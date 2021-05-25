Tracy Brown and Keinya Beasley of Tru Balance Hair Care: “Sleep ”

Sleep — Get your 6–8 hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep can affect your hair’s appearance and even contribute to hair loss! Hair follicles do their best work while you sleep(i.e., Hair grows while you sleep!), so getting enough sleep is a crucial factor to having fabulous hair.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracy Brown and Keinya Beasley. They founded TRU Balance Hair Care to educate and help women naturally care for their hair. They believe nature provides everything we need to keep and maintain healthy hair and that healthy hair begins at the scalp. Their goal is to create products that are natural, authentic, and work for any hair type.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

We started on this specific career path as hair stylists wanted to help our clients feel good about themselves. We were both constantly searching for the “perfect” products to benefit our clients from early in our careers. Over time we learned that our clients preferred natural hair care products over commercial one. Our search led us to develop our hair care product line using pure botanicals for our clients. The positive feedback we received from our clients after we used our products led to us creating the Tru Balance Hair Care Brand that focuses on natural hair care from scalp to ends.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We were excited to be part of a partnership with 4 of the top salons in Sacramento, CA, to start a beauty school. We felt that it was essential to invest in our community and inspire future beauty professionals. Working together with like-minded, passionate people continues to push us forward and make us want to do more.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Salons were closed when the pandemic first hit, so our clients and customers had no choice but to fulfill their complete hair care needs at home. We found ourselves a strong niche clientele for our virtual consultations and our products. While we love interacting face to face with our clients, we found that adjusting to our clients’ need for virtual consultations and natural products was vital. One thing we can say is that being flexible to the changing market is very important. You control your perspective, and it’s good to see changes as opportunities and act with enthusiasm.

In your experience, what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

We find that engaging with our community in a genuine way, both online and offline is one of the best ways to generate leads and sales. We are very engaged online on our Instagram profile, for example, and offline locally with our salon clients and in the community where we live.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who supported and still support us. They say it takes a village to raise a child and a community to keep them. We couldn’t agree more! We have a fantastic community of supporters from coast to coast (our TRU Balance family). They inspire us every day to do our best work and continue to be a positive force in our business and, more importantly, our extended community online and offline.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

One that sticks out was when we were trying to figure out our fragrance blend. We spent a weekend testing out different fragrances at home, a lot of them! What we didn’t realize was that they would all “blend,” and pretty soon, we would go “nose blind!” And if that wasn’t bad enough, all these different fragrances, while pleasant, were overpowering and permeated everything in the house! Every family member complained because it took a week to get rid of the overpowering aromas from every corner of the house (and not being able to tell which was which for a week), but boy, we learned to test one at a time after that! Talk about “too much of a good thing”!

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Stay the course, don’t get distracted, and surround yourself with people who will help you reach your goals. Success takes time, but it’s all worth it. In short, never quit.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Moisture — We can’t say this enough, moisture is the key to super fabulous hair! We all know how to wash and condition our hair, but we need moisture from scalps to root for truly fantastic hair. Diet — Strong, healthy, fabulous hair needs to be fed. This means we need to consume the proper nutrients. Eggs, berries, greens like spinach, fish, complex carbs like sweet potatoes, and healthy fats like avocados all are superfoods for fabulous hair Sleep — Get your 6–8 hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep can affect your hair’s appearance and even contribute to hair loss! Hair follicles do their best work while you sleep(i.e., Hair grows while you sleep!), so getting enough sleep is a crucial factor to having fabulous hair. Regular trims- Split ends have never been in style. Keep your ends trimmed and your look fresh and your hair will be fabulous! Limit heat exposure to your hair-

a) Lower the temperature on your hot tools. Extreme heat leads to split ends and breakage.

b) Use a heat protectant on your hair before applying heat.

c) Only use your heated tools no more than 1 -2 times a week. Try styles that “Set” with no heat.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be confident in your own skin. You are beautiful just as you are. Too often, we tend to let others’ opinions influence our thinking, something I know of personally. Being confident and comfortable with you, and you will always feel beautiful! Treat yourself! It’s ok to treat yourself to something special. Splurge on your hair products. Try a new style, buy the shoes, get the makeup! Take care of you, and you will feel absolutely beautiful, inside and out! Laugh, a whole heck of a lot! We both have a great sense of humor, and we both spend time with family and friends (and pets!) that keep us laughing a whole lot! It’s incredible how you can feel your best self after a good laugh with friends and family!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A big part of what we do is to help women feel good about who they are. If we could inspire a movement that would reach most people, it would be to help more women feel good about themselves, just as they are. It’s one of the reasons we do what we do and why we created our product line.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We’ve learned that family is key to being successful. We both come from large families, and we would not be where we are today without them. Our “family” includes our extended family, clients, and friends. All of the wonderful people we have around us.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

We’d love to have lunch or breakfast with Mahisha Dellinger, Star of Mind Your Business with Mahisha on OWN. She’s from our area and we just love what she’s doing on OWN!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!