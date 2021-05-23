Rita Gurevich of SPHERE: “It’s perfectly okay to make mistakes!”

I don’t think we should be ever satisfied with the status quo, especially when it comes to women in STEM. I think women in leadership roles should always be looking to do more when it comes to mentoring and leading by example. I believe that women in STEM are naturally collaborative and we need to expand upon that. I also believe women need to be true to their nature and use our strengths to our advantage and not feel as though we have to think like a man to succeed.

The cybersecurity industry has become so essential and exciting. What is coming around the corner? What are the concerns we should keep an eye out for? How does one succeed in the cybersecurity industry? As a part of this interview series called “Wisdom From The Women Leading The Cybersecurity Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Rita Gurevich, CEO and founder of SPHERE, who is leading the strategic growth and vision for the organization.

Rita began her career at Lehman Brothers and helped oversee the distribution of technology assets after their bankruptcy in 2008. From this, Rita gained a deep understanding in analyzing identities, data platforms, and overall application and system landscape that had to be distributed across all the buying entities. At the same time, the enhanced regulatory environment focusing on protecting data from misuse, forced large enterprises to manage and control access more proactively across their on-premise and cloud environments. With this knowledge Gurevich founded SPHERE, an organization that provides critical governance, security and compliance solutions centered around the age-old access control problem that organizations face. The company has developed a repeatable and effective approach to assessing, remediating, and managing access controls across any scope. Rita has overseen the growth of SPHERE into a software and services company providing its clients with the only end-to-end access management solution available today.

Gurevich is the recipient of multiple honors and awards including recognition from her Entrepreneurial skills from Ernst & Young, and SmartCEO, along with being on the 40 Under 40 list in 2017. In addition, Gurevich sits on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Technology Council.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

I began my career at Lehman Brothers. It’s a name some younger folks may not recognize, but most of us will remember it declaring bankruptcy during the financial crisis of 2008, resulting in all of its assets being sold off. Many don’t realize that while the business assets had to be divided amongst the various buying entities, so did the technology assets. I was there for the bankruptcy and the aftermath and was part of a SWAT team that had to figure out how to de-segregate and disperse all the IT assets including data, systems, applications, servers, and platforms. It was a massive undertaking to analyze what and how to segment and distribute to its new owners. The reality was that no one understood who had access to what data, who owns what, and what business area it belonged in. This represented a security governance and security risk as well, as their sensitive data could easily be compromised with the lack of oversight in addition to finding its home in the proper buying entity. After 2008, we saw new regulations be implemented in the wake of the crisis to better regulate the financial industry to prevent this from happening again, alongside all the regulatory requirements to protect sensitive data and implement proper access controls so key data and assets do not get in the wrong hands. We also saw an increase in cyberattacks and data breaches that continue to this day. Organizations began recognizing the need for more effective access management. So I created SPHERE to help them manage this issue.

I grew up the only daughter of immigrants. I am always amazed by their decision to leave something they knew their whole life and pick up everything to move to a new country. It was my parents that taught me the value of hard work and perseverance and I would not be where I am today without them.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a big fan of Barbara Corcoran and have read all her books. I find her style to be light and airy but her words are purposeful and come from personal experiences. She has a way of looking at a problem and finding creative solutions. Her commonsense approach just makes sense to me. Even though I am not in the real estate business, I still find that many challenges and obstacles are universal across all industries. She just ‘gets it’ and I love that she wasn’t born into her position as an entrepreneur and businesswoman, and instead built her own empire. Her story is fascinating and inspiring.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity? We’d love to hear it.

My time at Lehman put me on the path to where I am today. 2008 was a challenging and exciting time for all of us in the financial sector. The changes brought on by the financial crisis were the foundation for where we are today. In the midst of all of this, I was part of a team who was challenged with the task of breaking up the IT assets of Lehman as the company began to be sold off in parts. Once we got a look ‘under the hood’ it was obvious that who had what access to what data and why they needed access was just a great unknown. I realized quickly that this challenge was not limited to Lehman. Other enterprise companies must be experiencing the same type of challenge. From that SPHERE was born and over the past ten years has become the only end-to-end access control company helping our clients protect their data from internal and external risks.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

