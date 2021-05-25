Elise Doganieri: “Find a mentor, someone you trust, who will guide you through difficult times”

Find a mentor, someone you trust, who will guide you through difficult times. It’s good to have a confidant to have an open dialogue with and who will give you the honest and sometimes harsh truth. We all need someone who is brutally honest that will push us to be our very best.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Elise Doganieri.

Elise Doganieri is a ten-time Emmy award-winning producer/director best known for co-creating and executive producing CBS’s reality TV juggernaut The Amazing Race which recently premiered its 32nd season. Elise runs World Race Productions and The New Media Collective (TNMC), award-winning, full-service production companies, developing and producing programming for the worldwide marketplace.

Since launching in 2001, The Amazing Race has aired nearly 400 episodes, and is seen in 80+ countries. Elise’s production company also oversees the international versions of the show in Canada, China, Israel, Australia and South America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Port Jefferson, New York. I had a wonderful childhood growing up on Long Island and have very fond memories of my close-knit family and childhood friends. My family would spend nearly every weekend together, and every Sunday we would go to my Italian grandmothers’ home for dinner and the house would be buzzing with cousins, aunts and uncles and the smell of delicious Italian food. I look back now on that time and realize how fortunate I was to have such a close family.

My father Michael was in retail and my mother Lorraine was a hairstylist. I have one younger sister Renée who I am very close with and we spent most of our time outside in the garden running around or riding bikes around our neighborhood visiting friends. We lived on the north shore of Long Island and spent our summer days going to the beach and long drives to Eastern Long Island to the Hamptons where we would stop for fresh fruits at farm stands along the way. In High School I was involved in sports, playing Field Hockey for three years and also loved being in the variety shows, whether I was singing or dancing I loved the stage and putting on performances with close friends.

Taking the train into Manhattan to see Broadway shows and visit my Aunt who was an artist living in Soho was also something my family loved to do. I had a fascination with NYC and knew from a young age that I wanted live there one day, I couldn’t imagine a more exciting place to be other than in the heart of Manhattan.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

After graduating High School, took a semester at a local college before moving into Manhattan to attend The Fashion Institute of Technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, I took the summer to backpack through Europe with my college roommate and when I returned, I started freelancing at Chiat/Day Advertising and Kirshenbaum & Bond before starting my own company, Open-I Media, a graphic design studio in Tribeca. Several years later, my now husband, Bertram van Munster was filming a pilot for a television show on the street where my studio was located. I had a large space and to support local artists I would show their work on the walls and every couple of months I would invite guests to preview new pieces. Bertram saw the art and came in to ask if he could borrow a painting for a scenes he was filming…we started negotiations but could not agree, but what we did agree on was a date! After two years of long-distance dating, I sold my company and moved to L.A. to be with him. Bertram had just sold a show called Wild Things to Paramount and he asked me to work with him, we flew to Alaska to film Whales breaching and then to Nairobi, Kenya to film Cheetahs and that was it, I was hooked, I knew I wanted to continue working in television.

