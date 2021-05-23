Juan Benavides of Keshot: “Make your guests feel like they are a part of the event and not virtual and disconnected”

Make your guests feel like they are a part of the event and not virtual and disconnected. The best way to do this is by implementing an element of the event they can interact with. Whether it be through a survey, submitting videos, or asking questions.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juan Benavides.

With a passion for creating experiences that engage, Juan Benavides, an entrepreneur born in Spain, founded Keshot in 2000. Inspired to create the solution to a problem, he built the first digital photo booth with internet access to share good times with friends in every corner of the world, and Keshot was born. Over the years, Keshot’s cutting-edge photo technology has been integrated into events for internationally recognized brands such as Coca-Cola, BMW, and Nike, just to name a few. With every event, Benavides’ team adds new features including video recording, surveys, contests, commercials, augmented reality, green screens, social media sharing, and more.

For the past decade, Keshot has embraced customized technology for their clients’ events to ensure their guests have a “wow” experience. Today from their headquarters in Las Vegas, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Mexico, Colombia, and Spain, Keshot continues to strive to be at the forefront of experiential and social media marketing solutions that bridge the gap between offline events and online engagement for brands and their audiences throughout the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born and raised in Madrid, Spain. As a child, my dream was to be an inventor. I was a social butterfly and very curious, always getting into things, taking apart my sister’s mechanical toys, and trying to put them back together. I associated creativity with electronics. When I was 12 years old in the early 80s, I got my first computer and I would be on it every single day working on programming. I just couldn’t get enough of it.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

In the year 2000, I was visiting Las Vegas on an Open Systems Design retreat and wanted to instantly send a photo of my experience back home to my friends in Spain, but I couldn’t find an easy way to do so. Inspired to create the solution to this problem, I built the first digital photo booth with internet access to share good times with friends in every corner of the world, and Keshot was born.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not so much a funny mistake, but definitely one I learned from. When I originally started Keshot back in 2000, I got a bunch of my friends excited about the launch and asked them to be a part of the business. They were all putting in sweat equity and working for free at the time, but I didn’t realize what a mistake I was making. When I had to individually buy each of them out of the business over a long period of time, I realized what a mistake I had made in the beginning. It took a long time to buy them all out and get to a point where I was the sole investor. The business had evolved so much and their lives didn’t align with the future of the business any longer which is why I bought them out. The key takeaway from this experience is to be extremely careful who I partner with in the future as it may not always be what’s best for business.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Napoleon Hill’s “Outwitting The Devil.” This was a book someone recommended to me when I was at my wit’s end with the business. I was losing money, I was having a hard time sleeping because I didn’t know how to turn things around and this book allowed me to see all of the spaces I was entering with the devil taking over in a metaphoric kind of way. It inspired me to bring clarity and make a clear decision on how/where to turn things around and follow through and not change my mind continuously. I chose a solution and followed through with it even if it wasn’t perfect and that decision helped to turn things around and ultimately save my business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your word creates your world.” This quote is relevant to my life because my word has created my world and it’s changed the way I perceive things. I pay very close attention to what I say as well as what other people are saying. I make an effort to change the direction of negative conversations or stop the conversation entirely if people refuse to change it. When running a business, it’s extremely important to be surrounded by people that believe in your goal and who are helping you come up with creative new ways to move forward, not dwelling on negativity.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

Keshot provides an engaging photo solution to any event, whether that be a wedding, a fundraiser, a corporate celebration, tradeshow, or a corporate retreat. For me, the key to organizing successful events is to create one that is engaging and keeps your guests present and having fun. That is what will make the event memorable and allow guests to learn, connect, and be a part of something larger than themselves. Keshot’s goal is to create a community and bring people together at each event we help plan, whether live or virtual.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Keshot was founded on in-person events, bringing photo solutions to convention booths, launching activations with brands like Nordstrom, Adidas, Coca-Cola, etc. Once COVID-19 hit, we had to pivot. We had to take a completely different approach if we wanted to stay afloat, so we started offering virtual photo services like our virtual photo mosaic and virtual photo booth. Since we’ve gone virtual, the feedback from our clients has been incredible and more than we ever anticipated. They are all blown away by the virtual components that we offer and continue to complement Keshot. No other company is doing virtual events the same way Keshot is.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Facebook is one that comes to mind. Prior to COVID-19, we were working with Facebook and hosting 40 different events across the country with them. Facebook hosts these events to help train business owners, helping them set up their business pages, get sales statistics, etc. They continued to host these events during the pandemic, however; only virtually. We have worked with them to integrate our virtual photo mosaic into their events. Now when business owners join the event, they are able to submit their business logo to the photo mosaic, which then combines with other images to create the Facebook logo. Any business can utilize Keshot’s virtual photo mosaic, and it’s all fully-customizable to fit into any event, big or small.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen is companies hiring people to plan and work their events that are not engaged with their brand. When you have people running your booth or activation that are lacking in engagement, people will lose interest. This can be avoided by putting your best people at the forefront of your event and by incorporating photo solution elements that will keep attendees engaged with your product or brand.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

Zoom has by far been the most effective in my eyes. We’ve been able to accomplish so much with the platform and with even better results than in previous years. Throughout this pandemic, it’s been the saving grace, easily connecting people whether near or far.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

Every event organizer should know about Keshot’s virtual photo solutions. Keshot provides innovative and engaging experiential photo solutions like a virtual photo booth and virtual photo mosaic with the power to impact a global audience. We present a truly authentic way to connect with your customers and guests. Uniting people one activation at a time, Keshot helps capture and recreate your most important moments. Our solutions can be used for anything from fundraisers to weddings. To find out more about what Keshot can offer, visit keshot.com.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Make it easy for your guests to share their experiences on social media.

2. Use platforms and solutions that are fully customizable and will showcase your brand in the best way possible. Keshot’s virtual photo booths and mosaics are fully customizable so your brand is at the forefront of everything your guests see.

3. Make your guests feel like they are a part of the event and not virtual and disconnected. The best way to do this is by implementing an element of the event they can interact with. Whether it be through a survey, submitting videos, or asking questions.

4. Provide ways for people/attendees to be able to connect and interact with each other by sectioning them off into smaller groups so they can better engage with each other or by adding in photo solutions like Keshot’s virtual photo booth which allows guests to take photos using branded frames, GIF stickers, etc. and submit it to a photo mosaic. At the end of the event, all of the submitted photos will create one larger photo mosaic that guests will be able to scroll through and see other guests who attended the event and connect with them.

5. Allow your guests to share their stories during the event in some way. When you give them the opportunity to talk about themselves, they’re already more engaged in the event.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

My recommendation is to come to the table with a clear idea of what you want to get out of your virtual event. What is the goal? Once you have a clear goal, task yourself to come up with ideas of what guests will experience during your event, and have a plan on how you’ll accomplish those goals. Make the guests’ experience the top priority in your planning.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to inspire people to grow, develop and be free. Discover themselves, experience life, and be happy without the weight of the structures and status quo, allowing them to rid themselves of the internal struggles.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Although we don’t know exactly who he/she is, I would love to have lunch or breakfast with the person that discovered 5-MeO-DMT (aka toad venom). I’d love to hear more about their experience with the psychedelic and how it affected their lives.