After we landed a handful of new customers, we decided to hold a Customer Appreciation Luncheon where we set up a virtual meeting at noon on a Friday and thought it would be fun to have a casual get together and let customers network with each other. It was our first attempt at bringing folks together across different organizations and companies. We forgot one important element: the food! So, the day before we were scrambling to get addresses and learn about specific meal preferences and any dietary restrictions. Needless to say, it was a mess. The gentleman who was following the Atkins diet somehow received a hefty portion of pasta. The woman who was vegan mistakenly received a prime rib platter. The customer who follows a strict kosher diet was delivered a sandwich with bacon. It was a total mess but fortunately, the customers were patient and understanding. The lesson I learned was that details matter, no matter how minor they may seem. Also, we developed a simple checklist for Account Managers to follow when setting up events for their customers that we still use to this day!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Two projects that are very exciting for me are our work in the cloud and our ability to offer our software in a SAAS model. The pandemic has ramped up everyone’s transition to the cloud as all of us faced what become the new normal of working remote. The cloud promotes the ideas of sharing and collaboration but also presents brand new challenges of access control for our clients. We are developing a set of specific solutions designed to help our clients manage access control in the cloud and develop policies and procedures to help them ensure proper data governance in the cloud.

The pandemic has also opened up the opportunity for more SAAS-based solutions for our clients who typically were only interested in on-premise solutions. Once again, we are seeing organizations needing to adapt and evolve to properly manage risk in a post-pandemic world. What gets me really excited is the constant innovation and creativity of my team to help our clients manage risk.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The Cybersecurity industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? Can you explain or give an example?

The three things that most excite me are-

The collaboration- although we all compete for business, the best in the industry really focus on one or two elements of cyber security. This focus allows for collaboration and the ability to work with people who some may consider you as competition. The innovation- cyber security never stands still. The threats to business are constantly evolving and getting more advanced. Those of us in the cyber security industry must be as creative and innovative in combatting these growing threats. The challenge- with the threats getting more advanced, there is always the need to be on top of your game. No day is ever the same as the last and I believe you need to be very good at what you do to make it in this industry.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the Cybersecurity industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The three things that concern me are-

The acceptance that breaches are just a part of business operations. I think many businesses consider breaches or ransoms a cost of doing business. We need to have the mindset that risks must be managed, not accepted. The current state of our cybersecurity. You hear about it everyday — a new breach or hack to an organization’s systems. We need to take a long look at what we are doing to keep our data and infrastructure safe. It sometimes feels as though we only react in response to the latest breach or ransomware, instead of proactively fighting against them. The lack of information. If organizations shared more information sooner about breaches or threats they are experiencing, it may help so many. It is important that we develop a repository of known breaches and the newest threats organizations are facing.

Looking ahead to the near future, are there critical threats on the horizon that you think companies need to start preparing for? Can you explain?

I think one critical threat is that as the way we work changes, and as we continue to use systems that promote collaboration, the need for the necessary tools and procedures to protect our data will grow tremendously. We have a unique opportunity for security and production to complement one another. The threats will always be there and will get more advanced, so we need to implement real change in the way we manage data and work in order to combat these threats.

Can you share a story from your experience about a cybersecurity breach that you helped fix or stop? What were the main takeaways from that story?

I cannot reveal any information about the organization, but a rather large financial institution experienced a breach through an employee’s credentials. We had been working closely with the client for a few years to get them to a Least Privileged Access state, and once we did, the breach proved to be a non-issue. The organization’s cyber security surface was limited and the employee had access to only the data they needed to do their job. The result was that even though the hackers got in, they were not able to obtain any valuable or sensitive data.

What are the main cybersecurity tools that you use on a frequent basis? For the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain what they do?

In my role I get the opportunity to work with many different cyber security providers. Two of the most recent I have worked with and tried out include:

1Kosmos. They combine digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics to provide password-less authentication.

BehavioSec. They provide continual biometric authentication for mobile, pad and web applications.

These two represent some of the cutting-edge technology we can expect to see in the near future.

As you know, breaches or hacks can occur even for those who are best prepared, and no one will be aware of it for a while. Are there 3 or 4 signs that a layperson can see or look for that might indicate that something might be amiss?

A layperson can identify a breach in several ways:

An example of any unusual activity or unrecognized activity would be someone accessing data they normally do not and have no business reason to access it. Slow system response or data not where it was the last time you saw it. An increase in phishing emails or other communication. Once bad actors have access to a portion of a system, they will be looking to expand their access to more systems and data.

After a company is made aware of a data or security breach, what are the most important things they should do to protect themselves further, as well as protect their customers?

The most important things a company can do in the event of a breach are:

Find and fix the vulnerability that allowed the breach to occur. Discover what data might be at risk as a result of the breach. Inform their clients and do everything they can to effectively answer their questions about the breach. Be proactive, make security a top priority and stay constantly vigilant against further attacks.

What are the most common data security and cybersecurity mistakes you have seen companies make? What are the essential steps that companies should take to avoid or correct those errors?

