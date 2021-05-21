Tania Mercuri of Paddle Life and Yoga: “Getting outside into nature is always my way to connect to source and spiritual wellness”

Getting outside into nature is always my way to connect to source and spiritual wellness. I believe that the universe is a great connector. When I am out in nature I feel more alive, less burdened and there is blissful energy.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

Tania Mercuri, H.BSc.Nutrition , Holistic Nutrition, Yoga teacher, and Standup Paddleboard Yoga teacher. She helps women add healthy habits, whole foods and movement to their life so they can feel great and get back to the adventure! After going from an unhealthy upbringing full of fear and anxiety and dis-ease she uses her experience to help others feel great and break free from fear and eat to nourish. Tania has over 10 years of experience in the Health and Wellness industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in rural Ontario, Canada. In my early teens, my home life was messy — there was anger, divorce, drama. I was a studious, quiet kid and often not well. I remember heading off to University excited and fearful and did not have any tools to help deal with the stressors of life. At the time I didn’t understand how I was feeling but I knew I needed a change. Looking back now I see that it was the beginning of a journey of healing and transformation. I leaned on my friends for support, did some therapy sessions, began working out, and took up mountain biking and hiking. You could say that I started collecting tools to help myself heal. That path led me to choose my current career to help others in their wellness journey.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My grandparents loved to travel and they would bring home trinkets and amazing stories. It was one of my favorite things to chat about when I visited them. I remember all the excitement and passion as they shared their stories. They didn’t have an extravagant life but they saved their money for travel adventures. In turn, their connections led my parents to host a student from China. Subsequently, over the years we hosted students from around the world and traveled to explore and learn. What was most meaningful to me was meeting new people but it was also about the idea that there is so much more to do and see in the world. So much bigger than my childhood bubble. When I became a mom, I wanted to give my children opportunities to learn about the world and be an example of how to live. My husband and I also decided to host international students and it was such a blessing. My kids are older now, four inspiring young women (ages 20, 18, 18, and 16) and we stay in contact with our family across the globe. They are all deeply loved, and inspired to explore and follow their dreams. I share with them my passion for travel, adventure, and learning. My career is a collection of all the things that I love: teaching, traveling, connecting, and inspiring others. From failures to successes, the adventure of life, the kids have seen it all.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would love to say I had a mentor or a particular person or story but, it was so many people and stories. I would describe myself as an outdoor enthusiast. I am not a ‘home body’. I love to get out, explore and meet others.

If I was to host a reality TV show it would be about people who have found their niche and living their passion. It is finding those people who are truly inspired and are following their path that in turn inspire me. There is an energy when you are talking to someone who is living their dream. The energy is contagious and inspirational. Maybe in my early years, I longed to hear these stories of adventure and encouragement and now I love to inspire and encourage others. Quite honestly it is those people who truly speak from their heart and experience that I love. I am always open to chatting about my story or what I am up to. It is in those connections that I move forward, find inspiration and learn something new. It is a wonderful cycle of encouragement, growth and learning.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I love this question. I have had so many little lessons along the way. First a little background on me. I am a huge planner and like my routines. This is probably how I survived all the busy with four kids. If I could plan my day down to the minute I would. This is good and bad. I am super organized but I don’t take any downtime. Ok, now for my story. I teach paddleboard yoga and one day I was cleaning up from my classes right on schedule. I met a lady in the parking lot by the water. She was so intrigued by my hobby and had an energy to her. I decided to give her a lesson. We played, laughed and she got her first lesson. She also gave me a lesson. She was a master hula hooper and she grabbed it and we tried it on the water. To this day I am more relaxed with schedules, and I am known for the crazy props I bring on the water. Imagine hula-hooping on the board or even skipping. My takeaway was really in the fact that there are nuggets of learning that come from the least expected places and the best lesson is something that is not planned but rather unfolds.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am always reading. Mostly nutrition, holistic medicine, and movement practice books. My two favorite times of day are sunrise and sunset. In the summer I love to get out on the water to watch the new day begin or a beautiful sunset. There is a book by Melody Beattie called Journey to the Heart which includes daily thoughts and inspirations. I keep a copy in the car to read when I need a little insight or a new perspective. It is often my first read for the day or an afternoon pick me up. It is a magic book that I randomly open for inspiration. I read it for others in my classes and it is my favorite gift to give.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have always been inspired by the quote by Mahatma Gandhi. “You must be the change you want to see in the world”.

It means so many things to me and when I read it gives me hope that I can and we can all do a little better.

It is about inspiring the youth and adults alike. I teach yoga to young children. My classes are about expression through yoga. I read stories of adventure and the children use yoga to tell stories. I encouraging the students to be themselves and be the things that they love in the world. Letting the children be leaders. We can learn so much from our youth.

