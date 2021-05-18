Trévon Sailor of Sailor’s Brew Coffee: “You need a bigger network than what you currently have”

You need a bigger network than what you currently have. When first starting out, you may believe you have all of the personnel that you need, and this may be true but only for a short time. Things happen in your life just as in others. There may be times when the one person you need for a particular job is unable to assist you. What’s your next option? It pays off to have numerous sources for the same resource/job.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Trévon Sailor, Founder, Sailor’s Brew Coffee.

A former Army Ranger and civil servant, Trévon Sailor adds successful small business owner to his long list of accomplishments. The founder and owner of Sailor’s Brew Coffee — a premium coffee and motivational lifestyle brand — has turned his passion for quality coffee and infectious positive attitude into a beloved brand. As Sailor’s Brew Coffee continues to evolve, taking the LA coffee scene by storm, Trévon invites customers to start their day off right with quality coffee and a “motivation in every sip.” With an ethos rooted in finding positive inspiration to navigate life’s rough seas, Trévon leverages his brand to educate people on the nuances of quality coffee while spreading messages of resilience and optimism.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born at Huntington Hospital in the city of Pasadena, CA and raised in the neighboring city of Altadena. My mother, Shalonda, raised me in my grandparents’ house. My mother was loving and caring as any great mother is. She instilled respect, integrity, the value of being resourceful and many other values and traits into me. My grandfather, Dwight, served as my father figure for my initial years. I learned the value of “work” at an early age through assisting my grandfather with yard work. This is actually how I earned an allowance up until 4th grade.

Around that time, my mother had married my stepdad, Patrick. Being an US Army Ranger himself, Patrick was strict, stern but loving. For instance, our first house had three big orange trees. There was hell to pay if there were any oranges in the yard by the time he came home from work, working as a truck driver for an oil refinery. My dad was responsible for igniting my entrepreneurial flame. It was in 4th grade that he provided me with calculators that I sold to classmates for $5 each. I purchased them from him for $2.50. This was exciting for me and added to my enthusiasm for school.

My mom and dad were serious about my academic performance in school and emphasized this over everything else. I did well in school and honestly could have applied myself more, but the truth is, I had an early taste of “the free market” and being an “entrepreneur.” My spirit has always been guided by “conducting business.”

In middle school I began selling candy, which isn’t an uncommon thing. However, by the time I attended John Muir High School in Pasadena, I expanded my operations. I was selling candy as well as hosting entry-fee parties, contracting In-N-Out to sell meals on my high school campus. The only way fellow students were able to purchase a meal was by having “pre-printed tickets” that my partner Clarence and I sold for a profit.

I was enrolled in the business and entrepreneurship academy at my high school. The academy offered business related elective classes that greatly aided my business endeavors. These classes exposed me to the process of constructing business plans, investments ranging from stocks, options, bonds, forward and future contracts. I initially had ambitions to join corporate America, wearing a tailored suit and tie while driving a company car. However, due to lack of funds, I enlisted into the US Army at the age of 17 as an infantryman. Upon completion of my 4 year and 17-week contract, I earned the rank of sergeant and had gained a ton of experience from two combat deployments and successfully graduating Ranger school.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I initially started experimenting with making cold brew in the beginning of 2018. I found a ratio that fit what I was trying to accomplish, strong, smooth and enjoyable without the additives of sugar and cream. It was after returning from my trip to Columbia in July 2018, that I realized the opportunity I had before me. Relying on my experience and passion for business, I gave myself two options; start a stand-alone cold brew company or create an all-encompassing coffee brand. I chose the latter and began work immediately.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

The way I overcame this challenge was by taking my time to write out my ideas and fine tune them. I pitched my ideas to my family and close friends and welcomed honest feedback. I was serious and committed to turning my idea into something tangible and restlessly worked on my idea for approximately 5 months before I attempted to make my first sell. I became obsessed with the process, working on my idea after getting off a 12.5-hour shift at minimum. I was not afraid to learn lessons (failures) and I was constantly looking for the missing pieces to my puzzle. Once I had my idea mapped out, meaning knowing what I wanted my brand to mean and stand for, the products I wanted to offer, the colors I wanted, my logos, etc., I was left with putting it all together. It was only after having my first draft assembled that I was able to continually revise and improve upon my idea. This is a continually evolving process for me.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

