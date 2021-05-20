Sarah Poynton-Ryan of Cogito Wealth: “Be the authentic version of yourself”

An honest squad — Yes men/women need not apply — don’t surround yourself with people that tell you what you want to hear to fluff your ego. Surround yourself with people that are bold and brave and will tell you if you are not getting it right. Whether it is friends, family, employees, or mentors even, have people in your life that you believe and trust that they give you the advice to help you and not just to help themselves.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Poynton-Ryan.

Sarah is an award-winning entrepreneur, who believes in a world where people wake up in a safe, warm, comfortable bed. A property entrepreneur & investor turned business mentor has always been a grafter and high achiever. After her first business venture almost ruined her financially she turned things around when she took control and launched her current property & education businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My business was launched from a place of uncertainty. In 2015 I was in around £60,000 of debt, which had built up over a period of 10 years or so. Some of it was just overspending, but most of it was from launching my first business and making every mistake you can possibly make in business. In 2015 I got married and as we talked about the next chapter of our life everything kept hitting the financial wall. In 2014 I had heard about creative property investing methods and I had listened to lots of webinars and read books but not taken any action, In November 2015 I finally took action. I had a failing business, I had had to go back to work in a J.O.B to subsidize my income and it was at this time I decided I was going to start my property business. I had no idea what I was doing. I worked hard, I asked for help where I could, I partnered up with some incredible business people that helped to guide me and it worked. In 5 years, I have built that business from £60k debt to multi 6 figure and we are forecasting and on target to achieve 7 figures this in 2021.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After we got married, I spent a week talking about the next chapter of our lives, and everything we wanted to do had a financial barrier. I knew in that week away from that I was not going to accept that version of my life. I want to experience life, see the world, enjoy my time here and I was fed up not having a life I loved. It was that week that gave me the kick I needed but it was the following January after I had been working on it for 8 weeks that I really had my Aha moment. I learned how you can work with other people’s money to solve problems for them, solve problems for people selling homes, and solve my own financial problem. To begin with, I approached my business to chase money and get paid; but the second I stopped chasing money and I really started to serve and solve for other people I realized that I got paid as a consequence, and I got paid well. That is the ethos of everything we do in the business now. We solve problems and we get paid as a consequence.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Lol! When I was at school, I used to buy things and sell them for more money. I have turned every hobby I have ever had into a revenue-generating activity. I used to love photography, so I started photographing weddings, I used to love going raving (I still do) so I used to take photos of people in clubs and get paid to go and listen to my favorite DJs. I think I am a natural-born dealmaker. I like the thrill of bringing a deal together, of finding a solution. I am not naturally good at managing people in business but turning an idea into something tangible I am very good at. I think the greatest skill there is, is to create something wonderful out of nothing!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have been helped by so many people along the way. My grandad always taught me that you get out of life what you put in. When I was really young, I never really understood what this means. As I got older, I realized that he was talking about karma. Life comes in waves and you generally get back the energy you put out. My grandparents ran businesses, my mum has run businesses since I was in my teen years, my aunts and uncles have run businesses so I think I was naturally surrounded by people that could hustle, survive and thrive. I guess I learned that by being surrounded by them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe in a world where everyone wakes up in a safe warm comfortable bed. The whole group holds this ambition at its core. Whether we are creating homes, renting homes, training, and educating people to create homes or working with charities to house homeless people — everything we do strives to improve the housing sector and raise the standards that this industry works to.

One of my proudest moments is handing keys to a new flat to a man that a couple of nights before was sleeping in a tent behind a vape shop. He had fallen on hard times after losing a baby and separating from his wife and we worked with a charity to find and secure him home without all the red tape that most people in his situation have to jump through. Business isn’t all about making money! The smile on his face and tears in his eyes was worth every single second of work that went into it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am pretty thick-skinned. It takes a lot to offend me. I have my moments like everyone, but I think in business especially when you are leading a team you have to be able to hear the feedback and understand that sometimes other people actually can do it better than you. I love surrounding myself with people in business that are better than me. I lead the vision from the front. They are the glue that brings it all together.

