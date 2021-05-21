Kelsey Raymond of Influence & Co: “Write and publish high-quality content”

Write and publish high-quality content. — The articles that our marketing team helps me create for online publications are always in-depth, original, and edited by two in-house editors. That last part is really important because if people see grammatical errors in the content you write or if you link to a stat that is 15 years old, you are going to lose credibility immediately. Focus on creating high-quality content that is edited and fact-checked.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelsey Raymond.

Kelsey Raymond is the co-founder and CEO of Influence & Co., a full-service content marketing firm that specializes in helping companies strategize, create, publish, and distribute content that accomplishes their goals. Influence & Co.’s clients range from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 brands.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have always had the “entrepreneurial bug.” My first business was a neighborhood newsletter that I started when I was 8 years old and sold to my neighbors for a quarter a copy. Fast-forward to my college years, and I started my first marketing company, Make Me Your Ad, during my junior year at the University of Missouri-Columbia. I also helped start a co-working space and club called The League of Innovators. Now, I have the privilege of leading my team at Influence & Co., a company that I started with two partners in 2011.

Influence & Co. is a content marketing agency that helps companies achieve measurable results through content. We’ve worked with clients big and small to help them build thought leadership in their industries and reach their business goals.

Since Influence & Co. was founded, it has grown from three employees to more than 50, and a couple years ago, I had the privilege of buying out my co-founders with a partner, becoming majority owner of the business. This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of helping companies reach their goals through strategic, engaging, high-quality content marketing.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

I don’t know that I would call myself an authority on the broad topic of thought leadership, but I am comfortable saying that our company is an authority on how to create thought leadership content that accomplishes business goals.

Supporting clients with their thought leadership content has been the core of our business since day one. It’s also how we’ve driven our own sales growth, as we create content for me and other leaders at the company that naturally attracts our ideal customers.

To be honest, though, when we started the company, I didn’t even know the terms “content marketing” and “thought leadership.” All we knew was that we wanted to create a way for business owners to attract their ideal customers by sharing their knowledge and expertise and truly providing value to their audience. Over the years, we recognized this as content marketing and specifically a focus on thought leadership content. But I never started out with the intention of becoming an authority on thought leadership.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ll share one of my most memorable days of running the business in the early days. We’re located in Columbia, Missouri, but most of our clients are out of state, so we don’t often get to meet clients in person unless we travel to them. When Influence & Co. was about a year old, our team had never met our first client in person because he lived in Costa Rica. He reached out letting us know that he would be traveling to St. Louis for a conference and would love the opportunity to meet with my co-founder and me. Our company was a 12-person operation at the time, so we decided that it made more sense to bring the whole team to meet him. We rented a party bus, drove the whole team to St. Louis, and surprised our client. He absolutely loved the surprise, and we spent the day showing him around St. Louis and bonding as a team. Why did we put in all this effort? He was the first client to take a chance on our new company, and we were so very grateful for that confidence he placed in us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is only funny now because everything worked out and the company didn’t implode, but at the time, there were definitely no laughs on my part.

About three years into the business, we had already amassed quite the contact list with the media. We weren’t paying for a database like Cision at the time, but what we did have was a huge spreadsheet with thousands of rows of contact information and notes on journalists and editors at the publications we were pitching. This spreadsheet also held all of the information of which clients we were pitching to which publications and where content was in the process. It was basically the spreadsheet we were running our whole business on.

This part of the memory is a bit fuzzy (probably because I blocked it out out of terror), but somehow in moving things around in my Google Drive, I deleted the spreadsheet. It was gone. Not recoverable. Gone.

This wasn’t good for anyone in the business, but we had one person who led our publication department at the time who this would impact the most. She would truly not be able to do her job without this spreadsheet. Once we realized I had accidentally deleted it, she started to panic (rightfully so).

Our solution: My co-founder and I told her to leave the office and get herself a cocktail (a Trops frozen cocktail, to be exact) and that we would call her once we had the spreadsheet back. Luckily, through dozens of phone calls to Google (who knew you could call Google?), we were able to recover it, and the damage was reversed.

The lessons I learned:

Always back up your important data. Always. Always. Always.

Be more careful in Google Drive and slow down. (How on Earth did I accidentally delete the most important doc to our company?)

