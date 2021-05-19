Anna Fishbeyn of XOFeminist Productions: “Don’t let fear paralyze you”

Don’t let fear paralyze you. Use fear to educate you. We cannot live without fear or anxiety. Our upbringing is replete with preparations for doom, but the moment we analyze that fear, understand where it comes from and why, the fear becomes powerless to infect us, and we grow the wings necessary to achieve our dreams.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anna Fishbeyn.

Anna Fishbeyn is the founder and president of XOFeminist Productions and Anteriya Films, is an award-winning star of stage and screen, a filmmaker, director, author and actress. She has a passion for the betterment of women in society and has shaped her work to drive gender equality. Welcome Anna.

Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground, which she wrote, directed, and starred in, will be released in theaters and on major streaming services this year. The pre-release version of the film screened to a packed house at the Cannes and Big Apple film festivals and was a finalist of the Sundance New Frontier Exhibition.

Anna’s first play Sex in Mommyville premiered in New York City and was recommended by Bloomberg News, while CBS Radio pronounced her “a comic genius.”Her second play My Stubborn Tongue played off-Broadway at NYC’s New Ohio Theatre and went on tour to the West End in London at the Soho Theatre. Her solo cabaret show at the Metropolitan Room in NYC Anna on Fire and Uncensored was recommended by CBS News New York, Jewish Week, and NiteLife NYC.

Anna wrote and starred in the Web series Happy Hour Feminism, which won awards for leading actress, best screenplay, best web series, best short comedy, best musical parody, and has been selected at over 17 festivals.

She directed and starred in Invisible Alice, a short musical film that won best musical at the Action on Film Festival in Las Vegas, best director at the International Film Festival Milan, and best actress and best director at the Moscow Independent Film Festival. Anna’s critically acclaimed first novel The Matrimonial Flirtations of Emma Kaulfield earned her comparisons to Tolstoy, Austen, and Nabokov, and is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

Pre-production has begun on her next movie How To Seduce Your Dinner Guest, as well as two optioned pilots.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My family fled Russia at the end of the Cold War. We came to America as political refugees when I was a small child and settled in Chicago. In Russia, I had been a child-actress and singer but in America we did not speak a word of English and my parents could no longer afford to pay for my singing or violin lessons. I played with Barbie dolls that were missing limbs that were all hand-me-downs from other Russian relatives. We were so poor…we lived without furniture for a year, ate a lot of chicken wings and tomatoes, and watched a broken television that kept malfunctioning. We lived in one of the most crime-ridden neighborhoods in Chicago. I remember looking out the window and hearing a police officer arrest a criminal right before my eyes. He said, “You have the right to remain silent,” and I got really excited and said to my parents, “Mom, dad, the policeman from our TV is here, he’s under our window.”

My number one goal at that time was becoming fluent in English. While other children ran outside and played with one another, I studied English grammar, and proper enunciation past midnight every night, in addition to keeping up my grades. I became so fluent in English that I began to pass as an American. Although the Cold War had ended, prejudice against Russians was a constant theme in our lives. People called us Commies and KGB spies, threw rocks at us, asked if we were part of the Russian mafia, and refused to serve us food in restaurants. For a while I even changed my name to Annie, to fully pass as an American and to live a life free of stupid stereotypes. Eventually, in college, I returned to my roots, studied Russian civilization, and returned to my original name, Anna.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My family discouraged me from pursuing an artistic career mainly because like many new immigrants in America, they were worried about survival and practical issues. So, I forged an intellectual path for myself, earning a Ph.D. in Philosophy at Columbia University and a master’s degree in Creative Writing at New School University.

But after the birth of my first child, I was transformed. Motherhood filled me with love and extraordinary empathy, and a sudden inexplicable courage to pursue my dreams. I began performing in small New York venues and completed my first novel, The Matrimonial Flirtations of Emma Kaulfield.

But it was my son’s birth that changed my life, by almost ending it. During an emergency C-section, my pulse dropped, I thought I was dying, and lost consciousness. The doctors had to revive me. When I finally woke up and held my son in my arms, I said to him, “If not now, then never” — this was life giving me a second chance to follow my dream.

I wrote a bunch of fun comedic essays and called them: Conversations with My Breasts. I then gathered the courage to ask the manager at Cornelia Street Cafe in New York City if I could perform for ten minutes on their stage. The manager replied, “With a title like that, you can have your own solo show.” I packed the house that night! People laughed at my jokes and I loved it.

The prestigious Flea Theater offered me an opportunity to have my own solo show, which I called Sex in Mommyville, and things suddenly exploded! Before stepping on that stage, there were a dozen feature stories about me in the news.

