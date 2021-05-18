Kaitlin Christine of Gabbi Inc: “Trust your intuition”

Trust your intuition. Because I am a first time, solo founder, there was a lot that “I didn’t know that I didn’t know.” And it is so hard to be pitching your idea to investors or future employees or customers when you are still figuring out and yet have to sound like an expert. At the end of the day, if I had trusted my gut, I would have avoided some heartache. Realizing that you are starting this company for a reason and you are the one to solve it means that you bring unique expertise and experience that no one else has. Trust your intuition.

Kaitlin Christine is a breast cancer survivor and ovarian cancer previvor who has made it her life’s mission to empower women to understand their bodies and advocate for themselves.

Kaitlin has spent over 9 years in women’s health — working for leading nonprofits, as a sought after national speaker. She was the youngest hire for the world’s leading genetic testing company where she she worked in business development and most recently was the VP of Growth for an email marketing startup. She is currently the CEO & Founder at Gabbi, Inc. where she is solving delayed diagnosis of preventable diseases that affect women, starting with breast cancer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I am the oldest and only girl of three. I was born in Santa Monica, CA but moved to Denver, Colorado around 3 years old where I grew up. Our family was hyper athletic — my father a former tennis pro and mother playing college basketball — we were all expected to find a sport that we enjoyed and keep with it. My brother’s “sports” were soccer, basketball, and golf and mine was ski racing. I took to ski racing for 2 main reasons — (1) I was good at it. I was always really good at body sports like skiing, dancing, gymnastics, etc. and (2) My middle brother was not good at it (full disclosure my middle brother is now a professional athlete). We were a very active family.

Both of my parents were entrepreneurs — my Mom a National Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics and my Father had his own real estate private equity firm. I grew up hearing mantras from my parents like “you never know until you try” or “what you think about you bring about” or “you can do anything you set your mind to.” Although I am the only one of the three kids who has pursued a career as an entrepreneur, it was very much baked into our DNA.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Camp Timberline was a Christian sports camp I attended for 1–4 weeks every summer since I was 7 until I was 16. It was something I looked forward to every summer. I think this is where I first started to experience integrity in action, what it meant to not just believe in being a “good person” or communicating a set of values, but incorporating them into everything you do. It was also where I learned about the power of perseverance — being in “scary” or difficult situations like jumping off a 75 foot pole or a trust fall and pushing through the fear to the other side.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me making a difference is about how and what I do for others devoid of my ego. For example, when having a tough conversation with an employee, it would have been easier on me to write an email or call them, but that would be all about making me comfortable because hard conversations are never fun. But instead, I asked to meet in person. I think it is about making the right choice for others.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

At Gabbi, we are on a mission to decrease delayed diagnosis. Gabbi is the first digital health solution that accurately & inclusively predicts a woman’s risk for breast cancer and equips her to take action with community support. We improve health outcomes by decreasing the time to diagnosis for women and save health insurance companies money. We have a proprietary risk model that assesses a woman’s 2 year risk and lifetime risk of breast cancer and equips her to take action. Our goal is to decrease the time to a diagnosis, decrease the cost of delayed diagnosis, and ultimately improve health outcomes. We sell to health insurance companies (ex. United Healthcare, Cigna, etc.) who provide our product to their female members.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

