothing we had ever experienced before. My brother’s death was devastating to me personally, but even harder on my parents. No parent should ever have to bury their own child.

Observing the pain and anguish on their faces was more difficult than dealing with my own feelings of loss. But they were strong and resilient through this tragedy. Their faith was a big part of it and their relationship actually grew stronger. I have seen other families grow apart under similar circumstances.

Looking back, I believe that this experience has made me more resilient as a result of their example through that difficult time.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes and no. To be honest, my initial reaction to a difficult situation is not always a positive one. I think that is because I focus so intensely on the problem, that I tend to lose focus on the big picture. All I can think about is the problem. I need to fix this now! It dominates my thoughts. However, after the initial 24-hour period I start to see the big picture once again and I begin to focus on solutions to the problem rather than the problem itself.

Generally, I am a very positive, optimistic person. The only exception is the initial period of time after the problem surfaces. I think a positive attitude is an important attribute to have in life in general. It certainly helps as an entrepreneur in order to be effective in planning, dealing with people, managing people, and getting positive results from your efforts.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I think that anyone in a leadership position would be more effective if they have a positive attitude. A big part of having a positive attitude is also having a “can do” attitude. If someone has a positive, can-do attitude then they are a pleasure to be around and interact with, as opposed to someone who has neither a positive attitude or a can-do attitude.

When it comes to getting a task completed, it is in the leader’s best interest to be a positive role model in order to get buy-in and cooperation from team members or clients. Who wants to work for someone with a negative attitude? No one. Who is going to go the extra mile for a leader who is not viewed as a good person with a good attitude? No one.

A leader without a positive attitude can still get the job done, but if he/she is not well-liked or respected by the team, then morale will suffer, and eventually, employee retention will also suffer.

In my business, a positive attitude with the property owner often culminates in a closing day at the attorney’s office that is punctuated by smiles, laughter and sometimes even tears of joy and hugs. This makes it all worthwhile!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Face My Fears- my goal is to face my fears, to conquer it and use it as a trigger for unleashing my greatness. Life begins at the Ends of my Comfort Zones.” — Gary Ryan Blair

“I must decide that what I want is BIGGER, BRIGHTER and far more important than the fear which is preventing me from achieving it.”

This resonates with me and I think it will resonate with a lot of business owners who allow fear to interfere with their goals.

I personally have allowed my own fear and insecurities to sabotage my own success. I finally decided to face my fears, rather than avoid them. I realized that too much was at stake to allow this to continue. My success, by income and my business, was being short-changed by my own limiting self-beliefs. But no more. I decided that my goals were more important than my own insecurities. So now I take action. Action is the solution to every problem!

How can our readers further follow you online?

Coming Soon: My YouTube Channel (stay tuned!)

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!