I am naturally very “chimp” (read the chimp paradox if that makes no sense) and a naturally emotional creature. In business, I have to curb that sometimes, I consider things from all angles and I think the skill of being able to separate business from personal is something that helps me to do this most of the time.

The third trait is adaptability. Things don’t always go to plan. Failing fast and being adaptable to change is something that I couldn’t do without. When COVID hit we had a large portion of our business in the live events space. This went to zero overnight. I considered for 7 days and then we moved online quickly, and we did it really well. The business is far better for it we can serve more clients from anywhere and we have managed to increase profitability by removing event costs allowing us budgets to create jobs and serve our clients even better.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Yes! I was bought up to believe that being selfish was a bad thing. It created a part of me that said yes to everything because I never wanted to let people down by putting me first. As 30 something I have realized that being selfish is often actually a great thing. If the human being behind the business isn’t OK, then the business never will be. I have learned to embrace self-care, to enjoy time out, and I am getting better at setting boundaries to protect my time and be a little more selfish! The opposite is a savage life of pressure, no control, peace, or space. I have tried that, and it just isn’t sustainable. My advice — be more selfish!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Let them do their thing. The culture we have in our business is that I expect everyone to do their job. They have space and time to be creative, to own their mistakes without fear, and to share and guide the business in the way they feel works best for our clients. It is never “my way or no way”. I think if you see enough potential in a person to bring them into your business family then respect them enough to let them own it and be the very best part of your team they can be. My team is encouraged to ask for help, they are encouraged to take time out. We are all in this together and without them, I can’t achieve the vision so we build each other up. They do the same for me in return. They remind me when I need it to take time out, to make time for creativity and rest.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be the authentic version of yourself and be ok with the fact that some people just won’t like you or want to be part of your tribe. I spent a long time trying to be all things to all people and in that, I forgot who I was. It made me unhappy and tired. When I decided to just be me, always, I attracted the types of clients that I actually enjoy working with. I am the girl that will go to a meeting about a multi-million-pound investment in jeans and trainers. I am the girl that uses the F word like a comma. I am the girl that is loud and energetic when I am excited. I am ok with that and the people that want to work with me will. The people that don’t get it or think I “should” behave differently won’t work with me and I am ok with that too.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Because doing business from a place of integrity is sustainable. Trying to be something you are not to do a deal with isn’t a healthy way to grow an empire. You will forget yourself and your business will suffer in the long run.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not staying in their lane. People try to be all things to all people and this doesn’t work. In the same regard, they try to do all things instead of keeping the main thing the main thing. I have a 70–20–10 split. 70% of my time is used to run my bread-and-butter business. 20% of my time goes towards projects or work that will level us up. 10% goes on crazy ideas and exploring avenues I have no idea about. The other biggest mistake is a lack of focus when working on things day-to-day. Trying to do 8 different things all at the same time isn’t efficient. I use a 50-minute focus technique to focus on one piece of work for 50 minutes then 10 min break/reward. I turn off all distractions, all socials, all notifications and go into airplane mode, and just get stuck into the task. I find this gives me huge increases in productivity.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The roller coaster of running your own business is savage. The highs are incredible. It feels amazing to be responsible for creating magic. The highs feel way better than the lows but there are so many low points. I honestly think the more successful you become the larger the chasm between high and low becomes. When you have a big business, the mistakes get more expensive and the problems impact more people. I think the reason that this is emotional, so taxing is that as the leader the buck stops with you. I know every day in the back of my mind that other people’s mortgages are paid by the decisions and choices I make every day. That can be an incredible driver but it sometimes lodges in my mind as a barrier or fear that I need to handle to progress. When I had a regular job I had fear of losing my job of course but when I knew deep down that my choices typically only impacted me and no one else. When you are the leader you have to take the rough with the smooth. Some days I want to curl up and hide from the world, it can get dark, it can be draining, it can feel heavy but most of the time remembering the bigger vision helps to steer me past these times. There are sacrifices you have to make as a business leader that no one can prepare you for. Relationship challenges, temptation to cut corners, not everyone has your best interests at heart, being used, being public brings challenges from trolls and no one can prepare you for the first time you are publicly trashed online. It hurts, and it makes you question everything. But you have to stay true to your vision. Mission over ego as they say!