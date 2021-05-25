Catherine Dodd of doddl: “Resilience”

Resilience: You need to be super ambitious and resilient because you will face a tidal wave of knockbacks and often be working at the brink of collapse in the early days. You also have to be very resourceful and always be able to find a way around a problem.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Catherine Dodd. Catherine “Cat” Dodd is the founder and inventor of doddl — a range of ergonomically designed children’s cutlery, designed to encourage independent eating. Cat’s previous career was in waste management for her local council but she has always been an inventor at heart! Cat was inspired to create doddl after yet another frustrating mealtime on holiday with three children under the age of two. She realised that regular kids cutlery is usually cut-down versions of adult sets and just doesn’t work for little hands — and thus, the idea for doddl was born! She lives in Gloucestershire with her husband, three children, dog and horse.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career before having children and creating doddl couldn’t be more different. I was working in waste management for my local council. My eldest daughter was seven months old when I discovered I was expecting twins! Needless to say, returning to the traditional workplace wasn’t really an option.

I’m a control freak and hate being told what to do and I like to be fully in control of my own destiny. I also have a very overactive imagination and am the type of person that comes up with slightly weird and wonderful ideas. I have a notebook that I’ve had for years where I write down every idea that could spark a new solution to a problem, no matter how ridiculous. I think these traits are what led me to invent my own product and start and grow my own business.

doddl is the result of yet another frustrating mealtime with three children under the age of two. They would constantly give up on the cutlery and use their hands — making meals a time of mess and frustration, rather than enjoyment. One day the handle on my daughter’s fork broke and I watched her pick up the short utensil end and suddenly food was moving in the right direction — plate to mouth — with no deviations on the way. I realised then that is wasn’t about my children, it was about the cutlery.

And the idea behind doddl was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

At the start of 2019 we were running along relatively well, with huge ambition for growth. We realised we needed to find additional investment to build on the organic momentum we’d achieved. We’d heard through a contact, who had attended an awards event on our behalf, that Alex Chesterman — one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs — was interested in investing in doddl. We contacted him directly and sat back expecting it to take him a while to respond. Within a day we had a response and a request for our ‘investor pack’.

To be honest, building an investment pack from scratch was a stretch for us. It was definitely a bit rough and ready, but it got us the meeting. I think our passion for doddl, our customer reviews and the market opportunity we identified really carried us through.

Through Alex, we then went on to meet his investment partners Simon Franks (Love Film Founder) and Gloria Monfrini (Uber) who both have children of our target age. We sent them sets and let doddl work it’s magic. Having a potential investor share a film of their child using your product and being quite amazed by the difference it made is definitely a win!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I once had to drive a car bursting at the seams with stock and equipment for 2 days straight from the UK to Germany, to attend an international trade show. At that point we obviously couldn’t afford to fly! After months of planning, my business partner and I finally arrived tired, bedraggled and disorientated at the most confusing expansive convention centre in the world. We just wanted to get our stand up and finished so we could get to bed. We drove around for about 3 hours trying to find the right entrance, managing to skirt death when we turned out onto the wrong side in busy traffic before we finally found where we needed to be.

Everyone else had logistics support who were unloading lorries and unpacking boxes. We struggled down multiple levels with some of our kit to our designated area which was completely empty. No carpet, no electrics, no walls. Just a taped marked square on the floor. Turns out I had accidentally forgotten to confirm an email which actually completed our entire stand booking, so we had nothing — we looked sorrowful. I’ve got a great photo of all the other beautifully made up stands and me standing sheepishly in our empty black floor space. Lesson learnt? Keeping on top of admin is essential (and in Europe you drive on the right…!)

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family (mum, dad, sister and Husband) all invested in doddl and supported me in so many ways when I first set up the business. Fundamentally I had an idea, and even though I could show the research behind it and the market opportunity, they risked their savings and took on debt to help turn the idea into an actual product, and ultimately a functioning business. My business partner and co-Director Laura, who invested in doddl before we had any real proven sales and has been through pretty much everything with me over the past 4 years. And now the individuals in the team at doddl — all of this has been a runway since I started — every step has been, and still is, leading to a successful global business — every single person has played their part and more will I’m sure in the future.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Any new business needs financial resources and emotional support — I had this window open up to me because I was on maternity leave. Realistically with 3 children, returning to traditional work wasn’t an option as we would have paid more in childcare fees than I earnt. The original plan was that I would return to the workplace once they started school. I was fortunate that my husband was able to financially support us while I was on maternity leave and was fully behind the idea of doddl. This was an opportunity to try and start my business without the need for an immediate salary. I recognise that this was a fortunate scenario and not all women have this kind of support.

