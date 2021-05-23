Jon Lucas of Hyve Managed Hosting: “Know your competitors”

Know your competitors — you must have a good differentiator, which is imperative if you’re in what is most probably a crowded marketplace. If you don’t have a USP, what’s the point?

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Lucas, co-founder and director of Hyve Managed Hosting.

Jon Lucas, along with his business partner Jake Madders, founded Hyve Managed Hosting, in 2001. Since then, in his role as Director, Jon has facilitated the growth of Hyve from a small start-up to a hugely successful managed cloud hosting company with a global customer base. With a background in software development, Jon has spent time at Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and M&C Saatchi throughout his career, before founding Hyve.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I launched Hyve Managed Hosting with Jake Madders, who I’d been friends with since childhood. When we started out we were working from our homes with one clear goal — we noticed at the time there were only a few hosting companies and none that really valued customer service and so there was a gap we wanted to fill. The industry was lacking that service and relationship from company to customer. This was the real driving force for us, focusing on customer support. In the beginning, we resold dedicated servers but when the world moved to the cloud, we pivoted the business model to focus on managed cloud hosting. Consolidation boosted our revenue and allowed us the financial freedom to hire staff and move into our first office!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There were two — the first came when we were looking to host a website and we witnessed appalling customer service. We saw a gap in the market to deliver a better hosting service at a better price. To start with that meant reselling dedicated servers, which didn’t generate much profit, so we combined hosting with development and consulting work. The development side propped us up as there wasn’t enough money coming in from hosting to start with. But once the hosting started to take off we had to drop development as it required too much resource. And then the second ‘aha moment’ happened — the world was introduced to the cloud and we saw an opportunity to pivot the company and dramatically increase our profit margins. This virtualization was vital because it meant we could consolidate everything into a smaller footprint, which meant we had enough revenue to start recruiting people and focusing on business growth.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

For me, I think the hardest time was right at the beginning. Jake was working round the clock to get the company off the ground, and I was working full-time in London whilst supporting the business in my spare time, in the evenings and at weekends. Making sure we had enough money coming in so I could stop contracting and we could both work on Hyve full-time was a really difficult but pivotal moment for the company. But we knew what we were doing would work and deliver, and so we kept each other motivated.

There were times at the beginning where you’d lose a big client and it would be a real struggle. But now, we’ve got enough clients — especially high paying clients — that it doesn’t have the same effect. Sure, it can be scary when one of the big tech players comes along and introduces a similar cloud offering, but we’ve found that our support layer and the kind of personal service we offer means we can compete and win business from them. People buy people — they like to work with people they like, and I think that because our team is likeable, people enjoy working with us. That, alongside the extra customer support we offer our clients is why I think we’ve managed to get to where we are now, twenty years later.

We’ve actually never considered giving up. Our sheer determination was almost like having the horse blinkers on — it didn’t matter what was happening, Jake and I focused on our shared vision; increase revenue stream, increase customers, create an amazing team and always stick to our values of support.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

In a word — excellent! 2021 marks our 20th Birthday — Hyve’s worldwide revenue grew by 82% in 2020 (£9.5m), despite enduring Covid-19 lockdowns, and we were able to support our clients through the pandemic in a bid to help them maintain services. We’ve gone from a two-man band to a team of 32, based in a vibrant two-floor office in Brighton, UK, and have over 400 global clients and 35 cloud locations including the UK, multiple US locations, Colombia, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and Spain. It’s a stark change from when we started!

I think the key to a successful business is having the right team, and I’m proud of the community Jake and I have created in Brighton. Hiring people was one of the hardest things we had to do and it’s something we take incredibly seriously. People need a lot of care and attention, and so we had to be quite resilient to make sure we went through the right processes to hire the best people. Due to that grit and resilience, we found that we’ve now got a team that’s really helped drive growth. That’s what we’re really about — a people first approach. Jake and I like to individually hire every person ourselves and we take our time through several interviews to really make sure they’re a good fit.

Another example of our grit and resilience would have to be the fact that we not only survived lockdown, but we helped support customers who were struggling, which has been critical to the business. We didn’t try to capitalize on the pandemic but instead looked at how we could help clients — what other niche trends could we explore to bolster that support? That customer-led approach resulted in our latest product — an affordable solution for HPC cloud. We’ve never been a company to simply look at the status quo, we like to find specialisms where we can find a niche in the market that other bigger global players aren’t doing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

As I mentioned above, when we first started out we were running the business from our homes, we were covering all roles — from sales, to support and accounts. Sometimes we’d answer the phone as the salesman in the morning and the support team in the afternoon — clearly both were me or Jake, and sometimes customers noticed. It’s funny to look back on, but they were the early days — fake it ’til you make it, as they say! It made us realize that we needed staff to grow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It would have to be the people and the care and attention we give to all of our customers. We’ve won Cloud Company of the Year at the SDC Awards for the past three years, which is an amazing thing to achieve as a small business.To win that award you need to get votes from people and we were up against some big players so we never thought that we would have a chance of winning. But actually we got more votes than even the big players three times in a row! So that shows the kind of response we get from our level of service.

