John Turley of Adaptavist: “More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work”

John Turley, is a Senior Digital Transformation Consultant, at Adaptavist, a digital transformation consultancy that works with over half of the Fortune 500 (including Oracle, SAP, Marriott, Comcast, and Fannie Mae). John is a pragmatic leader with 25 years’ experience working in companies at all levels, from teams to c-suite, bringing concrete, value-adding change to the way organizations really work. Dissatisfied with the standard discourse around transformation and agility he is passionate about applying cutting-edge knowledge from fields as diverse as complexity, sociology and psychology in practical, proven ways that immediately increase productivity at the same time as embedding continuous learning in ways of working.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in technical IT operations roles nearly 30 years ago, but quickly realized I wasn’t very good at them. I was intrigued by projects and project management because it seemed to have more to do with changing the ways companies work. The intrigue lasted a couple of decades, and I worked in project and program management roles, led PMO’s, portfolios, and almost anything else project-related you can think of. I’ve worked for suppliers of IT services primarily, small companies and large companies like IBM, as well as companies that buy services from IT service providers, such as Swiss bank UBS. And all this time I was trying to figure out how human beings can be more successful in creating better ways of working.

In the end, I realized the answers we need about how we deliver change, including transformation, don’t exist in IT or the standard discourse, so I began to look more widely.

As I began to question the standard discourse around transformation and agility — it was very one-dimensional. That led me to explore other fields like organizational development, sociology, and psychology and apply my knowledge and learnings to the transformation challenge. Over the past several years, I’ve been fortunate to bring my expertise to bear for various companies at all levels of their organizations — from teams to c-suite — helping them fundamentally change the way they work for the better.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

There is a lot of fun and laughter and joy in the work I do — I’m lucky to be surrounded by many wonderful people. But funny anecdotes about digital transformation are tricky (you probably “had to be there” for them).

When we talk about funny mistakes though, I think one of the biggest we all tend to make is that we continue to try the same approaches we know have failed many times in the past, this time expecting them to be different — and then not recognizing it when they aren’t. Re-organizing teams or departments by changing job titles, reporting lines, and job descriptions simply doesn’t work. It’s obvious once you understand it, but human nature is tricky.

As I learn more about transformation through the work we conduct at Adaptavist, I see that no matter how much we think we know there is infinitely more we have yet to learn. So a key takeaway has been that humility is key. In humility, we often find vulnerability, which makes us more open to the humanity of others and to learning and growth. Without this, any transformation is only skin deep, which means it’s not really transformation, is it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many. The work we do is built on the shoulders of giants that came before us, some of whom I have been lucky enough to work along their side.

There are three people I am working with currently that have had a profound impact on me and my work. First, my friend and colleague Jon Kern, who co-authored the Agile Manifesto for Software Development. He has taught me so much about why and how we must approach our work with genuine humility and what “agile” really means.

Next, Dr Ashok Jansari, a cognitive neuropsychologist at Goldsmiths, University of London, and Anastasia Nekrasova, a researcher and linguist at a small British firm called Harthill — both are amazing people to work with. Each of them has an epic curiosity that leads them to uncover new knowledge and to be driven to share it to benefit others. They have taught me so much in so many ways, but are just great fun to hang out with, even if it is only virtually right now.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read a lot. My work is practical and pragmatic, but we’re trying to do things that haven’t been done before, so theory is essential. There are many books that have made an impact, but the one on top of my work-related list is Action Inquiry — The Secret of Timely And Transforming Leadership by Bill Torbet and Associates (who include David Rooke, colleagues of Ana Nekrasova, and co-founder of Harthill).

On a personal front, my world changed when I read Three Women, by LiIsa Taddeao and Why I Am Not Talking To White People About Race, by Reni Eddo-Lodge. Both these books gave me a profound insight into what this world is like if you are not a white man, like myself.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The company I work for now — Adaptavist — was founded about 12 years ago. And back then, the vision was clear. To become the biggest and best at what we do, by every conceivable measure. This was a great purpose for a new company starting up. Easily measured, easy to understand, and communicate. It allowed the people in the company to form a shared identity. But of course, as the company enjoyed a decade of hypergrowth, which is a trajectory we’re still on, this vision was realized, and our work became more complex, so the overarching purpose needed refreshing.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Happy to say that I am involved in several exciting new projects! I really do have my dream job — one that allows me to work with colleagues and customers to figure how we can create opportunities for more of us to engage in meaningful, value-creating work today, tomorrow, and in the future.

We are learning a great deal about what it means to transform mindset, culture, process and tools — simultaneously — to create value. We are currently developing theoretical frameworks. These frameworks can predict the emergence of silo’s or cross-functional ways of working. From these frameworks, we are beginning to deliver practices internally and to our customers that can reliably and quickly unlock meaningful transformation.

