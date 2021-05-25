Suzanne Macbale of LoveSuze: “Don’t be afraid to put yourself and your work out there”

…This is the most important one to me. Don’t be afraid to put yourself and your work out there.

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Founder and CEO of LoveSuze, Suzanne Macbale. She has more than a decade of experience in the lingerie industry. A FIT graduate, Macbale began her fashion career with Calvin Klein where she spent three years in merchandising.

In 2005, Suzanne moved on to become the Associate Vice President of Design for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret for more than a decade. It was during this time that she found her passion for meshing trendy styles with a superior fit. From daily wear basics to sexy and playful styles, Macbale helped create many of the lingerie shapes that are used throughout the industry today. After nearly twelve years, Suzanne launched her own brand in 2018: LoveSuze, a custom lingerie line that combines sexy and beautiful with comfort and wearability. Today, LoveSuze has gained recognition as the lingerie brand that is designed with the ever-changing woman’s body in mind. Its innovative Flex-Sizing™ fits to every woman’s shape to move and stretch as she does. Macbale is committed to creating lingerie lines that feature premium materials and thoughtful details to produce styles that look as good as they feel.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

There are so many factors that contributed to my love of fashion and ultimately lingerie. My all-time favorite movie as a kid was Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. I watched it a thousand times, drinking in the fashion, wanting to be Sue Ellen — or, at least, dress like her. I still love that movie.

My teen years really solidified my interest. I grew up in a loving family, but my parents were very strict. What we watched, who we saw, what we wore — everything was carefully monitored. For years, I was only allowed to wear cotton bras and panties. The most basic versions you can imagine — no lace, no fun colors, definitely no prints, nothing remotely interesting or exciting. It drove me crazy. My friends had all these cute styles, prints, and colors — undies I could literally only dream of. I started sketching what I would buy when I was a “grown-up.” The fanciest lingerie you could possibly imagine — or at least that my 14-year-old self could imagine. When I left for college, I was finally free to shop for myself. There were no boundaries. I spent entire paychecks on only lingerie. It’s an obsession that’s deeply rooted and still going strong.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Every emerging brand has a COVID story, and LoveSuze is no exception. We were forced to think on our feet and be more agile. We started our journey partnering with a factory in China — which provided the level of innovation and technology that inspires so many lingerie brands to partner with Chinese factories. Then tariffs on China drove some of our production to Mexico. The threat of new tariffs on Mexico followed, and then, of course, COVID hit. The way we’ve diversified our production in order to survive as an emerging brand during the pandemic has only made us stronger. Now we have a backup plan for whatever life throws at us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ll never forget the first day of my internship at Calvin Klein. I was so excited. I felt like this was it. I was on my way. I spent weeks trying to decide what to wear for my first day. I wanted to make a strong impression and show how seriously I was taking this opportunity. My trusty wool suit was the obvious choice. I played out the day in my mind. Assuming I’d spend at least part of it in meetings, I did endless research on the brand, so I’d be ready to contribute. I even had a list of witty comments at the ready. Reality came crashing in when I spent the day in the sample closet steaming samples. Hundreds of samples, in a confined space, in my itchy, sweaty suit. I learned so many things at that internship, but those first-day lessons still ring true: 1) Never wear anything wool or too warm to work. 2) Always be humble and ready to work hard. 3) No matter what closet you start in, success will follow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Earlier in my career, I had an interaction with a customer that planted the seed for LoveSuze. She told me how she had different bras and panties that she wore at different times depending on the natural fluctuations of her body. The styles that she felt the most attractive in were not the most forgiving, so when she needed more comfort, she felt less confident in lingerie because she had to sacrifice style. Why should anyone have to choose? What if the styles that made us feel sexy and confident also fit comfortably?