I also think our small business ethos has a big impact because there’s a lot of businesses now that want to be engaged with the business that they’re buying from. They want that personal approach we pride ourselves on and that’s something we need to ensure we maintain, no matter how big we grow. We need to continue to have that personal approach because that’s what our big competitors aren’t doing.

Internally, we’re very open to our team about where the business is going, what’s going on, to make people feel invested in what they’re doing. Everyone feels like a part of the business, and because we have this open collaborative two way communication, people enjoy coming to work and they care about the brand. No one comes in just to do their job, everyone wants to work on the business together. And that’s why bonuses are so good and staff retention is great. We’re like a little family.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think making sure every day at work is fun is a really important element to run a business that a lot of people overlook. If people are happy, that passes down to customers. If you’re running a business you have to make it a priority that you’re checking and helping ensure everyone is happy, which might be by ensuring team members are sharing the load and delegating work to others, working as a team, receiving reparations for their hard work. And having a happy team has a lot to do with making sure you hire the right people.

At Hyve, we have a work hard, play hard culture — we know people work really hard for us but we make sure they are reimbursed for that effort whether that’s through things like extra holidays, work socials, company jet skis and boats (we’re in Brighton, after all) table tennis and so on. You’ve got to make sure your staff feel like their work and effort is appreciated — and then also add in an element of fun. Have a joke and be relaxed — it’s not the 1920’s anymore.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’d have to say Jake and I inspire each other. We definitely complement and support each other. For example, I specialised on the software and application side of our business, whereas he specialises on the infrastructure. I think because of that support we’ve given each other, it’s made launching a company a really enjoyable experience.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many clients does your software company currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Our clients use our services to run websites, online applications, remote desktops, etc. We could look at the number of users they each have, which with over 400 clients around the world would be a high number. But that’s not what we value our company on or how we measure success. What we do is ensure our clients are capable of meeting rapid changes on demand, whilst feeling safe and looked after. Take Black Friday, for example, or the PS5 launch — both were huge retail events that can and did crash retail websites. We make sure that doesn’t happen, that no matter how verocious the change in users is, your website or platform can withstand that increase in traffic. In fact, one of our eCommerce customers did their first £1m day over the last Black Friday weekend thanks to our robust infrastructure.

When I think about the three main steps we took to build our community of clients, I’d say:

1 — Always stay true to your values and deliver personalized support that goes beyond what your clients expect. This has helped our client base grow rapidly from word of mouth referrals.

2 — Do not ignore marketing and PR — it’s absolutely key that you make sure you get your name out there at key industry events, in publications your clients will read. You can’t rely solely on word of mouth, serendipity or a sales team — you need to have leads coming in organically, too.

3 — Focus on who you hire — you need a team that believes in the company ethos and shares your values so they become a part of the brand.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

We charge our clients a fixed monthly fee, which helps make sure they don’t receive a nasty surprise at the end of the month if traffic has been unusually high.. A lot of our clients don’t want the volatility that services like Public Cloud offer where they could get lumped with an extortionate fee if they require high bandwidth for a month, especially when that’s due to something out of their control like a DDoS attack. We can still offer PAYG if customers want it, but we find a recurring fee the optimal choice for most.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

If you’re looking to launch a web company or an app the most important things to consider are:

Scalability — it’s not just about building a product that can scale as an idea, it’s about ensuring when it scales it’s capable of handling that increased traffic. There’s nothing worse than building hype around a product only for it to crash because it wasn’t prepared for that hype to deliver. Know your competitors — you must have a good differentiator, which is imperative if you’re in what is most probably a crowded marketplace. If you don’t have a USP, what’s the point? UX is key — make sure your interface is user-friendly. It needs to be simple but deliver everything your customers need. If they can’t intuitively understand how to use your product, they will quickly leave. Choose the right tech — look at the product you’re creating as well as what your app or SaaS will need to integrate with and make sure you build it using a compatible software language and platform. Market it right — I can’t stress this enough, if you don’t put money into your marketing how will your customers know who you are and why will they buy from you over your competitors?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s a good question — I think climate change is something we should all be thinking about. How can we reduce our carbon footprint? How can we get Diesel cars off the road? But I think a lot of people are already looking into that.

So perhaps I would like to create a movement to incentify people into buying goods and services from local UK based companies. This would help people by boosting the UK economy. This could be via a tax incentive and that incentive should go beyond where you buy your groceries to where you buy software from, your office supplies, any hardware your company needs, etc.