Sex in Mommyville is a comedy, but it also explores mothers’ sexuality and struggles to be perfect moms and have careers, and their desire to be seen and understood by their male counterparts. Everywhere articles appeared urging mothers to be thinner, younger, sexier, more healthy, more devoted to their children, side by side with articles reporting large numbers of women dropping out of the workforce to raise children.

Men continued to define themselves by their careers rather than by the raising of children. Men never called themselves “working dads,” but mothers constantly referred to themselves as “working moms” or a term I coined at the time, “artist moms.”

It was this disparity between the sexes that I wanted to tackle head on and did — to incredible reviews and enthusiastic support from other mothers and women. With my newfound confidence and fervent feminism, I knew this is what I wanted to do with my life — create art that would have an impact.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The response at the Cannes Film Festival was amazing and unexpected. There was a mad rush to finish my first feature film, Galaxy 360 for that preview so I didn’t have time to promote it at Cannes. But at my first screening, there was a giant line stretching out into the hallway waiting to see my film. I didn’t realize it was my film until I asked the guy at the end of the line, “What are you here to see?” And he replied, “Galaxy 360 and we can’t get in. Do you know the director?” I said: “Don’t worry, I can get you in!” It was funny but it was also quite incredible. It was later that we learned that people saw our poster and read the description of women ruling the world, and instantly wanted to see it.

After the movie, there were amazing responses from the audience. One woman thanked me for making this film. Another woman said, “You are going to change the world.” A man asked me if I had a boyfriend while filming Galaxy and said: “I assume you didn’t, because what man could take it, you and eight other guys?” My character, Illumina, sexually harasses the top contestants in the pageant and this had a very fascinating effect on the men in the audience.

When walking around Cannes people would scream across the Croisette, “There goes Galaxy 360!” People stopped me on the streets and took photos with me, wanted autographs. Fans remembered quotes from the movie and told me their favorites.

Somehow, I ended up me on the cover of The Wrap magazine next to Antonio Banderas, and some of my friends at Cannes started calling us, “Fishderis” which was especially funny since I had never met Antonio. Overall, this was one of the most exciting, affirmative, and interesting experiences, and it gave me hope for the future.

There was such a positive impact on the audience from this early version of the movie that it makes me hopeful for the impact the film will have in its finished form, Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest mistake was everybody is telling me I have to work with Red, who is this Red guy? I had just had an amazing experience performing My Stubborn Tongue at the New Ohio Theater, off Broadway, when I decided to dive into film. I had written four episodes of what would become the Web series, Happy Hour Feminism. I knew nothing about what it took to make a movie or who to call. A friend recommended a friend who knew a cinematographer. We spoke on the phone and the cinematographer said, “you need a budget for crew, sound, lights, and Red.” I said, “Who is Red — he sounds expensive! Is Red your friend?” The cinematographer laughed and said, “yes Red is my best friend and we really need him.” He then explained that Red is the name of a camera.

The lesson I learned is that on the way to knowledge, there’s a long road of dumb questions and being able to laugh at yourself and let go of your ego is the only way to learn everything you need to know to get the job done.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is an extraordinary woman — multitalented, charismatic, hilarious, an actress, a singer, a comedian, and a savvy businesswoman. She’s had many careers over the years as a dentist in Russia, and a scientist in America, and after she retired, she studied the stock market. She has reinvented herself a million times, and I think there are more reinventions to come. But the best one is when I cast her in my film, Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground, where she plays the powerful CEO Sinoviya. It’s a small role but she is so memorable and funny that people would ask “Who is that actress? She’s hilarious!” My mother has been my muse, my role model, and my most enthusiastic and ardent supporter.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Failure is a huge word but so is success. Dream big but expect nothing. Set up small goals with small finish lines. After you reach one finish line, create another finish line, and after that, keep making new finish lines until you get closer and closer to your ultimate goal.

Break down the word “success” into achievable parts. Create maps of each part but never lose sight of the larger picture.

Learn to laugh at your ego — it is vulnerable to extremes.

Be grateful for every yes. Every time you get a no, immediately dive into the lesson to be learned, rather than succumbing to the habitual despair of failure. If that’s impossible and you’re already feeling like a failure, use the despair to make art. Don’t negotiate with yourself — simply write it, act it, dance it, make the pain burst into life, and then use that art to remind yourself of who you are and get back on track.

Change tracks if one track is not working. Always look for solutions to problems rather than allowing yourself to wallow in the problems.

Be fearless in your critique of yourself. Listen to others without taking anything personally. If they try to destroy you, find the truth in their venom, and apply it to your work to make yourself better. If they try to build you up, find the truth in their praise, and build upon the truth to become even better.

