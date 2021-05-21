Devon Brzezynski: “Move daily!”

Move daily! Our bodies were meant to move, not sit at desks all day. The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and American Heart Association (AHA) recommend 150+ minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75-minutes of vigorous activity per week to maintain cardiovascular fitness. Whether that is walking, stretching, running, lifting weights, yoga, Pilates, etcetera, try something new and determine what you like to do. Get out there and move in whatever capacity you can.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Devon Brzezynski.

Devon is a volunteer for the American Heart Association‘s Go Red For Women “Real Women” campaign. Devon’s congenital heart defect inspires her to spread awareness about the risk of heart disease in women, especially those with no family history of it. Devon, 29, a yoga teacher and personal trainer, also helps people improve their heart health through diet and exercise. Devon, who lives in Fishersville, Va., is pursuing a doctorate degree in occupational therapy. She credits the closeness with her family as one of the keys to her success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Hamilton, New Jersey where I lived with my mother and father. I grew up as an only child as my parents lost two daughters to congenital heart disease. As the result of being an only child I became very outgoing and surrounded myself around others. My family is very close, both figuratively and literally. We all live within 20 minutes from one another and visit frequently. My cousins and I would play at our grandparents’ house after school; we were inseparable, and my cousins became the sisters I never had. I loved playing outside whenever I could: riding bikes, swimming, dancing, roller blading, hula hooping, jumping rope, and playing badminton were some of my favorite activities. We moved to a small rural town just outside of Hamilton called Robbinsville, New Jersey when I was 7 years old where I began playing soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. Staying physically active was very important to me, but I also had a vivid imagination and was quite the bookworm. I would get lost in books and often read on the bus to school. I went to James Madison University (JMU) and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences with a concentration in Pre-Occupational Therapy.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I fell in love with occupational therapy (OT) when I was a sophomore in college. When I went to shadow an OT in an adult rehabilitation facility, I walked into the therapy gym and saw a bed, a kitchen, a washer and dryer. All functional items that we interact with on a daily basis. I think we take our capabilities for granted such as getting dressed, shopping for groceries, cooking, participating in social settings and leisure activities. Occupational therapy helps people live more meaningful lives through the occupations, or activities, they need to do and want to do, typically after an accident. I immediately wanted to learn more about the profession and have been expanding my knowledge within the profession ever since.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Becoming an occupational therapist has been a dream of mine for 8 years, but I had a difficult time getting into programs when I first graduated from JMU. After a few years of applying, I switched careers and went into the corporate world of sales. I realized that my heart was leading me to helping others through yoga and fitness. My now ex-boyfriend became influential in my success. He could see my passion for occupational therapy and helped me push past my fears to reapply one more time. He asked me, “Did you do everything you could have when you applied last time?” And when my answer wasn’t immediately yes to every question, I realized I needed to give it another shot. He gave me the tools and encouragement I needed at a time when I wasn’t confident in my capabilities; we practiced mock interviews together, he gave me feedback on my personal statement, and showed me an online tool called Magoosh to study for the GRE’s. I also called every school I was applying to and asked to meet individually with the admissions director to learn about their program and share my story. The additional steps I took were worth it, because out of 10 programs I applied to, 0 rejected me and now I am pursuing my doctorate degree in occupational therapy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

During one of the first few months of my sales career I met with a company in Arlington, Virginia. My colleague, Steven, and I met with the IT director to discuss their current contract with us and to see if I could complete a technology assessment to provide additional value and strengthen our business relationship. The IT director agreed to complete the assessment, so I spent the next month gathering data, mapping out their technology, and putting together a business-case scenario. My goal was to provide toner, maintenance, parts and service for their individual printers in their office as they already had an existing copier contract with us. During our last meeting, the IT director looked at my colleague and told him that they would like to replace all of their copiers, but not move forward with my agreement! I was in shock because the copiers had not been a part of the discussion, and they were only mid-way through their lease. All of my hard work was for nothing!

I did not convey my message clearly enough to the IT director. He simply did not understand the unique value of what my managed print services agreement could offer. So, I revised my proposal and related my product in a way that he could see the benefit in purchasing. A meeting or two later, he signed the paperwork!