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

Sometimes, people mistakenly believe that anyone with a large following on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn is a thought leader. But simply having a large following isn’t authentic thought leadership. A thought leader is an industry expert who shares expertise with a wider audience to educate and add value. Thought leaders understand the intricacies and inner workings of their businesses, and they know their audiences and competitors intimately. Thought leaders don’t achieve that status just because they release a clever ad, a funny commercial, or one good blog post. Thought leaders consistently share helpful insights with their industry to help the industry as a whole progress.

We sometimes have clients come to us asking if we can just ghost-write all of their content. They compare our timing and prices to “content farms,” where clients just provide a topic and the firm comes back with 20 500-word blog posts written up. We don’t do that because that is not true thought leadership. We want to work with clients who see the value in truly educating and engaging their audience by sharing their true expertise and personal experiences. Sometimes this means getting vulnerable with your audience, sharing where you’ve messed up and what you’ve learned. That’s what we think of when we think about true thought leadership — not someone just rehashing what everyone else in the industry has said to get some “SEO points.”

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Publishing content allows you to build thought leadership in your industry. There are a few big benefits to cultivating thought leadership:

Thought leadership content published in external publications gives you the opportunity to reach a new audience with your insights. Plus, this guest content also allows you to build credibility with your existing audience members because the content is published on sites that they already read and trust. Optimizing this content with relevant keywords can also expand your reach further by helping your content appear in search results.

Over time, as you continue to publish valuable content that’s relevant to your target audience, you can solidify your position as a thought leader in your industry. In turn, you’ll be more likely to become a go-to expert in your space, secure speaking engagements, and see other opportunities start popping up serendipitously.

When your content is published in external publications, you have the unique opportunity to guide readers back to your website and educate them with engaging blog posts.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Absolutely! This is really what my company does for clients every day, so I could talk about examples like this all day long.

One business opportunity that companies can see as a result of building thought leadership is generating marketing-qualified leads and new sales. Our thought leadership content that we publish in external publications and on our own blog result in about 200 marketing-qualified leads each month. New sales that are a result of our thought leadership efforts make up about 30% of our new revenue annually. These are tangible business results coming directly from thought leadership content.

Thought leadership content can also lead to speaking engagements and other unique opportunities for business leaders.

I’ll use myself as an example of this first. I wrote an article for Harvard Business Review about our company’s mental health policy five years ago. Every year since, I have had opportunities come specifically from this article, including being asked to be on a panel at a conference put on by Talkspace, being invited to participate on multiple boards that focus on mental health issues, and being interviewed by other publications on the topic of mental health in the workplace. I’ve also had new hires reference this article as something that made them feel great about working at our company. This is a unique example because the article wasn’t about the industry my company is in, but because the article is authentic and offers value to other business leaders, we still saw opportunities arise from it.

We’ve also seen clients of ours achieve results from their thought leadership content. What’s interesting is that while it might look like their strategies are based in a foundation of SEO or public relations, the reality is that all of the content that we are creating with clients has a foundation in thought leadership. We can’t create great content to fuel an SEO strategy if we don’t have true expertise from our clients to share because the content won’t get published! So often, people think about thought leadership goals, new sales goals, or SEO goals as entirely separate, but we’ve found that they all support one another.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

1. Write and publish high-quality content.

The articles that our marketing team helps me create for online publications are always in-depth, original, and edited by two in-house editors. That last part is really important because if people see grammatical errors in the content you write or if you link to a stat that is 15 years old, you are going to lose credibility immediately. Focus on creating high-quality content that is edited and fact-checked.

2. Prioritize education over promotion.

If you read a lot of my content, you’ll realize something: I give away all of our secrets. There is no “secret sauce” with our process that I won’t share with our audience. Instead, we focus on educating our audience on how to do everything that we would do for them because we realize that providing that education is more important than just trying to push a sale. And people realize that even though we can tell them why, what, and how to create a great content marketing and thought leadership campaign, they’d still prefer to hire an agency like ours because we can do it better, faster, and cheaper than they could themselves.

3. Apply for speaking opportunities.

I was fortunate to speak at the HubSpot INBOUND conference multiple years in a row. I originally secured the opportunity by sharing articles I had written for HubSpot’s online publication and was able to show, based on social engagement with the content, that HubSpot’s audience was engaged with the expertise I had to share. The actual speaking opportunities allowed me to share my knowledge of content marketing and sales with a much larger audience, and all of them resulted in new sales for our company.

