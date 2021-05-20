“I know many of us sometimes have difficulty coming out of bed in the morning”, Mikolaj Muszynski of VERDAD and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

There is one secret about what I do to boost my own life that only a few know — and now you will too. I love writing affirmations, and I rarely miss writing them in the evening. What does it have to do with gratitude? Well, writing is a potent tool to program our minds with beneficial mindsets. After I finish writing my affirmations, I always write thank you three times at the end of the session to increase the affirmations’ transformative energy. However, we can also use even more gratitude in writing. For example, you may write 10–15 times in a row: “I, your name, am grateful for all the good that happened to me today.” Or “I, your name, am grateful for the kindness of the people I met today.” Adjust your thanks depending on your needs. The benefit of writing grateful sentences is also backed-up by scientific studies — writing thankful sentences increases your happiness.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Mikolaj Muszynski.

Mikolaj Muszynski is an instructor and an entrepreneur. He teaches people how to better connect with their intuition, meditate, make better decisions, arrange the stuff in their house for more harmony — basically everything that will make his student’s life much happier. Mikolaj started changing his life from the place of anxiety and low self-esteem. All of the concepts he teaches were tested on his journey and helped him regain his energy; the power of what he learned inspired him to share his knowledge and experience, helping others find their True Self and achieve life harmony.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I started multiple businesses before becoming, broadly speaking, an instructor — I was into cosmetics, food supplements, etc. However, nothing gave me fulfillment and all of these exhausted me very much. I started to change my perspective through therapy, including getting rid of anxiety, bad financial habits, and other blocks that stopped me from discovering what I’d love to do with my life. I didn’t succeed in any past businesses. Afterward, I realized why — my intuition was almost forcing me to finally do what I love — sharing my knowledge and passion of self-development and guiding people towards elevating their happiness that I learned through my own experience. I hope this doesn’t sound like a cliche but seeing people get ‘aha’ moments after learning something from me warms my heart.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It happened when I have experienced the power of our attitude when dealing with people for the first time. It relates to what I once read in Joseph Murphy’s “The Power of Your Subconscious Mind,” a self-development classic. Murphy says that by seeing the good in a person who appears difficult to us, the person might start being kinder to us even if they remain challenging to deal with in relationships with other people.