This experience taught me the importance of communicating and perseverance. I learned how to present my product concisely in order to effectively get my point across, but I also learned that a “no” often means “not right now.” If I never met with the IT director again to reconvene, I never would have been able to close the deal. A lot of times, people are rejected in sales because the person on the receiving end simply does not understand the product fully, or it is not a good time. I always circle back with people I meet with, because you never know if their mindset or something in their business has changed.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz is a profound book and a quick read at only 129-pages long. The four agreements are: (1) be impeccable with your word, (2) don’t take anything personally, (3) don’t make assumptions, and (4) always do your best. This book requires you to think introspectively and identify what types of agreements you have with yourself that may or may not be true. For instance, I realized my perfectionist mentality was negatively impacting the way I viewed myself and my abilities. Any time I would fall short of a goal or expectation I set for myself, guilt and negative self-talk would creep in. Being perfect was an agreement with myself that I chose to abandon. This book resonated with me in more ways than one and I highly recommend reading it when you can.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You must do the things you think you cannot do,” is my favorite quote by Eleanor Roosevelt. We are faced with decisions and challenges every day. I strongly believe our beliefs shape our reality: we either believe that we have control over our lives (internal locus of control) or think that forces external to us are in control (external locus of control). This quote reminds me to stay in an internal locus of control mindset and keeps me moving forward. Even though I might feel scared or uncomfortable, I must do those things I think I cannot do, because I am stronger than I think.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on two exciting projects: getting my doctorate degree in occupational therapy and completing a 10k Namaste yoga challenge!

I am enrolled full-time in an occupational therapy program and I am currently learning about an emerging practice area called ‘lifestyle redesign.’ This occupational therapy niche focuses on preventive care in community settings to promote health and well-being. Specifically, I am interested in creating a program to educate communities on healthy eating, fitness, and mindfulness routines to prevent cardiovascular disease. I am still in the very beginning stages of development, but I am excited to see where my didactic education takes me and how I will see this project through.

Secondly, I am completing a ‘10k Namaste’ challenge! Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer of women, and 40,000 babies are diagnosed with heart defects annually. Twenty-give percent, or 10,000 babies, will require surgery as a result of their CHD. As a congenital heart defect survivor and yoga instructor, I am challenging myself to complete 10,000 yoga sun salutations by December 31, 2021 in honor of those that will require heart surgery. I have been recording my progress, sharing on social media, and fundraising through a Go Fund Me page.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

My views of what “good” mental health looks like has continued to evolve and will continue to develop as I get older. I think it is important to have an open mind towards mental health, as there is still stigma surrounding the term. Mental health can have so many different meanings, so it is up to you to determine what it means for you.

For me, mental health encompasses a spiritual aspect (do I feel like I am operating at a higher vibration, moving forward with my life, etc.) and an emotional aspect (honoring my feelings and finding activities for coping). My mental health is constantly evolving, and so do my coping strategies. As an example, I will talk about anxiety. First, it is important to identify your ‘triggers.’ Are you short with people? Do you avoid the issue, or say something rude when you are becoming overwhelmed? Then, identify the cause of your anxiety and then figure out the best way for you to address it. Maybe it’s walking away from the situation, taking a shower, scrolling on social media, etcetera…figure out whatever works for you. There have been plenty of times that I have told a friend or a team that I appreciate the work we’re doing, but I need to take a step back from the situation and regroup at a later time. I think it’s a healthy and respectful way of saying you need to take a mental break from the situation.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Since the pandemic hit, I have transitioned to practicing and teaching yoga online. I love practicing heated power yoga, which is an athletic style of yoga in a 95-degree room. The physical asana practice focuses on strength, balance, and isometric movements and the mental component can vary based on the instructor. Although I cannot be in a heated studio due to the pandemic, the virtual platform has enabled me to practice with studios that are not within my geographical area.

I teach a weekly vinyasa yoga virtually which focuses on connecting breath to movement while opening hips, back, or chest to counteract the amount of sitting we do every day. You may have heard that sitting is the new smoking — if you find yourself at a desk job, not getting those 10,000 steps per day, or sitting as a student I highly encourage you to check out my weekly class.

