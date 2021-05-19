Mike McDonald of Ammonite: “Being of Service”

Help yourself by building a team with diverse skill sets, experiences and demographics. They will provide you with the generational wisdom that’s available from people of all ages. By adding different voices with different backgrounds, you get input from a variety of perspectives and ways of thinking.

Mike McDonald brings over 30 years of leadership excellence, focusing on forging partnerships and building brands. Experienced in consumer products manufacturing, finance, marketing and sales, Mike has guided Ammonite’s rapid development from a start-up to one of the most innovative hardware platforms in the cannabis industry.

Prior to becoming President/Founder of Ammonite, Mike spent four years at Jetty Extracts, a leading California cannabis brand, where he served as an advisor and then Chief Corporate Development Officer. Jetty had developed and patented Dablicator™, an easy, efficient and clean oil dispenser. Mike recognized the wide national and international market potential of the product, and Ammonite was created to scale the growth of that IP, along with a portfolio of CBD products and patent-pending cannabis accessories.

Before entering the cannabis sector, Mike founded McDonald Development Group, investing in real estate with a focus on sustainability and community. Mike was responsible for several of the first LEED Platinum residential projects in California. He also was President of Concreteworks Studio, where he managed the firm’s growth from 30 to 120 employees, and was responsible for key relationships with Apple and Restoration Hardware. Mike has also held leadership roles at Giant Bicycle and snow sports start-up Atlas Snowshoes, where he oversaw a global team, successfully raised millions in venture capital and spearheaded the company’s acquisition to the publicly traded K2 Sports.

Mike is a Board Director at Solight Designs, an innovative socially conscious solar lantern company focused on direct-to-consumer sales, NGO disaster relief and impoverished communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Like that of many others working in the cannabis industry, my professional background is varied and eclectic. I was an entrepreneur in high school and throughout college, then spent several years in Taiwan studying Mandarin Chinese and working for Giant Bicycle to help launch its brand worldwide. I continued in the action sports hard goods business where I started and exited several companies, including the growth and sale of Atlas Snowshoe Co to publicly-traded company K2 Sports. At Atlas, we were not just running a company but creating and growing a category — snowshoeing for recreation and action sports — and we did this via partnerships with major winter resorts, Nike and Burton.The carving out of a category is very much akin to what we are doing with Dablicator™ and the cannabis oil application category.

I’ve also done some real estate development. I actually sold a building to the team at Jetty Extracts, a leading California cannabis company, which is how we met. Through that process, I got involved with their company initially as an advisor. In that role, I helped Jetty reorganize its business model and raise some money, and the more I learned about the industry the more I wanted to get involved. I liked the team at Jetty and couldn’t resist jumping in, and now I’ve been with the company full-time for over three years.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The Dablicator™ oil applicator was literally created out of a need from a specific customer. The founders of Jetty invented Dablicator™ for a friend who was being treated for brain cancer. Like many cancer patients in chemotherapy, his appetite was suppressed. He couldn’t smoke but found that directly ingesting cannabis oil helped immensely with his appetite, nausea, anxiety and pain. At the time, the only way to ingest cannabis oil was via a syringe, which was messy and looked a bit “sketchy.” The Jetty guys then decided to invent a better oil applicator; one that was portable, discreet, user-friendly and dosed with superior precision. And so the Dablicator™ oil applicator was born.