It is about stepping up to do my part to protect our precious environment and combat climate change. As an outdoor enthusiast and paddleboard coach, I feel strongly about maintaining the earth. We should never take for granted just how incredibly lucky we are. Becoming environmentally conscious means changing our behaviors at every level — at home, in the community, and when making decisions.

It is about showing up to do more and be more and be for others. Change is inevitable. There are things I like and don’t like. Instead of complaining and dwelling on the things I can’t change, I choose to find the good and move forward. I think about taking baby steps every day to follow my heart, my dreams and make a difference in the world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I host a Fundraiser race. It involves paddle boarding, kayaking, or canoeing in a Harbor, collecting tokens, a little run/walk, and a paddle back to the start. I am currently thinking of a way to host something virtually to get people moving and exploring outside.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

My best example of cultivating mental wellness is through mindset training in nature. I teach standup paddleboarding. There’s something so special about being able to take people out on their first paddleboard experience. I like to challenge folks to float outside their comfort zone. It is so heart-warming being there beside someone as they nervously stand up on the board for the first time. And then that moment of, yes I’m doing this! Or having them try yoga for the first time on a board. Or when they fall in the water realizing that it isn’t so bad. It is breaking the mental barriers of I can’t do this, and turning it into a feeling of success.

Nature therapy is also great for mental wellness. Not only does paddle boarding help others build their confidence but it is also a connection to the earth’s energy that supports a feeling of connection to something bigger. Have you ever been so completely in your head with thoughts or even worry that the outside world doesn’t even exist? The moment you get out into nature it is difficult to think about your to-dos. What is fore-front in your brain is taking in your surroundings and staying on your board. I love to paddleboard in a local Conservation Area filled with wildlife. I suffer from bouts of anxiety and getting outside for me is honestly pure bliss.

With the current global issues, finding a way to get moving outside is paramount for mental health. We are dealing with extra stressors, mental health issues, and suffering from a Nature deficit. We seem to be working more and playing less, and with working from home there is less of a divide for the work-life balance. We are spending less time in green spaces and more time indoors. Fresh air and outdoor activity fuels the body. Getting outside decreases stress levels, increases the feel-good hormones, and boosts immunity. One of the biggest trends is Earthing. It is the power of getting outside and walking barefoot on the earth. Scientific research supports the concept that the Earth can induce multiple physiological changes, including reduced pain, better sleep, a shift from sympathetic to parasympathetic tone in the autonomic nervous system. Essentially getting outside is good for getting out of the fight or flight feeling which is a reaction to stress and pumping up the feel-good hormones and all the body benefits. I encourage you to get out into Nature daily to cultivate optimal wellness.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I teach all styles of yoga but I find Yoga Nidra and Hatha the most beneficial. A guided meditative relaxing Yoga Nidra practice gets you to a place of total relaxation. Hatha is about a slow mindful movement focusing on alignment. The benefits are getting out of the busy headspace and being more present to body and breath.

I think right now most people need to support their Adrenals. Balance the stress with meditation or calming yoga practice. Find the balance that works for you and your body. Choosing a calming practice and avoiding over-exercising which can be another stressor for the body. It is important to understand that stress can be external: life, work, family, financial or internal: inflammation in the body, dysbiosis in the gut. Finding a way to balance and find ease for the body is so essential to well-being.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

That is a great question. I have an Autoimmune condition that flares up with stress. Finding a healthy balance of diet, activity, and relaxing practices is so important for my health. Nutrition is the first thing I think of as a good habit. I fuel my body well with whole, nutrient-dense foods. I like to say you can’t out supplement a bad diet. Eating whole foods and a well-balanced diet is so important for physical wellbeing. When my kids were younger I had the habit of putting myself last. I would feed the kids and forget to eat or not eat healthily. This led to a lack of energy and feeling completely run down. Think of the analogy of putting on your oxygen mask first so you can do it for others.

My second habit is a movement practice. A daily habit of taking time for myself so I can be better for myself and others. For me, it is about choosing the right exercise. I find running and high intensity workouts too much right now. What does work for me, is walking in green spaces, yoga, and Pilates. Daily walks over the last year have been so beneficial to my overall wellbeing and it has brought the family closer. We have our favorite spots to go to. My kids would go for a run and I got a good walk with my husband. My third healthy habit is working on my mindset. I work on reprogramming my brain to focus on the positive rather than the negatives. I have a daily practice of thinking about all I am grateful for and verbalize it with my family. Also as a mom of 4 young women, I am conscious of setting an example of not being always connected to technology. I wake up early to work so I have time with them during the day.