After losing my Mom to a delayed diagnosis of breast cancer and then shortly after in my early 20’s having a similar delay in diagnosis only to be diagnosed with breast cancer in surgery at 24, I went into healthcare (women’s preventative health specifically) hoping I would be able to help other women find the resources they needed so that what happened to my Mom and what happened to me wouldn’t happen to other women. It was while I was working with health systems as a hereditary cancer specialist that I realized what my Mom and I experienced was in fact a systemic problem. I also realized my past experiences had prepared me to be the only one that could solve it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I was unhappy at my job. My unhappiness stemmed from working at a large corporation that was supposed to be creating impact — and they were, but not enough. They were not open to innovation or making changes and I became angry. Ultimately I was fueled by anger seeing women continuing to experience delayed diagnosis and frustrated that I was unable to change that. I ultimately quit my job because I was so unhappy and was determined to figure out how I could have that “greater impact.” And that is where Gabbi was born. I have also always been an “executor.” My friends know, if they need something done, to ask me. So “doing something about it” has always been in my blood whether it is selling girl scout cookies or returning my overcooked salmon. I will say, this specific “leap” was very much tied to losing my Mom. I didn’t want other people to have that experience and I wanted to be on the forefront of that change. My Mom fueled me.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Well, I didn’t either! I don’t think people realize that most entrepreneurs didn’t learn in school or from their parents how to “start a business.” We had to learn how to learn to start a business! There are many books (hundreds) that I read and webinars I took, and although both of my parents were entrepreneurs they never gave me a “how to start a business guide” but at the end of the day the most impactful thing I did to get started was to talk to everyone. Anyone who would listen, I would share my idea and get their feedback and ask them questions and then I would ask them who I should meet and ask more questions of. Over time different questions evolved and I was being introduced to more people. Finally I had very key questions I was asking as my idea became more and more narrow. I think I met with over 1000 people in 1.5 years simply asking questions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

It is all a blur. I am not sure how to answer this question!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Oh gosh. I can’t think of anything “funny” per se, but I can think of something dumb — I dove full force into Gabbi before it was even Gabbi. What I underestimated was how long it would take to develop a business, a viable business. And because I was “so sure” that I was on the right path and that it would manifest quickly, I made huge sacrifices that ultimately elongated the time to grow a business. I went without a job, a salary, a home for a year. Dumb AF. I would NEVER recommend anyone do it. However, on the other side of the coin, I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I literally would not be here without SO many people and neither would Gabbi. While I was learning and asking questions of everyone, there were many people who believed in me, supported me, and gave me endless amounts of their time, even in the very early stages. I think the biggest example would be the individual contributors who actually worked on Gabbi while we were still figuring out the business model, the technology, etc. They collectively donated hundreds of hours and each one got us to the next step.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We are a B2B2C product and our product has not been released to the public yet (we are currently working with health insurance companies first on the data side and are in the process of rolling out to actual “end-users). However, I receive almost weekly emails from women who have read some of our articles and press releases about how and what we are doing expressing immense gratitude for this deeply needed service.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Oh boy where do I begin? Outside of national healthcare reform, the biggest change that needs to be addressed is changing medical guidelines for screening women under 50 for breast cancer. It is not just an “over 50” disease, in fact almost 30% of all breast cancer diagnosis’ occur in women under 50. The guidelines, support, resources, and knowledge are outdated and costing lives.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

I can’t come up with five because I think for me it all comes down to these two:

How lonely this road is. I wish I knew to prioritize relationships. It would have protected me from some of the chronic depression I experience and the isolation that I felt. Trust your intuition. Because I am a first time, solo founder, there was a lot that “I didn’t know that I didn’t know.” And it is so hard to be pitching your idea to investors or future employees or customers when you are still figuring out and yet have to sound like an expert. At the end of the day, if I had trusted my gut, I would have avoided some heartache. Realizing that you are starting this company for a reason and you are the one to solve it means that you bring unique expertise and experience that no one else has. Trust your intuition.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We all go up together. COVID of all things has been a collective catalyst for smacking us across the heads to realize how much we need one another. Everything you do matters and every single person matters. We have this one earth this one life together, we all deserve to show up 100% to create positive impact.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Angelina Jolie — she is a BRCA mutation carrier like my Mom and I. She lost her Mom in the same way I lost mine. And had the same preventative surgeries I had. I selfishly want to be her BFF, but I think she has resources that can accelerate the impact we can have for women worldwide.

Badass female entrepreneurs in healthcare whom I deeply respect:

Kate Ryder

Susan Wojcicki

Julia Cheek

How can our readers follow you online?

@thekkchristine for twitter and instagram.

linkedin.com/in/kaitlinchristine for LinkedIn

The Gabbi website: begabbi.com

@begabbi for twitter, instagram

linkedin.com/company/gabbi for Linkedin for the Company

And we will be releasing content on Medium as well as a podcast in the future.