Jetty also launched a program called The Shelter Project, which has to date provided more than 1MM dollars worth of free cannabis to cancer patients. Dablicator™ oil applicator continues to be one of the most popular form factors for Shelter Project patients. The Jetty team, and now the Dablicator™ team as well, continues to gather feedback first-hand from every type of cannabis user, whether its a medical patient or the expert dabber looking to perfect their cannabis experience.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The Dablicator™ story is about perceived opportunity versus resources and bandwidth. We were faced with a massive growth opportunity for Dablicator™ when the concentrates market was seeing explosive growth. One immediate question was: “How the heck are we going to focus on a new business when we are so engulfed in running a plant-touching cannabis business in California?” Our operations required immense dedication. To make it happen, someone had to leave Jetty in order to have enough time to build this separate entity — and I was the one to do it. It was a pretty difficult decision for me to step out of the day-to-day at Jetty and start an entirely new business from scratch. The decision was very hard on me and Jetty, but I’m glad to still be part of their leadership team.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It’s going better than expected! Based on high demand from customers outside of California, we spun Dablicator™ out of Jetty into its own business unit, Ammonite, Inc. and launched Dablicator™ oil applicator as a private-label service just a few months ago. As of February 2021, we have signed with multiple brand partners in more than 10 states to power their products with our cannabis oilhardware. Our platform allows them to offer their customers an entirely new suite of custom-branded SKUs in an innovative and patented form factor.

Our partners span the industry from big MSOs and premium brands to innovative startups and mom and pop shops. We are in the process of testing the platform with several medium and large MSOs as well as some other great brands. I anticipate adding partnerships with companies in Canada and all states with medical and adult-use markets by the end of 2021.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m proud of the fact that Dablicator™ oil applicator and our hardware came out of a team in the cannabis space. Dablicator™ technology was developed in an operating cannabis oil manufacturing business, not invented in a consumer products or medical products company. Our closeness with the cannabis plant and its extracts has allowed us to fine-tune our products based on direct interactions with customers. Much of the innovation for Dablicator™ oil applicator came through feedback from Jetty Shelter Project clients. The fact that recreational users are beginning to discover the varied uses of direct oil application represents our progress in the space. Our roots as a hands-on cannabis company and our direct relationships to medical patients is what truly makes our Dablicator™ special.

But we are most proud of our relationship with the Jetty Shelter Project. There’s an incredibly moving video we made a few years ago that highlights two Shelter Project patients and how Jetty and cannabis positively impacted their lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I’ve got plenty of funny stories from this journey and others. When I first started in the cannabis oil business, I had no prior experience with the various products nor the ritual and history of dabbing. Truth be told, I’ve never been a “dabber.” I primarily use my Dablicator™ as a sublingual, in my tea or to dose flower. However, experienced dabbing connoisseurs are our key customers. Prior to the pandemic, we sponsored a “dab bar” at a trade show to raise brand awareness among this demographic. We’ll just say that I may have over-served myself at the event. To this day, my colleagues joke with me about how much fun I seemed to be having. The best news? I didn’t have a hangover the next morning.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Some mentors in my early career convinced me that the key to success is in closing a deal no matter the cost. I quickly found that the strategy A) wasn’t in line with my ethos and B) led to short-term wins but not long-term success. I had a few mentors later in life reinforce my belief that as long as you are servicing your customers and business partners and focusing on their needs instead of your own, success is nearly a given. In a similar light, the phrase “being your word” is something that I take very seriously in my personal and professional lives. From being on time for a call to meeting deadlines and taking responsibility, I try to instill this virtue into my team every single day.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being of Service. Day in and day out, I try my best to serve my customers, my team and my community. For example, one of Dablicator™’s customers is a small MSO in the midwest. They are growing but commented on the pressure they’re feeling from the larger and better capitalized MSOs. I worked hard to help them become a first mover in their territory with our new technology. It is now giving them a strong competitive advantage in the market. Being my word, plain and simple. This is about doing what you say you will by the time you promised. If you break your promise, own up to it, apologize and recommit. Following this virtue also allows you to hold others accountable. Being transparent. Life is too short to mask true intentions. This approach may affect some of our partnerships, but some of my deepest and most successful relationships have developed by being frank from the start.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I could be reminded of these tips myself sometimes! If you are in a hyper-growth, start-up environment like the cannabis industry, your job can become a 24-hour day if you are not careful. There is so much to be done every day. I’ve always thrived on the excitement of building something from the ground up and am often guilty of working through family dinners, holidays and even sometimes through the night.