Don’t let fear paralyze you. Use fear to educate you. We cannot live without fear or anxiety. Our upbringing is replete with preparations for doom, but the moment we analyze that fear, understand where it comes from and why, the fear becomes powerless to infect us, and we grow the wings necessary to achieve our dreams.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I love to tell stories, love the visual medium, love actors, love the energy of this industry — it is extraordinary! But what gets me up every morning is the will and determination to make a difference, to have an impact on society, to achieve equality for women, to contribute to the shaping of a new free world where women and men co-exist as equals. Especially in this industry! I’m excited to see what that world will look like one day!

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I’m in post-production on my film, Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground, a sci-fi comedy set in 2195, where women rule the world, men dream of getting married and the story takes placed during a male beauty pageant.

We are developing two series for television streaming, Infidelity Club, a contemporary drama about an exclusive VIP Club for cheating women, and the ensemble comedy, Healthy Nuts, about healthy people doing very unhealthy things.

Anteriya Films is looking to develop sci-fi content and other projects that will be relevant, exciting, involving and focused on women.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

The shortest answer is that prejudice is stupid, plain and simple. Human beings have been prejudiced towards one another for centuries, assuming ideas about one another that have had no bearing to reality. It causes conflict, war, hatred, unendurable suffering. It is important to have diversity on screen to combat the stupidity of prejudice, to show the world how unfounded and untrue these stereotypes are, and to show that we all have hearts — that we are more connected to one another than we imagine. The intimate connection between audiences and the characters on screen. No matter how different we are from one another, is truly magical and helps to erase the distance between us. Those moments of epiphany when we cry and feel for someone on screen are exactly the moments that help to bring about change in the world. The more diverse stories, the more history is truly revealed, the more our youth sees the consequences and suffering caused by prejudice in the past, and the better we can equip our young with the tools, the strength, the courage needed to create a more equitable, free, open-minded, truly inter-connected global society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Learn editing software before you start filming. Do not let yourself be affected by everyone’s opinion. Hold on to your own intuition, even if others try to talk you out of it. Do not take people’s insults, tempers and meanness personally. It’s not about you, it’s about them. You can lead, you can direct, you can be in charge. Your way of leading may be different than anyone else’s. Don’t get caught up in a commonly held view of what that looks like — create your own style of leadership. Being in this industry is hard but being a woman in this industry is harder. Don’t get upset — it’s a waste of time. Simply be prepared for the challenges and focus on finding solutions.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I dance a lot — at home, on the streets of NYC, everywhere the rhythm moves me. I also practice kickboxing, Qi-Gong, Kundalini Yoga and Bikram Yoga, and meditate daily.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is the one I wrote for myself a long time ago, when I had my first relationship in college and we broke up, quite dramatically. I was hurt and stayed in bed crying for weeks. But I made a pact with myself soon after the crying subsided — one simple mantra: “No matter how much your heart hurts, always remember that this is not all of you, it’s only a part of you. The other part of you is driven by passion, ambition, the need to create — the part that most people call ‘a career’ and you call ‘the dream.’”

For a woman, I knew that this mantra was particularly important, because women were taught to believe in Prince Charming rescuing them and keeping them safe for the rest of their lives — The Cinderella Syndrome. That syndrome lived in me as well. And it became especially true when my marriage started to fall apart, and I made the difficult decision to get a divorce. It was easy to fall into despair that year, but the very same year that I divorced my husband, my mantra kept me focused on my career. That very same year, my play My Stubborn Tongue opened in London at the Soho Theatre on West End, and my Web series Happy Hour Feminism was accepted to over 17 film festivals and won awards. Through the passion for my work, I found new strength in myself and healed.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Attain true equality for women. Women’s oppression is the most fundamental oppression of the human race. We need to change our thinking about ending that oppression. We need to envision a world where men and women are already equal across the globe and begin from there. We begin with the idea that we are all in this together, not only women from different cultures, races, religions and sexual orientations, not only women of different feminist persuasions, but all men as well. We are all in a global struggle to create this equitable society where all people are respected and everyone is treated as an individual, free of prejudices and presumptions.

There should be a movement to end oppression and create a new world where men and women share in wealth and power and influence as equals.

Start young. Children should see that equality as the natural order. Men and women should be raising our children as equals.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Gloria Steinem for her extraordinary work, leadership, vision, and contributions to the women’s movement and feminism.

Scarlett Johansson for her powerful work on screen, for being a spectacular superheroine, for her open feminism, and her fearless responses to idiotic questions from journalists.

Tina Fey for her extraordinary talents in front and behind the camera, for the innovations and genius she’s brought to SNL, for the hilarious characters she’s invented, for her limitless capacity for comedy, for her book Bossy Pants, and the awesome movie Mean Girls.

Amy Poehler for her hilarious presence on screen, her perfect comedic expressions and timing, for going in front and behind the camera, for Smart Girls, and her unrivaled performance in Blades of Glory as an ice-skating champion.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.facebook.com/annafishbeynofficial

https://www.instagram.com/annafishbeyn/

