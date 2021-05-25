Trisha Pérez Kennealy: “Be kind to yourself and your family”

Be kind to yourself and your family. No one ever talks about the house being spotless as their most cherished memory. I will remember the countless meals and games we played. They weren’t always perfect, but they certainly were fun. Don’t try to be superwoman! Enlist help from anyone who can give it — kids should be helping with dishes, meal prep and washing clothes. Vaccinated grandparents can also help more now.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Trisha Pérez Kennealy.

Trisha Pérez Kennealy is a mom, chef, and owner/culinary educator of the Inn at Hastings Park, the only Relais & Châteaux hotel in the Boston area. Trisha’s one part business entrepreneur with an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and one part chef having earned her Diplôme de Cuisine and Diplôme de Pâtisserie at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in London. Trisha grew up in Puerto Rico and spent much of her childhood with her multi-generational family sitting around the table sharing food and stories. From Puerto Rico, Trisha’s family moved to Lexington and stayed for its sense of civic engagement, its reverence for its rich history, and its eclectic mixture of cultures, religions, and people. With Inn at Hastings Park, Trisha can share her love of Lexington and her passion for good food and gracious hospitality with travelers from far and near.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Born in New Jersey, I grew up in Puerto Rico and spent my childhood surrounded by friends and family sitting around the table sharing food and stories. When I was in middle school, my family moved back to the United States, to Massachusetts; my parents picked Lexington — the birthplace of American liberty and where the Revolutionary War started. Cooking and eating with my family were an incredible source of comfort to me while I got used to living in a new place.

After working in Investment Banking for a few years, I followed my heart and decided to pursue my love for food and hospitality. I attended Le Cordon Bleu in London and earned both my Diplôme de Cuisine and Diplôme de Pâtisserie in August of 2003. Then I opened a 22-room hotel with a restaurant in Lexington, MA. I first saw the property that became the Inn in December of 2010 and opened the doors in January 2014.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

My favorite stories involve guests who have become like family.

I had one guest who started visiting when her daughter and son-in-law moved to town. She would come more frequently once her first grandchild was born. She had a recurrence of breast cancer when her grandson was young and stayed with us while undergoing treatment. Sadly, she did not survive, but her family still comes often and it has been a gift to watch that grandson get older.

Another favorite story involves a family I encountered one afternoon in the Living Room. I love talking to our guests and kept saying hello as I was walking through the Living Room. When I finally had a chance to spend more time with them, I was teasing about why they had come to visit. They all laughed nervously. I asked “do we need a bottle of wine?” — to which they all wholeheartedly agreed. It turns out that this was a very special reunion. The oldest daughter had been put up for adoption because her parents were not married at the time of her birth. The couple did end up getting married afterwards, and had two more daughters. The mother sadly had passed years before, but the older daughter found the father. This meeting marked the family’s reunion. The youngest of the sisters had chosen the Inn because it reminded her of her mother. I ended up sitting with them for over two hours and am so touched that they trusted me to be the first person with whom they shared this moving story. I sat with them again the next day when they invited a photojournalist to sit with them and document the story for their family.

I am honored when the Inn provides a special place or sanctuary for people to share life’s important moments.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The Inn at Hastings Park is excited to welcome back The Culinary Garden featuring Whispering Angel beginning Saturday, May 1! This area recently showcased our Igloo Wonderland this past winter where we gave our guests the opportunity to dine outside, both warm and safely, in our individual igloos. Now, with the weather finally warming up, our team couldn’t be happier to continue to provide a safe, outdoor dining option for our guests in our guest-favorite Culinary Garden.

The Culinary Garden featuring Whispering Angel is tucked between the Inn’s main building and its masterfully restored barn. Centered around large, wood farm tables and rustic seating with blush accents, the exclusive garden is enclosed by a wooden fence with sheltering trees within and beyond — creating a magical, natural setting for a private lunch, dinner or brunch for multiple groups of up to six people. The total capacity for the garden is 24 guests.

Another project I’m excited to be working on is the continuation of the Inn’s Culinary Weekends where family and friends can enjoy a full weekend of cooking and tastings with me! In these classes, guests receive culinary instruction led by myself, a Farm & History Tour, 4-course tasting dinner with wine pairings, one dinner that participants will cook themselves, as well as a picnic lunch and a bottle of Whispering Angel Palm rosé in their room. We also do a shorter, family-focused version of this program that includes a historic ice cream tour. A full list of dates and class topics can be found at innathastingspark.com.