A few years later Bertram was at a television conference and when he came home, I asked him what new formats were coming out, and it just seems like more of the same. I said to him, is that all? He said to me “if you think it’s so easy why don’t you come up with something, I challenge you”. In that very moment I came up with the concept for The Amazing Race, which was inspired by the backpacking trip I took with my college roommate, thinking of our adventures traveling around Europe. I knew Bertram had all the contacts in the television business and around the world based that would make getting in and out of foreign countries possible, so I wrote up the concept and created a pitch document. And in early 2000, CBS bought the show on the spot!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m not sure if it’s the most interesting but it is the most rewarding. Since starting my career, it has been a great honor to make people’s lives better even in the smallest of ways through The Amazing Race and Race to The Center of The Earth. One way is that for many who cannot travel, the television programs I produce, where we explore the world visiting the most exotic and unique places, meeting people from all cultural backgrounds, the viewer is able to experience places they may never be able to visit in person. In addition, these programs are educational, many schools have contacted me saying how they use the programs to teach students about the world and culture and geography. During the pandemic I have gotten a lot of social media messages from people who are watching the shows as a way to virtually travel during a time when we cannot travel. I’m so happy to bring joy to people during a time when we need a little sunshine and hope.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t recall a funny mistake I made when I was first starting, I try very hard not to make mistakes because if you make a mistake in production, it usually does not end well. It’s so important to have a strong team of smart and talented people to work with and I have been fortunate to work with many. When you produce reality competition shows you have to be very careful not to make any mistakes because there is usually a large monetary prize for the winner. There are also rules to the shows and fairness and safety are big factors. Planning is key during pre-production and reviewing everything over and over helps prevent any mistakes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I graduated from The Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in Advertising but to get into F.I.T. in the area of Art and Design, I had to submit a portfolio of my artwork to get accepted. The person who reviewed my work was a Typography and Graphic Design teacher named Eli Kince. He thought my portfolio needed work and I did not get accepted. To say I was devastated is an understatement, I could have taken that response as a reason not to try to get in again, but I took it as a challenge. I took a semester of art classes at a local college and worked day and night on my portfolio. I re-applied to F.I.T. and got in the following semester. When I started my Freshman year, I walked into my very first class which was Typography, and my teacher was Eli Kince! I immediately wanted to prove to him that he had made a mistake not accepting me the first time I applied, which I did by getting an A in his class. If it weren’t for Eli Kince, I would not have worked as hard as I did throughout my years at college, he lit a fire in me to strive for excellence. I continue to work hard with the same drive and passion in my career and personal life and always remember the lesson he taught me, never settle for mediocrity, push yourself to be the best you can possibly be.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

It has not been easy to achieve success, to be honest I wasn’t trying to become a success story, but I did want to be successful in my career. I wanted to create wonderful and entertaining content and be proud of the show I was making. Becoming an executive producer was a long road. I came up with concept for The Amazing Race, but becoming an executive producer took years and years of putting in long hours to gain the experience I needed to fully know how to run the show. I thought when the show was sold to CBS in 2000, that I would automatically become the executive producer but that was not the case, I had to start as a field producer. In retrospect starting as a field producer and working my way up the ranks to executive producer was an incredible education, I am grateful for the experience.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

What drives me every day is loving a challenge and in television, every day has its’ challenges. I love the idea of creating television shows, starting only with a tiny idea in my head, then taking that thought and developing it into a concept and seeing it all the way through to production. Seeing a dream come to life and then broadcast for everyone to enjoy is very rewarding. You can have a great idea but if you cannot execute the concept then you have nothing, this is very important, making the show is a big deal, it’s also a very big responsibility as you have to give the network what you sold them. I enjoy all the steps of the process, from creating a format, developing the idea, pre-production, casting, production and post to delivering the show to a network or streamer. It’s very fulfilling to bring something to life and to entertain viewers. The change I want to see in the industry moving forward is that we all work on an equal playing field, in how we get hired, how we get treated and how we get paid. I have been through my share of challenges and I’ve had to dig deep to find strength to continue on and not give up, not give in and stay the course, fight for what I believe in, and make sure my voice is heard.

It took me years to understand that patience is one of the many keys to success, in this I mean to take a moment before you respond to something that may be upsetting you. It’s the difference between taking the high road or the low road. Always take the high road, because if you respond to something too quickly you may say something you regret so take a moment to think things through and choose your words thoughtfully, so you are heard and respected.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Making, Race to The Center of The Earth for National Geographic was a very exciting project, taking on a global adventure race and starting four teams simultaneously from four remote corners of the world was a fantastic challenge. I can look back on it now and take a sigh of relief as production ran 24/7, with the different time zones, we either had a team checking in for the night to rest or another team just beginning their day! The locations were absolutely breathtaking, from the southern tip of South America, to South East Asia, North America and Siberia we covered every type of terrain and climate on the planet.

I am currently in post-production on a show for Disney+ called The Quest, it’s a scripted/reality hybrid set in a fantasy world with creatures, kingdoms and an evil sorceress. We filmed during covid so there were many protocols that had to be followed which was a production in itself. I am very excited for this new show as I think viewers are looking for something new and fresh, there is so much content available it’s difficult to break through, but I believe a show like this is really groundbreaking and original.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

It’s so important to have diversity represented in film and television for many reasons. Diversity creates an environment or a place for everyone to see someone they can relate to, it’s a community and gives everyone a sense of belonging.

