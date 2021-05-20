“Find a quiet place where you can sit in stillness for a few minutes”, Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik of ‘Almost 30’ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Find a quiet place where you can sit in stillness for a few minutes. Place your hands on your body and start to notice your breath. Lengthen your breath to anchor you to the present. Once you begin to feel into it, give yourself permission to start saying what you’re grateful for out loud. Follow each gratitude with a WHY — this part is really important! The reason you’re grateful is a powerful energy that will attract more of it.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness ” I had the pleasure of interviewing Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik of the Almost 30 Podcast.

With 400 episodes and more than 20 million downloads, the Almost 30 Podcast has been hailed as “The Best Wellness Podcast to Listen To Right Now” by Covetuer and nominated for “Best Wellness Podcast” and “Best Spirituality Podcast” by iHeart Radio. Hosts Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik are your virtual best friends, impactful female founders and seasoned event speakers as seen on the stages of Create & Cultivate, BlogHer and POPSUGAR Play/Ground to name a few. Almost 30 is the go-to place for heart-centered, hilarious conversations and real, raw, impactful interviews with brilliant guests. In each episode, Krista and Lindsey dive deep into everything from modern spirituality to health and wellness, aliens to entrepreneurship, and social justice to self development. Almost 30 also hosts life changing events and retreats, as well as provides courses, workbooks and programs to assist in your spiritual and emotional evolution.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Krista: I grew up in a small town in Ohio, and I always had big dreams of making an impact! For most of my life my dreams would cause me anxiety because I didn’t know how to achieve or express them. I worked in digital marketing, consulting, and events for eight years in Chicago and New York before moving to Los Angeles to *try* to pursue blogging full time. I ended up serving, nannying, and just trying to make my way for a long time until I went back to the corporate world. Through that process, I struggled to find my purpose and the best way to share my message with the world. I fatefully met Lindsey when I decided that my calling was to be a SoulCycle instructor!

Lindsey: I grew up in a town just north of Philadelphia, and since a young age, wanted to be a performer. Movement, singing, you name it, I was committed to expressing myself freely — that’s when I felt most like myself. Fast forward to my early twenties and I’m focused on becoming a professional performer, Broadway specifically. I moved to New York after college in Boston, where I auditioned by day and bartended by night. Eventually I became a SoulCycle Instructor, which was my way of leaving the bar industry and it became an unexpected ticket out to LA. In LA, I began to understand my higher expression of my creativity and voice. My creative journey has been so intertwined with my spiritual journey…anyone else? Krista and I soon met through SoulCycle….and we felt immediately connected.

Krista: When Lindsey and I met we were both going through the tough transition between our 20s and 30s, and we started having deep conversations about rejection, fear, relationships, and finding purpose. I had just been rejected from SoulCycle, confused about my career and feeling all the feels about getting older. We decided to record these really intimate and raw conversations on our closet floors so we could help others navigate their own transitions in life. After 7 months of recording, we finally got the courage to launch the Almost 30 Podcast! Now we’re so proud that Almost 30 has evolved into a top 50 podcast, global brand, and community of hundreds of thousands of women all over the world (who are super badass and special). We seek to help women in their evolution and to remember who they are.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Krista: There were so many! We did an episode recently on our 4-year anniversary where we listened to our first episode back again…and WOW! Firstly, we used copyrighted music (illegally), we didn’t even say anything (we kept going in circles), and we talked about crude things that make me cringe thinking about them…it was hilarious to reminisce. But what mattered is that we showed up anyway, right? There were also multiple times in the beginning that we forgot to hit record or lost all our audio — when you do that with guests it can be really embarrassing. We quickly learned to double and triple check all the technical aspects as well as to be more mindful of our words!

Importantly, we learned that we needed to get really clear with our intention for our brand from the start — that it wasn’t enough to just have an idea in our heads, we needed to define our intention out loud, write it down, and share it with our audience. Now, we’re grateful for all our “mistakes” and learnings because we can share them with other podcasters. We have an entire program, PodcastPro, devoted to teaching podcasters all the lessons we learned along the way!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Lindsey: “The reason you have a hard time trusting your intuition is because you are still convinced that some outside authority knows better than you.” ~Maryam Hasnaa