For those not yet comfortable doing activities with those outside their immediate circle, I also offer virtual cooking classes!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am incredibly grateful to my parents, husband and children for being so supportive on this journey.

My father and mother taught me how to blend being an entrepreneur while still being dedicated to your family. My dad also dedicated three years of his life to making my dream of opening an Inn a reality as he was the project manager for the renovation.

My husband, who was my classmate at Harvard Business School, is my financial partner. He is supportive but also holds me to the highest standards in terms of pushing me to always be thinking of how to make the business better and stronger. It has been a significant financial and emotional investment for both of us.

My children have always been kind and understanding when the Inn has taken time and attention away from them. They were also my inspiration for not giving up on my dream when those opposed to the project were trying to stop the project with unreasonable demands. My son Conor, who was only seven at the time, reminded me of the importance of having fun with the process; I needed to recommit to my passion for the project to get us through the rezoning and the renovation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

The biggest challenge as a woman business owner is handling the operational changes created by the pandemic while making sure my team and my family are okay. Everyone I know is desperate to have more routine interaction with people beyond their bubble. The sense of isolation is real for people of all ages. I make a point of checking in with everyone frequently and trying to be creative about how we can bring people together in different ways.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I recognized early on that people were doing a lot more cooking than they ever had before — not a problem for me as I love being in the kitchen. I have gone out of my way to teach classes online to a wide variety of audiences. I love being able to provide a distraction from the monotony of being at home for more time than we could have possibly imagined.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Are the kids and my parents okay? My family is the center of my life. My sister and I have not let our parents do any shopping or errands for themselves since last March. I did not let our children go into stores or restaurants for a long time. Managing work and making sure that everyone has had all the things they need has been exhausting, but I am glad that this is the way we have approached keeping everyone safe.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Addressing these challenges has required much more organization. I am planning things well in advance and structuring my days with more of a cushion to make sure my parents and children have what they need. I am availing myself for pickup and delivery options whenever possible.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Be kind to yourself and your family. No one ever talks about the house being spotless as their most cherished memory. I will remember the countless meals and games we played. They weren’t always perfect, but they certainly were fun. Don’t try to be superwoman! Enlist help from anyone who can give it — kids should be helping with dishes, meal prep and washing clothes. Vaccinated grandparents can also help more now.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

Working mothers do not always need to put their needs behind everyone else’s. I started ballroom dancing over six years ago. I continued to dance virtually through the pandemic because it challenges me both mentally and physically. There is always something we can do to stay motivated and active. I think it was important for me to show my family how important it is to take care of ourselves especially in stressful situations like we found ourselves in this year.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Focus on what you learned or gained.

Summer is coming and all of my children will be home again. My daughter was in her first year in college when the pandemic started. She was extremely busy as were her younger brothers during her senior year. During the pandemic, we got the gift of time — I loved being able to spend so much time with them and my husband. Dinner together every night kept us connected and grounded and will continue to this summer. We will be on the other side of this soon. Reconnected with college friends: We all turned 50 during the pandemic and have had the most hilarious zoom calls to celebrate each birthday. I had time to try new recipes: I learned to make amazing bagels. Virtual dance lessons: I can now do all 12 dances that I compete in by heart. Not bad for a fifty year old. I trained to run the Boston Marathon and will get to run the real course in October.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Talk to one another honestly. It is important for our children, parents, and employees to know that it is okay to be scared or anxious about the uncertainty, but that we are all working in good faith to get beyond the pandemic safely. Do not underestimate the sense of isolation people may be experiencing. Make excuses to reach out to people you are concerned about. We need to take care of ourselves and each other.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the saying “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.” When I was a child, my family lived in Puerto Rico where my father is from. We lived in the metropolitan area outside of San Juan and most of our relatives were on the southern side of the island. As a result, we became very close with our neighbors as well as some of the families we attended school with. That was in the 70s and we are still friends with many of those families.

I have always treasured my friendships and love spending time entertaining our friends at our home in Lexington or our home in Maine. I love having big groups of people for dinner and introducing people from different facets of my life to one another. This mantra has also carried into my professional life as I encourage the staff at the Inn at Hastings Park to treat our guests as if they were guests in our home.

