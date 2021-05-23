Courtney Zentz of Tiny Transitions Sleep Consulting: “Set the bedtime”

Set the bedtime; your body must begin to recognize when it’s going to go to sleep so that it can prepare. A set bedtime will also mean a set wake-up time every day and give your body the chance to get the most restorative sleep possible in a consistent rhythm.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet, with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important, and how can we make it a priority?

Courtney Zentz, Founder of Tiny Transitions Sleep Consulting, is on a mission to change the way the world views sleep and provides accessible sleep coaching resources for all families to build healthy sleep habits in their homes for children of all ages. As an award-winning speaker, author, and Pediatric Sleep Expert, Courtney works intimately with families from around the world to teach healthy sleep habits to children and adults and believes that sleep is the foundation on which a happy home is built. Courtney is a frequent contributor to MindBodyGreen, Purple, NBC, Fatherly, Yahoo, Thrive Global, Romper, Parentology, Create & Cultivate, and Bustle, among other media outlets and parenting blogs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you.’ Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

For over 12 years, I worked in Marketing for a Fortune 500 company, and it was on my maternity leave with my first child, Max, that I no longer felt passionate about that role. I wanted balance and authenticity in the work I did and recognized a significant gap in the way we support parents here in the United States. I became infatuated with sleep and realized how much my relationship changed with my newborn when I felt rested and how much better he nursed, played, and engaged when he slept as well.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

As a new parent, I was not prepared for what sleep looked like postpartum and was astonished at the lack of support for new parents, receiving minimal guidance and help with a precious new life. During my maternity leave, I recognized the impact of sleep deprivation on myself and my son and set out to discover the world of sleep science. I then took my career in a different direction, finding a passion for helping other families like me who also struggled with sleep hygiene in their home. After heading back to class to become a Certified Sleep Specialist, Postpartum Doula, and Lactation Counselor, Tiny Transitions was born and has grown to support families all over the world, with myself and a team of sleep consultants who are now a part of my team providing the education, support, and science-backed research families need to reset their rest.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have spent over six years now providing education, scientific-backed research, and support to new parents and do it in a way that makes it’s accessible for everyone, regardless of if you retain me for private sleep coaching. We are not like other sleep coaches or programs, who certify and teach the single ‘approach’ they learn, depending on who they certify through. We don’t ask you to conform to some rigid, cookie-cutter plan. We listen. We problem-solve based on your unique struggles and family goals and take a gentle approach to sleep training & coaching that feels natural, not forced. Our track record of success and overwhelming reviews tell the story.

Through myself and my 12 Sleep Consultants on my team, Tiny Transitions bring a vast background in education and career experience. On the team, we have OBGYN Physicians Assistants, Former Elementary Teachers, Physical Therapists, Social Workers, Doula’s, one of the only male Sleep Consultants, and a Spanish-speaking consultant. Above all else, our consultants all have first-hand experience as they are all parents and can relate to a client’s struggles and their ultimate transformation.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Why We Sleep, by Matthew Walker has made a vast impact on me both personally and professionally. Sleep is the one thing that impacts our entire physiological and psychological balance, and yet so many people dismiss it as insignificant and with minimal priority. The first page alone in the book would stun most people. Matthew breaks sleep down in ways that we all can understand and educates us on the importance of changing habit, and the impact those changes can have on our overall health and well-being.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My 8th grade English teacher from Allentown, PA, Miss Susan Quigg, taught me something that will forever be engrained in my mind. “Proper prior planning prevents a pitifully poor performance.” It was true then, and 25 years later, it’s still the backbone of how I live every day with balance, grace, and calm. It’s also true when working with families, when the right program is designed for the right person, they achieve sleep success. She was one of the most influential teachers I ever had.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

The amount of sleep and the quality of the sleep you achieve each night are both critical. The range for our entire adult life ranges between 7 & 9 hours of sleep a night. Lower quality sleep from sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, can negatively contribute to your health if left undiagnosed or unresolved. During deep sleep, our good gut bacteria are busy at work, muscles and organs are repairing, and your immune system is strengthening.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10 PM and getting up at 4 AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2 AM and getting up at 10 AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The regularity of an individual’s sleep-wake patterns {deep sleep and REM sleep} is the more important factor, in my opinion. Suppose an individual is not consistent in when they sleep. In that case, there is an immediate correlation to increased risks, such as heart disease, obesity, hypertension, dementia, diabetes, and more chronic health problems. The circadian rhythm regulates our bodies over 24 hours, and this rhythm can be thrown off by light, time, and our body’s production of melatonin, the hormone that prepares our body for sleep. Sleeping at a consistent time, in addition to getting the right amount of sleep, is going to be the best way to ensure an overall positive impact on our health, mood, stress, cognitive function, and energy levels.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. For example, let’s imagine a 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for six months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleep is the foundation for which the house is built. Every single aspect of how our bodies function, regulate and repair are impacted by sleep. During the day, our brain is recording, and overnight it’s editing. Providing our body the consistency to do that every night with optimal sleep means that our cognitive, emotional, behavioral and physical factors are in alignment, allowing us to function at our best each day.