4. Be active on social media.

I use LinkedIn the most for professional purposes, and one feature I love is that you can publish full-length articles on your personal profile. This has been a great way to engage my audience on LinkedIn and share what I’ve learned about content marketing thus far. Responding to the comments on the articles I post and engaging with my network in that way has been a really beneficial way to stay top-of-mind with my professional network.

5. Offer educational webinars or meetups.

I recently led a virtual workshop for marketers and small business owners through one of the banks that we work with, Enterprise Bank & Trust. When I was talking with the moderator about what I could share with the bank’s audience, I sent over a few articles I had written on topics I thought the audience might relate to, and that helped the bank decide what topic I should speak on. The workshop went great, and along with generating multiple new prospective clients, I also received a note from a childhood friend I hadn’t talked to in two decades who just happened to be participating in the workshop!

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Cindy Gallop is a phenom. Her expertise spans so many topics, ranging from entrepreneurship to advertising and branding to creating a more diverse workplace. And she pushes the conversation forward in all of these areas. What specifically impresses me is that she is authentic, she doesn’t shy away from tough topics, and she is constantly pushing the conversation forward, not just repeating what other business leaders have said.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

I see that perspective and don’t entirely disagree. We still use this term in our marketing and communication with clients because It’s the word that is most commonly used for describing someone who is contributing their true expertise and pushing their industry forward — and those are the types of people we want to work with.

But I think there are other terms that could replace “thought leader,” and I wouldn’t be mad about it. For example, internally, we often refer to the clients we create content with as “subject matter experts.”

I think the issue I have with the term “thought leader” (especially when it’s used to describe me) is that it feels very lofty and stuffy and honestly confusing. You’re a leader in thoughts? Your thoughts are leading, but what are they leading? So, yeah, I don’t think it’s the perfect term, but if it’s what is most commonly understood by our clients (and potential clients), it’s the term we’re using for now.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take care of yourself, and be vulnerable. I don’t think anyone who is leading a company would argue that the past 14 months have been hard. Especially if you are also a parent whose kids weren’t in school or daycare for the majority of that time, it might have felt like you were drowning a few times. I had my first child in February 2020, and the first year of motherhood coinciding with leading my company through a pandemic was … less than ideal.

But this is why taking care of yourself and being vulnerable with your team is so important. I remember sharing with the team in an all-team meeting earlier last year that I understood if many of them were feeling drained and like they weren’t showing up as their best selves in all areas of their lives because what we were all going through was hard. I shared a photo of my kitchen that was a disaster, so messy, so gross, and told the team: “This is my house right now. I can’t keep up with every area of my life either, and that’s OK. We need to give ourselves some grace.” I was nervous to do this because sometimes it feels like leaders have to put on this facade that we’ve got everything under control at all times. But after I shared that photo, I had multiple employees reach out and say that me being open made them feel less alone.

In addition to being vulnerable, you have to take care of yourself as a leader or you’ll risk not being able to be present for those on your team who really need you. I have started working with a therapist through BetterHelp on a weekly basis, and it has done wonders for my ability to be the leader I need to be for my team. I’d encourage any leader struggling this year to consider talking to a professional mental health provider. It’s been incredibly helpful for me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, this is a big question! My brain goes a million different places, but in this specific moment, I think the movement I would want to inspire (which is already a movement that has made a lot of traction in the past year) is just treating our mental health the same as we treat physical health and removing any stigma from the conversations around mental health. For that movement to truly be successful, though, we’d also need everyone to have access to mental health support for free so that cost is not a barrier that prevents people from getting the help they need. So I’d want to inspire two movements: destigmatizing talking about mental health and free healthcare for all. My personal belief is that healthcare is a human right and that it’s absurd that in a wealthy country like the U.S., people die every day because they can’t access the healthcare they need.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Women belong in all places decisions are being made.” This quote is relevant to my life because I have been really fortunate to have had privilege and opportunities from a young age to be in positions of leadership and be in the room where decisions are being made, and I want to ensure that I am always focused on how I am contributing to giving other young women those opportunities that they are too often still kept out of.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many. I am personally really inspired by so many younger activists who have been creating change in our country, so here are three teenage activists I would absolutely love to have lunch with and learn about what they are most passionate about, how they are working on making change in the world, and what I can do to help:

Haven Coleman (@havenruthie)

Taylor Richardson (@astrostarbright)

Jordan Reeves (@_jordan_reeves)

Thank you so much for your insights. This was very insightful and meaningful.