I think some companies see cyber security as a destination and not a journey. Companies need to manage not only today’s threats but be prepared for tomorrow’s as well. Another mistake is companies think adding more layers of security is the answer. While security is important, bad actors rarely take a direct approach to access your systems. Normally, it is a weak link that gets them access. Establishing effective polices and procedures as well as employing a Least Privileged Access model for their data governance are essential.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in broader terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? If not, what specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I don’t think we should be ever satisfied with the status quo, especially when it comes to women in STEM. I think women in leadership roles should always be looking to do more when it comes to mentoring and leading by example. I believe that women in STEM are naturally collaborative and we need to expand upon that. I also believe women need to be true to their nature and use our strengths to our advantage and not feel as though we have to think like a man to succeed.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about working in the cybersecurity industry? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth is that security is a “men’s only” club. Many women are at the forefront of this growing and important industry. Although men currently make up the majority of the industry, many women have left their mark in this industry and they are making huge strides. I’m eager to see the numbers of women in security grow.

Thank you for all of this. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in Tech” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’ve learned that even as a top leader, it’s critical to have mentors around you who can guide you through things they have more experience in. I owe so much of my success and SPHERE’s success to key people along the way who have mentored and provided invaluable wisdom in new areas. I am a technologist by trade and did not have a business background. I studied Computer Science and Mathematics — I did not get an MBA! As SPHERE started to grow, I knew there was a missing piece to my puzzle. Through networking, I met Adnane Charchour, a successful entrepreneur who started and sold his FinTech company and was sitting on boards for companies in my ecosystem. I had never thought about bringing on an advisor for myself before meeting Adnane. We immediately connected and he had sat in my shoes before, had interesting solutions for problems I had never encountered before, and most importantly has a good heart and great instincts. What surprised me most is how hands-on he was, gave me the opportunity to brainstorm and provided great advice on almost a daily basis. When deciding to partner with ForgePoint Capital in 2020, Adnane also made that experience go so smoothly because he had done this before and understood what information needed to be compiled and how it should be presented to help explain our story effectively. Adnane continues to be a close partner for myself and for SPHERE as a whole and sits on the Board of Directors, continuing to provide unmeasurable value for the company. Moral of the story: seek out and surround yourself with mentors, no matter what position or title you hold! It’s perfectly okay to make mistakes! Throughout my entire journey starting and growing my baby, SPHERE, there have been lots of emotional moments, many ups, some downs as well, and many opportunities to self-reflect. I have learned that self-reflection is very important because nobody makes the right decision 100% of the time. I know I surely have made mistakes and that’s ok. Sometimes you learn more fixing a mistake then simply making a different call at the onset. Always remain grounded and steady in the face of crises or challenges, since they will definitely come, especially in this industry! As a continuation of the above point, when mistakes are made or you find yourself in a stick situation, you must stay calm and steady and think objectively. Most importantly, many problems don’t get fixed in a day and it’s quite stressful trying to perfectly map out the details exactly as you expect things to occur. One of my favorite quotes that has encouraged me during my career is, “Who you are tomorrow begins with what you do today. ” The quote signals to me that its ok to sometimes just think about today, what’s immediately in front of you. Also, the quote to me resonates when I am presented with making a tough decision and doing something I don’t want to do but I know betters the company as a whole. To summarize, I don’t have any one specific story that sticks out, but instead it’s the entire story and more of a life motto that I try to follow religiously. Another important lesson I’ve learned is that giving back is part of growing as a leader and entrepreneur. I believe we become leaders not just to better our lives but to better the lives of those around us and in the world. As women especially, there is pressure to be overly competitive in an effort to be like our male colleagues. However, I think the innate traits of woman — empathy, insight and relationship-building, just to name a few — actually make us unique and impactful leaders, and we should stay true to who we are. One example I have of giving back that is very close to my heart is our support of the Liberty Humane Society. Our events at Sphere have given us the opportunity to network with our clients and give back to our community, as they benefit the Humane Society. Lastly, I am a big believer in making where you work a destination and not a burden. We call ourselves SPHERENation and we do a lot of team building and celebratory events to promote our success. This is a lesson I’ve learned that can build exceptional growth and team collaboration within a business. With the growth we have seen over the past few years it is important that we keep that entrepreneurial and family feel that has been a big part of our success.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Barbara Corcoran! I actually sat in the front row of a panel discussion she participated in at the 2006 EY Entrepreneur of the Year gala in Palm Springs. She spoke so openly and from the heart, that I actually feel like I have met her already. But, the opportunity to speak with her directly would be an experience of a lifetime.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success in your great work!