As I already mentioned, we are standing on the shoulders of giants, but we are also adding original research and developing knowledge about digital transformation that has not previously existed. I can think of nothing more exciting than this.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

It seems like everyone has a digital transformation plan these days, and the definition varies from business to business, sector to sector. Most often, digital transformation is described as the adoption of technologies to change a business, usually by replacing manual operations with digital ones. But it is much more than that.

True digital transformation is a fundamental rebalancing of the people, processes, and tools within an organization. It’s a shift from traditional business operations, which often rely on hierarchy, bureaucracy, and control to gain efficiency, towards one that depends on lateral networks, autonomy, and learning to become adaptive. At its core, digital transformation is really about tapping into the fundamentals that underpin an organization (again, the people, processes, and tools) and simultaneously working to evolve them to drive collaboration and innovation, which helps companies meet the opportunities and threats of the 21st century.

On a practical level, this shift and rebalancing does not mean doing away with operational ways of working (some of them remain essential), but it does require a major re-emphasis — which looks and feels quite different from a more traditional, operational approach to change. We often refer to our approach to digital transformation as being “holistic”, which means we address multiple facets and dimensions of an organization simultaneously.

One way to think of it is taking “an agile approach to becoming more agile”. To people more familiar with an operational or waterfall approach it can look a bit messy and unplanned. This is because we have to leave room for learning, not just on an individual level but as a collective too. Where people might expect to see experts coming in and saying they have all the answers in advance, we try to approach our work knowing that there is a lot we have to learn, together. This can often be difficult, even uncomfortable, for leaders steeped in the traditional, operational values of expertise and control, but it is part of the transformation journey we all must go on if we want to be successful.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Almost any company that operates in an environment or industry that is becoming less stable can benefit from Digital Transformation (and thanks to COVID, that instability increased exponentially last year). These companies, in particular, need digital transformation as a way of becoming more adaptive. Airlines are a good example. They were reasonably stable before COVID, but now their market has become more volatile, and they are trying to adapt. But the level of adaptation required is not easy.

As I mentioned before, you have to tackle your people, processes, and tools — simultaneously. This multipronged approach means examining culture — and the factors that influence it, like social networks, power, psychological complexity, and motivational cues — along with technology and how teams function and work together, ‘adaptive’ leadership requires a different understanding of the world and a need to flex.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

We recently completed a reasonably long-term engagement with one of our customers that resulted in not only improved processes (they created a way to reduce time spent onboarding new customers by over 60 percent) but also significant changes in their culture and how they use the tools they have. In other words, we saw the beginnings of transformation.

We started with a series of workshops where we helped their teams reimagine some of their key processes, which informed the reconfiguration of their tooling. We introduced some crucial principles from lean and agile methodologies, mapped out current workflows, and presented future value streams. We also used research techniques initially developed in academia to understand what was truly going on in the business instead of what people thought was going on. As a result, we knew that while the team members thought they were already quite dynamic and autonomous, they were structured rather hierarchically and orientated around control much more than they liked to admit. The goal was to become more agile in mindset.

So helping them to refine their process and use tools more effectively was a vital first step in providing the tangible performance improvements the CEO was interested in. But we also had to address mindset and culture which included supporting the teams in having different kinds of conversations — making sure that everyone was heard (especially the quiet voices) and encouraged to speak openly. Otherwise, any change would be limited and temporary. The result was not only the expected (and desired) performance improvement, but also a more significant shift in how employees perceived themselves and each other. During our work together, they began to collaborate intuitively, rather than simply cooperating, and they reported feeling more valued by each other and the company.

An important point here is that we didn’t treat mindset and culture, process, and tools as three separate things, but as three facets of the same thing. It’s crucial to understand that they are interdependent — each facet supports and is supported by the other. Creating an environment in which people could collaborate more openly meant they could be bolder in reimagining their key processes, which informed the way the tooling was reconfigured, which reinforced the mindset and cultural shift we started with. In this way a virtuous circle was established that embedded learning in the work the teams did everyday.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Operational organizations found in stable sectors and focused on hierarchy and top-down control of work typically find digital transformation challenging. These organizations are often siloed to maximize efficiency, which usually works for them when their environment is less dynamic. Trying to change them into a more complex organization, however, can often backfire — and you can waste a lot of time, money and effort in the process.

People often say transformation is a journey potentially without end, which is true I think. The key challenge in transformation, digital or otherwise, is to understand how complex the company is presently and take a first step toward becoming slightly more complex. Each small step can come quickly and in itself unlock value, but trying to change an organization in large increments doesn’t seem to work. I can’t reasonably expect myself to go from being an adequate club runner to an international runner in a season and it’s the same with transformation.

However, a more complex organization that can perform cross-functionally and addresses their people, processes, and tools simultaneously will find themselves more adaptive and able to scale their digital transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The sky’s the limit. Companies that genuinely embrace digital transformation will see change emerge from the ground up, with employees driving value where it’s never been before.

