Ivana Zanierato: “Passion for the industry will take you far”

Experience in skincare or beauty will make you a trustworthy source.

Perseverance and sacrifice are essential to achieve your goals.

Passion for the industry will take you far.

Work hard.

Find inspiration to succeed and hold onto it.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ivana Zanierato.

Ivana Zanierato is a Skin Wellness Expert, loved by models and actresses alike. She is an expert in personalized treatments of advanced aesthetics and luxury cosmetics. Over the years she has studied, experimented with and created beauty treatments and cosmetic products of the highest quality, using precious elements such as gold, silver, diamonds and caviar.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I lived with my paternal grandmother for a long time due to a health problem in my family. She ran a spa and I was with her all day — I was 4 and it was my magical world. I played with creams and applied all the masks and beauty products to my face like my grandmother used to do with her clients. Growing up I started working in my father’s wellness center that he had opened at the age of 18 in his mother’s footsteps. I grew up in a Wellness center and I always knew what I wanted to do in life, I never had any doubts.

I have also always loved make-up; so much so that I graduated from the Academy of Artistic Make-up in Milan. After completing my studies, I was offered a job working with the Italian TV channel Mediaset where I met Daniel Ducruet. I then became his personal make-up artist and took care of his beauty. Daniel came to my spa and I took care of his face with different treatments.

I met my husband, film producer Mark Holdom, in Milan, and for his work, we moved to Barcelona where I opened an advanced aesthetics center, with new technologies (I had attended schools in Liverpool, Barcelona and a master’s degree in Las Vegas, becoming an expert in “Fibroblast” plasma skin).

In Barcelona, I also decided to start with my skincare line “Ivana Zanierato IVY” a line created with the precious ingredients gold, silver, and caviar. The products on the market no longer satisfied me, and I wanted the best for my customers. My center in Barcelona was always full, boasting clients such as the wives of Barcelona football club players and many models.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This year one of my products, Luxury White Gold Caviar, a serum with Gold, Caviar and Pearl was chosen for the “Golden Globes gift bag 2021” The Hollywood Reporter and the Golden Globe Committee chose my company from among 600 products. My product was delivered to 500 actresses and presenters including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gal Gadot, Amanda Seyfried, Salma Hayek, and many others. It was a great moment of personal satisfaction and recognition after many years of hard work.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I began to understand that something was changing when the models and actresses started contacting me to get my products and to request a beauty treatment directly with me.

I work online, personally replying to all emails and DMs on social media. I consult women on the other side of the world, give beauty advice and help many people who cannot attend appointments at beauty salons in person or who perhaps know very little about beauty.

We must also make choices and sacrifices. I’ve had to change residence often. After several years in Spain, I relocated to France, living near Monte Carlo and now I’m happy to say I live in Los Angeles, where I will stay for many years.

It was a hard, painful choice as I had to leave friends and family, to make an important change in life to pursue my business’ success and to secure a future for my family. As a good Italian, I try to maintain family-oriented traditions, so it wasn’t easy to leave my family home in Italy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are 3 people I have to thank: my husband, my son, and my best friend Simona. My husband and son have been there with so much support, advice, and help — they are the people I love most in the world. Simona, who has been close to me only as an angel since December, was always the first to try my products and give me her sincere opinion. I’m sure she would be proud of me for the Golden Globes gift bag and I like to think she celebrated in heaven among the angels.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

The beauty industry has grown a lot and people have become loyal to their beauty routines.

During the months of lockdown, women have had more time to devote themselves to new beauty, face, and nail care routines. As working from home became more and more common, consumers had more time for themselves, thus allowing them to improve their beauty and well-being.

I am happy to have made my products available online by selling facial treatments that can be applied alone at home and in 5 minutes you get the same result as a session in a beauty spa.

I am convinced that in the future, people will demand fewer, but higher quality beauty products, with more expensive ingredients. I worked hard to create products of a certain standard, using nanogold. These microparticles that pierce the skin and stimulate collagen and elastin are unique products on the market for their astonishing results and their attention to beauty.

Experience is everything! I bring the experience of my father and my grandmother to this brand — three generations — and offer affordable prices for amazing products. Beauty should be available to all women regardless of their income.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

So many great ingredients are available to create new products. Gold is still one of the most loved precious metals, it makes my products glow, and my clients love the way their skin looks and feels. I can listen to the needs of my clients, who tell me they are ready to make Bold choices to get great results.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Experience, price, quality.

If I could set rules and change the beauty industry, I would demand companies buy only the best ingredients, use less water and more active ingredients, and have prices accessible to everyone.

I would do a knowledge test of cosmetic ingredients and ask for experience before giving someone the chance to create a skincare line because many people have money to invest to create their brand, but do so without the necessary knowledge of skincare.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Firstly, I would like to mention: Begin to care for the skin from the age of 20. Fortunately, girls today are more aware than we were at their age. Do a deep cleansing every night and protect your skin from the sun: the skin has an excellent memory. A filter of 30 may suffice. 50 is too heavy. Sleep well, play sports, and eat healthily. Before going to bed, apply a serum with active ingredients: the skin works at night to feel beautiful, you must try the treatment most loved by my clients, it is the “Aphrodite” 24k Gold treatment: a mask with 24 karat gold and active ingredients. which is applied to the skin for 20 minutes, or even overnight. The texture becomes more uniform, the color more vivid. The luminous effect lasts 4 or 5 days. Actresses do it before a red carpet, models before a fashion show or a shooting. It is perfect for special occasions.

It is unique AND WILL make you feel more beautiful!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

The key to success comes from our mindset and our approach. When we set goals to achieve results beyond the extraordinary, other elements such as passion, motivation, and extraordinary discipline are required.

Experience in skincare or beauty will make you a trustworthy source. Perseverance and sacrifice are essential to achieve your goals. Passion for the industry will take you far. Work hard. Find inspiration to succeed and hold onto it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to create a movement: “Wellness will save marriages”.

Even if it seems funny, it is what happens; 80% of women neglect themselves after marriage — they gain weight, they stop going to the hairdresser, getting beauty treatments, they don’t buy new clothes and they neglect their body. Taking care of oneself helps maintain a sense of calm. It’s important to detach from the multiple commitments of being a mom, a wife, and work commitments. If you’ve always looked after yourself, why not continue to do so after the wedding?

The time to take care of yourself is precious, and it does not mean taking time away from others, but simply loving yourself. 15 minutes in the morning and 15 in the evening are enough to pamper yourself and indulge in some relaxation, which will benefit both the body and spirit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Once I realized that true happiness comes from being authentic to yourself, your family, and loved ones, that is where real contentment comes from, which in turn is where true beauty comes from.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow Ivana Zanierato IVY at: IG @ivanazanieratofficial, Facebook Ivana Zanierato Official

Shop at: www.ivanazanierato.com

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

Thanks to you, it is an honor for me to be a part of your series!