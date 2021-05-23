Rick Ornelas of I Spark Change: “Focus on changing ourselves first”

Focus on changing ourselves first- I hate to sound like a broken record but some points need to be hammered home. Change starts from within all of us. Take personal responsibility for your situation. If there is something that you are unhappy with then change it. Years ago I was not happy with my body. I made the commitment to start eating healthier. It was difficult at first but got easier over time and is now a part of my life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Let’s just say I grew up as a typical middle-class kid in the 70’s and 80’s in a very disciplined and loving family. It was a lot like you see on TV…only better! You see, I was the youngest of five which might sound bad at first except for the fact that I had four older sisters who loved me to death. They always made sure I was up to date on the latest trends and introduced me to all of their female friends. Plus, my wife might say they “broke me in” for her. I was further broken in by my father who taught me all sorts of lessons on the importance of hard work and family. Throw that all in with various sports and activities and I was a pretty involved kid with a great childhood.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My original career in sales was inspired by my mom. She has a natural gift for networking and selling. She likes to remind me that most of my selling skills were inherited from her and I think she’s right about that. I believe my latest career was inspired by God. In the early days of the pandemic I was motivated to write my first book, 12 Hours of Heaven; Lessons for a Better World. After a month of writing I began to have dreams and visions of the future I was supposed to create. It was from these dreams that I started my latest career of building a new company for social good.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My current project is all about connecting those from all over the globe. We are working to spread positive change throughout the world as part of the I Spark Change movement. As the movement grows, we will start on the path toward worldwide change through larger and more significant endeavors. Projects such as, helping yourself and your neighbor, supporting local charities, missionary work, assisting those in need due to immediate crisis, environmental endeavors, and animal support, to name just a few. Change begins with any tiny and positive action. There is no limit.

This is setting the foundation for the world’s first social media platform 100% geared towards connecting all those interested in positive change throughout the world.

Everyone worldwide is encouraged to join our online community by going to our website or Facebook page. It’s entirely free, and all we ask is that any individual, group, or organization that joins commits to spreading positive change around the world.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been a lot of individuals who have helped me throughout the years but none more than my business partner, Arjay. He is a pillar of support in all that I do. Early on when I started my business he joined me to clarify the vision and build a solid foundation of clients. Over the years he has been the best sounding board I could ever have asked for. He helps bring clarity to my creative ideas by making them more tangible.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One shareable tale that comes to mind is when I was very young and filling in as a handy-man for an apartment building my mom managed near Hollywood. One of her tenants was a famous young actress who I was anxious to meet. One day, my mom asked me to install a new shower head in one of the apartments upstairs. Much to my surprise, it was the apartment of the young actress. I was so nervous that I didn’t exactly complete the work correctly. My mom ended up calling a real plumber after the shower head fell on the girl when she turned the water on to take a shower after I left. That was the last repair job of my career.

I learned two valuable lessons from the experience. First, take the time to study a craft before you assume you can do it. Throughout my career I’ve worked in many areas. I always take the time to get comfortable before I dive in.

Second, get help from an expert when needed. This is easier than ever today as the resources to find help are endless.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m an avid reader as I feel reading expands your mind in many ways. One book that stands out is The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy.Both for the impact and timing of the content. During the writing of my first book, 12 Hours of Heaven; Lessons for a Better World I read this book which helped me to focus on the task of writing and my greater goals. The tips I picked up I still practice in most of what I do for business and life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.” This is something I’ve frequently had to learn the hard way. Early in my career, I always got by through intelligence, grit, and determination. If things didn’t go well I was able to “just wing it”. It wasn’t until recently that I realized if I just planned things out a little better it could lead to phenomenal results. I continue to work on this every day as old habits die hard. Fortunately, I have three daughters that have heard this too many times thinking it was for their benefit. The older I get the more I need to remind myself.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is showing others the incredible future they have in store if they realize their true and amazing potential. It is getting them to operate at a higher level than they feel they can attain themselves. Part of the importance of spreading I Spark Change is that many people are living too comfortably. They are fearful of leaving their comfort zone for the unknown. By sharing our stories and leading by example, we show them that anything is possible.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

It’s easy to point fingers in one direction or another as many people like to play the blame game. Over the past 50–70 years technology has grown at an exponential rate. A lot of this technology has made our lives easier. The more we have advanced the more lazy many have become. This lazy mentality has led people to not take personal responsibility for their actions. When you don’t take personal responsibility it makes it very easy to place blame on others. People tend to blame those who are not close to them so who better to blame than those on the other side of the fence.

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, co-workers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

The recent presidential election showed the largest divide between parties ever. Social media was used to push political agendas and beliefs more than in any other election previously. I found it best to stay off social media and keep out of the discussions online. At the time my wife was using social media quite a bit for work. Her feed became overrun with political posts that were so hurtful and vicious that she had to block some friends until the election was over.

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

Find common ground. Immediately following 9/11 the country was closer than ever. The saying “crisis brings people together” is only part of what is happening. The other part is the common ground that people find in the crisis. When you find common ground you focus on helping others and take the focus off differences. We have been in a time of crisis so it’s time to find common ground. Anything simple will do.