1.More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work

It’s well-documented that the vast majority of people are disengaged from their work, trust in business leaders is collapsing, and workplace stress and anxiety is increasing. As W Edwards Deming said, the prevailing system of management is destroying our people. Yet, it doesn’t need to be this way. Organizations of every size and age — in every sector — can transform mindset and culture, process, and tools to support the human spirit. In doing so, they support their employees’ and customers’ well-being and improve performance and increase productivity as a by-product.

2. Development of Mindset & Culture

The underlying reason behind transformation is that the world we live and work in is becoming increasingly complex, which means it is increasingly unpredictable and ambiguous. This creates a problem as the complexity in the environment outstrips the complexity of mindset and culture. Mindset and culture will become more complex in time, because it is a matter of survival for many people and many companies. However, development can be slow and painful.

By recognizing the developmental nature of mindset and culture, we can begin to gain some clarity and find ways to act to make this development a little easier and a little quicker. An organization with a sufficiently complex culture is an adaptive organization with a competitive advantage. More importantly, personally, individual well-being is better supported, and more people are actively engaged in their work.

3. Increase Collaboration

We underestimate how difficult it is to truly engage in deep collaboration. We know how important it is to learn together to create value that is greater than the sum of the parts. Yet, we assume we can all collaborate if we want to.

Research shows that cooperating — that is, working together in ways that produce a value equal to the sum of the parts — places less psychological demands on an individual mindset than collaborating.This is why so many teams seem to find collaborative work mysteriously tricky. The outcome of developing mindset and culture is increased collaboration. This is where tools play a major role as well — how we use platforms like Trello, Slack, MSFT Teams and now Zoom can have a significant impact on how well we collaborate on a day-to-day basis. While the investments our leaders make in more systemic methodologies — like Agile or DevOps — have a more permanent and far-reaching effect.

4. Unlocking Emergent Innovation

Emergent innovation starts with ideas that can occur anywhere in the organization, but most likely not the operational core, where the status quo is most dominant. It tends to start at the edge of organizations and needs to be connected to the operational center to scale. Innovation goes further than collaboration in creating value beyond the sum of the parts, whether we are talking about small changes that quickly improve working or new products and services that disrupt entire markets.

To achieve this, organizations need yet another degree of complexity of mindset and culture. They also need to enable a network effect so that ideas can spread from the edge. They tend to appear, through more densely connected areas of the network that are typically necessary to prototype ideas, into the core of the operation for scale.

5. An Adaptive Organization

An adaptive organization is flexible. It can change to meet emerging threats and opportunities, even ones that haven’t been seen before, without the need for management diktat. To put it another way, the organization can learn, creating knowledge beyond the sum of its individuals. Such an organization is neither too stable nor too unstable, and exists in a space between these two polarities as a complex, adaptive system. The organization itself, as an entity made up of but also separate and distinct from the people and teams that constitute it, is collaborative, innovative and generative.

This is not how we normally think of the world of work, but the idea becomes clearer if we think about other kinds of performances, such as sport or music. We know that great teams or bands are more than the sum of their parts in the manner I described above and can collaborate, innovate and learn together. When we watch a great sports play unfold (one that seems to bend the laws of gravity) or when we listen to accomplished musicians improvise (to the point of creating a new piece of music on the spot), we feel great joy. People cheer and feel exhilarated at being part of something magical. In that sense, we know what it is to be part of an adaptive organization. We just don’t imagine it is possible in the world of work, but it is.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Most organizations know they need to innovate. However, technology has accelerated at a faster rate than company culture or mindset. Organizations that don’t pay equal attention to developing their employees and company culture alongside technology will find that their efforts will not scale.

This is why organizations benefit from supporting people in developing an agile mindset. Organizations looking to adapt their culture and company to ‘the new normal’ require leaders who can transform their own perspectives to align with the future they wish to create. From there, these leaders can model a new set of behaviors that others can glean from to adopt new, innovative ways of thinking and foster a culture of innovation.

As such, an environment that supports workers’ deciding for themselves how to achieve team and company goals and encourages them to share their ideas will begin to motivate them to act in the best interest of the company. When employees feel confident to share their thoughts, it can help an organization see the world in new ways and break away from tunnel vision. This, in turn, allows information to flow more effectively across digital platforms and helps organizations develop solutions that could potentially serve a whole market.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is my favorite life lesson quote: “What folly to think of developing the learning capabilities of organizations independent from the learning capabilities of the individuals within them,” from Peter Senge, author of The Fifth Discipline, and Director at the Centre for Organizational Learning, MIT.

Senge, amongst others, helped me see that we need to transform ourselves in order to transform ways of working. If we continue to see the world and everything in it in the same way we always have, we will continue to act in the same way — irrespective of what aspiration we might hold. Working on our own emotional, psychological and spiritual development is, I have come to learn over the years, a necessary precursor to organizational change and transformation.