My advice would be to have an honest conversation with yourself. You really need to do your research to determine if your hobby and your current skillset would be able to provide for you financially. Do you have the mental fortitude, vision and confidence to consistently work from a place of passion, knowing that it’s your means of living? I would recommend paying attention to the voice of those that you trust and value their opinions. Often times the people around you can see the value of your work more so than yourself. Lastly, if you do decide to transform a hobby/pastime into work, remember to have fun and fall in love with the process.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I operate from the realm of creativity. I enjoy the challenge of creating new ideas and even expanding upon old ideas. This keeps me in a joyous state while creating better products or services for my customers.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

The most enjoyable thing about running my own business is bringing ideas to fruition. A downside to running your own business, which I happily embrace as a challenge, is that the success and shortcomings all fall on your shoulders. I overcome this by embracing it and stepping up to the challenge. Everything from your time management, creativeness, business mind, people skills, thoroughness, etc. will be displayed for all to see. Running your own business is a hard look in the mirror at oneself, however if you’re up for the challenge, it’s one of the most liberating things you can do.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Honestly, there isn’t too much of a difference from how I thought my job would be in comparison to what I actually do. I was thorough with talking to professionals in my industry before diving into this business full-time. I admit that certain tasks were harder than I initially anticipated, and some were easier. I find that to be true with most things in life.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

I can honestly say I have not had that thought. I love my freedom, freedom of work, expression and lifestyle. Everything has a price and I’m willing to pay it for my freedom.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in the process of getting our first two coffee bag designs printed, I mistakenly had the description of our “North Star roast” printed on the back of our “Crow’s Nest roast” bags. This taught me the importance of having a second pair of eyes check work. Due to me working on the designs so intensively, I easily overlooked an error that would have stood out to someone not so involved with the design process.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I honestly cannot single out one particular individual. I’ve been fortunate to have witnessed and been a part of great leadership since I was a child. My military experiences and training have greatly influenced my leadership skills as well. I am an avid reader with a preferred taste for business, coffee, mindset and philosophy books. I am continuously inspired and motivated by life and the individuals that I connect with.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have created a brand that embraces motivation for facing the challenges of the world. I evangelize the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and vision with everyone I come into contact with. Within the next month, I will release the Sailor’s Brew Coffee app (initially available in the Apple store), which will allow me to spread positivity and motivation to every person that downloads the free app to their phone.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. At the onset of launching your brand, focus on getting your story heard. I initially focused on providing my customer with the best version of my product. As important as this is, it is very important for potential customers to know more about your brand’s story as well as your own story. I’ve learned that your story tends to have more weight than I initially thought in comparison to providing a customer with a great product/service.

2. It’s harder to sell on the internet than in person. The way I began selling products at a young age was directly to the customer. I was able to interact and be personable with my customers and really get to know them. Having an online business creates the challenge of bridging that gap with someone you may never meet in person. This was one of my biggest challenges when I first started.

3. You need a bigger network than what you currently have. When first starting out, you may believe you have all of the personnel that you need, and this may be true but only for a short time. Things happen in your life just as in others. There may be times when the one person you need for a particular job is unable to assist you. What’s your next option? It pays off to have numerous sources for the same resource/job.

4. How rigorous it is to manage and efficiently maintain a social media business page. I initially underestimated how much time and work it takes to manage a social media account for your business. There’s already a good amount of information that you need to know for simply running the physical day-to-day operations of your business. There are companies that have teams that work on the same account. Mastering social media is not the easiest task for me, however its far from impossible.

5. How fast you can bring an idea to fruition. Despite your own accomplishments, it is still easy to underestimate your own abilities. You may find that you can bring your ideas to life faster than expected. Thus, it is critical to put in the mental work of stretching your idea(s) as far out as possible. If you do this in the beginning, it will save you from worrying about what’s next. You will have more time to focus on refining what you already have. However, if you stick to anything long enough, you will inevitably reach the “what’s next” phase. It’s part of the natural process.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be rooted in everyone forgetting about expectations that others imposed on them work wise. I believe in bravely following your intuition and staying the course. If the majority of people actually did what their soul guided them towards, I think we would see a drastic increase in genuine happiness. That would in turn bring out the best versions of people, allowing them to bless the world with their unique gifts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is “Fall in love with the process!” These words have helped me stay on course despite any temporary obstacles I’ve faced. Whenever I met opposition and the sky appeared to be dark and cloudy, I would think about those six words. It was my way of reassuring myself that it’s all a part of the journey towards anything worth wild. In reality, there’s no “something for nothing.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would choose to have a private brunch with Ray Dalio. Business is the most competitive sport you can play. The mentality, focus, vision and endurance that is required to become world renown for excellence is extremely demanding. Mr. Dalio has built a great resumé for himself and has proven to be a top contender in the world of business and finance. I would love the opportunity to pick Mr. Dalio’s brain as well as receive any feedback from him.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.