When I started LoveSuze, one of my goals was to create a brand that truly embraces a positive body image and empowers the wearer. I want women to feel confident, and for me, that starts with your foundation — and lingerie is the foundation beneath every other garment in a woman’s wardrobe. This philosophy, providing a foundation that supports confidence, is genuinely the heart and soul of LoveSuze. We look at every decision we make as a company through this filter.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The fashion industry is constantly changing. You have to figure out how to embrace the change and use it to fuel your creativity. For me, that means always looking forward to new seasons — getting excited about new colors, fabrics, styles and trends. I have traveled extensively throughout my career, and I’ve drawn inspiration from new people and places. Runway and magazines can definitely be inspirational, but I find my most rewarding ideas are drawn from experiences like travel. I’m also lucky to have some amazing women in my life that are an endless source of inspiration and the perfect sounding board. Create your village and hang on to them tightly.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s not that we think lingerie in and of itself will change the world, but one of the core goals of the LoveSuze brand is to empower women. We strive to meet our customers where they are. Love them for who they are, and inspire the kind of self-love that makes them feel empowered. No matter what a person’s individual style is, one fact remains true for all: our confidence — our individual power — comes from feeling good about ourselves. Self-love is the foundation for confidence. And with clothing and especially lingerie, the better the fit, the better you feel, and so on. We pride ourselves on being the first thing a woman puts on when she gets dressed — the foundation of her style. It sets the tone for her day — she feels great, she looks amazing and she is ready to take on the world.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Creativity takes courage — Henri Matisse

Why courage? Because being a designer takes an element of fearlessness. You are constantly opening yourself up to criticism. In an industry as fiercely competitive as fashion, it’s intimidating to share your designs and ideas. In a way, sharing your work is like baring your soul. The creation of art is personal, and there is a serious vulnerability in the sharing of that art. It takes a lot of courage to overcome that fear and push forward. Reminding myself that “creativity takes courage” has helped me block out all of the noise. Whenever I was afraid of how people were going to respond to a concept that I designed, this quote empowered me. It motivated me when fear of rejection made me doubt myself.

It’s tempting to look at successful designers or artists and believe that they’re just better — more talented, disciplined or whatever has attributed to their success. But that’s not necessarily the case — they just found the courage to try.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I’m fascinated by the way technology continues to enhance and individualize fashion for consumers. Can you imagine trying on clothes virtually using an avatar whose proportions match your dimensions exactly? That possibility could quickly become a reality. The opportunity for shoppers to literally see themselves in a garment online before making a purchase could eliminate returns, propel more sustainable practices and take all the guess work out of shopping online for consumers. That’s as exciting to me as the idea of an app that catalogues your entire wardrobe and allows you to flawlessly mix and match pieces while planning an outfit. Clueless was way ahead of its time!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry?” Please share a story or example for each.

(1) Passion immediately comes to mind. This word is used often, but I truly believe that if you’re passionate about what you do, success will follow.

(2) Perseverance is a big one. Every no brings me closer to a yes. Take each no as constructive criticism and move forward. Plan your next meeting and don’t be afraid of rejection. Next time it may be a yes.

(3) Flexibility. I’ve said this before — the fashion industry is entirely about change. You have to be able to embrace change and keep going. Being able to change and then adapt to the way you’ve evolved will keep you relevant.

(4) Know your competition. Research, research, research. It is vital to know what else is out there and where you stand against the competition. It’s impossible to succeed without knowing what you’re up against.

(5) Courage. This is the most important one to me. Don’t be afraid to put yourself and your work out there.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

The fact that historically major fashion brands that serve women have reserved executive roles for men is an area where I’ve already seen improvement — but that’s really just one step on the road to empowering women in fashion. The #metoo movement has helped draw attention to what is and isn’t appropriate treatment of women in the workplace. As recently as seven years ago, I can recall enduring the kind of treatment that I finally see companies refusing to tolerate today. It still makes my skin crawl remembering a time when I was prepared to present to a room full of executives. I was in a role I had earned, ready to contribute as a respected member of my team. Then seconds before I was ready to present, a male executive in this room full of professional women like myself, says to me, “Sweetheart, would you mind closing the door?” It might not sound like much, but it was so pointedly an attempt to remind me that, no matter how far I’d come, he was in charge, and I needed to remember my place. Within any industry, it requires a cultural shift for that kind of subtle belittling of women to stop completely, and as women take on more executive roles, I look forward to seeing that shift happen in fashion.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

Helping women succeed in business — it sounds cliché, but I love to see women in this industry lifting each other up. I’m grateful for every mentor who has helped me. I’ve also experienced the rush of watching women whom I’ve had the privilege of mentoring reap the benefits and really shine. We get as much as we give personally when we help each other. I’d love to see that sentiment take hold in fashion. I wish there was some sort of platform online, where women just starting out in the industry could connect with other women who’ve already established themselves. I would love to participate in something like that — a community of women helping women in fashion.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Ig @lovesuzenyc

lovesuze.com

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!