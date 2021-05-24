Bryan O’Malley of Fingerpaint: “Culture ”

Culture — Empower your people to innovate. Encourage them to take chances, try something new, and look for better ways to solve problems. If their only focus is how to maximize their output today, they’ll never propel you to the future digital transformations that will keep you ahead of the competition.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bryan O’Malley.

Bryan O’Malley is an insightful and analytical leader who brings 30 years of development experience to Fingerpaint. As the coleader of the agency’s Shift Performance Center of Excellence, he is responsible for setting the strategic and technical direction for the agency’s industry-leading, data-driven marketing platform as well as leading development and digital production teams to ensure optimal construction and quality assurance of digital work. Prior to joining Fingerpaint, Bryan launched and led development teams at web development firms, working on high-profile brands such as GE Capital, IBM, and Delta Airlines. Bryan earned his bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

At the core, I’m a programmer. I caught the bug as a young teen when I saw the computer our neighbor built from parts he brought home from work. It played a rudimentary adventure game that was a precursor to Rogue, and I was hooked. I had to figure out how to do that.

Since then, I’ve spent my time learning to code, solve problems, and build effective teams capable of helping companies succeed in the digital world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

My first job out of college was as a contractor at IBM providing 24/7 support for the software running one of their manufacturing floors. I hired a college buddy to work with me, and one Friday night, he got a call saying that one of the computers wasn’t working. He spent about 40 minutes on the phone with her running through all of the common issues, and then grabbed me for help. After I spent another 20 minutes trying everything I could think of, I finally said, “Okay, I guess we need to come in.”

She replied, “Alright. I’m going to wait in the other room so I don’t get wet.”

“Wet?! What are you talking about?” I asked in utter confusion.

“Well, the water is getting pretty deep, and I don’t want to ruin my shoes,” she answered.

Turns out, a water pipe had burst and was pouring down on the computer — something she had not mentioned, and I never dreamed of asking.

It’s funny in hindsight, but it taught me a valuable lesson: Never assume you know all the facts. Ask a lot of questions before taking action, including one very important one: “Is there anything else I should know?”

None of us is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are a lot of people. I don’t really believe in the myth of the self-made person. We’re all a product of hard work, helping hands, and a healthy dose of luck.

In my case, I’ve had a number of people who have helped me develop and grow over the years. It starts with my mom, who has always been supportive of the things I want to accomplish in life and set a great example for hard work and the value of education.

My grandfather, who was the vice president of the Delaware & Hudson Railroad, gave me a wealth of valuable life and business lessons that I still use to this day. He also bought me my first computer, which cemented my career trajectory.

I’ve also been lucky to work for a number of brilliant and supportive managers over the years. Bill Cambras at GE exemplified the virtue of calm and collected that I try to emulate each day. Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint, is a beacon of positivity and determination who has given me countless new opportunities. And both Bill McEllen and Andy Pyfer, Fingerpaint partners, have given me endless support and inspiration to grow my career and expand our digital capabilities.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have a handful of podcasts that I listen to regularly. I love the ability to listen in as really smart people discuss the things they’re passionate about. It’s a much more personal experience than just reading something they’ve written.

The three at the top of my list are:

Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell. He’s a bit like a real-life Sherlock Holmes in that he has a unique way of looking at the world and seeing things the rest of us miss.

99% Invisible with Roman Mars. This show celebrates the fascinating stories of everyday things around us. When I tell people I listen to a show about elevated walkways in Minneapolis, a water fountain in New York, or a phone booth in the Mojave Desert, they look at me like I’m crazy, but I swear it’s really interesting. Roman is a fantastic storyteller.

The Talk Show from John Gruber. As someone in technology and a fan of Apple products, this is a must-listen.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Advertising is a tough business that can often mean longer hours and stressful days. It’s a competitive industry with a customer service mentality, and that often leads to cut-throat behavior.

When Ed founded Fingerpaint in 2008, he set out to take a different approach. He set out to install humanity into the industry, which comes to life through two of our core values. The first is people first, which means that we take care of our employees.

We provide, among other benefits, free medical healthcare plans, flexible vacation time, student loan reimbursement options, paid sabbaticals, and more importantly — stability. Fingerpaint has never had a layoff due to a business disruption.

The second is giving back, which means that we support the communities we live in and the charities that our employees care about. Not just financially, but also through volunteer efforts and participation at events run by the charities we support.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

These days, I spend most of my time on Shift Performance.

Modern marketing campaigns are complex, and despite the mountains of data they generate, most companies struggle to turn that information into insight. It’s easy enough to know if your web traffic is going up or down, or how many people read your email messages, but what’s actually driving sales? That’s a much harder question to answer.

