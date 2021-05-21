Barbara James of Bethesda Hospital: “Selflessness”

Leadership means having the confidence and authority to oversee a group of people and organization to thrive. The most successful of leaders are excellent listeners and observers. They must listen to and address the concerns of their teams. Leaders must also be good decision makers and be able to take others opinions and perspectives into consideration and make decisions that are best for the majority.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Barbara James.

Barbara James is the Assistant Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Bethesda Hospital, Baptist Health Foundation, Baptist Health South Florida in Boynton Beach, Fla. Since joining the Foundation in 2017, James has raised an impressive $27 million through annual giving, private donors, fundraising campaigns, events, and corporate sponsorships. James earned a Bachelor Degree in English & Business Management from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn. and will receive her Master of Science in Management & Leadership in Spring 2021 from Western Governors University in Seattle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I am originally from Upstate New York and have been married to my husband for more than 30 years. We raised our two daughters in the Pacific Northwest before relocating to South Florida. We enjoy spending time together near the water with our dog, Finn, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Before joining Baptist Health South Florida in 2017, I previously served in executive roles at CHI Franciscan’s Harrison Medical Center Foundation (now called St. Michael Medical Center Foundation), Washington State Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Big Brothers Big Sisters Puget Sound, and St. Charles Borromeo in Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.

I also spent time in Southern California at UC Irvine’s Chao Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as at Families Forward, a non-profit center that provides transitional housing, a food pantry, and career development, Laura’s House, a domestic violence agency, and Orangewood Children’s Foundation, a social services agency for children in the foster care system.

I actually started my career in West Palm Beach, Fla. as the national project manager for US Diagnostic, the largest publicly-held physician practice management provider in the U.S., so my career has come full circle and brought me right back to where I started, Palm Beach County.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your nonprofit?

I didn’t personally start Baptist Health Foundation. I joined it in 2017 because I believe in its mission to inspire philanthropy and build extraordinary donor relationships in support of excellence, innovation, community wellness, and global leadership in healthcare at Baptist Health South Florida.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

One lesson the pandemic has taught everyone is how reliant we all are on healthcare and the services provided at hospitals. Emergency rooms and ICUs have exceeded capacity this past year treating patients. It is crucial that Baptist and all hospitals nationwide (and worldwide) are equipped with the latest technology and medical equipment, enough beds, and well-trained staff.

My primary focus in 2021 and 2022 will be raising $15 million for the Emergency Services Capital Campaign to modernize the Bethesda Hospital East Emergency Department with private rooms, smart technology, and optimized patient care. The virtual Gala of Generosity on March 25 helped the Foundation work towards this goal.

Since joining the Foundation in 2017, we have raised $27 million. This money has been used to bring preeminent healthcare to Bethesda Hospital in Palm Beach County through updated technologies and the expansion of world-class medical offerings, including the nationally recognized orthopedic total joint replacement program, cardiovascular care, cancer care, as well as vascular, endovascular and robotic surgery, general surgery, and emergency medicine.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

Before we really knew much about COVID-19, we received word that a patient with severe symptoms came into our emergency room. We were able to gain experience while treating him and learn what resources were needed for him to heal. This patient recovered and we have been able to apply those lessons to helping other patients.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The community can support us by attending our events, virtually for now, and eventually in-person again. Area businesses can sponsor our events.

High net-worth individuals can donate a large sum of money to build a wing or floor or division of the hospital with their name on it. Some people do this as part of their estate planning or their heirs dedicate a wing in the memory of their lost loved one.

Word of mouth is helpful to foster a positive image of Baptist Hospital in the community as a caring, cutting edge facility to seek treatment.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership means having the confidence and authority to oversee a group of people and organization to thrive. The most successful of leaders are excellent listeners and observers. They must listen to and address the concerns of their teams. Leaders must also be good decision makers and be able to take others opinions and perspectives into consideration and make decisions that are best for the majority.

I went to a Catholic university that had been all-male for many years. They started to admit females to the university though a sorority had not yet colonized, so my friends and I brought sorority life to campus. You need to be brave and bold enough to be first. Be strong and it’s okay to show you are smart and that you have a voice. I love the young professionals who I have the honor to mentor now and I encourage them to use their voices and speak up. It’s empowering. We have to embrace it. Part of being a leader is supporting the next generation of future leaders.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

There are actually six that come to mind.

Time commitment- Planning fundraising events is an around-the-clock job. You will be working early mornings, late nights, and all the hours in between. Many fundraising events take place at night or on weekends, so this cuts into family time. This is my life and it seeps into every aspect of my life. While my children are now grown, I would tell them when they did live with us, that although there’s no one more important than them, there are matters that are more urgent. There was a constant balance and I rely heavily on a color coded calendar.

