Cassie Jalilie of The Venomous Pinks: “BE PROFESSIONAL”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cassie Jalilie.

Cassie Jalilie is a hard-hitting female drummer currently residing in Los Angeles, CA and is the third member in the all-female punk trio, The Venomous Pinks. Beginning her career at the age of 14 while growing up in San Francisco, CA, she performed with TurbonegrA touring Europe, then joined punk band Union 13 recording and touring the United States, Latin America and Europe for nearly a decade. She’s toured with Glam Skanks throughout the United States and Europe. Cassie’s current endorsements include Destroy A Drum, Drumlite, Knock Out Beaters, and KBrakes.

She strives to make a name for herself in a male dominated industry and inspiring other women to do the same.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/55a43a9face7d48bf1c701748946ab58

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the San Francisco bay area, a wonderful place immersed with so much art, music and culture, which had a massive impact on me. When I was very young I’d play my parents records or cassette tapes (Mariah Carey being my favorite) and hop to the beat. As a kid I would go with my father to the local music store Bills ABC music in San Bruno, CA to get his guitar strings. There was a row of business cards near the register for all the music lessons they offered. He asked me which instrument I wanted to learn and without a doubt it was the drums. Everyone played guitar or piano and the drums just seemed so amazing and unique to me. That’s where I took my first drum lesson. I joined the music program in school and continued on all throughout high school playing in Marching band, jazz band and played Stand up Bass in Orchestra.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a teenager I was heavily into Punk rock and the music scene. I played in local bands, went to a ton of shows. I had the opportunity to try out for one of my all time favorite bands called Union 13 and I got the position. I had to relocate to Los Angeles where they were based out of. I packed up all of my belongings into my Honda Hatchback and drove to LA. It was very frightening because I was completely alone, I had no friends or family there. I lived in our Bassists garage for about a month until I got everything situated. There were so many times that I just wanted to pack up and go back home but I stuck through. That’s really what got my foot in the door, meeting people along the way and making lots of connections. I went from practicing along to one of my favorite bands in my garage to actually playing their songs with them on stage for over 8 years. Getting my first real taste of touring all throughout the US, Europe & Latin America.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My band The Venomous Pinks got to open up for then presidential candidate and US senator Bernie Sanders with a crowd of over 7500 people. Our guitarist replied to one of those generated text messages that they send out to everyone but a staffer actually replied back. Then a couple weeks later they emailed our band the night before his rally in Phoenix Arizona asking us to play. I jumped on a plane from LA and arrived about an hour before we played. Thousands of people were outside when I got there, TV & news crews everywhere. We got to meet him and get our picture together. It was definitely one of the highlights in my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in Concert band in school I played percussion and we’d switch instruments for different songs. I played cymbals on a particular song and didn’t check if the straps were fully tightened ahead of time. As I was getting ready to play one of the cymbals was loose and came crashing down, of course it was during a quiet part. It was pretty embarrassing but kinda funny at the same time. Lesson learned. Make sure you’re fully prepared before a show or performance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My current band the Venomous Pinks will be releasing our live EP “Based on a true story” we’re also heading into the studio and preparing for a full length. We will be working with our amazingly talented friend Linh Le from the band Bad Cop Bad Cop who’s helping produce some songs. As things are opening back up we’ll be heading to Europe for some festivals in Aug 2021 if all continues to go as planned this year.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is integral and will not only bring different views and ideas to the table but helps us thrive as well. It brings people together. Between my bandmates and myself we are first and second generation from Mexico, Palestine & Colombia. We fully embrace our roots and culture and hope that from our platform we can help bring awareness and empower others to build each other up and help create a better world. We have a song called “Todos Unidos” which literally means everyone together. It’s about not being divided and standing together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to take risks and make sacrifices — Moving to LA was the scariest thing I had ever done, but it happened to be the greatest decision of my life. Not many people would be willing to go outside their comfort zone which is why they end up being stuck in the same place forever. Later on I also had to face my fear in choosing between my 9–5 with amazing benefits or following my dreams in music. It was another terrifying choice I had to make but I also received the opportunity of a lifetime touring with a band that co-headlined almost all sold out shows with Adam Ant. For 3 years straight we traveled throughout Europe and the US. Never in a million years did I think I would be sharing the stage with my idols or even playing on the very same stages that so many legends have before like Elvis, The Beatles, Queen, Zeppelin. Even getting to play the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London or the Hollywood Palladium in LA. None of that would have happened if I didn’t take that initial leap.

