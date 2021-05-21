Kara Jacobson: “Remember why you wanted to be an author in the first place and write from there”

Remember why you wanted to be an author in the first place and write from there. When I get stuck, I remind myself to laugh and I revisit my initial intention: to create stories that uplift as well as entertain. I begin anew from this place of joy.

Kara Jacobson is a Minnesota fiction writer, who during the day stocks Covid vaccines in a busy pharmacy. She often teleports in her mind to more fantastic places, such as into the worlds that exist beneath the earth’s crust. Three of her projects have placed in contests, and she is New Media Film Festival Nominee.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I always felt that I could write as my back-up plan when all-else-failed, but now, ironically, it’s all I really want to do. 😊

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

In my early 20s I attended many New Age-type workshops, and the most memorable one was a WE International (Walk-Ins for Evolution) conference in Las Vegas. The group took a road trip to a park near Reno, NV, where there were large circles, I think of stone, on the ground. They explained that these were places connected to the Inner Earth beings, where they were close to the surface. . . and I’ve been hooked on this subject of civilizations existing within the earth ever since. I’ve written numerous fiction stories inspired from this idea.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge that I have faced has been an internal struggle: overcoming my own fear and doubt. They still creep up, but the key is not to dwell there too long. Being in nature and my husband help me through it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

That would be relaxing in the evening with a glass of wine and submitting to multiple contests, many of which were nowhere near a fit for any of my projects, and then trying to cancel and get money back in the morning. . .

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am writing the next book in the Intra-Earth Chronicles series.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The most interesting story, or at least my favorite scene, is the one where Adrianne (11 years old) is on lock-down in her dormitory tent in Mu (the city beneath the earth’s surface) for trying to steal the great nuclear machine that couldrevive her entire wasteland civilization on the surface, and a satellite has been tasked to watch over the girl.

Despite the satellite’s listing off of the numerous punishments for stealing the machine: “First disobedience results in detainment in dormitory, second disobedience results in detainment in council chambers, third disobedience results in chemical therapy, fourth disobedience results in personality restructure,” Adrianne decides to “take her chances with a second disobedience,” and kicks the satellite into the large entertainment vault, cranks back the handle which locks the satellite inside, and races from the tent in search of the machine.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

To enhance wonder and to expand possible realities; perhaps the world is much more than what we were initially taught in school.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Remember why you wanted to be an author in the first place and write from there. When I get stuck, I remind myself to laugh and I revisit my initial intention: to create stories that uplift as well as entertain. I begin anew from this place of joy. Take frequent breaks. Viewing a project with fresh eyes can do wonders! Though very challenging to do, try to view rejection and criticism as tools to craft your best story yet. Accept assistance. Take a class if you feel an area of your writing needs improvement, or consider suggestions from a mentor, editor, colleague, or friend that reads your piece. Dream Big. Do not accept limitations instilled by others or from your own self (out of fear). Expect wondrous things!

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Perseverance! Discipline, play, and craft study are also vital, but for me perseverance was key. Many years passed without much positive incentive to continue writing, except for personal enjoyment, but I kept at it.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

One is Harry Potter, because magic became more of a possible reality for me, somehow, after these stories.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A “Creating Heaven on Earth” movement (or maybe rename it, “Paradise on Earth,” to bypass any religious affiliation; everyone is welcome😊). It would be a movement to inspire and enable people to create upon the earth the utmost; each individual’s unique version of Heaven/Paradise, whether it be in music, art, landscaping, culinary, technology, writing, or beyond, with the overall outcome of making the earth a more heavenly place.