The Why- One of the most important things is understanding the why. Why do you want to do this? What is the end result? I always start with the end. What is the end desire? In our most recent project, to launch our Emergency Services campaign, we worked backwards from that goal. Why do we need it? We have seen thousands of patients on a yearly basis come through our Emergency Room and it could serve more patients and create a better patient experience. Our CEO Nelson Lazo regularly says that anyone in the business can do a procedure, such as a gallbladder surgery or treat whatever the emergency may be, but what differentiates us is how we make that experience better for the patient. Patients come to us when they are vulnerable and sick. We want them to feel that they are in trusted hands, that we treat them with respect, that we have empathy, that we respect them, and that we surround them with aesthetics and sensory that is conducive to quick healing. It takes a lot of thoughtfulness to understand your why.

Selflessness- For me, running a non-profit is my career, but it is also my life’s purpose, calling, and passion. I come with a servant heart. For others, they run non-profits as a hobby, as a side project in addition to a full-time job. To succeed and for the non-profit to thrive, you need to be totally giving of yourself and often have to put the organization before your own needs. I learned my calling early in life and I am honored and humbled that I get to do what I love every single day.

Check Your Ego At the Door- I think checking your ego is a huge part of being a leader. I’ve worked for leaders who are more interested in control and thinking they can do it better than their team. Working like that really shaped how I wanted to be when I had the honor of being in a leadership position. It takes many perspectives. In the non-profit world, you should never be competing for individual glory. The goal is for the organization as a whole to be successful.

Be Comfortable Asking For Money- A tremendous part of running a non-profit is fundraising. You have to feel comfortable asking people to dig into their pockets and open their wallets and write a check. You need to be savvy in your approach and persuasive. Teachers and mentors have taught me how to go in for the ask. I learned through shadowing and by receiving a harsh “no.” As a young woman, I worked as a junior development officer for a university. Leadership sent me to the office of a wealthy gentleman to ask for a seven-figure donation. I had never done this before, but I thought by dressing professionally and having my paperwork in order, I’d be taken seriously. Upon arriving at the office, I could tell this gentleman was busy and didn’t have much time allotted for our meeting. He asked why I was there and he wasn’t impressed that I came alone. I blurted out the seven-figure request and he responded that I needed to go back and deliver a message to the dean or chancellor of the university. He was insulted that he was being asked for this amount by someone who doesn’t have a grasp of how much it is, has never made that much money, and probably won’t ever make that amount of money. I tucked my tail between my legs, gathered my belongings, politely excused myself, apologized, and left. I did have a good cry in my car. I was like, “What was the lesson in that? That was brutal.” As I dwelled on it, I realized how completely right he was. I wasn’t the person who should have been asking him for money. That experience singlehandedly put me on a trajectory for my career moving forward. Before I go in for an ask, I have the highest person in the company or organization accompany me, such as the CEO, or a peer who has donated a substantial amount of money. Know your audience and what you are asking for.

Operating Costs- Although a non-profit organization doesn’t make a profit, there are still operating costs, so before you raise money and it pays for itself, there are going to be upfront costs you are responsible for. The same goes if you hit a slump or dry spell in your fundraising. You may need to rent or purchase a space to operate out of, you need office supplies, insurance, marketing, swag materials, and more. It is critical to have financial literacy. There are best practices and industry standards. It is extremely important that your cost to raise a dollar remains within those best practices.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your non profit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I have so many wonderful mentors and people who I think are just amazing in this field. I continue to be inspired by Nancy Brinker, the founder of Susan G. Komen for the Cure. I have had the pleasure of meeting her because she is local and is involved in my organization. When I was in college, I joined Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Zeta’s philanthropy of choice was Susan G. Komen, so college is where I was first really exposed to philanthropy as a career path. Now, people can go to school and learn how to be a non-profit leader, but such a major didn’t exist back then. Komen was one of the first organizations I raised money for. Literally 35-plus years later, I met the founder. She has raised billions of dollars worldwide for breast cancer awareness. The first person I met who had breast cancer whispered it because we weren’t supposed to say the word “cancer,” let alone the word “breast.” Now, we have pink warriors who are like, “Save the tatas.” I think Nancy Brinker is one of those women who is very inspirational for me.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

One of the best life lessons I have received is from a book by author don Miguel Ruiz. It’s titled “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom.” The four agreements are:

Be Impeccable With Your Word.

Don’t Take Anything Personally.

Don’t Make Assumptions.

Always Do Your Best.

I keep this book on my nightstand beside by bed and I regularly re-read parts of it for inspiration because I think it is that good.

