Malou Toft of EMEA Milestone Systems: “Optimized business processes”

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Malou Toft, Vice President — EMEA, Milestone Systems

Malou Toft joined Milestone Systems after an extensive career at the Scandinavian telecommunications company Telenor Group. She held numerous commercial roles over the years across Telenor’s business units in the Nordics and South East Asia, where her responsibilities included strategy, product management, pricing and digital transformation. Malou Toft holds a Master of Science in Management of Innovation and Business Development from Copenhagen Business School and also studied at the University of Southern California, Melbourne University and London Business School. She received numerous recognitions for excellence in business development and leadership, including recognition as a Top 100 Business Talent by Danish business magazine Berlingske Tidende and an award for outstanding leadership by the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I think I am all about having the courage to grab and seize an opportunity when it comes my way. I have never been one of long-term planning privately nor professionally, but I think I have a strength of getting the maximum out of any situation and being very fast in adapting to change.

I grew up in small town Denmark and right after high school I joined the first mobile operator in the country within sales and distribution. I loved the customer interaction and problem solving but a few years later I took my university degree in parallel with working full time. Combining commercial studies and practical experience was very valuable although also tough at times.

I had an aspiration to travel and work abroad and when the opportunity presented itself, I took my family on an adventure and moved to Bangkok and later to Myanmar to work as an expat with Telenor’s emerging markets. After a stint in Sweden working with IoT strategy, I returned to Denmark and soon after I joined Milestone Systems.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I was younger, I sometimes would experience being in a meeting, going all in, 100% energized and then after 5 minutes noticing how the audience was not really “with” me. Then having to backtrack until we could establish some common grounds.

I had the pleasure of working for one of the best managers I’ve ever met. He taught me to be mindful of “meta-communication.” And to acknowledge the value of getting people on the same page, on to the same context. Recipe goes: “Tell them what you are going to tell them. Tell them. Tell them what you told them.” Also, you should never underestimate how people love to hear something they already know. It might seem like repetition, but coherent and predictable communication is always essential.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to a lot of people both privately and professionally who have helped me throughout my life, but the single most important person is my husband who is also my best friend, the father of my 3 wonderful kids, my biggest supporter, my hardest critic and basically my rock in life. He is the one who’s allowed to turn off my phone, send me for a walk or tell me to get some sleep. It might sound like a cliché but being on a team with him makes me feel invincible. And frankly speaking not all women have the support, unfortunately, to pursue the international and corporate career that I have chosen.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love studying and read as many books as time allows. A few years ago, I read Morten Münster’s book “I’m afraid Debbie from Marketing has left for the day” on behavioral psychology and why habits are so damn hard to change. It is funny, relatable and gives food for thought especially as a top manager where it is often tempting to launch yet another strategic initiative, project or “must win battle”, push the virtual “implement” button and then one year later be reflecting on why the impact never showed. If you want people to change, make it easy for them to do so. Or even make it difficult for them to evade.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our purpose is to make the world see. Our founders saw an opportunity with the rise of the internet and understood early on the significance of partnerships in an eco-system. They wanted to make surveillance cameras smart, connect them and make them interoperable so that companies would be able to optimize their business processes.

Together with our partners, we provide video technology to cities, industries, communities, schools, hospitals, and other institutions.

With our software, feeds of video data can be managed and concentrated, so our customers only need to look at what is important to them. This enables them to analyze the past and predict the future and make better decisions. These are important capabilities in creating an intelligent and more sustainable society.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

This month we launched our first fully digital tech conference MIPS. We have hosted MIPS, our flagship event, for 16 years but this was the first time without a physical element. Digitization has undoubtedly been accelerated by covid-19 but it is also part of a larger digital marketing agenda.

I believe that more companies and decision makers need to understand the value of using their video data to improve their business, excite their customers, reduce shrinkage or be more efficient in general.

We need to think in new ways of communicating with the market and right now I am working with my team on how we will drive our marketing activities in the future, where to meet the customers and how to articulate and address the pain-points they are experiencing.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

In my view ‘digital’ is a premise and it is only our and former generations who explicitly have to emphasize “digital” when talking about digital transformation. For generation Z it is just about transformation. And that has to do with a company’s ability to challenge itself at the core. Having the courage to accept learning something new and getting rid of old ways, old cash-cows, old business models when needed.