Now I have two teenage daughters and a marriage that has lasted more than 20 years. Over the span of my career I’ve learned to appreciate how important it is to be present in my personal life, perhaps even more so than in my professional life. Some tips and tricks for me include requesting that my family call me out when I’m not being present. Regular exercise is another key to balance. I’ve always been active, but some of my weekly activities like going to the gym and playing ice hockey have disappeared due to COVID restrictions. I bought a Peloton during the pandemic and it’s been hugely beneficial for my mental and physical health. In the end, the work will always be there tomorrow. Take time to be present today.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

In my experience, it’s not so much the mistakes founders and CEOs make when they are starting a business as what they do when the business gets off the ground. The most successful entrepreneurs know when to bring in experienced professionals to advise them through the complicated process of scaling a company. Upon becoming a shareholder, the Jetty founders asked me to become an informal advisor to the business and listened to what I had to say.

Others mistakenly believe they can solve the ever-evolving challenges on their own. They miss the concept of “You don’t know what you don’t know” and think they have all the right answers. Great leaders understand and embrace this blind spot and use it to hire assertive team members with deep and varied experiences who fill that knowledge gap.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

In my opinion, the importance of efficient operations — which includes manufacturing, supply chain, customer service, accounting, compliance and human resources — is underestimated in my opinion. You can have a great product but if your team is unable to keep up with demand and ensure a steady supply chain, it doesn’t matter. Operations enable a company to deliver on its promise to customers.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish I had understood exactly how much capital it takes to achieve aggressive goals. Do not underestimate the amount of resources you need. Undercapitalization of your business doesn’t do anyone any favors. I’ve actually had investors tell me I need more than what I’m asking for. Entrepreneurs, by nature, are optimists that believe they can make things happen regardless of the odds. Don’t get yourself stuck with an empty bank account. On a related note, I wish I had been advised on how to pick the right capital partners, those that bring value and a positive attitude to the company. I was recently at a company that was in the process of getting acquired. When we got through the due diligence phase, we realized there was not alignment with the partner around how the business should be run or the investments that should be made. We weren’t rigorous enough about how well that partner fit with our company and culture. Ultimately, we amicably separated and brought on a new capital partner that was completely in line with our vision. I also wasn’t aware of the individual importance of each business function. Budgets, no matter how limited, must be properly allocated across all areas of a business in order to create a strong foundation on which to build the business. Don’t undervalue the seemingly boring aspects of the business. If they can’t all function optimally, your company isn’t going anywhere. Help yourself by building a team with diverse skill sets, experiences and demographics. They will provide you with the generational wisdom that’s available from people of all ages. By adding different voices with different backgrounds, you get input from a variety of perspectives and ways of thinking. Particularly from a digital marketing view, a certain social media campaign might have a larger impact on me than someone else, and vice versa. You should never surround yourself with only like-minded people. For example, we recently revised a marketing strategy based on feedback from leadership. Thanks to their diverse experiences and knowledge, we were able to build a more effective campaign that reached our target demographic. Lastly, product development is critical. Many business leaders get caught up in running their company that they forget to innovate on their products and product portfolio. But R&D and product development cannot be ignored. Innovation is necessary to keep up with industry trends and offer customers new and exciting products. It’s pivotal to the success of any consumer products business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A long time ago, my buddy (and the best man at my wedding) came up with the idea that we had to be “connoisseurs of kindness.” It’s kind of a fun hippy thing, but it really underscores the principles behind being your word and being of service. This applies not just in business, but in the world at large. What if we were always striving to “be of service” with our families and our communities? What if our politicians focused on “being of service” and “being their word” rather than on winning the next election and keeping their jobs? Whether it’s a movement, I don’t know, but if we focused more on each other and on our own personal responsibility as a society, I think our world would be vastly improved.

