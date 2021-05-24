Adrian Zidaritz of aibluedot.com: “On the technology side of the digital transformation, obviously IT plays a special role”

On the technology side of the digital transformation, obviously IT plays a special role. But to begin with, the business objectives of the transformation must be first clearly stated and understood by all the stakeholders and only after those objectives have been clarified, the question of what technologies would have the most impact for the transformation can be asked.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adrian Zidaritz.

Adrian Zidaritz is an AI researcher and practitioner, and the author of aibluedot.com, a website dedicated to topics in Artificial Intelligence. Before starting aibluedot, he was the Head of Data Science at Collective[i], a digital transformation company using AI to help enterprises predict and grow revenue. Adrian has a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born in communist Romania, graduated in Computer Science, moved to Israel, and had my first job there. Then moved again to Canada and in 1986 ended up in the San Francisco Bay Area. All this shuffling through the world was matched by a shuffling through subjects of interest: Mathematics, Statistics, Software Engineering, and lately Data Science. The funny thing is that neither the worldly shuffle nor the subject shuffle was well thought out by me, but more a product of circumstances. By luck more than by design, it turned out that all these things converged into what was needed for leading AI projects.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

The mistake I made when I first started was to believe that my CS degree was more valuable than the experience my boss gained while working as a technician in the Israeli army. He was a very intense and passionate individual who had an extraordinary ability to look over my shoulder and figure out where the bug in my program was, although his background was in hardware and I was his software right hand. That first lesson was subsequently confirmed many times, namely that passion and sweat are more important in your career than the classes you took in college.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Without doubt I owe the greatest deal of gratitude to my PhD advisor at Berkeley, Henry Helson. My mathematical father had the most chaotic office one could imagine. There was little room on his desk, the space being taken mostly by a decades-old mountain of papers. But anytime we needed a particular result, he knew exactly where to look for it inside that mountain. He was a stickler about writing succinctly in elegant English, even though the subject was dry math. He would make me convert a 10-word sentence into an equivalent and briefer 9-word sentence! I would like to think that looking for that grain of brevity helped me not just with writing better but also with thinking better.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I had accumulated quite a number of loose notes in my career and decided a couple of years back to consolidate them into a website about AI. It was exciting to begin with, and it still is, but little did I expect that this decision would turn into a much larger pursuit, after one thing led to another. It is now a collection of 18 articles, some more theoretical, others more practical. Sample of titles: Main Concepts of AI, Foundational Questions, AI Singularities and Quantum Computing, AI and Liberal Democracy, Future of Work, Most Powerful Weapon, Artificial Consciousness, and yes, even Superintelligence and God. My hope is that reading those articles will help ordinary people glimpse at what a future based on AI might look like and hopefully prepare for that future.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

In its simplest definition, the digital transformation of an enterprise is the replacement of many of its operations with digital workers. For such a transformation to be effective, these digital workers (more popularly known as bots or robots, most of them software bots, not mechanical bots) must perform their duties at the same level or higher than the more traditional processes (or the humans) they would replace. The obvious advantage is that these bots can be scaled up in both space (more of them) and in time (a bot can work 24×7).

From a practical standpoint and from my own somewhat biased point of view, digital transformation has three main properties, all revolving around AI. One: increasingly the digital workers contain not just rules of operation but statistical models of the operation they perform, models which are built with Machine Learning techniques from the data that the digital worker sees. Secondly, the intelligence of these models is evolving dynamically, i.e., the models continuously learn from the data that the digital workers see, in an unsupervised fashion (in AI, “unsupervised” means learning from data which is not labelled by humans). And thirdly, it is assumed that higher level digital workers should be able eventually to automatically discover those business processes which could be improved and accelerated by using lower-level digital workers.

So, in my opinion, data and AI are at the heart of digital transformation and one could simplify and say that digital transformation is nothing but the refocusing of the enterprise on its data and the AI learning from that data. Of course, this simplification is all about the end goal of the digital transformation, and it is all about technology. The truth is that to get there, an enterprise needs, in the interim phase before and while the transformation is achieved, to set in place non-technological frameworks: a proper culture of transformation, processes (some incremental, some more disruptive) to support the transformation and the proper management team to guide those processes. These softer non-technological issues of culture, process, and management have been the main cause of failed attempts at transformation. They should therefore be the very first issues to be thought about to avoid failure, not the technological ones. One could look at this as a sort of “ends versus means”: while the ends are technological, the means are decidedly non-technological.

