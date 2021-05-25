Kristan Vermeulen of Makers of Maine: “Determine the vision of your organization before going all in”

Create a community of supporters and cheerleaders you feel good about and that will help you every step of the way. I’ve gotten burned by individuals who didn’t have the same mindset going into this project. I’ve learned you need to have a clear communication and mutual understanding going into a partnership. Some have even told me don’t go into a partnership that doesn’t make sense with your vision or that doesn’t feel good in your gut.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristan Vermeulen.

Kristan Vermeulen is originally from Maryland but came to Maine three years to discover a world that is all about food, beautiful scenery and craft of all sorts. She has over ten years of experience in the communications industry from handling crisis communications for the Department of Defense to managing media relations for one of the top fertility clinics in the nation. Kristan started Knotical PR to support small businesses who enjoy their craft and share a unique story. Kristan has been featured on nationally televised stations such as FOX Business News and local Maine shows including News Center Maine and Live and Work in Maine. She pivoted her business at the start of the pandemic to start a popular podcast called Makers of Maine which has over 11K downloads and has been featured in Good Morning America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Ellicott City, Maryland which is a small town based outside of Baltimore. My father was an engineer making his way up the career ladder for a government contracting company and my mother was in sales for all different types of products and services from pay phones to advertising in magazines. My mother’s job allowed for a nice work/life balance as she watched my sister and I while on sales calls and she would drag us to sales meetings which I grown to appreciate as I got older as marketing was what I studied later while attending college.

While I am passionate about business and marketing, I was brought up to appreciate small businesses including the coffee shops, antique shops, and makers that encompass the main street of the town I grew up in. My grandmother rented a space in the local antique shop in town and when I was fourteen, I decided I wanted to work their part-time to get more familiar with how boutique shops worked. To see customer’s light up when they see something special and to be the best customer service representative when working the floor, were two things I absolutely loved and I carry these on not just through my career but my personal life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Embrace your journey and those who come across your path. Be gracious in your endeavors. Focus on your craft. Those who support your dreams now and feel your sincere humility and gratitude will be there many years from now, padding your old bones and time-worn, weary soul.” — Ann Marie Frohoff

I find that life takes you in many directions and I have learned to embrace it and learn from it. If you worry about change and the obstacles that come, then you’re not living life fully. Life wouldn’t be exciting; life wouldn’t have any thrills. Whatever direction you go the people that enjoy your success and your journey, will be their being your cheerleaders every step of the way. This quote has carried with me throughout my career and journey in life and it is certainly a representation on what I went through in beginning of the pandemic to now.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A YouTube webcast series that I highly enjoy and encourage others to watch is Anthony Bourdain’s Raw Craft. Bourdain did an amazing job capturing stories of different makers that reside all over the U.S. He truly brings the makers movement to life through his show and his story telling is one-of-a-kind. I wish I could tell stories so flawlessly and with such nice flow.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Prior to the pandemic I owned a publicist business called, Knotical PR, and managed product placement public relations activities for eight small businesses located up and down the East Coast; the majority in Maine. My clientele was either a made in USA product or a small business focused on sustainability practices. I’ve featured my clients in a variety of media outlets including the TODAY show, New York Times, Washington Post, Forbes, Inc. FOX Business News, and so much more. When the pandemic started to shut down the world, many of my clients were worried and decided to trim down on budget and the first thing that typically goes when it comes to budget is marketing and public relations efforts so I lost a lot of clients.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

After the major decrease in clientele and having my second child a couple of weeks before the pandemic shutdown everything, I wanted to find a way to give back to the makers and small business community in the great state I live in, Maine. According to the Small Business Administration, Maine’s business economy includes over 99.2% of small businesses and I wanted to find a way to share their stories in a time of a need. We didn’t know what shopping was going to look like during the pandemic and I wanted to support these makers in any way I can. But the big question was how was I going to tell these stories? At the time podcasts were growing in popularity and I enjoyed listening to them as they’re long form content and truly capture the authentic, raw story of a guest. I decided a podcast was the way to go but I also wanted to have photos and videos to complement those stories as podcasts are not visual. I created a media outlet that includes a variety of marketing channels and so far, it’s been quite successful.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

A good friend of mine, Patsy Wiggins, who was a former television reporter for the local news in Maine dropped the idea of a podcast into my lap. She said it would be a perfect medium for getting stories out there about makers and small businesses in our great state of Maine. She is the type of person that knows a story, a good story. To have her say I would be a good fit for starting a hosting a podcast, her advice really opened my eyes. This conversation happened prior to the pandemic and then the idea escalated when everything started to shut down. With my publicist clients backing out, I needed to find something fun to do so Makers of Maine was formed.