So, going back to my life, I have a doctor to whom I have been going for more than fifteen years. He helps me a lot, but his attitude is that he doesn’t explain much to the patients about their health — he prescribes herbs or medicines, and that’s it. So, before my next appointment, I decided to try out the technique of changing my mindset. I imagined that the doctor would be helpful, explain everything to me and answer all my questions. To my surprise, during this appointment, he behaved precisely like this! Compared to all the times before, when I spoke with him, he was much more talkative and offered me significantly more advice than usual. When I came the next time with a similar attitude, he was still helpful — despite having his “old” attitude towards other patients. So, the lesson for me was — look for the good in people, and you will have more harmonious relationships with them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Even though I read this quote just recently, I have been using its essence in my own life for some time already. Sadhguru, an Indian yogi and author, said: “Everything that happens in the material world is essentially a certain kind of wave. If you are a good sailor, every wave is a possibility.” From what I understand from it, even if we view a particular event as an obstacle to getting what we think is good for us, it is there to guide us to something truly best for us. Living according to this wisdom allows me to notice that every event I encounter has a deeper meaning. Therefore, I am rarely unhappy over what I experience as I know that this is best for me. Life is a lot easier that way and, in my opinion, you get much more happiness from living this way as you don’t struggle with life — you surf it. As I mentioned before, I unsuccessfully started a lot of different businesses. Even though then I viewed the company not succeeding as a sort of a failure, the events were guiding me towards my true happiness — teaching others. If the businesses wouldn’t have failed, I’d have probably still been in them, miserable and bored. However, thanks to my experiences, I am here right now doing what I enjoy — inspiring others.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I’d say the book that impacted me the most is Deepak Chopra’s “The Book of Secrets: Unlocking the Hidden Dimensions of Your Life.” It opened my eyes to how everything is energy, also showing that life has so many more dimensions to itself than we usually imagine. I realized that our thoughts, intentions have actual metaphysical energy. Therefore, when we act with good intentions, the universe returns us the same positive energy. The most straightforward way to see this is in relationships with others — you can observe how your behavior impacts how people behave towards you. Even if they are strangers and you were kind to a person you know, you will start seeing new people be kind to you and wanting to help you out. If you aim at doing good, it gets back to you — at least, this is what is right in my own life. And although the idea is our society’s common sense, sometimes we forget about it. Plus, Deepak’s book explains deeper layers under why it works like that — highly recommended to be read!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am always looking for new opportunities to reach more people and help them more effectively. I still am on the learning curve myself and will be for my whole life. And as I only teach what I learned and tested out myself, new projects evolve continuously with time. I recently launched a new course that provides new tools to connect with one’s intuition, making it easier to make decisions that’ll lead to the person’s happiness. As I said before, I live by the quote stating that events in our lives are certain kinds of waves. However, by making the right decisions more often, we can fulfill our true desires much quicker. There will be some obstacles, but we can minimize them by trusting the intuitive insight that guides us towards happiness. Regarding any upcoming projects, I am expanding my library to help grow my audience and help people with divergent struggles. I can’t tell what exactly it’ll be yet, but it certainly will include some help in experiencing the benefits of meditation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I met so many people along the way who were mirrors of who I am — and thus my teachers. They guided me along the way, and I am grateful for all of them. I certainly wouldn’t be the person I am today without my parents, who helped me become who I am. However, career-wise, my mentor, who is also my therapist, has been of enormous support. She helped me discover who I am without fear, anxiety, and other burdens I had. I am so grateful for all the insights she shared with me. The story of this is that I met her after having a life breakdown. From then, I started working on myself and regained my energy. I know I am repeating myself regarding life as a wave, but without the breakdown — an “obstacle” — my life probably wouldn’t have improved. Life often throws difficult situations at us only to sober us up and encourage us to work on ourselves, making us happier in the end.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe gratitude is often misconceived for meaning that we are passive towards our situation. Let’s look at an example. One could think that if we are grateful for the material possessions we have, we will never earn more. I don’t believe this to be true. For me, gratitude is being in peace with the present moment/circumstances and not fighting it. Not only that — also loving the life we have right now. You can’t get more of what you hate — you have to love the fraction of it instead, to multiply it. The idea applies to all the aspects of life — the, mentioned earlier, money, interpersonal relationships, or physical and mental wellness.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I believe it is because of the misconception about what it means to be grateful. As I mentioned, I think being grateful doesn’t limit us but opens up a new perspective and is a magnet to more awesome things happening to us. Moreover, it isn’t easy to appreciate what you have right now without first boosting your self-esteem. We are all unique, awesome people, every one of us. It is untrue that some traits or looks are better than the other ones. By appreciating more what we have and loving ourselves more, we will be much, much happier. Everything bothering us starts from not fully loving ourselves; however, we can switch our mindset and appreciate life more by being more grateful for what we have. It will also boost our self-esteem!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Let’s say you have a problematic relationship with your parents. Even though you may struggle with them, there certainly was at least one time when they have been supportive of you. By being grateful for the love you got when you were younger, you may soon realize that the current help will grow or that your relationship becomes more harmonious. That’s the power of gratitude and seeing the good in others. You can be grateful for relationships with anyone, not only your parents. As social species, we will undoubtedly have a more comfortable life when others give us more love.