As I mentioned above, one of my greatest life lessons is learning to trust myself. I’ve realized it’s a muscle and that if you aren’t taught to use it early on in life, it takes a lot of practice, focus, and effort to build it as an adult. But I’m doing it! One way I love to practice this is to tell people who I have a close relationship with that I’m working on trusting myself and I would appreciate that they hold me accountable! Pretty intense, I know. But it is a powerful in the moment mirror that could be super effective in rewiring that part of your brain. When I was given the opportunity to move to LA back in 2014, I was not “ready.” I didn’t necessarily have the full-on support of everyone around me (they were too consumed in how my move would affect them). But I KNEW that this move was happening for me and in divine timing. I trusted myself, I didn’t hesitate, and I said YES. Three weeks later, I was living in LA. That move changed my life for the better for so many reasons…..all because I trusted my own feelings.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Krista: Each year I feel like a new book changes my life! I have always loved The Alchemist when I was growing up. Then when I wanted to heal the relationship with my body and food, Women Food and God by Geneen Roth helped me heal in a big way. Now, the book that’s changing me is The Law of One. I had wanted to read it for a while after hearing so much about it on Gaia. I finally got around to it this year! Since then, I’ve read it multiple times and it resonated with me so deeply that I knew I’d never be the same. (I even did a full podcast episode on it on Almost 30!) It’s a beautiful metaphysical text that has helped me understand history, consciousness, quantum physics, healing, and so much more. I have to warn people though, it can be really weird to read because the vocabulary is so advanced (it’s spoken from a higher dimensional consciousness), but it’s worth it!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Krista: One of the most exciting things we’re working on this year is a brand new membership platform for our community. It’s a safe space for women to connect, learn, laugh, and go deep — all in one convenient place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Lindsey: I’ve had so many people encourage and support me professionally and personally, I feel so, so rich in that way. In the last year, we met and hired our coach Aaron Rose. He is a friend, spiritual mentor and a hollow bone that has re-activated the part of me that I abandoned a long time ago…it’s that part that just knows, that is so present to the moment that subconscious programming doesn’t even have a chance, that part of me that’s so free and expressive. I really love being in process with him. He has supported us in our mission as leaders as well as in my relationship with Krista, and in my personal relationship with God. But the truth is, in all of these relationships and experiences, I’m the common denominator. One of my life’s biggest lessons is to trust myself and remember that I’m the one who creates my moment to moment. So right now, I’m turning to me for the answers.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Lindsey: We define gratitude as consciously focusing on what is serving you now — in the present moment. The key here is presence, being tuned into the moment in front of you and appreciating all the beauty in it, big and small. We also see gratitude as a practice that you can actively choose to engage with every day.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Krista: I think it’s easy to get hung up on the past, anxious about the future, or simply go through the motions of your day without pausing to witness what’s around you. When you do that, you can’t be present, and gratitude flows from presence. Also, so many of us are conditioned to be constantly thinking, “What’s next? How do I get to my next goal? What ‘should’ I be doing?” I catch myself thinking this way too sometimes, but I always try to bring it back to what I’m experiencing in the moment.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Lindsey: There are so many ways gratitude can change your life! Consistently practicing gratitude leads to more empathy, less stress, and a deeper sense of inner peace. When we express gratitude, our brain actually releases dopamine and serotonin, two “feel good” neurotransmitters that help regulate our emotions. These chemicals enhance your mood, making you feel more at ease and happier from the inside out.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Krista: Research shows that adding a gratitude practice to your daily routine can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. A study found that when people seeking mental health guidance wrote letters of gratitude in addition to receiving counseling, they felt better and saw more improvements in their mood. And just in my own experience, I’ve found that practicing gratitude has enabled me to eliminate my nagging loop thoughts (like “What am I doing with my life? What ‘should’ I be doing?”), reduced my anxiety, and helped me be more mindful and less reactive in how I speak to myself and others.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

First thing when you wake up in the morning, notice everything you have to be grateful for. You’re awake, you’re breathing, and you have a whole day ahead of you to experience — that’s a great place to start! Also notice: Is your bed cozy? Did you sleep well? Are you feeling healthy? Did you wake up next to someone you love? Do you have pets to snuggle? Are you excited for breakfast? All those are things to be grateful for! Shift your mindset from “have to” to “get to.” For example, instead of thinking “I have to get out of bed” or “I have to work out today,” make it: “I get to wake up and move my body.” It’s so easy to take those things for granted, but not everyone has that opportunity. Find a quiet place where you can sit in stillness for a few minutes. Place your hands on your body and start to notice your breath. Lengthen your breath to anchor you to the present. Once you begin to feel into it, give yourself permission to start saying what you’re grateful for out loud. Follow each gratitude with a WHY — this part is really important! The reason you’re grateful is a powerful energy that will attract more of it. There is so much power in putting pen to paper, so follow the practice above by writing down your gratitudes. This way, you can revisit them throughout your day and week as a reminder. You can practice this daily or weekly — we love to do it on Sundays to really tap into the beautiful energy of the weekend and the week ahead. A daily meditation practice is hugely important for us in cultivating gratitude. Meditation helps you practice presence, so it builds up those pathways in your brain. With practice, being present and expressing gratitude will begin to feel more natural and become second nature throughout your day.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Lindsey: The practice of putting your hands on your body and tuning into your breath will ground you when you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or vulnerable. Just feeling your beating heart and noticing your inhales and exhales reminds you to feel gratitude for your life.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Krista: I have found that I can read about gratitude and listen to the reminder that gratitude is important, but it’s really on me to take action to cultivate it in my own life. To do this, I will journal my 10 gratitudes each morning before I meditate as a constant reminder of the ways in which I am grateful for my life as it is today. These things can be simple such as: comfortable sweatpants, a soft couch, a deep sleep, birds outside the window…and I never force myself to have more gratitude than I truly feel. So first resource, is a journal and pen!

Secondly, I have found that almost every spiritual book that I have read includes some sentiments of gratitude. Whether it’s metaphysical or even just considered ‘woo woo’. Gratitude serves as such a baseline for all aspects of our life, and seasons of the human experience. A few to mention are: The Alchemist, The Power of Now, The Game of Life and How to Play it, and also a book called Thanks! Which breaks down the science of gratitude for anyone that needs the extra proof seen in the data :).

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lindsey: I love this question! I would love to start a movement that inspired people to do the one thing they’ve always wanted to do or start. In making it known, they can crowd source support, resources, and accountability. The hope would be that people would get just as much joy and inspiration from making their dream a reality in helping others do the same! I also envision that this type of community movement would help to extinguish the scarcity mindset that people have around their dreams.

