Elizabeth Schmitt of ATL Boards: “Don’t take it personally”

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Schmitt.

Elizabeth Schmitt is the owner and founder of ATL Boards, a candy charcuterie company, where she combines her passions of food, entertaining, and styling. Schmitt has an MBA from the Crummer Graduate School of Business in Winter Park, FL and she currently resides in Atlanta, GA with her husband and daughter. She is working to make the world sweeter one candy board at a time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I lived in New York until I was 13-years-old and then my family moved to North Carolina. My parents are both attorneys and my father has owned and operated his own law firm his entire career. My grandmother, mother, and I have always been huge candy lovers. We are the rare ones who have always loved licorice and cinnamon candy. My earliest memories are going to small independent candy stores on Long Island and in NYC with my mom and grandmother. Our love of candy gave us the appreciation for the magic that is a candy store.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

When I saw first hand the joy, entertainment, and engagement my candy boards brought to the people who received them, I knew I had to take this beyond just a hobby.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I followed the advice of Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn). I jumped off the cliff and assembled the airplane on the way down. It was the right timing for me personally. I am more confident in myself now than I have ever been. I know that no one will work harder. I told myself it was time and I jumped. I learn as I go. Sometimes the hard way, sometimes not. Regardless, I have yet to look back.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living? I would tell them to never let fear or failure get in their way. Being scared and failing are both OKAY! It is inevitable to experience both. If you don’t fail, you don’t learn. Believe in yourself, work hard, and have patience. There is no time like the present. If you are doing what you love you will never look back.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable? Every day is different and every day presents a new challenge. I am constantly creating and working on finding “newness” for my customers through my product designs. This keeps things fresh and fun. The desire to be great makes it hard to ever stop because at the end of the day I am doing what I love.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I love that I can show my 4-year-old daughter what I am capable of. She has seen almost every part of my business and I can see the wheels turning in her head when she is with me at work. It is amazing to watch her take it in and hear her thoughts. I work to show her she can create anything she dreams of and that working hard and being smart is the coolest! The biggest downside is that there are no days off. Really, no hours off. I’m constantly thinking about my business and what I can do next. I try to set specific dates and times when I put my phone out of sight and out of mind, but it is hard. I love the special dinner dates I schedule with my daughter.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be? I always knew that entrepreneurs wear many hats, but I didn’t realize just how many hats there were. It is hard to juggle everything. I try to outsource the parts of the business that aren’t within my skillset. I put trust in others and try to empower them so that I can work to move the needle and capitalize on what I do well.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

When I pulled an all-nighter to complete a project. I am someone who loves sleep and needs sleep but I got into a situation where it had to be done. It took me 2 days to recover from the loss of sleep. I am working to build my team so I can handle the growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Did you know gummy candy can melt? And I don’t mean just getting sticky, I mean it becomes a puddle! I didn’t. I experienced 1 ground shipping incident in the heat of summer in Arizona and I now am forever a 2-day express shipping method convert. You live and you learn!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

Marc Cuban. I recently heard him say “A lot of people look for mentors thinking they’re going to tell me the shortcut. It doesn’t work that way. I still grind. I love the grind. If you’re competing in one of my businesses I’m going to kick your ass because I’m gonna outgrind you.” This made me laugh and smile and realize I’m doing something right. A lot of people work “hard”. But you have to work the hardest. I hope that my work ethic inspires my team members and shows them how in the game I really am.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

This past Valentine’s holiday, I created “the giving board”. A set dollar amount from each sale of this candy board was donated to the Atlanta Children’s Shelter (ACS). I will always continue to give back to my community and try to create change to make the world a better place. Keep an eye out for more giving from ATL Boards.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Growing pains hurt — I had no idea how painful it could be to grow. When growth is rapid, changes have to happen very quickly. Which leads me to my next point… Create an end game plan for your business — if I had created this plan from the beginning I feel that some of my growing pains would not have been so painful. You will wear hats you aren’t comfortable with — As an entrepreneur you will be forced to take on jobs that aren’t in your traditional skill set. As quickly as possible I worked to outsource financial reporting and accounting. People will doubt you — some of your closest friends and family won’t believe you can do it. I can’t tell you the number of times someone has referred to my business as “cute”. Would someone call a man’s business “cute”? This gives me drive to push further. Imitation — With the world of social media it makes it very easy to see what people around the world are creating. I had no idea how many people would attempt to copy ATL Boards concepts and designs. While everyone is busy copying the last thing you did you need to have come up with the next idea. Don’t take it personally — I’ve learned that not everyone has to like my ideas, take my calls or say yes to me. No is something you will hear often. I don’t let it stop me. Because for the 100s of no’s I may hear, there is a yes. And sometimes all it takes is one yes.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. This country needs a movement of kindness and understanding for others. There is someone out there who is going to change the world for better. I would love to create a program to work with women experiencing homelessness to job retrain and truly help them get back on their feet.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” Audrey Hepburn

Giving back is something very important to me. I work to instill this in my daughter as well. We have a monthly “mitzvah project” where we pick something to do that gives back to our community. We often purchase food and drop it off at our community pantries and talk about people we see and the hardships they face. I hope this gives her a better understanding of the good in people and compassion for those that need it the most. If my daughter is only one thing, I want her to be kind. I try to teach her kindness by leading through example. We also discuss confidence. Bring proud of your work and never needing anyone else to tell you you are beautiful, worthy, or smart. If you believe in yourself, you will always be content.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Whitney Heard. She is an amazing female founder, leader, innovator, and mother. I would love to learn more about moving the needle from a woman who did just that. I am also looking for advice on how to get from point A to point B. When you know the plan and are on your way, but just need help understanding how you create the bridge to get there.