Another example from a slightly different area — imagine you are leading a team at work. If you are grateful to your team members and thank them for their inputs, your life will be much easier. We all love it when someone appreciates our work. If you start thanking your employees for their work, you may realize they’ll be more productive, and also their life happiness and satisfaction will improve. Thanks to the fact that the energy that you give comes back to you, you will most probably also be more appreciated by your boss, business partners, or your family and friends. The energy we give always comes back, not always at the same time, but it does. By making the lives of others better, we also benefit ourselves.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Being thankful softens the lower emotions that are inside us. These include anxiety, anger, resentment, or disorientation. For example, we may struggle in frustration against the whole universe, thinking that its forces are all against us. I have been there, so I know how it feels. You feel anything you do only adds to your pile of misery. You may feel blocked. I know this doesn’t sound easy, especially to ones experiencing it right now, but being thankful for the things we have, even for life itself, can help us get out of a darker place, and we may start feeling more hopeful.

What we as people are often self-conscious about is our physical appearance. Often, views about our body lead us to lower self-confidence and feeling less self-worth. However, being grateful for the whole miracle of our own body and all the things we can do thanks to it — accepting ourselves as we are — will lead us to higher self-esteem and improved mental wellness. However, someone might say: “If I am satisfied with my body as it is, then I won’t take care of it.” Wrong! By being grateful for the body we have, we often take better care of it and improve our physical health. Clean eating, physical exercise, yoga, resulting from appreciating our own body, will result in us feeling better. And as our mental wellness is improved, we can make more changes to our life for the better. And the cycle of happiness starts!

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have mentioned before the impact of gratitude on finances, interpersonal relationships, and physical health. Actually, by being grateful in all areas of our lives, we ensure that our mental wellness stays on the top level, and we continuously evolve as human beings.

1) Firstly, let’s look into finances and an example of a person dreaming about a pay increase. If they focus on the “lack of money,” they’ll become even more frustrated and anxious. Not only that — as they focus on the lack of it, it mentally blocks them from actually getting a promotion/a pay increase.

On the other hand, with gratitude, their attention focuses on what they actually have and earn right now. Such a mindset frees up an abundance of energy, locked before on the struggle, enabling us to focus on the present moment and work towards achieving personal goals.

Therefore, without the struggle, mental wellness is powerfully boosted.

2) Most of us have at least one person in our lives for whom it may be challenging to be grateful — either because they have hurt us or, possibly, they annoy us so much. However, the struggle does us no good. By being thankful for them, we become more open towards them, and possibly they’ll change their attitude towards us and be friendlier. As I may have mentioned before, all of the people in our lives are there to teach us something. Often, after we grow, they naturally fade off to the second plan of our lives or leave entirely. But, sometimes, people who taught us a lesson in our life, like ex-spouses, turn out to be challenging to deal with even afterward. By being grateful for the lessons they taught us, we free them up and harmonize the relationship as there is no energy left that we were not thankful for. So, by being grateful for the lessons difficult people teach us (they remain difficult as we didn’t acknowledge the new insight), they may stop being difficult, and our problem will often resolve itself. Therefore, when having more harmonious relationships with less problematic people, our overall happiness and mental wellness improve.

3) There is one thing I do every time something good happens to me, even just a small thing, like a stranger saying a kind word to me. It may sound silly, but this is a real life-changer that helps to live with gratitude during every moment possible. After something good happens to you, like a friend complimenting you, getting a job promotion, or even having a feeling of lightness after being anxious for some time, you say thank you three times in a row (“thank you, thank you, thank you”). The three times are critical because when you say something this many times, the universe/your subconscious recognizes the thing you say as truth. I even remember that once T. Harv Eker, an author, said that when he finds a coin on the street, he gives thanks, as he sees it as good fortune. By being grateful this way, you acknowledge and thank the good that comes to you, and thus, you invite more of it into your life. This way, you feel better, as you see how many great things happen to you at every step of your life.

