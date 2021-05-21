Dr. Josh Benner of RxAnte: “Expect more from the pharmacy experience”

Expect more from the pharmacy experience: The big-box retail pharmacy experience today is poor (average net promoter score of a retail pharmacy is 29) because we don’t expect or pay for more than that. Pharmacies used to be hubs of health care services, but over the past few decades their role was relegated to cheap drug distribution. This is especially concerning for seniors on increasingly complex and powerful regimens that require active management. As we’ve been able to demonstrate with our own high-value pharmacy service, the pharmacy experience can be delightful (net promoter score 83), improve people’s health, and save money.

As a part of my interview series with leaders in healthcare, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Josh Benner.

Dr. Benner is the founder and CEO of RxAnte, a population health improvement company specializing in improving prescription medication use and outcomes. The company uses advanced analytics and a unique pharmacy service called Mosaic to help seniors get on safer, simpler, and more affordable medication regimens. The author of award-winning research on medication use, Dr. Benner has spent his career working at the intersection of health services research, health policy, and healthcare technology, with the goal of helping patients get more from medicines.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a kid growing up in the Midwest, I was always interested in what went on behind that high counter at the pharmacy. In high school, I found a book on pharmacology in the library and thus began my interest in drugs and how they work. I studied pharmacy at Drake University, where a mentor turned me on to drug policy and research. I went on to study pharmaco-epidemiology and pharmaco-economics with several pioneers in those fields at the Harvard School of Public Health and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Our research taught me that medicines are powerful and capable of doing tremendous harm or good — and which outcome you get depends on how they are prescribed and taken.

One of my research papers served as the basis for Medicare’s Star Ratings measures for medication adherence — or how well a patient sticks to blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes medicines. When such pharmacy quality measures began to drive quality-based bonus payments to Medicare Advantage plans, I saw an opportunity to help these big, fast-growing organizations improve their performance. This was the founding vision for RxAnte. Today, our analytics, software, and high-value pharmacy service help health plans manage medication use for over 13 million people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Two years ago we became a tech-enabled services company with the launch of a new subsidiary, Mosaic Pharmacy Service. We expanded beyond selling analytics and software to health plans, and began using our technology to power a new type of pharmacy service for seniors who are medically complex and vulnerable. I knew this would bring us closer to the patients that our technology had been assisting in the past, but I had no idea how it would transform our culture. Soon the entire company — from the data scientists to the web developers — were glued to all-hands meetings to hear the monthly stories from our work with patients. An especially memorable case was the patient on 50 medicines. We all celebrated as the clinical pharmacists whittled away unnecessary meds, reducing costs and side effects for the very grateful grandfather. Our technology products are helping our new pharmacy services team improve people’s health in a direct and measurable way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, it wasn’t too funny at the time, but when the company was about two years old, I accidentally erased our entire file server. We had developed pretty advanced IT and data science for storing, protecting, and analyzing health care data. We literally kept (and still keep) our clients’ data in a former NATO command center bunker in Maine. But we were still using one of those early cloud-based storage services that families use to share access to documents. I was replacing my laptop one day and deleted the file directory from my old one. A few minutes later came the call from Joe in IT, who said people were reporting they couldn’t access any company files. “Any chance you made any changes to the file structure on your laptop?” It took 3 long, painful days to restore the company’s files from the vendor’s backup. I still can’t laugh about it — even though everyone else in the company can. The lessons I learned from that were: 1) One person should never have that much power over something that important; and 2) Disasters happen. Invest in the tools that ensure business continuity.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

It would have to be our recent evolution to a tech-enabled services company with the launch of Mosaic. Working even closer with medically complex patients is a challenging but rewarding experience, and we have plenty of stories about the positive impact we’ve been making on Mosaic patients. We get fan mail from our patients all the time. One sends our team a large box of handmade crafts every few months, to thank us for helping him feel better and stay out of the hospital. Suddenly the impact of our team’s work is personal again, and it’s great.

What advice would you give to other healthcare leaders to help their team to thrive?