Lastly, the benefits of being on my paddleboard not only include helping with mental health, but also extend to the body. For me exercise is a way to get out of my head and relax. I call paddleboarding the sneaky workout. When you are on the board your body is firing those tiny stabilizing muscles. Great for building strength in ankles and knees, two key areas that often people need to build strength. Yes, it gets those big muscles too and it is fabulous for your core. It takes a few lessons to get the technique down to properly fire the right muscles and make the most out of the stroke.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Yes, I agree that the knowledge is there. What prevents us is not taking the time to meal plan and time for preparation. I like to plan a week of meals with the family so I can make sure I have ingredients on hand. Also, I feel like we all need a little indulgence every once in a while and not beating ourselves up over caving to a craving. In my programs, I like to create with the client a go to breakfast, lunch, and dinner option that is easy to make. This gives the client a recipe and ingredients to rely on when it is busy or they can’t think of a healthy option. I like a few seasonal recipes so I can cook up a healthy favorite in no time at all.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Optimal emotional wellness for me comes down to gratitude, helping others, and prioritizing a healthy lifestyle. As a Nutritionist, I know that you are what you eat. The energy you put out and put in reflects how you feel.

I have an autoimmune condition that is aggravated in stressful situations. Using tools of good sleep hygiene, movement, meditation, diet, and supplements keeps me happy and healthy. I eat wholesome foods and I balance work with healthy movement especially outdoor activities. My priority is always checking in with my stress levels. With four kids it is paramount to carve out little pockets of downtime. Another habit for optimal wellness is helping others. I like the acronym: H.O.P.E. (help one person everyday). There is wealth of benefits when we can be of service or a source for others. I am a connector and I thrive on helping others. I teach nutrition, yoga and paddleboarding. These are the vehicles I use to help others feel confident and healthy! I am so grateful for all the wonderful things I have in my life and my opportunities to share with others.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I love this! I love to smile, laugh and make others happy as well. Smiling feels good for the body and it helps others feel better also. To me being in Nature is the ultimate smile. I feel the energy of the trees and all the wildlife as I get into green spaces. Nature’s energy is like a contagious smile for all my cells in my being. This is the energy that translates into mental, physical, and emotional wellness.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I use yoga as a mindful, movement practice. I call it my moving meditation to get out of the busy monkey mind and into blissful movement and breath. I find I have the best ideas and all over bliss when I hit my mat.

Getting outside into nature is always my way to connect to source and spiritual wellness. I believe that the universe is a great connector. When I am out in nature I feel more alive, less burdened and there is blissful energy.

My third habit is eating whole and nourishing foods and preparing them with loving energy. I buy locally when I can, cook from scratch, and enjoy all parts of the process. I can sometimes be so busy and what I call being on autopilot mode. I don’t even realize what I am doing let alone enjoy it. I will often cook in the middle of the day just because I can take more time and enjoy it!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

There is energy in nature that we all can tap into to find bliss. I am not a homebody. My body, soul, spirit needs to be outdoors and to move. For me being inside is stuck energy and it feels like an endless loop of replays. Getting outside and feeling the warmth and energy of mother earth is where I thrive. One of the biggest trends right now is Earthing (also known as Grounding). It is the power of getting outside and walking barefoot on the earth. Scientific research supports the concept that the Earth’s electrons can induce multiple physiological changes including a shift from sympathetic to parasympathetic tone in the Autonomic nervous system. What this means is that getting outside is good for getting out of the fight or flight feeling which is a stress reaction and helps pump up the feel-good hormones and all the body benefits. Nature is the healer of the mind, body, and soul. By simply being in nature we can cultivate spiritual wellness. I invite everyone to get outside and touch the earth and let it infuse you with healing energy.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire others to give and get back to the Earth. As Holistic Nutritionists, we are taught to look for the root cause of disease. Perhaps we faltered as a species by thinking we needed to deviate from the natural order. We modernized and made everything so convenient: the food we eat, to what we do daily, to raising our children. We need to get back to our roots of respecting and living off the land, of getting outside to work, play and connect to nature. And perhaps we will appreciate and see the beauty of nature and conserve the earth. Change our driving force to be a connection to energy and earth.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are so many people I follow and value their contributions to educating others and living well. I highly recommend Dr. Mark Hyman as a beacon of knowledge. He promotes optimal wellness through his books, talks, and more.

I think we should ruthlessly ditch what we don’t resonate with and move forward to connecting to the Earth and sourcing optimal ways to nourish and heal the body. We can optimize our Mental, Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Wellbeing by including: a diet of whole, nutrient-dense foods, Earthing and Nature therapy, Mindful Movement practice, Holistic Nutrition and Functional Medicine.