With Shift Performance, we’re combining some advanced technologies with a proprietary process developed over the past 5 years expressly to optimize campaign performance. Driven by our team of brilliant experts in the fields of digital strategy, data science, media, and software development, Shift Performance lets us truly maximize a brand’s potential.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about digital transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly digital transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a digital transformation?

It’s easy to think of digital transformation as just incorporating computers and software into your business environment — and that’s part of it, but it’s also about evolving the way you think and fundamentally adapting how you operate. It’s about becoming more agile and experimental. Not every company is going to adapt the fail fast mantra that permeates Silicon Valley, but all companies can look for ways to challenge the status quo, trim the inefficiencies, and get comfortable with trial and error.

Which companies can most benefit from a digital transformation?

Businesses in virtually every industry have benefitted from digital transformation and will continue to do so. Marketing is a particularly good example, however.

Not long ago, the newspaper was the primary channel for advertisements. The publisher would quote you the circulation, but there was no practical way to know how many people actually read the paper each day. Or whether they opened the section your ad was placed in, let alone if they actually saw your ad. The best most companies could do was to spend their budget and hope that sales would increase in the future.

What you didn’t know was if that bump in sales came from your ad in the Post or from your ad in the Gazette. Or if it came from the radio spot you ran a few weeks ago. Or maybe it was that mailer you sent last month.

Thanks to digital transformation, we now have a lot more insight into our audiences and can tailor our content and spend to match their preferences. This allows the ads to be more relevant, the budgets to be spent more wisely, and the overall marketing campaigns to be more effective.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with digital transformation. In your experience, how has digital transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

It goes beyond just improving operations and processes. It improves the bottom line.

For example, many of our clients come to us because they need help optimizing their digital marketing efforts. Perhaps they’ve been working with other agencies who created a lot of materials for them that are not producing results. Or maybe they’re about to launch a new brand and need help deciding what tactics to invest in.

We’re able to leverage some advanced digital tools like big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics to help brands make smarter decisions and better address their audience needs. The result is a more personal experience for each customer and a better return on investment thanks to the efficiency we’re able to achieve.

Has integrating digital transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Failure has earned a bad rap, but it’s a natural — and essential — part of growth. A lot of organizations are so cautious, so afraid of making mistakes, that they aren’t willing to experiment. That really hampers innovation. It’s usually a lot more productive to try a bunch of small tests and see what works than to spend a lot of effort on one lengthy and expensive venture.

This philosophy is exactly how we help our clients. Try, measure, then optimize. That’s the best way to succeed.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It to the Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I look at digital transformation across five dimensions, each of which you should be constantly looking to improve:

1. People — There is no more valuable asset to your organization than your people. Hire the smartest people you can, then invest in their growth. Offer them opportunities for training, certification in the tools they use, and time to experiment.

2. Technology — This should be the easy one because the advance of technology is relentless. New tools and services appear every year that have the potential to revolutionize the way you work. Keep an eye on new innovations, and don’t let the fear of change stagnate your organization.

3. Process — Too often the answer to the question “Why do we work this way?” is “Um, I don’t know. We’ve always done it that way.” Process is something you should constantly be optimizing. New people and better tools offer the opportunity to streamline and improve the way you work. Keep looking for ways to cut waste and invest time on the parts of your process that really differentiate your business.

4. Data — Tell me if this sounds familiar: You know your business generates a ton of data, but you’re not really doing much with it. Data is the fuel for the old adage work smarter, not harder. Invest in people dedicated to analytics, and empower them to build the infrastructure your organization needs to identify the insights that will propel your business.

5. Culture — Empower your people to innovate. Encourage them to take chances, try something new, and look for better ways to solve problems. If their only focus is how to maximize their output today, they’ll never propel you to the future digital transformations that will keep you ahead of the competition.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Here are four ways to grow innovation in your organization:

1. Be open to change. If you’re standing still, you’re falling behind. Never be satisfied with the status quo. Encourage your team to look for new ways to improve and be open to their input.

2. Be willing to experiment. Paralysis by analysis is a real thing. Rather than spending months contemplating the perfect solution, prototype a few of them. You’ll gain valuable insights that will almost certainly lead you to the right solution for today.

3. Be willing to fail. Failure gets a bad rap. We learn from our successes and our failures. Knowing what doesn’t work will almost always help you discover what does.

4. Invest in your people. In addition to material perks that make for more happy and productive employees, many Silicon Valley firms allow their employees to spend 20% of their time working on ideas they think will most benefit the company.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Delegate, then manage to the consequences” is one I say often. It’s something that people with Type A personalities often struggle with, and I’ve been guilty of that at times in my career as well. But we is stronger than me, and a true leader needs to build and empower their team for the organization to be successful.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow me on Twitter @bryanomalley or LinkedIn @bryan-omalley.