In short, digital transformation is a foundational change in how an organization operates and delivers value to its customers. This requires the integration of IT into all areas of the business. People are essential in this. You can pretty much buy any technology, but your ability to adapt to an even more digital future also depends on developing and having the right people skills onboard.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

5G is setting new standards for low latency, higher bandwidth, and speed which will enable businesses to connect all kinds of devices to the internet to digitize their processes and collect data insights.

For example, video tech is increasingly used not only to keep people, cities, and businesses safe, but to also generate information for marketing, environmental and efficiency purposes.

The companies that can benefit the most are the ones that understand and succeed in taking the necessary preparatory steps in aligning their digital transformation strategy with their long-term business goals. Tech tools often have loads of shiny functionalities, but as a business you should only select the technologies that have the biggest impact and benefits for your operation and customers.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

The impact of the pandemic is still being felt, and in the past year a lot of the new technology has been brought forward because people have needed it. Critical business processes have had to stay afloat, and what used to be a nice digital “alternative” suddenly became the “only way”.

In fact, experts estimate that the overall digital transformation was sped up by two years in the first two months of the global lockdown. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical infrastructure and security.

At Milestone, we see that video and sensor technology that enable society to return to some sense of normality is becoming increasingly important. For example, facemask detection, social distancing technology, and crowd management solutions that can be deployed across the transport sector, urban environment and in retail stores.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Often the challenges have to do with internal factors such as employee pushback, lack of the right people skills, insufficient strategy work and an unfortunate organizational structure.

Inadequate technological solutions can be another issue and we seek to help our customers by providing a truly open platform for the management of video and sensor data. Since the platform is open, you can keep building on it and integrate further applications as new and relevant technologies arise. Also, we invest heavily in innovation, cybersecurity, and technical support, and we prioritize cloud-based solutions to give our customers the flexibility and scalability needed as their digital transformation accelerates.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

As touched upon earlier, Digital Transformation involves many challenges, but in most industries, there is no way around it if you want to stay competitive.

For the ones who succeed, the five primary benefits are:

1.) Optimized business processes — Imagine the time and resources you could save by replacing recurring tasks that your team members perform on a daily basis.

Security personal and access control is just one example. Managing access to a facility is critical in ensuring everyone on-site is safe, in areas that they are authorized to visit, and that there are no intruders. Intercom systems, facial recognition, license plate recognition and digital signage can be combined with camera footage to automate processes and give managers a complete overview of all access points and people on-site.

2.) Increased productivity — With the monotonous tasks delegated to software, your team will get more time to more important matters. To things that they love doing and specialize in, things that help them grow — and help your business grow.

3.) Reduced costs — An example is P.T. Post Eisenhandel, a large steel trader in Germany, who uses video to get an accurate situational awareness of its people, inventory and resources. The video system has helped to reduce theft and loss, decrease costs and increase revenue. It has also strengthened the trader’s reputation and customer loyalty, as there are fewer production stops and irregularities.

4.) More data and better data — Combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), video technology can provide valuable information about operational processes. For example, the storage space in a warehouse to make planning more data-driven, and to prevent unused space. Free storage space can be recognized instantly and flagged to operations managers. Likewise, they can gather insights on what spaces are used the most and where efficiency gains could be made.

5.) Better customer experience — A key characteristic of a successful digital transformation is increased value creation for the customer or end-user. Managing road traffic is just another example.

For example, an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) can include the installation of video cameras and sensors on roads and bridges to collect real-time traffic information, which is used to update commuters and local governments on traffic conditions.

Research shows that an ITS is more effective to reduce traffic congestion than building more roads.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

In the end, it is really about being able to attract the right employees. Companies don’t deliver results, only people do. And if you can organize to empower your teams to take a holistic approach and make sure they know who they are serving, what they are offering and how they are delivering — then you will get the benefit of all their collective creativity and passion.

Another factor can be to allow for diversity of thought, invite for curious questions and to create a safe space where any team member feels comfortable taking a difficult conversation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the “Wake Up, Kick Ass, Sleep, Repeat” quote. One of my colleagues once gave it to me on a card with a bottle of champagne telling me it was for celebrating the next success. The quote oozes of positive energy and commitment to working hard to get the job done.

Grit is important and I’ve never seen in my life that hard working people don’t get return on their investment. For me it means ‘love what you do’, do what is meaningful to you and never compromise on your integrity.