Be crystal clear about your mission, but keep a wide view of the ways you can achieve it. This gives everyone a “true north” when necessary, but also promotes curiosity and creativity. And keep the consumer/patient at the center of all your decisions, because people work harder when they know their work is making a difference for someone else.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

Studies like this typically measure indicators of population health and how much is spent to achieve those outcomes. We rank poorly because the US spends more on health care services per capita than almost every other high income nation, yet our population health indicators (life expectancy, infant mortality, etc.) are lower than many other countries. This stems from a few reasons:

We have been too slow to shift from volume- to value-based care. A lot of research has been done to distinguish between low-value and high-value health care services and providers. But most providers in the US still get paid on a fee-for-service basis: the more services they provide, the more money they earn. We need to make faster progress enabling providers to earn more money by doing fewer low-value services and more high-value services. We don’t invest enough in primary care services. We have a real shortage of primary care doctors and nurses because we don’t pay well for these services — and effective primary care is what prevents the really expensive stuff. Access to robust insurance coverage is hard to come by unless you are in Medicaid or Medicare. Most Americans get their health insurance from their employer. As costs have risen, employers have had to cut back on benefits and pass more costs to employees. The result is a lot of un-insured or under-insured people who don’t get the services that would improve their health status or save long-term costs Social determinants of health. Prevalent social problems like poverty, food insecurity, housing insecurity, isolation, and environmental risks can make you sick or keep you from recovering. This drives poor health status and higher costs. Prescription drug prices and utilization. The US spends more on medications per capita than any other high-income nation. This is because prices are higher here than other countries, and because we fail to prescribe and take medications effectively. For every dollar spent on prescriptions in the US, we spend another dollar paying for the consequences of under-use, over-use, and mis-use.

You are a “healthcare insider”. If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Expect more from the pharmacy experience: The big-box retail pharmacy experience today is poor (average net promoter score of a retail pharmacy is 29) because we don’t expect or pay for more than that. Pharmacies used to be hubs of health care services, but over the past few decades their role was relegated to cheap drug distribution. This is especially concerning for seniors on increasingly complex and powerful regimens that require active management. As we’ve been able to demonstrate with our own high-value pharmacy service, the pharmacy experience can be delightful (net promoter score 83), improve people’s health, and save money. Tailor the level of clinical service to the needs of the individual: Medicine is not one size fits all. We can get better outcomes at lower cost by recognizing which people are at highest risk for health complications and doing more for them. We have a patented analytic approach to predicting cost savings from improving prescription drug use. Individuals with high savings scores get more attention from our pharmacy team because we know it will pay off by preventing hospitalizations. The team works with their doctors to ensure these patients are on the simplest, safest, and most affordable regimens possible — and then delivers the medications right to their homes. Reduce medication overload: Two thirds of older Americans are on 5+ prescription medications. Many are on 10+ medications. This is rarely necessary and often just a result of uncoordinated care or failure to discontinue medications that are no longer necessary. The result of medication overload in frail elderly is a cascade of interactions, side effects, and unnecessary healthcare costs. We have developed algorithms that automatically search a patient’s records for unnecessary medications. Then we work with the patients and their doctors to safely discontinue them. Help people take the medications they DO need: Non-adherence to important medications is estimated to cost the health system $300 billion annually. The biggest barriers to appropriate adherence lie in regimen complexity, medication cost, and access. RxAnte uses refill data and formulary data to alert our pharmacists when a patient may be non-adherent — and suggest lower-cost medications that might help. We also take time to understand barriers and provide counseling, special adherence packaging, and home delivery. Use common data and uncommon data science to drive all of the above. The data we need to provide the highest-value healthcare is ubiquitous. Analytic methods enable us to predict health outcomes and costs with increasing accuracy. Data and data science need to come together in the form of decision support — the ability to recommend the next best action for an individual. Early decision support tools were simply rules-based: if you meet criteria for a mammogram but there’s no evidence of getting one in the past year, your doctor will be reminded that you are past due. The future of decision support is more individualized, more timely, and more comprehensive. For example, RxAnte provides Therapeutic Decision Support™ to our pharmacy team that points out when a patient is about to reach the “donut hole” in their Medicare drug benefit (and thus will pay a higher share of drug costs out of pocket). It also nudges the team when a patient is missing a medication that they need. But the report goes further to identify less costly alternatives to the patient’s current medications that might enable them to stay adherent and out of the hospital, lowering future medical costs. All of this is updated as frequently as daily, and always available during any encounter with one of our patients.

