Heather Marianna of Beauty Kitchen: “You will be tired”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Marianna, founder of Beauty Kitchen.

Heather Marianna, who originally skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012, where she showcased simple DIY beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. She quickly generated a powerful following of more than 3 million viewers.

With the channel’s growing success, the bubbly social media personality translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural, plant-based self-care and skincare product line, Beauty Kitchen, which delivers a luxurious at-home spa experience with simple ingredients at an affordable price.

Heather has appeared on 100+ national TV news segments demonstrating her DIY skincare treatments. Her beauty expertise has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, OK! Magazine, E! Online, US Weekly, TODAY and more.

Marianna was also named “the Nevada Female Leader Making Moves in The West” by The Ladders and named an “Inspirational Female Executive to Follow” by The Luxury Spot in 2019. The skincare enthusiast also previously starred on Bravo’s luxury-travel series, “Tour Group”, was featured on Oxygen’s “My Super Shopping Addiction” and appeared on several episodes of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.”

During the pandemic, the acclaimed beauty expert shifted her business model and started helping every day people with a passion for skincare who desired to change career paths (many who were furloughed) to create a product line of their own. The Beauty Kitchen founder assists all white label clients with creating the perfect brand (varying from scents, products and labeling) and marketing insight to help them monetize their brand and become successful entrepreneurs. Prior to this, Marianna developed product lines for TV personalities including Vanessa Simmons, Larissa Lima of “90 Day Fiance,”, “ANTM” star, Don Benjamin and “Floribama Shore” star, Candace Rice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve always had bad skin and after doing some research on toxic chemicals hidden in popular skincare and beauty products, I was inspired to make my own (chemical-free) using common kitchen house products. I solved many of my own beauty problems and began helping my friends with their skincare concerns. I really honed my passion and commitment to all-natural beauty everytime I helped craft concoctions that resolved popular issues like dandruff, rosacea and acne. Fast forward some years to 2012 and I reignited my knowledge in the form of my own YouTube channel, demonstrating DIY beauty treatments that quickly went viral with millions of views on each episode. In 2013, I officially launched my own plant-based skincare line, Beauty Kitchen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just keep going stay in your lane and block the haters. Keep working hard and don’t give up, ever! This has been absolutely relevant in my life because there have always been people who think you dream too big or have something negative to say. Do not listen to them. You have to have a tough skin and believe in yourself. You can absolutely do anything you set your mind to. I literally started Beauty Kitchen in my garage and now we’re a huge brand!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a huge fan of Suze Orman’s “Women & Money” podcast. I am a firm believer that every single person needs to educate themselves on finances. Many people think the solution to financial literacy is to just make more money but that is not true. If you can’t manage 1000 dollars, you won’t be able to manage 100,000 dollars. Suze Orman is spot on with all of her financial education. This is my absolute favorite podcast!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

It was very much business as usual before the pandemic and things were on an uptick. I had hired a new assistant and was working on many exciting projects and doing a ton of TV interviews which was really generating a huge buzz. I was really looking forward to 2020 as many people were. I was even confirmed to be a keynote speaker in the 2020 White Label Expo and I was optimistic for a great year.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The pandemic hit Beauty Kitchen hard. By March 2020, my team was slammed with orders for our hand sanitizer, which we’ve always made in house. While it was possible to find at other places and price gouged on Amazon, we kept our prices the same to try and aid people and put hand sanitizer in their hands as fast as we could as this was a huge necessity for all of us! By April 2020, with additional unemployment funds greenlighted and everyone being terrified of COVID-19, most people were not wanting to come to work and were scared. I can’t say I blame anyone, I was terrified myself.I was inundated with hundreds of orders for sanitizer a day and no one to fill it. My assistant, myself and a handful of friends, all social distanced (as we have three separate buildings) and filled as much as we could and shipped out as much as we could. Not everyone was happy with us as everyone wanted there order immediately but we made it work as best as we could for our customers with what staff we had left. Another major pivot was the bottle shortages during the pandemic. We had to major think outside the box to get bottles and really search high and low to find a solution so that we had a bottle to put the hand sanitizer in. I was literally googling who supplies USA bottle sellers, who is the manufacturer, and now we have direct contact with bottle manufactures which is very helpful, while it saved the company a lot of money. We also launched a curbside pickup option for customers which was a huge hit and eliminated in-store testers and replaced them with trial size samples free with purchases. Gone for now are the days of being able to touch and sample various products in-store but we pivoted by allowing customers to try what they want at home now.

My main pivot was really being more in tune with what is going on with the world and bringing back more of that personal one on one touch that really started Beauty Kitchen, I resurrected by my blog, Ask Heather — Beauty Kitchen which was what I was doing when I first started the brand and I have been so happy with the results. As many people know I started on YouTube, demonstrating easy DIY beauty treatments using common household ingredients, and I also began making more videos to show our customers and stay active. During the pandemic it was a lot of what is next thinking and restarting my blog was very much a reboot to my business as well. I thought a lot differently by the end of June 2020. I also started a build your own beauty brand program and have helped seven brands launch (all owned by aspiring small business owners) since the pandemic hit. I do full turn key coaching, retail ready manufacturing and make it affordable for people who really want to launch a brand but don’t know where to begin. I have nearly ten years of experience and I help all of my people in the program get onto wholesale sites, in retailers, and so much more. If anyone out there is interested I wrote a blog about it too! It feels really good to help people live out their entrepreneurial dreams while giving them a means of generating income on their own agenda.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Absolutely, I was sitting in my living room worried about if we were going to get shut down again and I thought I need to bring back the blogs and videos of what really made Beauty Kitchen what it is and my whole marketing mindset shifted. I also thought I have all this knowledge why don’t I help other people who want to get into the beauty industry with their own products. I only take those into the program who are willing to do the work!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going great! I have been creating fun exciting content for my customers which has really increased sales and kept the brand going with what it was based on in the beginning. As far as the build your beauty brand program, its booming nothing makes me happier than having a list of people who want to work directly with me and watching them soar!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people but for sure I would say my publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing and of course my staff. Without them I couldn’t do what I need to do to keep creating new skincare and new brand launches. A go-getter publicist will take your brand to the next level while a hard working staff takes tasks off your plate so you as the business owner, can focus on the behind the scenes stuff that’s vital to brand growth and success. My next step is to create an eye lash lines for customers as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I do find it interesting when people want me to get them into the build your brand program but don’t want to use us a manufacture, that isn’t what I do. I want to be full circle with the brands. I don’t have the time to mentor right now! I have another company going public in Canada soon, Marianna Naturals.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You will be tired. Owning a business is stressful so remember to prioritize your self-care. You can not fill from an empty cup!

2. You will definitely lose friends and some of your “friends” will become your biggest haters. Accept that and move on.

3. Don’t hire your friends.

4. Stay true to who you are you don’t need to be anyone else.

5. Ask yourself what am I good at? Focus on that and hire people as experts to do the other stuff.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Lots of yoga music, meditation and staying on a strict schedule has helped me GREATLY! It’s also very important to self-care. For me self care is a warm bubble bath and podcast on. Having my assistants type out my schedule like a book every night is KEY!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have a lot of love, but plastic really bothers me, stop using plastic bottles and to-go containers!!!!! It’s killing our beautiful environment.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Bethenny Frankel. Gotta salute a solid female entrepreneur who is just killing it! I think we are very similar and I can’t wait to watch her new show on HBO Maxx!

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!