Which companies can most benefit from digital transformation? Because digital transformation needs data, it is those companies which are heavily dependent on their data which will benefit the most, especially if the relationships between various data sets are complex and hard to be managed by humans. The Covid-19 situation already points to some of those companies which will benefit the most, because it accelerated the adoption of digital processes and replacing of personal interactions. Probably the best examples can be found in the biotech, the pharmaceutical and the healthcare industries. Bots have greatly proliferated during the pandemic and replaced humans in many activities. So, in a natural way, digital transformation has already been imposed on us. Also, in a natural way, smaller and nimbler companies, especially startups, will benefit more than larger and more inertial companies; they can start with digital workers from the get-go, not having to transform legacy processes into their digital replacements. It is not science fiction to think that you will soon be able to start up an entire new venture with only digital workers around a nucleus of entrepreneurs.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

I will focus on my experience with the work we have done helping companies achieve digital transformation for the management, forecasting, and growth of their revenue stream. This digital transformation meant not just deriving stronger, more actionable insights from legacy CRM data, but extending the data analysis over more streamlined data acquisition processes, and that meant emails, phone calls, Slack communications, meetings, and correlating these data items back into the various revenue opportunities present in the CRM. In this process, not only were our customers helped with better analytics, but we helped them also be aware of the importance of good data management. That meant data collection, cleaning, storing, and moving it around. We also offered them the benefit of being part of a larger network, a sort of social network like Facebook but where the main relationship between members was doing business with each other. These requirements, both the emphasis on good data and the participation in a collaborative network extending beyond the enterprise, have been more challenging for some customers than others. In some cases, it was the softer issues (culture, processes, and their management, as described in the opening paragraph), rather than the actual data processing, that were the more challenging issues for a digital transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I will base the following on two starting observations; I alluded to them above, but I state them more formally here. The first observation is that the modern digitally transformed enterprise is a hybrid system, with two equally important components, one socio-cultural and the other technological. I believe that it is the integration of these two components into a whole system on which the success of the transformation depends. The second observation is that most failures happen on the socio-cultural side, not on the technological side of the integration. Given these two starting observations, I believe that fostering a culture of transformation is the single most critical factor for success, and that will be my focus.

This new emphasis on culture requires a mental adjustment. The ways to create a culture of transformation and innovation are scalable, but I will be more specific and narrow it to how I tried to foster a culture of innovation for my team of data scientists and machine learning engineers. The main idea was to concentrate first on bringing in the right people, not the right technology. The right people will get you the right technology, but the right technology will not get you the right people. Once you have them by your side, their desire to innovate can be continuously nurtured, via trust and empowerment. Learning and curiosity are to be prized. Some schedule and time off for attending both technical and motivational conferences should be part of the budget, especially in AI projects. Innovation without failure does not exist, by its very nature innovation means risk and not knowing it all. While recognition for success should be given individually, the responsibility for failure should be taken as a team. But while failures are to be expected, not adjusting to the lessons learned is not. Fix them quickly and move on. Now, the word quickly is more important than at first sight. A culture of innovation needs quickness, needs action and implementation not endless designs and meetings; something which in software development is called agility. This agility makes it less painful to fix the failures.

On the technology side of the digital transformation, obviously IT plays a special role. But to begin with, the business objectives of the transformation must be first clearly stated and understood by all the stakeholders and only after those objectives have been clarified, the question of what technologies would have the most impact for the transformation can be asked. For example, the questions of what collaborative tools to use (e.g., Slack), what machine learning models to create, where to create and deploy them (in the cloud, on premise or at the edge), should only be looked at after the objectives have been clarified. While we are on the technology side, if a new riskier technology must be introduced (for example 5G), enough time must be given IT to evaluate not just its main operation but also the security aspects of it. This will slow things down and may create the false impression that IT is not moving fast enough. Therefore, if we now go back to the original two observations above, we can see that in a hybrid system, there is a natural tension between the two components. That tension needs to be mitigated, and it helps in that mitigation effort if the processes set in place to accomplish the digital transformation are light and adaptable. There are a lot of unknowns in a digital transformation and heavy processes would only raise the tension. The last thing I want to mention, and one that is often overlooked, is the measurement of progress. Just as agreeing on objectives is important from the outset, it is also important to agree on a set of progress metrics from the outset.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The remarkably simple “Count your blessings” is one of my favorite life lesson quotes. It is written sometimes as “Count your blessings, not your problems”. It is attributed, like so many good quotes, to more than one person. It is only three words, but its power still has a hold on me. I have mentioned it to my three children many times and I will mention it to my grandchildren as well, no matter how many of them there may be (four at this moment). It needs no explanation. Even when things are not going your way, there is still something to be grateful for, like being able to walk and enjoy a sunset.