Ok, it’s very nice to suggest changes, but what concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

I’ll start with corporations and their leaders. We need to reward and invest in the kinds of innovative healthcare products and services that legitimately improve outcomes and lower costs. Then we need to be honest about evaluating the value of these services and price them accordingly. With respect to the opportunities above, I’m excited about the level of innovation happening in pharmacy today. Companies like ours are recognizing the gaps in quality and value, and stepping up to fill them. In the process, we are pioneering new business models that reward the delivery of high-value health care services, rather than just cheap drug distribution.

Policy makers and health care payers (insurance plans) are looking for new models of care in which the providers take more accountability for outcomes and costs. When evidence-based, high-value solutions emerge, we need them to clear the administrative and regulatory hurdles so they can be implemented at scale. For example, Medicare’s payment rules and regulations for pharmacy services are very limited. There’s no value-based payment initiative that allows pharmacy providers to share risk for improved outcomes or cost. These arrangements exist for doctors, hospitals, and Medicare Advantage plans — but pharmacy payment policy is ripe for innovation.

Finally, individual health care consumers and communities can do more to get more from medicines. I’m especially concerned about our senior citizens. They and their caregivers need to beware of the risks of medication overload, and be aware that medications may be the culprit when there is a change in mental or physical health status. A good first step is to make sure you have one primary care doctor who has the whole picture of your health care and can coordinate specialist care for you. Similarly, try to keep a single “pharmacy home” so your pharmacy has the complete view of all your medications. Then, expect more from your pharmacy and pharmacist than a short wait in line and low price. Ask if they can review all your medications with you together, ask them to look for ways to make the medicines we take simpler, safer, and more affordable. A good way to start this conversation is to bring your full medication list, including over-the-counter medications and supplements, to your doctors and pharmacy and discuss it with them. Make sure you understand what each one is for, and don’t be afraid to ask questions like, “Do I really need all these prescriptions? Is there a simpler regimen that might save me money or have less side effects?” Good health care providers will welcome this conversation.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Nowhere is this interplay more visible than in the pharmacy. We get behavioral health prescriptions from the psychiatrist and orders for other conditions from the primary care provider or other specialists. Prescribing and adherence to the right mental health medications are critical, but often difficult due to cost and side effects. Effective primary care and keeping a single pharmacy home for all your medications is especially critical for the mental/behavioral health population.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Excellent healthcare providers see the whole patient. They think holistically about the best interventions in light of the patient’s preferences and health goals. This also means excellent providers see it as their job to inform and listen to these preferences. What’s exciting is that value-based reimbursement models provide strong incentives for providers to work this way. The system is making progress here in primary care, but how we pay for pharmacy services don’t yet reward high-value thinking.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.

–attributed to Calvin Coolidge

I was introduced to this quote in college, and have found it to be true. Life is tough, and the only way to achieve anything great is by pushing forward when it would be easier to quit.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are developing a reimbursement model that pays for high-value pharmacy services. Beyond reimbursing the pharmacy provider for drug product distribution, this model would also compensate the pharmacy for achieving important outcomes like simplifying the regimen, improving adherence, and keeping the patient out of the hospital. Achieving these goals requires pharmacists to spend much more time coordinating with the patient, their caregivers, and their doctors — and in many cases reduce the amount of drugs the patient is taking. So we need a reimbursement model that enables the pharmacy to earn money for driving good outcomes regardless of how many drugs the patient is taking. I’m excited about the traction this concept is getting with some of RxAnte’s health plan clients.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I listen to Running Through Walls (the Venrock Podcast), Breaking Health, How I Built This, and for fun I listen to the Moth. Besides the helpful insights on building innovative healthcare companies, these podcasts tell great stories.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

More executives should take the time to coach youth sports. Recreational sports leagues nationwide are desperate for adult coaches, and it’s a tremendous gift to teach a kid physical activity, self confidence, teamwork, sportsmanship, and how practice makes perfect. At the same time, coaching kids requires skills that I’ve found make me a much better leader at work. The coach has to build community, communicate clearly, develop game plans the team can execute, guide the team through success and failure, and give candid feedback to each player. If every executive leader coached a youth sports team, it would be a win for kids and a win for corporate America!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can find more information on our variety of services by visiting our RxAnte.com and MosaicPharmacyService.com, as well as the RxAnte and Mosaic Pharmacy Service LinkedIn pages. We also update our RxAnte blog frequently with news and trends we’re observing across the industry.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!