Dr. Joshua Gordon of Noyah: “Sustainability”

Have grit! Sometimes companies get lucky and hit the jackpot right out of the gate; most times they don’t. Many shut down, but others succeed, and it’s often because of their founder’s determination. My first lesson learned when I started was that Murphy was a smart man: anything that can go wrong, will indeed go wrong, but if you learn quickly not to let it take you down, and to jump back up with double the determination, you have far higher chances to succeed.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joshua Gordon, M.D.

After graduating from NYU School of Medicine, Dr. Josh Gordon heeded the call of entrepreneurship and now runs a few small businesses including the clean, eco-friendly personal-care brand noyah. He lives in NYC and DJs for fun.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I wanted to be a doctor my whole life, but eventually realized the medical system was a bit too bureaucratic and hierarchical for my personality. I had a zeal for entrepreneurship and while on a rare break in school set out to the beach, and got burned on my head. I searched for a hair styling product with broad-spectrum SPF, and couldn’t find one, so — ta-dah! — had my first idea. It turns out about 12% of skin cancers occur on the head and few people use sunscreen there, so after graduating I set out to make it, and though have since pivoted from that product to clean personal care products, it took me into the industry. If you had told me I’d one day have the know-how to match a shade of lipstick, I would have thought you were crazy!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I started out, I couldn’t afford the 10,000 dollars to develop a fragrance for my first product. I made a few calls but they were all dead ends. Finally, an elderly gentleman picked up the phone. He too quoted the same price and when I said I couldn’t do it, he asked me why I wanted to make the product. I told him about the beach story and my trajectory, and we just clicked. He developed the fragrance for free, I don’t know why. Later, I found out he was an industry veteran, known by many; he retired a short while later. There’s probably a lesson to be learned about authenticity in there.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Most of my career has been slow and steady, but in the last 2–3 years, growth has really accelerated as I started focusing on opportunities that can scale. Something that changed was the realization that it’s okay to say “no” and to pass on business opportunities that absorb time but have little potential upside. At the beginning, I was so desperate to grow, I may have been tempted to say “yes” to nearly everything. Time has opportunity cost.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Rather than one person, there are lots of people I’d thank, most of whom probably don’t remember me. When searching for alternative careers, I reached out through my network to anyone I could find who had a similar education but took a different path. I wound up having informational interviews with about ten of them even though none of them knew me, and I discovered a series of alternative career tracks. I appreciate those people a lot as well as the dozens of entrepreneurs, bankers, lawyers, and friends I reach out to over the years for good words of advice.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our first ever product — which we call our “simple and awesome” organic lip balm — is lip balm made with just 4–6 familiar ingredients that everyone knows and probably has in their kitchen. I was inspired to create this while running errands one day, simply because, to my surprise, I wasn’t able to find a simple, natural balm, without a long list of seemingly unnecessary, complex ingredients.

Of course, innovation is often much more challenging — but it’s a challenge we enjoy. We fought hard to get the post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content of our balms increased but were able to work with the manufacturer to increase them to 88% PCR, which is one the highest you’ll find on the market.

We also have a growing line of fully food-grade cosmetics, and they’re the first of their kind in that they’re not only food-grade, they’re also manufactured in a commercial kitchen as opposed to a cosmetic plant. Why? Because you likely eat pounds of lip care throughout your life, and if you’re putting something into your body, wouldn’t you want it to be made in accordance with standards for food products? We did, so we pushed through the challenges — like finding the right formulation within these parameters and finding a manufacturer we could convince to take this leap with us — and are continuing to work on new products to add to this category.

Innovation doesn’t stop at product development, either. We’re also working on adding an augmented reality component to allow people to engage with our products and brand in exciting new ways. More on that to come!