PRACTICE/ The hustle is real — Anything is achievable, just depends on how much work you put in. Sometimes we put people on a pedestal but you have to remember that those people were there once too. They put in the same blood, sweat & tears. Don’t limit yourself, you can never stop learning. Step out of your box and try new things. You’ll stand out and be more of an asset and it’ll help you grow immensely as well. Take advantage of social media and put yourself out there. Network with people, make connections. You never know who’s watching!

PATIENCE- Don’t worry about what others are doing or where they are in their career. Or even how old they are! Just focus on yourself and your goals. Know that things take time. Nothing happens overnight. Sometimes I struggle with learning a new song or groove. It can take hours, days or even weeks and then finally i’ll get it. Then it feels so easy that I think back on how hard I struggled over it. Just Comes as a reminder that hard work and dedication will always pay off.

INTUITION — Trust yourself. I had many people tell me that I was crazy for leaving it all and moving to LA. Yes it’s great to take advice from people but go with your gut instinct. If it doesn’t work out then at least you can say you tried and found that out for yourself. You don’t want to live with the regret of always thinking “what if?’ Another memorable experience was getting to drum for skate legend Allen Losi, Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly, & Joe Sib at a sold out show in Long Beach. Not only was it a dream come true being on the stage with those guys but one of the people in the crowd watching that night was one of my drumming idols Adrian Young of the band No Doubt, a totally surreal moment.

BE PROFESSIONAL — Like with any relationship sometimes things don’t work out or you just have to move on in order to better yourself and your future. Don’t be discouraged. When one door closes, another one opens but always maintain professionalism. It’s so easy to take part in toxicity especially on social media but just move on and know that things will work out. Putting people on blast will only make you look bad. Having a strong name for yourself is so much better than having a bad reputation which is almost impossible to repair.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay healthy, make sure you make time for yourself. Things can get hectic. Being active is key so it’s important to choose what you know will benefit you and help you grow.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of the things my band the Venomous Pinks lives by is PMA — Positive Mental Attitude. We pride ourselves in taking part of that lifestyle. It’s about a healthy mind, attitude and body. There can be so much craziness going on around you but it’s important to keep a positive mindset. Surround yourself with positive people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My twin sister Candace who is probably my number one fan and biggest support system from day one. She’s seen the good, the bad & ugly. Starting out in the garage, playing at rec centers with local bands to playing the big stage with my idols. She’s always had my back and encouraged me to follow my dreams.

Another would be my favorite band teacher Mrs. Constance Groark. Starting out can be very scary and intimidating especially in a male dominated industry. As a beginning band student in middle school she would invite me to come play with the Advance band and even perform at competitions with them. This gave me so much more confidence and motivation to pursue my goals in music. That was huge for me. It helped me realize that music was more than just a hobby.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One life One chance.” living a life with no regrets and going after all my hopes and dreams. Never settling. I push myself to strive for more to be the best that I can be. Stay true and never give up. I’ve accomplished a lot of things so far but i’m not done yet.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Probably my number one idol Travis Barker. He’s a huge reason why I started drumming in the first place. He just made the drums look and sound so cool and even influenced me to branch out with other genres. I got that “Can’t stop, wont stop” mentality from him. King of the hustle.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on Instagram as @cassiejalilie ( https://www.instagram.com/cassiejalilie/ )

And YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXJ9l99Po_oDxCQkadFLqA )

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!