How about the workplace, what can be done to bridge the partisan divide that has fractured relationships there? Can you please share a story or example?

Gain a greater understanding of diversity in the workplace. I’m not just speaking about ethnic diversity. For the first time in history we have five different generations in the workplace at the same time. This provides an incredible opportunity to learn and grow from one another. Upon the recommendation of a mentor I interviewed a man two generations removed from my own. Seeing the world through his eyes was fascinating. It allowed me a deeper understanding of his beliefs and where they originated from.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self-identify. But of course there are many other ways to self-identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

We need to start looking inside for our self-identity and not everywhere else. The rise of social media has led people to constantly compare themselves to others. Doing so, causes you to identify with multiple areas outside yourself. If we look at the areas of our lives that bring us joy and are truly a part of us then for most people it will be a deeper form of self-identity.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

Keep politics off of social media. It seems so simple yet so unrealistic but it can happen. In the meantime It would take all social media platforms to limit posts of a political nature to certain areas within the site. Certain discussion boards or chatrooms where those interested can go to post and discuss politics in a closed forum. This would maintain freedom of speech while keeping posts off the main feed of everyone else. Being off the mains feeds would keep the AI from pushing it out further and further.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

Manage our input. We are constantly bombarded from all sides with every type of media. Trying to take it all in is the equivalent of poison to our bodies. You wouldn’t drink a glass of water laced with arsenic so don’t try to take in all the negative media. Only fill your glass with clean water and limit intake.

Sadly we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

Take our focus off of politics and turn it on ourselves. Many people focus on politics because as you said earlier they identify with it and feel that the politicians will make the change they want in the community, country, or the world. If you are waiting for your situation to be improved by the work of a politician then you will be waiting a long, long time. The only person who is going to initiate change for you is yourself. Focus on improving yourself and the world will be a better place.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Focus on changing ourselves first- I hate to sound like a broken record but some points need to be hammered home. Change starts from within all of us. Take personal responsibility for your situation. If there is something that you are unhappy with then change it. Years ago I was not happy with my body. I made the commitment to start eating healthier. It was difficult at first but got easier over time and is now a part of my life. Serve and help others- When you serve others you not only help them but yourself as well. You end up benefitting in ways that you never imagined. More importantly you don’t know the value of your actions like the person receiving them does. After hurricane Harvey a group of us helped with cleanup of flooded homes. The work was dirty, stinky, and exhausting but I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. The homeowners we helped had no one else to turn to. Our service provided them some comfort and hope. They could never repay us for the work we did but their smiles of appreciation were the only payment we needed. Practice gratitude- As I stated above, many individuals are focused on others and everything they are unhappy with and lacking. Focusing on these areas just highlights them in your world. You end up attracting more of the things you don’t want. By practicing gratitude for anything in your life you refocus on the positive in your life and gain abundance. This is something I had to learn the hard way. When I was young I was selfish and focused on myself, always wanting more. This led to short lived happiness in things that didn’t really matter. Being grateful for anything from just waking up to a smile from a stranger shows you the true value of life. Give- This a close cousin to serving as the focus is on others. By giving you help those in need and help yourself to become a better person. You also get back ten-fold in return. I once gave a small amount of money to a homeless man who lived near my university. He later told me that the small amount allowed him to eat for the first time in days. Love thy neighbor- Like the Golden Rule this is age old wisdom that can literally change the world. When Christ expressed the importance of this command he knew it would be challenging but instructed us to do so anyway. He knew that us simply trying would be better than the alternative. For a lot of us this can be difficult as this article clearly highlights. During the pandemic the world came together in under a week for the Black Lives Matter movement. What a wonderful example of loving thy neighbor.

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

Live by the Golden Rule, Do unto others as you want them to do unto you. There’s a reason we were given this rule two-thousand years ago by Jesus Christ himself. Doing unto others takes the focus off ourselves and places it on others in a positive way. If this were done by everyone across the country it would change humanity.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I’m very optimistic that things will get better. Currently the pendulum of our collective well-being has swung too far in the wrong direction. I DO NOT man a political direction. I mean our world has become filled with far too many horrible things such as abuse, poverty, anxiety, suffering, greed, pessimism, gluttony, negativity, violence, racism, and hatred among many other atrocities. People are suffering in various areas and this separation is only one of them. Every time things have moved too far in one direction throughout history the pendulum has swung back the other way leading to improvement. It can happen for us now if we put the work towards making positive change.

If you could tell young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

Change starts with you. The only way you will improve the current situation is by individually taking action. Every positive action you take not matter how large or small has an impact. More importantly each action has a ripple effect that spreads across the world like a wave of positivity.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Tristan Harris- the president and a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and creator of The Social Dilemma.

I have been trying to connect with individuals like him since 2009, when I began working on a social media platform focused entirely on doing social good called Puzzme. It’s soon to be the world’s first social platform 100% geared towards connecting individuals, groups, and organizations in a global Angel network to spread positive change through actions large and small. I know Tristan will understand the mission and want to help in some way. If you’re reading this, I’d love to speak with you! @tristanharris