4) I know many of us sometimes have difficulty coming out of bed in the morning. But now, you will have an option of what you can do after you wake up. For ten minutes after you wake up, you may just lay in bed with your eyes closed. You may get some thoughts in your mind. Without judging, thank yourself for the thoughts that come to you. As you have just woken up, it is your heart and subconscious speaking — your conscious may still be partly asleep. By thanking for the thoughts you get, you allow the intuition to guide you throughout the day. And this is how you achieve true happiness and mental wellness — by trusting your instincts and acting according to your values. Plus, you have something to do before crawling out of bed!

5) There is one secret about what I do to boost my own life that only a few know — and now you will too. I love writing affirmations, and I rarely miss writing them in the evening. What does it have to do with gratitude? Well, writing is a potent tool to program our minds with beneficial mindsets. After I finish writing my affirmations, I always write thank you three times at the end of the session to increase the affirmations’ transformative energy. However, we can also use even more gratitude in writing. For example, you may write 10–15 times in a row: “I, your name, am grateful for all the good that happened to me today.” Or “I, your name, am grateful for the kindness of the people I met today.” Adjust your thanks depending on your needs. The benefit of writing grateful sentences is also backed-up by scientific studies — writing thankful sentences increases your happiness.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I know one great exercise. As every problem we have emerges in the core from the lack of full self-love, the activity will focus on this. You’ll need a piece of paper and something to write. Divide it in half by drawing a line in the middle. On the left, write every positive trait you have — this may include: caring, loyal, loving, etc. On the other side, write down the traits you perceive to be negative in yourself, e.g., being egoistic, angry, etc.

Now, think of when you acted in the opposite of these traits and write it down next to the original trait. For example, when you once didn’t care that much while you usually do. Or when you were exceptionally altruistic if you perceive yourself to be egoistic. Even people considered saints or the happiest people have their darker moments. However, it is essential to remember that we always also have the opposite side. The point of true self-development is not to eliminate the darker side as a whole — it is for us always to have the choice of how to act and to recognize what behavior of ours brings us the good. If you are feeling down, thinking low of yourself, and being able to list all the negative traits you believe you have, pause for a bit. Think of even only one time you thought of yourself in an opposite way to the characteristics you think are defining you. You are beautiful because of who you are, that you exist. So notice the good aspects of yourself, and they will grow. Also, meditating on the heart is a great way to release the negative thoughts about yourself. Finally, you may try out writing affirmations with positive statements about yourself, especially the opposites of the negative traits you feel you consist of. They don’t define you. By saying or writing a few times, e.g., “I love myself and am loveable, and I accept I sometimes may feel the other way,” you open yourself up to a genuine appreciation of yourself and more happiness.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I know tons of useful ones! One of the great places to start is Louise Hay’s “You Can Heal Your Life.” It excellently describes what we can all do to elevate our happiness, including ways to be more grateful. I also love Deepak Chopra’s insights — his books have had a significant influence on me. They help the reader become a more loving person, which is the key to life fulfillment.

Also, I love the EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique). It helps transform old, not useful emotional patterns into new ones. It may help deal with anxiety, stress, and even financial difficulties (as emotions impact our behavior). Please go check it out; there are many incredible people on YouTube teaching it for free.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to make the powerful ideas on intuition, meditation, and gratefulness to be accessible to more people, especially those with fewer funds available to be spent on self-development. An important thing to note is that people can only change themselves when they are ready to do so — e.g., therapy for a person who isn’t eager to implement any changes won’t be effective. However, sometimes people are willing to change but were not fortunate to know how to do that. By getting the info about the tools accessible more into the world, we can reach more people ready for change. I plan to write an action book on this topic consisting of an action plan and exercises depending on the person’s problem. If any other unconventional ways to share the word emerge, I will certainly act on it.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The best place for that is my website — I have some cool stuff there, such as a free guide with my favorite everyday meditation styles. I will also be updating the website with some new content, and don’t be surprised if you see me on Medium soon — I want to reach more people with some excellent fresh lessons, so I plan to write regularly. I look forwards to seeing you all benefiting from the power of gratitude!

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!