As far as meditations, I tend to meditate on my own using different Spotify playlists such as gongs, nature sounds, or sound waves and select a mantra that I would like to repeat to myself. I also enjoy attending monthly meditation sessions with my friend, Kathleen Barry. She offers virtual meditations during full moons, describes astrological changes, and uses tarot cards to guide the meditation.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Move daily! Our bodies were meant to move, not sit at desks all day. The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and American Heart Association (AHA) recommend 150+ minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75-minutes of vigorous activity per week to maintain cardiovascular fitness. Whether that is walking, stretching, running, lifting weights, yoga, Pilates, etcetera, try something new and determine what you like to do. Get out there and move in whatever capacity you can. Establish SMART goals. Everyone has days where we are unmotivated to workout, cook, etcetera. I am guilty of it too. What do I do differently? Whenever I’m feeling like I don’t want to work out chances are it’s because I do not have a clear plan or vision. I set goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based. For instance, my 10K Namaste challenge. I know each week I need to complete x-amount of sun salutations (specific) and I have planned out how many I need to do each month to achieve my goal (attainable). I have a goal of 10k (measurable). It is relevant to my passion for yoga and advocating for heart disease. And lastly, I have a time-bound goal of December 31, 2021. Breaking down your goals into small steps with a specific action plan is important in any physical wellness plan. Change up your fitness routine frequently. I know I will not follow-through on my workouts if I am bored of my routine. Setting new goals is important because it allows me to switch up my workout, so I do not become complacent. I will intermix yoga with barre and Pilates classes, HIIT workouts, walking, running, and strength training. I think our bodies have an innate craving for learning new skills and moving differently. The more I can ‘shock’ my nervous system by changing up my fitness routines, the better I will be at managing the difficulties that life throws at me.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We all know we should be eating healthy, but why is it that we don’t follow through when we have the education at our fingertips? First, I think the market is saturated and there is a lot of false information out there, so it’s hard for people to trust what they read online is authentic or not. Second, there are trendy fad diets such as Ketogenetic (Keto), Paleolithic (Paleo), Whole30, etcetera that people stick to for a while, but eventually revert back to old habits and routines.

My tip to eating healthy is to shift your mentality surrounding “diets.” Choosing to eat healthy should be seen as a lifestyle, not a fad. You are committing to yourself every day to nourish your body with the food it needs to thrive. Every person has different goals and values, so I cannot say that one eating style is “superior” to another. Personally, I have a handful of “go-to” recipes that I will make based off of how I am feeling that week. Stuffed peppers, chicken or salmon with brown rice and a vegetable, chili, omelets, home-made soup, pasta, and various taco dishes are some of my favorite meals. I also keep a fresh stash of fruits like bananas, clementine’s, and blue berries, healthy fats like avocados, and low-fat Greek yogurt for a snack or to pair with a meal. While the vast majority of my food intake is healthy, there are days in which I eat unhealthy for my standards. And to be honest, I used to beat myself up about it when I was younger. I would workout extra hard at the gym the next day, or just feel extreme guilt for eating what I had. Throughout my 20’s I’ve learned how to have a different mindset surrounding food and have a better relationship with food now than I ever have.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Surround yourself with people you love and have fun with. Social participation and engaging in shared activities are critical to living longer lives. A study published by The Journal of Occupational Science concluded that elders who participate socially in activities like board games, playing cards, gardening, and preparing meals had the “same survival benefits over 13 years as fitness-based activities.” AKA — even if people did not work out, having strong social bonds and meaningful relationships kept them living longer. Find people who you trust, who make you laugh, who you can be vulnerable with, and who you can enjoy life with.

Wright-St Clair, V. (2012). Being Occupied with What Matters in Advanced Age. Journal of Occupational Science, 19(1). 44–53.

Practice “I am” statements and positive affirmations. This practice has become a game changer for the way I view my life. I even have two widgets on my iPhone home screen to prompt me with new positive phrases. When we say “I am” statements out loud, our subconscious starts to believe them. They can have a profound impact on your self-worth and confidence. Examples include: I am confident. I am excited about the person that I am becoming. I am going to be okay. I am loved. I am not afraid to be different. I am worthy of great things in my life. I am stronger than my problems. I choose health because I am worth it. I trust the process.

