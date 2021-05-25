Mylitta Butler: “Acts of Service”

Wake Up, Get Up and Get Dressed Up; The Day is Waiting on You! Regardless, if I’m going anywhere or not and regardless of what size I am, when I wake up, I get up, get dressed up and go conquer the day. It wasn’t always this way. When I was at my heaviest, 304 pounds, I had stopped getting dressed up. Most days, I was dressing how I felt, depressed and insignificant. Then when I started showing self-love and took pride in my appearance again, I felt amazing and unstoppable. And those around me treated me with more respect and could see my light shine through my confidence. My new philosophy changed to Dress How You Want to be Addressed. Make the world your runway and every day, work it!

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mylitta Butler. Mylitta is a former 304-Pound Author who lost 160 pounds and is the CEO and Founder of Curvy Culture Publishing. In her debut book, Slim Down Level Up her goal is to inspire women who are struggling with losing weight, as she is adamant about empowering them with the right tools, so they too, can stand in the ring and fight for their health and win. Mylitta lives in Tampa, Florida with her husband of over 13 years, their son, and two Doberman Pincher puppies-where they enjoy many sunny days filled with different ways, of encouraging self-love, self-acceptance, and building stronger relationships with one another and themselves.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

I was born in Upstate New York, moved to Florida as a teenager and fell in love with the comfort foods of the South. Fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese, collard greens and corn bread to name a few. In my family food was always in abundance and get-togethers were a common weekend event, filled with music, laughter, and an endless buffet of food options. For the rest of my family, the excessive indulging in high fat foods over the years, was not a problem. However, for me, I began struggling with gaining weight at nineteen years old. In a span of just a few years I looked up and was over 300 pounds and had developed an eating disorder. Which caused me to be a closet eater and I did not recognize who I was anymore. When I finally found the strength to fight for my health, it changed my life, so I set out on a mission to empower others with the right information to do the same. During that time, I discovered words have power and there is a story inside all of us that needs to be told. Being an author is one of the ways to do that. As it can be the key to unlocking the door for someone else to be set free and to find the courage and motivation, they need to start living a better life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

I am super excited about my new book, Slim Down Level Up, and the people I encourage daily through my social media platforms. Because it’s not just about empowerment and taking weight loss to the next level, but about leveling up self-love. Leveling up self-acceptance of who we are, by loving our curves right where they are, on the path to where we want them to be. And ultimately, gaining an understanding, that we do not need to be a size 2 to be happy and healthy. Healthy, is about how we mentally, physically, and emotionally treat ourselves in this wonderful gift we have, called life.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self-acceptance?

My journey, to strengthening my self-acceptance and self-love, came in one of my darkest hours. Most people will never know what it feels like to be trapped in your own body. To struggle with a mountain that seems too hard and impossible to climb. To carry an astronomical amount of weight. Not knowing where to start to get back to a feeling of being in control. When I was diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and was pre-diabetic, I realized if I wanted to keep living, my life needed to change. It was a hard pill to swallow initially because I had to admit I was out of control. For several years, I allowed my feelings to be dealt with by using food, excessively eating all the time, and it sent me down an unhealthy, dangerous path. A journey, that lead me to a place to where, whenever I looked in the mirror, I did like who I was anymore. One night after an all-out crying session, I did something that forever changed my life and triggered in me the change I needed. I wrote myself a love letter. It was a pep talk letter I needed to write and the letter I needed to hear. I decided that day, I would no longer allow my weight to define me, to dictate my self-worth or self-love. It allowed me to let go of the guilt and shame I was carrying, that prevented me from accepting who I was and the woman I knew I could be. I kept the letter all these years and often would refer to it whenever I needed to remind myself of who I am and the love and acceptance I have for myself.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

Oh, how everything in my core wishes that statistic were higher and that more people embraced their beauty and learned to love their curves at any size. Unfortunately, the unrealistic flawless images shown in the media of picture-perfect bodies, and the overly photoshopped posts on social media, has created this façade, that brings to the surface a world of consequences. Like body shaming, binge eating and depression, from not feeling adequate or considered to be one of the beautiful people. And instead of celebrating our curves, we look at every imperfection as a constant reminder of what our bodies will never be, flawless. I understand in the world of marketing they are selling aspiration and that flawlessness reigns. However, I have to admit, when I see a commercial or ad, with a woman whose stretch marks, cellulite or scars are showing and celebrated, I feel a connection to her. Seeing her in that light tells me, my body can still be, seen as beautiful even with the marks on my skin. They are the beauty marks I earned over the years with weight gain, weight loss, pregnancies, stress, age, stage, and lifestyle. And that I should no longer feel ashamed of them.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

This is a very, interesting question and my favorite one that you have asked thus far because there are three simple, yet important reasons to love yourself.

#1: The relationship to self, dictates everything else. The best step to take on the path to self-understanding and self-love, is to acknowledge the most important relationship you will ever work on and be in, is the one with yourself.

