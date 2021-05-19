Allan Draper of “The Business Growth Pod”: “Be able to take risks”

Our company is different because we lead with our mission to help the community in everything we do. We created a company culture that gives our employees the opportunity to give back to their local community and provide a service that makes a difference for each individual homeowner. part of my series about the “How to Take Your Company from Good to Great,”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allan Draper.

Allan Draper is a serial entrepreneur, investor, growth expert, attorney and host of the successful podcast, “The Business Growth Pod”. He specializes in scaling small businesses and helping entrepreneurs transform an idea into a thriving business. Through a dedicated approach to business analysis, Draper has contributed to the growth and development of startups in a variety of industries transforming them into multimillion dollar enterprises.

Draper’s diverse industry experiences led him to become a mentor and coach to small business owners and entrepreneurs and offer business consultations, legal reviews and financial planning services. His podcast “The Business Growth Pod” offers listeners advice from CEOs and industry leaders who share their tips and personal experience on marketing, personnel hiring and management, and other aspects related to business operations. The weekly podcast has received over 10,000 downloads in the first six months with an audience in 40 countries spread across six different continents. Draper’s passion lies in building businesses but above all servicing the community. He is a proud father and husband and actively dedicates his time to volunteering in his community.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Since growing up in a small farming community in Oregon, I always had an ambition to manage and grow businesses. I gained extensive knowledge of business law after attending Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, but decided to forgo a career as an attorney and join forces with my brother to build proof. Pest Control, a company dedicated to providing the highest standard of pest management services to homeowners. We expanded proof. Pest Control to 5 states, with over 50 employees and 150+ sales representatives after continued success in multiple markets. Serving the community has remained a primary mission for me and one of my core values in business. That is why we founded “proof. Gives Back,” a company-wide initiative dedicated to volunteerism and serving nonprofits across the country. My diverse industry experiences led me to become a mentor and coach to business owners and entrepreneurs and offer business consultations, legal reviews and financial planning services. We launched my podcast “The Business Growth Pod” to offer listeners advice from CEOs and industry leaders who share their tips and personal experience on marketing, personnel hiring and management, and other aspects related to business operations. We have received over 10,000 downloads in the first six months, with an audience in 50 countries spread across six different continents.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I quit my legal job in Phoenix, Arizona to start my first door-to door pest control business in Detroit, Michigan. This meant moving my family to a completely new city that we had never visited. We did market research on the area and chose that market to start, but it was so much harder than I could have ever imagined. What kept me going was the fact that I quit a job, ventured into a new industry and moved my family halfway across the country. I put myself in a position where it made it very difficult to quit, and failure wasn’t an option. This mindset pushed me to grow the company as I dedicated all of my efforts to its success.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

As many business owners and entrepreneurs know, the initial phase of growing a business can be very expensive. Every dollar spent is accounted for and analyzed before being spent. A miscommunication with the printing company lead to an order of 500,000 flyers with the wrong phone number. I was stressed to say the least. We had to cut all the flyers and add stickers with the correct phone number to every sheet. Those mistakes lead to efficient systems being put in place. Now every printing job requires two signatures to be approved!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is different because we lead with our mission to help the community in everything we do. We created a company culture that gives our employees the opportunity to give back to their local community and provide a service that makes a difference for each individual homeowner. I started my consulting business because I wanted to help business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their goals through an individualized analysis of their business. I get to work with ambitious people everyday and share my business knowledge to create a plan that will propel their enterprise to success.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out?”

Ultimately, my advice will always be to follow your passion and never let money be the sole driver of your success. Find what makes you want to be better and follow it. If you focus only on the money, you will reach a point where it won’t be enough.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I did volunteer work for a few years in South America and I had the privilege to meet a man who would become one of my biggest inspirations. He was a successful business and family man who helped me to recognize my potential and realize that the opportunities for success are endless. If I followed my passion, I could do the things I always dreamed of and do them right. He was an immigrant and a true testament to the success true ambition and perseverance can bring.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great.” Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is sustainable over time and makes enough money to take care of its employees and make a profit. A great company knows their “why” and leads with their core values throughout their organization. They attract and retain top talent because they value their employees and customers on every level. These engaged employees deliver excellent service to their customers and customers become raving fans for the great company. Great companies regularly outperform good companies by an exponential margin.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great?

Principle based business. Leaders eat last. Surround yourself with great people. Take care of your employees and help them progress and grow. Be able to take risks.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Businesses that are purpose driven end up with higher revenue and net profit. While many organizations have missions, visions, and values published on a website, there is a difference between stating these goals and living them. Many leaders make promises or are faced with tough decisions that challenge these values, but the great leaders continue to lead with these values in all they do.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines?”

When your business hits a plateau, it’s important to review every part of your organization to figure out what changed. It can be due to changes in the market or unforeseen challenges that caused growth to pause. A business owner could evaluate the current product or service offering and see if there are ancillary products and services to sell to existing clients. If growth needs to be completely organic, look at a digital marketing strategy and sales messaging. Most importantly, recenter your strategy to reflect the purpose and passion behind your company.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

There are many unforeseen circumstances that can impact a business at any time. This past year was a perfect testament for how important it is to pivot your business. Take each challenge and create an opportunity for growth and to discover a new opportunity for growth. People often think you need to have all of the answers to move forward with a new initiative or idea. That isn’t always the best tactic. It can be very effective to take one well developed idea and run with it.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

In my experience, finding and retaining top personnel is often underestimated. Many business owners spend a large amount of time thinking about their customers and gaining more sales. While prioritizing customers is important, focusing on discovering top talent will lead to employees that keep customers happy and protect your brand.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

In my experience, hiring employees who know your company and believe in what you are selling will increase conversion rates. Customers can sense authenticity and working with employees who know and understand the product will lead to faithful customers and good reviews.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

A company’s online presence is a huge factor in their reputation. Whether someone leaves a bad review or posts something negative about the company on social media, word can spread like wildfire and damage the company’s reputation forever. For that reason, it is crucial to train the team to go above and beyond what is expected. At proof. Pest Control, every technician is required to bring a customer’s trashcan up to the driveway if it is on the curb when they arrive at the home. This small step that is taken as they are walking up to the house allows us to help our customers without being asked.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Do something that is uncommon. A customer will expect the service that was promised but any additional step that can be taken will help in elevating their overall experience with your company.That could include asking each customer for their sincere experience and making sure that they feel heard.Hiring the best people and building a culture that will retain them will ensure your company is in good hands. Business owners should always ask what they can do better that will set them apart from the rest.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

You must embrace a personality on social media. First, determine what brand you want to portray and understand it. Alongside that, understanding your followers will help you determine what content you will be posting to resonate with your target audience. Creating an avatar for an ideal customer can help bring ideas for what someone in that age group and demographic would want to see from your company. It is also important to remember that people can attack you online and having a plan in place for appropriate responses can help you avoid misunderstandings.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many early CEOs and business owners focus too much on generating revenue right away and can lead to cash management issues. They should aim to focus on creating a product that is successful and reflects the company standards. Understanding where you should spend your money as a startup is also critical in maintaining a successful cash management system. Business owners should also master risk management, and knowing when an appropriate time is to take a risk to generate a worthwhile result for the business.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement that allows people to recognize they are capable of much more than they realize.