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In January 2021, so quite recently, I hit a wall. In 2020 I had to completely shift our business in order to save jobs, protect revenue, stay afloat. Like most businesses, it was sinking or swim. I spent 10 months working. I didn’t come up for air. I succeeded in saving the company from COVID but the result was a broken Sarah. I hadn’t looked after myself. I was emotional, tears for no reason, a confused brain, exhausted all the time. It wasn’t the business that caused this it was me. I wasn’t listening to the people around me that could see me crumpling around the edge’s months beforehand. When I got to January I had to stop and ask for help. I had to take time off, I had to rest. I think sometimes when you have your head down and you need to solve it can be easy to forget that the human being behind the business is just as important as the business. I have since rested, I am back to normal. This is not how business should be.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I rested, I made changes in the operation to protect my time, I asked for help, I delegated to a very willing team, I admitted that I was struggling. Sometimes the hardest part of being at the head of a business is admitting you aren’t in control. For me, I have this thing that if I admit I am not OK I am being weak. But asking for help isn’t a weakness. It is strength!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A Journal — get all that “stuff” out of your head. It helps you process. At the beginning of each day I practice gratitude, at the end of each day I reflect on what went well and what I want to improve. When I don’t journal my head fills up. When I do journal I can make good, considered, thought-out moves to grow in my business. An honest squad — Yes men/women need not apply — don’t surround yourself with people that tell you what you want to hear to fluff your ego. Surround yourself with people that are bold and brave and will tell you if you are not getting it right. Whether it is friends, family, employees, or mentors even, have people in your life that you believe and trust that they give you the advice to help you and not just to help themselves. Dedicated time in your diary for YOU — you will never run out of things to do. Spare time isn’t a thing when you are leading a business. So make time for your own rest and recovery. Make time for your relationships, make time to train, and eat well. If you don’t you will break eventually. A mentor- I have many and the thing a mentor does is give you space and freedom to vent, and then listen to someone that has walked the path before you. A mentor isn’t just there to help with business decisions they are there to guide you in your own development too. Become the leader you are proud of. Enough sleep- This sounds obvious, but sleep helps us in more ways than you can imagine. If your body is telling you to sleep then do it. You don’t have to be at your desk at 7 and working until midnight to be successful. Getting enough sleep will impact your results in ways you can’t imagine. Your mental health, your processing brain, your creativity, your physical health, and your financial health will all improve if you get enough sleep.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilient people have strong awareness. They are aware of themselves, they are aware of others and their circumstances. They typically have a pragmatic “workaround” mindset that can create solutions instead of giving lots of airtime to problems. I also think that asking for help, guidance, advice is a sign of an incredibly strong and resilient person. Many people underestimate the power of talking things through with someone; I believe that the ability to hear and act on feedback is also a true trait of a resilient person.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

As a teenager I had turbulent times in my life, I was bullied in school because of my weight and my appearance. I always felt like I wasn’t enough. As an adult understanding that resilience cannot exist without vulnerability has helped me to find a degree of balance between the two. Being vulnerable allows me to be more resilient.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Not always but most of the time yes. I journal, I ask myself often “what is the worst-case scenario” and I have incredible friends that help me rationalize if I cannot do that for myself.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader people take energy from your energy. If your energy is doom and gloom that is what will materialize in your people. If your energy is positive this is what will appear in others. You are the leader of a pack. If we look to nature the alpha always sets the mood, the activity, the location, the next move. Your people are your pack. That positive mindset and mentality will emulate through them and together you will achieve more.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

You get out of life what you put in. My grandparents taught me this and it has inspired me to strive for greatness my whole life. Any time I am tempted to cut a corner, make a choice that I don’t really mean I say these words. I want to show up for myself and my community and I want to show up as the best version of me that I can be. If I want the best out of my activity then I have to approach it with full attention.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Instagram @iamsarahpoynton

Facebook @iamsarahpoynton

YouTube Sarah Poynton-Ryan

TikTok @sarahpoynton

Or email me at [email protected]

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!