#2: The importance of you tapping into your inner strength and putting yourself first is key. In, order to do that, you must know who you are, how priceless you are and how the world is a better place with you in it.

#3: When you love yourself, you develop a shield around you that radiates light and energy, that tells the world, “I love who I am, and I can show others love too. But if my loving you, requires me to be disrespected, mistreated, and abused in anyway, then my love will always be stronger for myself and you can go away.” Self-love is one of the most powerful resources we have access to in this world. It is important because when you learn to embody it, your world will never be the same.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

When I was in my late twenties, I walked away from a 10-year relationship. It happened the moment I realized I was disrespected, taken advantage of and unappreciated. I decided that day, I loved myself too much to stay. And who I was, as a person, was too valuable to tolerate such behaviors. Oftentimes, people stay in mediocre, unhappy, relationships, because they do not think they deserve better. My answer to that is, because they do not know their worth. Some people do not understand that when you know who you are, priceless, it means, you deserve more than mediocre anything, especially relationships. My best advice is, know thy self and you’ll know thy wealth. When you know who you are, you treat yourself better, you require those around you to do the same as well. There is nothing wrong with wanting to do better and want better for your life. And those who do not, should no longer be allowed to be in your presence, to be a part of your light, your love and your energy. When you know who you are, the rules to the game change. You have the power to not settle. Do not be afraid to tap into your inner strength and walk away from the table when respect, love or appreciation is no longer being served.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times, self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

We cannot escape our thoughts and being in denial only delays the inevitable. The lies we tell ourselves today, can rear their ugly heads and haunt us tomorrow. For a long time, I was in denial about my weight and health issues. I kept saying things like, I love being a big girl, I love myself, and would argue with anyone who said anything different. But inside I was dying a slow death.

A tough question to ask, is, “Are you projecting what you are expecting?” Growth requires reflection. We can never go back, but oftentimes, if we do not stop and search for the answers to why we keep doing what we do, we cannot fix, what we do not acknowledge is broken. And broken does not mean it cannot be repaired. It is like an injury where the bone, once properly reset, can heal and be stronger than ever before. Each day we should strive to be better than we were the day before. That is what living your best life is all about. My grandmother used to say, “Be so amazing today, that you make yesterday jealous.”

The key to reflection: Inspect What You Expect. Are we asking others to do for us, what we will not do for ourselves? One of the best quotes I heard that relates to this question said, “Some people, can penpoint everything wrong about you, but when it comes to correcting themselves, the pen doesn’t work.”

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

When we are by ourselves, we find ourselves. In a world, that has created an ever so “stay connected, constant events and a busy-bee environment”, people do not know how to sit still and be in the moment with themselves and often when they do, it feels uncomfortable. But it’s in those moments when we find out, who we really are. The key to achieving this is, learning to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, until the uncomfortableness fades away. Being alone and discovering how strong you really are, is a superpower many people never explore, but it can unlock a world to an unshakable joy and happiness.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

When we have self-love and a better understanding of who we are, we stop looking for our happiness to come from someone else. It is not the job nor is it fair to expect another person, to be the core of our happiness. Happiness starts and ends within. If we are constantly depending on another person to make us happy, we make them the center of our world. Instead, it should be about who we are and about discovering our own happiness. When you have a level of self-understanding and self-love you can communicate and connect with others on a deeper level because of your ability to express your desires. If we do not know what makes us happy, how can we expect someone else to figure that out for us? The deeper connection comes through our commitment to loving who we are, inside and out, unconditionally. Which then opens the door for others to do the same.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

Individuals and society can meet people where they are and stop primarily showing images of unrealistic body types, pretending that is how they truly are. My wish is that what people once saw as their flaws, they will embrace as their story. As a life that blesses others in so many ways, with being true to and loving themselves. To be more open to differences and celebrate them on a regular. Society can do this, through advertisements, social media and in the news. To stop labeling people and looking to isolate the differences. For example, I am a person, who happens to be of the female origin, who is black from a diverse ethnic heritage, and a former 300-pounder, who survived an eating disorder. But first, above all, I am a person. And as people we want to be seen, heard and to feel we matter. The labels do not define us, they are a part of us. What defines us is our character. Over time, our age, income, weight, and health can change, but the character of a person will always remain the same. Helping people identify who that character is, and how to connect with it, by creating opportunities of self-acceptance, is priceless.

What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Daily Mental Health Exercises:

Do not be afraid to be your own cheerleader, to wave your own pom poms, and toot your own horn. That is a part of showing self-love. Learn to clap for yourself, even when no one is watching and if others are happy for you, they will join in. When I was struggling with losing weight and when the journey started to feel overwhelming, I created a positivity jar-filled with mini self-love notes. I wrote them on little pieces of paper, folded them up and put them in a jar. I randomly picked one each day and allowed the universe to give me which affirmation I would read. Some of the notes were things like: You Matter, You’re Amazing, The World Needs Your Magic Today, You Are Resilient with a Heart of Gold. The second part to this step is the ever so important daily self-hug. Give yourself a hug every morning and every night. The feeling of touch is amazing and triggers endorphins, which allows your brain to release happy juice into the body. Each day stand in the mirror and read the daily words out loud and say them with meaning.

