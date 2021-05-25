Elliott LOUCIF: “Species are going extinct all the time”

…What I can say is that as far as I’m concerned, I just do whatever comes to mind, I try not to overthink anything and hope for the best. I think that in the filmmaking world, the audience tends to appreciate genuine content. So just be yourself and do whatever makes you happy!

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Elliott LOUCIF.

Elliott LOUCIF is a hobbyist filmmaker. Born and raised in Algeria. Elliott later moved to Paris to study linguistics and computational engineering. Although his resume is quite unrelated to filmmaking, the latter has always been a fascinating subject. “Being dyslexic, I never understood how cameras work! shutter speeds, apertures and who knows what a RAW is? I never liked the technical side of this hobby. Every time a camera broke, I swore I’d never buy another one. But I never kept that promise… I admire what we can produce out of these migraine inducing devices. I knew I could never compete with the overwhelming talent of my contemporary filmmakers, I was simply interested in documenting things I found interesting”.

After many years of experimenting with photography, Elliott wanted to explore the world of videography. A world of unparalleled skills and an endless learning curve. Elliott LOUCIF came to the conclusion that the best way to learn is by doing. Chouette is Elliott LOUCIF’ debut documentary. “I’m so lucky that my first little project quickly turned into an international production”. “It’s a pure product of the Pandemic, we shot the documentary a year ahead and the pandemic allowed us to experiment with the editing”.

Elliott’s next documentary will be around a mysterious ancient language that is going extinct. “I love languages and polyglotism. We are witnessing an era of mass extinction of languages. Beautiful and complex languages are disappearing all over the globe. I may not be able to save a language, but I’ll be there to document it”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Algeria, North Africa. I was born into a violent civil war during the 90s that deeply impacted my childhood. My home country is an exceptionally beautiful place, and the people there are very nice and friendly. Growing up, I knew I wanted to travel, explore the five continents and the oceans in between. I was well aware that I would always go back to my hometown, but I wanted to have a wealth of life experiences when that time comes.

I moved to Paris early on to pursue better opportunities and higher education. Living in Paris provided me with way more than just opportunities. It made me believe in myself, restore my faith in humanity and develop multiple hobbies and interests.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Initially, I was into photography. As a kid, I was always the one holding the camera and taking photos at ceremonies, travel, as an adolescent, I entered a couple of amateur contests and had a small collection of photographs… I was introduced to video much later in life. I always loved watching documentaries but never entertained the idea of becoming a documentarian. When that changed, I wanted to learn more about videography.

In the past, I worked at a startup and was led to create video ads as part of an online marketing campaign. Overseeing that project enabled me to familiarize myself with the video creation process. I bought a video camera that summer and started experimenting.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

When I was anticipating the shooting of Chouette, I bought most of the gear online. Camera lenses, tripods, lighting tools, sliders, massive batteries… The first challenge was traveling with all of that from San Francisco to Paris. The lady at Air France desk was not in the mood to give me a discount on the oversized checked luggage. I told myself it was worth it as I cared deeply about the project and wanted to have the best tools.

Once in Paris, I rented a car and drove seven hours to get to the Artist’s town. My friend Malik, a well-versed filmmaker and documentarian was truly kind to accompany me and help me with the project.

Once in Saint-Marcellin, the small town famed internationally for its cheese and beautiful scenery, I opened the car trunk to brag about my new gear to Malik. The trunk was empty! At the exact moment, my family calls from Paris “What’s in these huge bags you left in the living room?”.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have to say that all of my interactions with filmmakers have been very memorable. People who chose this path are remarkably interesting, have diverse backgrounds, love to share their passion and stories. I really appreciate all of my encounters equally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was very lucky to have a supportive family in Paris. They really made me believe that I could do whatever I wanted, it may sound like a worn-out cliché but I realize how fortunate it is to be surrounded by people who believed in me even when I didn’t!

All people have potential, the only difference is whether that potential is ever fulfilled. Usually that takes a lot of support and encouragement.

I have to say that the one person who really inspired me and was always there to help is my friend Malik Bourkache. Seeing his creations and learning about his creative process made me want to take this a step further. He simplified all the complex aspects of filmmaking and made it seem accessible! I’m very grateful for his existence. Without him, Chouette wouldn’t have come to life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People are meant to be good” Anne Frank.

Growing up in a civil war where a more than a quarter million people lost their lives, members of my family included, it’s easy to lose faith in the world. I had trust issues my entire life. Dealing with something like childhood PTSD is an extreme challenge. I always remind myself that no matter what “people are meant to be good”. It is an important part of my daily routine.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is what makes television and film interesting to begin with. Without diversity, things get boring very quickly. I feel that we have made a big progress in the recent years. Although we still have a long way to go to get to an appropriate spot.

What bothers me about the recent diversity debate is that most people associate it with whover is not a straight white male. Surely, some demographics have been overrepresented in film and television, but the real definition of diversity is basically every single person out there!

We should focus more on the underrepresented demographics and give them a voice.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Today, I’m working on documenting a native language that is going extinct. As a polyglot, I care a lot about languages which brings me back to the diversity aspect. Languages, dialects, accents, patois are a crucial part of our diversity. There are seven thousand languages spoken in the world today. Every year, that number shrinks. In fact, more than half of the world speaks only a handful of languages.

In my upcoming documentary, I will attempt to document this fascinating language that is on a trajectory to disappear in the near future. It is simultaneously a heartbreaking and exciting project, but one that I am committed to do it justice.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

The editing process is the aspect that I enjoy the most. Being able to work around the challenges, missing footage, unusable audio, nervous participants… by working with what we have is a skill worth acquiring!

Sometimes, the editing challenge can be the total opposite. Sometimes, we have way more than we need!! I was part of video advertisement shooting that took a lot of time and resources. We had plenty of quality footage and it was tough to choose one or another. We finally decided to try compiling everything in a hyper lapse and it worked like magic!

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

When you make a painting, what should impact your artistic choices. Is it the subject, the colors, the medium, the potential buyers, selling price, or is it our own desires and instincts? Maybe all of these combined or none? What went through Van Gogh’s head when he painted his stuff? I don’t really know, and I don’t think there is a one definite answer.

What I can say is that as far as I’m concerned, I just do whatever comes to mind, I try not to overthink anything and hope for the best. I think that in the filmmaking world, the audience tends to appreciate genuine content. So just be yourself and do whatever makes you happy!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I had that kind of influence, I would start a movement to make species conservation a mainstream hobby. Whether that’s plants, animals or microorganisms, the world would be a much better place if everyone helped with conservation.

Species are going extinct all the time. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to donate to small organizations who are already overwhelmed by the number of living beings they need to save.

Instead of getting a popular plant, maybe try to get an endangered one and provide it with love, propagate, gift it to others and spread the word. You may just save an entire species that existed for millions of years. That’s a wonderful legacy to leave behind.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

That’s a great question. If I could meet any person in the world it would probably be Jordan Peele. I have a thousand questions about his creative process.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I have recently created an Instagram account (cirtakid) to have some online presence and connect with like minded people.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!