How are things going with this new initiative?

The podcast has over 11K total downloads and over 6K social media followers. I’ve been featured on the local NBC channel in Maine, Down East Magazine and Good Morning America to talk about my podcast and how I’m supporting makers in the great state of Maine. I’ve also partnered with a handful of sponsors to be a part of this project including Berlin City Auto Group and Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This podcast wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for my husband Kipp. His support, willingness to help and learn and our shared passion in supporting makers in the state we live in is what allows this podcast to keep growing. My husband is not only my partner in crime and father to my two beautiful children, he is my audio engineer, photographer, and videographer. He wears many hats and at the start of this project with little to no budget I was happy and honored he stepped up to the plate to help me. He is busy with his full-time job as a mechanical engineer and project manager but his willingness to take the time out of his day to help me has been a blessing and I’m grateful to have him in my life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting maker I’ve interviewed is Mahoosuc Guide Services who offers dog sledding and overnight winter camping excursions. I had the pleasure of experiencing this for myself as I found that in order to best talk about it with your audience, you need to be a part of it. I learned so much about myself through this trip. I can handle the cold by getting on a sled behind a team of dogs, I can chop up some wood with an ax to make a fire, I can chip on some ice to get water, and so much more. Being out in the wild with no cell signal and just living off the land is what Maine is all about.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

First, determine the vision of your organization before going all in. I found when I started my podcast I had bits and pieces that made up the project but I didn’t have the overall concept laid out. I had some mentors along the way tell me to take a step back and figure out what your careabouts are. What do you want to get out of this organization?

Second, focus on your vision and execute the activities to allow it to grow. I find myself going down rabbit holes that aren’t at all related to my vision but more of a way to expand my business. This has either hurt me or given me growth.

Third, create a community of supporters and cheerleaders you feel good about and that will help you every step of the way. I’ve gotten burned by individuals who didn’t have the same mindset going into this project. I’ve learned you need to have a clear communication and mutual understanding going into a partnership. Some have even told me don’t go into a partnership that doesn’t make sense with your vision or that doesn’t feel good in your gut.

Fourth, listen to the world around you. There are so many great mentors that may not be right in your backyard. I explore the internet all the time searching for folks who are doing similar things I’m doing in relation to my business. I’ve found great colleagues and friends through this research and just open networking. If we all lean in to support one another on our business ventures, the more successful you will be.

Fifth, be patient. The hardest thing I battle with continually. I constantly have ideas running through my head on how to expand my business and how I need to act on it now before someone else does. I get worried and anxious and just hope no one snags it away. But if you slow down the process and take a deep breath, you’ll notice that if someone executes your idea before you do you may do it a lot better than them because it’s yours. They aren’t you.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I find that exercising has been super helpful when I need a break from the stressful work day or even a break from watching the kids. I own a Peloton and I’m obsessed with their series of workouts and I highly enjoy the instructors. Also, my community of friends and family help me get through this crazy time. Even though I couldn’t see them in person, digital platforms allowed me to have that connection and I even made some new friends through social media this past year.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m passionate about the makers movement here in the United States. When I see a product with a “Made in USA” tag on it, I instantly light up. Our country is importing so much product from other countries that the USA brand tends to dwindle away. We have such great craftswomen and men here in the USA that we need to embrace their skills and give them the foundation to keep their craft alive. While they’re many mom-and-pop makers who do a fabulous job in small batch product offerings, we need to help them grow. We need to provide them with raw materials, manufacturing equipment and facilities and so much more. I continually reach out to my state politicians in making sure they are aware of this and being proactive in building this movement. But the one thing I encourage all people to do to keep this movement afloat is to buy local.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Unfortunately, the person I would love to meet and sit down to have lunch with has passed away and that is Anthony Bourdain. He truly brought out the makers movement through his show Raw Craft and I want to bring that back to life. It would be great to get connected to the team he worked with in making his show happen.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow along on my website,www.makersofme.com, or social media @makersofmaine on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!