Erik Bakstad of Ardoq: “How to “align vertically” to achieve synergies”

How to “align vertically” to achieve synergies. By this I mean that you have to understand and coordinate changes to people, process, system, data and infrastructure. This is an area where modeling and understanding the enterprise architecture of your organization can help with coordination. A common example here is companies buying or developing new and better systems, but only seeing small improvements because the processes stay the same — so basically sub-optimizing.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erik Bakstad.

Erik Bakstad is Co-founder and CEO at Ardoq. Through his 10-year professional careers as developer, SaaS product architect and technology evangelist and practitioner, he has experience from various industries including biology, banking/finance and telecom. Erik is recognized for his deep and broad technological experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My background is in computer science. I was a developer and I started out as a consultant working in banking and finance during the financial crisis — where I learned a lot about the importance of quality and correctness.

The benefit of being a consultant is that you’re exposed to a lot of different companies and domains. For me, that experience was with banking and finance, education, biology and finally with teleco. During my time at the teleco company, I saw many of the problems that needed to be solved — namely that there are huge projects being started and major decisions being made without a good enough understanding of the impact. Often, the business case for change projects only touches the tip of the iceberg, but there is so much complexity — and risk — underneath the surface that isn’t being considered when decisions are made.

My co-founder Magnulf Pilskog came in with an EA background. He had been working with these similar problems in one of the biggest banks in Norway. He created a prototype that seeded the original idea behind Ardoq — how can we help our users understand the full impact of their change projects? It turns out you can do that through an innovative approach to enterprise architecture (EA) tooling.

We both saw a massive opportunity to disrupt the traditional EA space and develop a product that was data- and outcome-driven.

For the first six years, I was the CTO, building the backend technology and growing our engineering team. After that, I took over the product team and started working more on the value proposition side of the business. This exposed me more to the stakeholders and the business problems they were trying to solve. Most recently, I have taken over the CEO role, which is an opportunity to put everything I have learned into action to ensure we continue growing and innovating.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Looking back, most of our lessons were rather painful, but I remember one that was a bit comical. We had just closed our first deal, and we went out to celebrate with dinner. When we were done, and ready to pay for dinner, we did the math and realized that the customer would have to renew the contract for three years consecutively to pay for the dinner we just had (which was not particularly fancy). That really brought home the lesson that we needed to charge more in order to have a viable business model, and that you need to deeply understand the cost of acquiring a customer compared to the value of the customer over its lifetime (key to any SaaS model).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It would have to be Magnulf, my co-founder. He brought me into a company that was his baby in the beginning. At the time, I was very strong-minded and slightly arrogant as a developer and he had to deal with that for the first years.After enough tough lessons, you really start to appreciate the person you start a company with as you understand the depth of their knowledge.

We definitely had different styles, but we still were able to complement each other. For instance, I am a person that needs to be part of solving the problem, but the way Magnulf works is that he solves a problem by thinking it through from every angle , and then tells you the solution — which drives me crazy. Once we came to terms with the different ways we each thought, we were then able to have very productive sparring — since then it’s been really fun. Together we’ve grown from being technology-focused founders to having a much broader end-to-end understanding which has been extremely rewarding.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many, but if I had to pick one, it would have to be “The Goal” by Eliyahu Goldratt & Jeff Cox. This is a classic that explains the Theory of Constraints through a fictional novel. It really resonated with me because it provided me with a framework for thinking about many of the challenges you face when building a business. For example, how to analyze a complex value stream and find the most effective lever to focus on to improve overall throughput.

It probably resonated so well with me at the time because we were dealing with problems in our business, and I had a hunch that we were looking at the symptoms, not the root cause. This book helped me think through those problems in a much more structured way.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Enterprise architecture as a field has generally focused a lot on the practice of doing EA, but the enterprise architecture is what you really need to understand and create alignment around in order to get anything meaningful done. In the past, it’s been hard to articulate that purpose and its value, but it’s important because it saves you time and provides invaluable insight to invest and divest where you get most back in the future. People align naturally when they have a good idea of where they’re going and how they fit into the wider picture.