Engage in meaningful activities that foster creativity. I think is important to try new hobbies and not be afraid to fail. Over quarantine, I tried bouldering and indoor rock climbing for the first time. Was I nervous? Yes. Did my palms sweat? Yes. Did I have fun? Absolutely. This new activity gave me a physical and mental challenge; to let go of my fears of falling while making me problem-solve the best way to get to the top. Although I learned I have a slight fear of heights without being tethered to a rope, rock climbing is still an enjoyable activity for me that I would do again in the future.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

How many times a day do you smile? It’s probably a question you’ve never thought about. I cannot pinpoint the exact number, but I know that I have laughed and smiled at least 100 times today. In fact, I laughed the most I have in a while when I was at the gym. My friend and I were using the Lat Pulldown machine a guy behind us (we’ll call him Fabio) shouted, “I am 240-pounds of Bengal tiger!” You might think he was boosting himself up to squat or perform some type of exercise. No. He was just standing there, talking to another guy who was working out. My friend and I immediately busted out laughing.

The point of my story is — we were not anticipating Fabio’s comment, and Fabio probably did not expect to make anyone’s day with his comment either. Yet here I am, hours later and I am still laughing about him referring to himself as a Bengal tiger. People surprise us in the most amazing ways; small comments go a long way and you never know how much of an impact you can make on someone’s day.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Take care of your physical and mental health. I strongly believe if you take care of your physical health, your mental health will follow and vice versa. Identify your passions; whether it’s reading, singing, sewing, walking, biking — whatever makes you feel connected to your higher self.

Continue to be curious and learn more about your spiritual health. I find books on spirituality and self-development that are interesting to me and I learn. I continue to explore the different avenues of what spirituality fully means. There are also workshops such and continuing education credits that allow me to stay curious about new areas of spirituality and I learn how I can incorporate it into my own life. For example, this summer I will be participating in a continuing education course to become certified in trauma-focused yoga.

Figure out how you can disconnect. Do you enjoy getting out in nature? What hobbies do you enjoy doing that make you feel at peace? Our phones keep us tethered to priorities. Someone always wants to speak with us or interact with various social media platforms. How you disconnect from the world and everyone for a while? What is something you enjoy doing to the point where you completely forget about your phone, your responsibilities?

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

To me, spiritual wellness is feeling like my most authentic self. I am operating at a higher vibration; my body and soul are so intertwined that I feel lighter. I feel at peace, calm. Being in nature brings me closer to spiritual wellness because I can get away from the world; all of my responsibilities and stressors seem to be left in the past when I am connected to my body and nature.

When the weather is nice, I like to hike with friends and explore the mountains around me. On one adventure we got caught in a bit of a rainstorm and even though we were drenched head-to-toe we took a moment to stop walking. In our pause we closed our eyes, took several deep breaths together, and listened to the rain beating down on the leaves around us.

Another place I feel calm is at the beach. Reading a book while watching the waves crash on shore, feeling the salty air brush against my cheeks, my feet digging into the sand, and hearing the seagulls fly overhead is an indescribable feeling.

I encourage you to explore and figure out what nature setting calls to you!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to eradicate all chronic health conditions. Diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, strokes, COPD, and diabetes are some of the most common chronic conditions we face as a nation. They are the most expensive to treat yet they are also preventable! The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that chronic conditions make up 71% of all deaths worldwide, and heart disease is the number one cause of death (Scaffa, Reitz, 2020). Now more than ever we need to focus on prevention within healthcare to ensure that we all live long and healthy lives.

Scaffa, M. E., & Reitz, S. M. (2020). Occupational therapy in community and population health practice (3rd ed.). Philadelphia, PA: F.A. Davis.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast with anyone in the world, I would love the opportunity to meet Marcus Lemonis. Marcus is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whom I became familiar with through his show, “The Profit,” on CNBC. He invests in struggling businesses and teaches business owners how to run their company successfully. As an inspiring entrepreneur and inventor, I would be interested in learning Marcus’ background as an immigrant from Lebanon, his best practices in business, and learn how I can become a great entrepreneur.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: dev0n_b

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/devonbrzezynski/

10K Namaste Challenge Donation Site: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/devons-10k-namaste?fbclid=IwAR1gDdY0auJyzZmmRjX3hLsghlm0ovUZQZouXeDZESWG1_CNP4iDX4d75PI

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.