Physical Well-Being Check-In:

At 304 pounds, when it came to treating myself, I brought the best clothes and shoes I could afford, lived in a beautiful home, and drove a nice car. But when it came to my food choices and how I was treating my body, I was playing myself cheap. That was until I realized, the importance of being more active and cognitive of what and how much I was eating and why it needed to become a part of my self-love regimen. I now follow the 80/20 Rule. I do a check in with myself and aim for 80% of the time to eat foods, that are nutritious and help me maintain my weight loss. However, 20% of the time, I make sure to include the types of foods, that also feed my soul. Like fried foods, salty potato chips or even a slice of chocolate cake. Regardless, if a person is losing or maintaining weight, I believe they should keep some fun foods in their diet. That is because self-love also means you should be allowed to enjoy the foods you eat.

3. Acts of Service:

Out of the five love languages, to give and to do for others brings me the most joy and gives me the human connection I desire. When I am sharing my gifts and talents by helping others, it allows me to love myself more. That is because volunteering puts things in perspective for me, to be grateful for who I am and to be able to assist those who may be less fortunate. A big part of self-understanding and self-love is knowing what speaks to your heart and makes you feel good. And then finding ways to do those things on a regular.

4. Prayer-Meditation;

Prayer changes things and meditation opens our eyes and minds to the world around us. Take time for yourself daily even for 5–10 minutes to just sit still and breathe. Reflect, recharge, restore. And ultimately, remove self-doubt, as it is the silent killer to self-love. Remove the self-doubt that you are not worthy, that you do not belong, and that your life does not have purpose, because it does! When we have a daily connection to a higher being, we come to realize we are a part of something bigger than ourselves. Acknowledge that the universe does not make mistakes. When we do, that is when we began to see the importance of our piece in the puzzle and how it is all connected.

5. Wake Up, Get Up and Get Dressed Up; The Day is Waiting on You!

Regardless, if I’m going anywhere or not and regardless of what size I am, when I wake up, I get up, get dressed up and go conquer the day. It wasn’t always this way. When I was at my heaviest, 304 pounds, I had stopped getting dressed up. Most days, I was dressing how I felt, depressed and insignificant. Then when I started showing self-love and took pride in my appearance again, I felt amazing and unstoppable. And those around me treated me with more respect and could see my light shine through my confidence. My new philosophy changed to Dress How You Want to be Addressed. Make the world your runway and every day, work it!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

The book, The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, resonated with me. It is a mental approach to healing years of trauma and stress that is carried in the body and has a profound effect on the mental and physical well-being. When we do not let go of the pain we carry, we give it power over our past, our present and the potential of our future. Learning to heal past and current pains, by letting go of any guilt and shame, can be the key to long-term, self-love and self-acceptance. It was for me. When I finally let go of my past pains and acknowledged how it was tied to my out of control eating, it gave me permission to love and accept who I was, and such a burden was lifted off me. It was the first time in my life, I had experienced guilt-free weight loss and it felt amazing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

For more people to truly fall in absolute love with themselves. And to stop putting everyone and everything first. It is not selfish, to be number one in your own life. It is a selfless act to recognize the importance of choosing you, above all and to not apologize for it either. To be able to say to someone, “Sorry, Not Sorry, I Choose Me.” To never love anyone more than they love themselves. To put in the work, to take the time, each day to prioritize self-love and self-acceptance. Lastly, to start getting in the habit of saying and believing how important and precious they are and to embrace there will never be another one like them, ever.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

“Live Today, For Tomorrow, We Die.” It took losing a good friend of mine to cancer, before I truly, understood the importance of that quote. Most of us walk around like we will live forever. When in fact, from the moment we are born, we are all on borrowed time. When my friend received the diagnosis and was given 9 months to a year before the cancer would overtake her body, it was the first time, that she started to live. Prior, she worked long hours, had a thriving business, achieved multiple accomplishments and was busy all the time. But she wasn’t enjoying the fruits of her labor or stopping to smell the roses. She made me realize, what is all this ‘living” for, if we cannot find daily happiness in our lives? She taught me to plan, for the future, but to not be so focused on tomorrow that I lose sight of the beauty, and the joys of today. There is something magical and amazing that happens every day if we look for it. Since then, I walk around as though I received the same diagnoses and live my life as if I am on borrowed time. It helps me to love and accept who I am more freely. To not sweat the small stuff and to never lose focus on what my purpose is in this life. And to get busy living, especially before I die.