Life experience and confidence is also a huge factor. Starting a new business while also managing three children under three is a recipe for stress. However, If I think about why I didn’t take the plunge and start my own business when I was young, free and single, I would say that I lacked the life experience, resources and confidence. So it’s always a fine balance between the confidence and knowledge that comes with maturity but also all the additional personal responsibilities you might be handling too.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

More empowerment and support for young adults in helping to unlock all the creativity they possess. But access to finance is key (in the form of grants to support new businesses at a lower risk time in their lives (i.e. no dependents)

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Life experience: I was the main carer for our kids, experiencing the good, the bad and the ugly side of child-rearing. This meant I was in a better position than my husband to understand how things could be improved — whether that’s better designed cutlery or more efficient processes to manage daily life. This can be translated through to any business whether service or product where women tend to have more exposure to a particular issue than men.

Multi-tasking management: Even now as doddl has a million pound turnover, I’m still the main carer, I still have to leave the office to collect the kids, and I manage my time to make that possible. It sounds like a cliche but I think women’s ability to multitask and prioritise makes them natural entrepreneurs.

Drive: I’m a mum first and foremost, but I also want to be a successful entrepreneur and business person and role model for my children. I’m determined to prove I can do both and that really drives me — drive is a critical factor in being a successful founder.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

It’s very rarely just one person that brings a business to life…. I am the founder of doddl but the reality is that I would not be where I am today without the people who have supported me along the way.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder and a very small percentage make a success of it. Some of the key traits I think you need are:

– Comfort in risk: You have to be comfortable dealing with massive risk and uncertainty; some people cannot function in that environment.

– A head for numbers: You have to be a self-starter and generalist but if you’re no good with numbers you are probably going to struggle.

– Sense of teamwork: You have to be able to accept that other people can bring skills and qualities you don’t have and see that as a huge positive.

– Resilience: You need to be super ambitious and resilient because you will face a tidal wave of knockbacks and often be working at the brink of collapse in the early days. You also have to be very resourceful and always be able to find a way around a problem.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) UK manufacturing is not the be-all and end-all. When I started the business, I was determined that I would be a British brand — invented and made in the UK. The trouble was that the manufacturing process was so complex the product simply couldn’t be manufactured here. And I found that customers didn’t care either — they wanted good quality and good prices so we ended up shipping tools and moulds (at great expense) back to China after only importing them a few months earlier.

2) Crowd-funding sites are a hot-bed for copycats who crawl these sites ready to steal your ideas. When you are about quality and you’ve put heart, soul and considerable cash into developing a product that you know works and parents love, it’ll certainly give you sleepless nights knowing someone could try and copy it. It’s galling to see that work being ripped off by others.

3) Family businesses can create a lot of challenges. The strain of starting and growing a business will test even the closest of family bonds. It’s best to take emotion out of it and be clear from the start how the business is divided, who is responsible for what and, crucially, who gets the final say in any decisions.

4) Luck will play a big part in your success. But you can make your own luck too. I networked relentlessly when I started doddl, pitching at every opportunity, leveraging any resources on offer from working with local university students on product design, to joining accelerator programs and entering business awards.

5) Budgeting: With the best will in the world, whatever you think you will spend, double it!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are making parents’ lives happier, turning mealtimes into adventures! That aside, as a business we strongly support a work-life balance and if all organisations adopted this approach, people would be happier, more fulfilled, less stressed and more motivated.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Creating a working environment that really values each individual and offers autonomy and flexibility — as a nation we would be so much happier, productive, fulfilled and if we could put family, in whichever form that means to the individual, back at the core of our thinking.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Elon Musk — because I’m an ideas person and he strikes me as similar in terms of ideas that just keep coming, no matter how far-fetched. I’ve had some really questionable ideas for a business along the way. But I believe even the craziest ideas have a nugget of gold in them. If you haven’t got any ideas then where do you start? He’s got passion, determination and drive to do what he believes in — even if you don’t agree with him, you have to admire that.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.