Many things provide benefits, but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a significant focus in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, it should be the #1 priority in your day, and yet it is often the thing that gets pushed aside when something “comes up,” and something always comes up. Does it mean that one night out with friends for a late dinner will have a terrible impact? No, it means that as the research on the importance of sleep grows, too should your priority be getting enough of it for you and your family.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s essential to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion, what are the three main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

First, change is hard. People don’t necessarily want to change, despite knowing the impact of that decision. Start small, with minor changes like setting a bedtime each night. Then, slowly incorporate other changes, like removing devices from the bedroom, investing in a quality mattress, the incorporation of meditation, the reduction in caffeine and building a sleep sanctuary that promotes quality sleep are great ways to begin.

Second, we have to feel the impact. It’s not often until something goes wrong that we fix the root cause. We take a reactive approach to sleep vs. a proactive approach as a society.

Third, not everyone is in alignment with the priority of sleep. Whether it’s a spouse, partner, friend, or boss, we all have different priorities, and sometimes the boundaries get blurry. Doing your best to set a realistic boundary and sticking to it will make you a happier and more productive employee and person.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I think the use of technology and its invasion into our sleep space had been the biggest culprit in getting good sleep. We hear every beep, vibration, or ping, get stuck endlessly scrolling, and before we know it, the sun is rising. My most significant piece of advice, buy an alarm clock, keep devices out of the bedroom and look for alternatives to meditate and unwind. Every night, as a family, we meditate with our Zenimal®, and it provides a way for my husband and me to connect with our children and connect with our breath and decompress from a busy day.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Set the bedtime; your body must begin to recognize when it’s going to go to sleep so that it can prepare. A set bedtime will also mean a set wake-up time every day and give your body the chance to get the most restorative sleep possible in a consistent rhythm. Create a sleep sanctuary for both you and your children. Draw the blinds, dim the lights and make sure the temperature is nice and cool. Buy a quality mattress, sheets, and pillows for you and your children; you need to invest in rest. In our home, we use Purple® products and find the best balance between our differing sleep positions and body temperatures, so we all wake to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Disconnect from devices, including phones, tablets, and TV, one hour before sleep. The blue light emitted from those devices is a stimulant and can make it harder for you and your children to settle and power down your mind. Avoid sugar and caffeine, as both can make it harder for you and your children to stay asleep throughout the night properly. If you’re unsure how sugar and caffeine bother or impact you or your child’s sleep, I suggest a few days where you avoid it altogether to see if you can finally fix some of those troublesome little wakings that you’re having at various parts of the night. Meditate, journal, or read a good old-fashioned book to help calm the engines and prepare for rest.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Don’t let it become a fixation, which can lead to stress and stimulant hormones firing up. Accept that you are awake and try to relax back into sleep, as we all have off nights. Use deep breathing exercises or through some light reading. Wait about 30 minutes, turn off the light and try again for sleep.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I believe it’s unique to each individual, their sleep-wake cycle, and overall balance of rest. For some people, like myself, I couldn’t nap if I tried, but like clockwork, we are in bed asleep at 9:00 PM and wake at 5:00 AM without an alarm. For some, the 20-minute nap provides a reset they need and still allows for balance each night in rest. So as long as you are in the range of sleep for optimal health, you have to listen to your body’s needs.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ariana Huffington. She has been at the forefront of talking about the importance of sleep after her own experiences with chronic sleep deprivation. She has brought a welcomed and needed light to a significant problem with adults and children worldwide. While I have written some pieces for Thrive Global, and follow her work closely, I think her effort to educate us all on the importance of sleep and a woman in leadership who can prioritize sleep while achieving success should be emulated.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Each week, I share education, training, and resources on my Podcast, The Kids Sleep Show, share sleep tips on Instagram, and my private free Sleep Community on Facebook, called Slumber Made Simple. I work with companies big and small on employee wellness initiatives and provide private sleep consulting services worldwide. To learn more, check out Tiny Transitions and leave the rest to us.