This is just a start — from experimenting with renewable sources of plastics such as sugarcane to compostable materials and beyond, we can’t wait for what the future holds.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Increased emphases on inclusivity and sustainability, as well as the increased opportunities to foster a sense of community in the digital age.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Greenwashing

Increasing transparency would help consumers and companies alike. We’re not perfect in this regard either, but over the next 1–2 years intend to provide more and more information about our products, testing, and sourcing. No product is perfect, our goal is “balanced” ones.

2. Lack of regulations in general

You could probably go home and create a lipstick using the same pot you used to cook breakfast in, then put it on the shelf for sale. With so little federal oversight, the onus is on consumers to make sure they’re not using harmful products, and that’s more responsibility than the average shopper cares to exercise or even knows they may need to take on.

3. Sustainability

While it’s great to see sustainability becoming more of a focal point for brands and consumers, it’s tough to imagine large-scale change coming about without holding companies to higher sustainability standards to get their products on shelves in the first place.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

The main thing I can recommend is to play! I’m not more of an expert in beauty than others because, without meaning to sound cliché, what makes one person feel beautiful does not apply to another. Sometimes we’re slaves to our own knowledge, so use your imagination — change your routine and experiment, or tap into others’ creativity: let a sales person choose clothes for you (and agree to try them on!), pay attention as you let someone go crazy with your makeup, or tell your hairdresser you trust them and to surprise you. It may not always be perfect, but you can learn so much by daring, and hopefully have some fun while you’re at it.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Have grit! Sometimes companies get lucky and hit the jackpot right out of the gate; most times they don’t. Many shut down, but others succeed, and it’s often because of their founder’s determination. My first lesson learned when I started was that Murphy was a smart man: anything that can go wrong, will indeed go wrong, but if you learn quickly not to let it take you down, and to jump back up with double the determination, you have far higher chances to succeed. Never assume you’re too small. Our brand began as a startup; we’re still an Indie brand — and actually hope to always be one no matter how much we grow. It’s tempting to think that you can’t compete with big, established brands, but that’s often not true, and you can now find us in stores including ULTA and CVS. Small brands can take advantage of their flexibility, higher risk tolerance and lack of bureaucracy to innovate more quickly than larger companies. Don’t take no for an answer. People will always say you can’t succeed in this or that; people told me I couldn’t succeed with lip balms because there were a thousand of them on the market. If your gut says otherwise, go for it. Or be okay to fail and to learn from that. I think it’s Socrates to whom the saying “I know that I know nothing” is attributed. I love that one. You don’t need money to start anything. Noyah was started with an investment of 2,000 dollars. Enough said. Don’t forget your inner child and give your mind time to “play” and explore, then incorporate that in your products, company culture, or marketing. I think we forget playfulness as we grow up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Haha, thanks, but that’s far too generous a statement, perhaps I’m somewhat of an influence on my friends or those who interact with Noyah. But that’s true for many of us as we influence the circle around us, and that’s important because regular people can indeed inspire movements. Here’s a story I love: I arrived from abroad craving a good old New York City hot dog and dashed to the first street cart I saw, only to discover horrifyingly that I had no cash. I told the vendor to stop making the hot dog, but the guy behind me overheard and insisted on paying for it. I initially said no, but he insisted and — due to the above mentioned craving — I eventually conceded. I asked for his contact information so I could say thanks and send him a card (and some money), but he refused and merely asked me to “pay it forward.” A week later, a woman in a supermarket spilled something on herself, I yanked out the paper towels I had just bought, and gave her a sheet. It was just one sheet, it maybe cost 2 cents, but the amount of joy and gratitude that ensued — priceless. Keep the “pay it forward” movement going: small acts of kindness, especially random ones to people you don’t know, go a long way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t get stuck doing things you don’t like. It sounds like a “duh” kind of thing, but many people get “stuck” doing something they don’t enjoy because they’ve invested so much time into it they feel like it’s too late to stop. I’m a big proponent of taking the leap and jumping into scary places!

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow @noyahcosmetics. Say hi, we love to chat 😊

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.