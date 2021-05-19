Noah Garner: “Mental and physical health is most important”

Mental and physical health is most important. If you don’t start with that, your music will suffer. It is a tough industry on your mind and your body, and if you don’t find ways to care for them, you can wind up feeling exhausted and in pain. I learned that the hard way, so I’ve been working on incorporating yoga, weight training, hydration, and mindfulness into my routine. I’ve really seen a big difference in my overall well-being.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Noah Garner.

23 year old Nashville Recording Artist, Noah Garner, began singing and playing guitar at the age six. He grew up in the small rural town of Dade City, FL. where his love of country music started at a young age while riding around in his grandfather’s truck singing along with the radio. He auditioned for American Idol when he was just 16 and received the golden ticket advancing him through to the Executive Producer round. It was during this time that Noah had the opportunity to do live radio performances and interviews and his radio presence was discovered.

One week after graduating from high school, Noah was offered an opportunity to play on the infamous Broadway in Nashville. He left home three weeks later and made the move to Nashville to pursue his dream of making a living doing what he loves and soon discovered by National television star and Nashville recording artist, Big Smo. Noah toured as acoustic and vocals with Smo and the title track to his 2018 debut EP, Off the Hitch, was a collaboration project with Smo.

Currently, in studio recording his highly anticipated debut full length album, Pieces of Me, singles released off that album include “Gotta Get To You,” and “Spring Break Town” which are available on all digital music platforms.

Noah has signed to a global distribution deal through Mercia Records/Sony Orchard.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small rural town in central Florida, called Dade City. It was known for its citrus groves and agriculture. I was raised by a single mom after my Dad passed away when I was 9. We moved to Panama City Beach when I was 10 and lived the coastal life there until I was recruited to Nashville at 18.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My grandfather used to drive me to elementary school every morning, and we listened to the same Alan Jackson CD every day. We used to sing along together and that’s when I fell in love with country music. His father played guitar for Hank Williams back in Alabama before his rise to fame. It was in my blood from the start. The first time my grandfather put a guitar in my hand it just felt right. When I was 16, I auditioned for American Idol and got a golden ticket. That’s when I realized I might be able to seriously pursue this career. At 18, I was offered the chance to play downtown Nashville regularly, and I left home and dove into this crazy ride.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s such a hard question. There are so many interesting experiences this career has brought me. The one that sticks out the most is opening for Ashley McBryde. I had been a huge fan of hers for years. I met her in Savannah when she opened for Luke Combs. She was heading from the vendors to backstage, and I walked up and introduced myself. I was trying so hard not to show I was freaking out, but I was such a fan. Later that year, she performed at the HGTV lodge during the CMA’s. I yelled at her from the audience “we love you Ashley”. When she looked, she recognized me from Savannah, which I thought really showed her engagement with her fans. Fast-forward another year later and I’m opening for her in Panama City Beach, and sitting on her tour bus with her afterward drinking whiskey. It was really a full circle moment.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Living in Nashville, there are a lot of last minute opportunities that come up. One of those, for me, was attending a podcast taping at Belmont University, which Garth Brooks was speaking at. At the end of the taping he actually opened up the floor for questions. I knew that I wasn’t going to let that opportunity pass. I asked him how I could submit my songs to him, and he actually gave me his email address right then and there. I then asked if I could sing a little of one of my songs to him. In the interest of fairness to all the other songwriters there, he offered to sing my favorite Garth song with him instead. So, there I am singing “Cheyenne” with Garth Brooks! It was insane!!!

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

For me, the best part of living in Nashville, especially performing downtown, is that I get to meet people from all over the world. There are so many amazing people that have caught one of my shows and have continued to follow and support my music years later, some even becoming great friends. It also has such a good combination of the numerous things to do in the city, coupled with the amazing scenery and outdoor activities. I spend a lot of time on the lake, and love hiking the falls. I’m also a HUGE Predators fan, so I’m always at the games. The first time I ever came to Nashville, I felt like I had come home. It’s hard to explain having nostalgia for a place you’ve never been. The history of the music here, walking and working in the same places the greats have, it’s something you can’t explain fully.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back when I performed at Redneck Riviera there was a window that led directly to the street. I would climb up on that window ledge during the show and sing to the people walking by. One night I fell smack out of it onto the sidewalk below. I learned that night that cowboy boots and rain on a window ledge don’t mix.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom, hands down. She is my best friend, and has always been very supportive of my music career. I had a full scholarship to FSU when I got the offer to play in Nashville. When I told her I was moving to Nashville instead, she didn’t think twice about it. She helped me pack, drove me up, and dropped me off. I know that was the hardest thing she’s ever done, but she never let me know it. Over the years, she has filled in many roles from manager, agent, graphic artist, web designer, promoter, you name it, she’s stepped in and done what was needed. I can’t ever thank her enough.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are releasing three EPs this year that will all culminate into a full length album called Pieces of Me. I’m excited about this project, because as the name alludes to, it really begins showing the world who I am as an artist and person. I wrote or co-wrote every song and put the truth down on paper. The first EP in the series, Spring Break Town, was just released, and it’s been a whirlwind. We just shot two music videos down in Panama, and we are so happy with how they turned out. I can’t wait for y’all to see them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. That people in the music business are just like anyone else. They are down to earth and work hard to be where they are. 2. It will be harder in ways that you can’t imagine and easier in ways that you think will be hard. 3. Building a team should be your number one priority because there is no way you can do it alone. 4. Keeping a healthy mind and consistency is key because sustaining this career long term is what’s hard. 5. Look at yourself as more than just a singer, but as a brand, and understand the difference.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Mental and physical health is most important. If you don’t start with that, your music will suffer. It is a tough industry on your mind and your body, and if you don’t find ways to care for them, you can wind up feeling exhausted and in pain. I learned that the hard way, so I’ve been working on incorporating yoga, weight training, hydration, and mindfulness into my routine. I’ve really seen a big difference in my overall well-being.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 If I could inspire a movement, it would be for people to see outside themselves and focus on others as a priority. There really is no better of a win-win situation. Not only would it reduce the amount of suffering in the world, it would also increase health and well-being because prioritizing others gives a sense of purpose.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My grandfather always told me “you either give something 100% or you don’t do it”. There are so many people that would give their last breath to be in the rooms you’re in and doing what you’re doing, you have to give it all.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Eric Church hands down. His songwriting is pure genius. I would ask him about his process and learn as much as I could from him. He inspires me to be a better songwriter and artist.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is www.noahgarnermusic.com

It has links to all my music, videos, socials, and merch.