It creates opportunities in front of the camera and behind the camera. Creating roles for actors and also creates jobs for people that work in production. Diversity has always been a part of the shows I produce. When casting each season of The Amazing Race we look for people of all ages and from all backgrounds. When you watch the show there is always someone you can relate to. It is so important that everyone is represented to feel included in the community and that everyone feels seen and heard. It’s so important for our youth growing up today to see themselves represented on the screen, our youth need strong role models. The world is a tricky place, there is a lot of uncertainty, we can help that by creating diverse characters and diverse storyline’s, so our children grow up seeing themselves represented in strong, smart characters.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Enjoy every day, because you never know when it can end. There has not been a time when The Amazing Race stopped production. When we are filming it’s so intense and exhausting, we film 12 one-hour episodes in about three weeks, but at the same time it’s exhilarating and exciting, its literally filming a live event every single day, non-stop. When covid hit everything stopped and I had gotten so use to being on the road filming season after season, that when it stopped it was such a shock, I realized how incredibly fortunate I was to produce the show with the amazing team I work with. But what I really missed was the adventure of traveling around the world, meeting people from all walks of life, taking in all the beauty the world has to offer. You don’t realize you will miss something until its gone, this is very true with life, it’s so precious, never take it for granted. Find a mentor, someone you trust, who will guide you through difficult times. It’s good to have a confidant to have an open dialogue with and who will give you the honest and sometimes harsh truth. We all need someone who is brutally honest that will push us to be our very best. Don’t let people take advantage of you, stand up for what you believe in. If something doesn’t look, feel or sound right, listen to that inner voice. Think about where you want to be in 5 years and 10 years. It’s good to have a plan, even if things change, set some goals, it will give you purpose and be very rewarding as you reach your goals. Believe in who you are and know you are appreciated. When I first started in television I was not treated very well or taken seriously, it took many years for some to realize that I was an important part of the success of the shows I produced. There were times when I wasn’t aware of my worth, that came later, but it would have been nice, early on, to know that I was appreciated and “seen”.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

This is a tough one because I definitely don’t make enough time for myself. One thing I do that I do that keeps my heart happy and healthy is a morning hike several days a week, in the hills near my home. The fresh air is the best place to clear my head from all the “noise” and organize my thoughts. This time alone always centers me, and I feel motivated and ready for the day. I also try and take a day away, a staycation, sometimes you don’t have to go far away to get some time to yourself, book a room at a local hotel or rent a home for a long weekend. Treat yourself to a massage and room service. I like to book a room down by the beach open the windows and listen to the waves crashing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t hesitate when you should act.

You might miss out on something wonderful!

If you don’t act due to lack of courage or doubting yourself, you will always wonder what could have been.

You will regret that you didn’t take a chance. It’s better to act on your dreams and if you fail, try again because, what if you tried and succeeded, wouldn’t that be wonderful!

My parents celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary a few years ago and I wanted to plan a trip for them to Italy. I was trying to find the time for the entire family to go, but of course schedules were always conflicting. I spoke with my mom and we were thinking of postponing for a year and then my mom said, “no, let’s not put it off, you never know what can happen in a year” so I planned the trip to Italy, and it was the most amazing time with my family. Seeing how happy my parents were, so in love 50 years later was one of the happiest moments of my life. I am telling this story because, the next year my mother was diagnosed with cancer and if we had not taken the trip when we did, we would have never made it. I am so grateful my mother told me to book the trip.

Don’t hesitate when you should act.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement, I would want people to not judge others based on how they look or sound or where they come from, give everyone a chance and smile when you meet them. As a world traveler I have certainly had people tell me unfavorable opinions about people from different countries and cultures even if they had never been to that country or met the people. I would ask that we become more accepting of people and celebrate our differences. I think we all might be surprised at how alike we all are in this world and that we all need acceptance and love. A smile goes a long way.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Shonda Rhimes, she is brilliant and inspirational, I would love to speak with her about balancing motherhood/family life while being and a very successful businesswoman. This is something working women need to talk about and share our experiences to support each other.