Ardoq helps communicate the value that strategic choices can provide. With so many companies wasting money and resources on half thought-through strategic directions, we think Ardoq can bring better decisions to a lot of companies.

We’ve created a strong culture around wanting to make companies more efficient, change the status quo and disrupt the space. We believe that making decisions and being deliberate in your decision-making — knowing why you’re making them is extremely important.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We have more than a year worth of research and development that’s ready and going to be released over the next couple of quarters. Much of our roadmap originated as requests from customers. We believe that working closely with our customers is important, not because the customer always knows the best way to solve a problem, but because they will tell you which problems are most important to solve.

The new features we are going to release this year are focused on engaging the wider organization and helping them get value from enterprise architecture. This has traditionally been a problem with EA-tools — namely, that they are expert tools for expert users. We believe we can make significant improvements that bring the value of EA to the masses.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation uses digital technologies to transform the way businesses work — employing new services, processes, products, etc.

At a deeper level, digital transformation shifts the entire culture of a company, which is why it’s such a hard undertaking. For the companies that have no strategy around IT, they experience a very long digital transformation process where their entire culture and way they work changes.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

This depends on how you define benefit. At a high level, companies that embark on digital transformation are either facing external or internal pressures to change.

If a company’s entire business model is being challenged by competitors, and the company doesn’t digitally transform, then it will not exist in ten years. Essentially, this kind of company benefits from modernization and digitization in order to stay alive and competitive.

On the other end of the spectrum could be companies leveraging digital technologies to augment existing services. If you’re at this stage, then you’re already digital and are just using the latest and greatest technologies — think AI, machine learning, etc. — to push the boundaries and continuously develop.

We typically hear from companies that want to move fast and are iterative in the way they work. They may have a lot of legacy, but at least they have that self-awareness. But there are other companies that a tool simply won’t help them because it’s much more about the cultural change and figuring out what their business model needs to look like in the future.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

As a solution provider that helps organizations plan for and undergo digital transformations, we’re lucky that we’re able to see how internal change projects enable organizations to create change externally. For example, a county in Sweden uses Ardoq to improve its healthcare initiatives for its elderly citizens. As its elderly community grows, the county has turned to Ardoq to ensure they have enough resources to meet the challenge. Ardoq helps provide an overview of what data the county has and what is needed to continue developing and giving the best healthcare to its citizens.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Given that we are in enterprise architecture, the process of digital transformation is about where an organization is today, looking for opportunities to improve from there and then understanding what it takes to actually transform. A lot of our projects start in this analysis phase.

The next phase is all about determining the initiatives that have the highest likelihood of succeeding given the constraints of the business, and then establishing alignment across the organization on how to get there. A lot of traditional companies viewed IT as a supporting function. However, in order to drive digital transformation, IT needs to become an integrated part of the organization.

This is where enterprise architecture has a great value proposition because you need to be able to align vertically within an organization and drill down into the details. People need to understand how they relate to processes, processes need to be connected to systems, systems have data, data lives in infrastructure and so on and so forth. If you don’t have that vertical alignment when you start, then your transformation projects are going to fail or become very costly to correct mid-cycle.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Digital Transformation has become such a buzzword, so I think it’s important to remember the expected outcome — namely, to increase business value. It’s not about slapping new technology on old processes, it’s about thinking holistically about how technology has or will affect your business, and what you do about it.

When I say thinking holistically about it, it means to think through:

How new technology might open up opportunities to extend or pivot the domain of your business — the classic example here is Amazon and its expansion into cloud computing to leverage excess computing power. How new technology might impact your business model. The canonical example of this is how streaming changed the movie and music industry. How technology can improve existing business processes. Examples include the use of data & analytics to identify new ways to improve or re-engineer your processes. Another example is using technology to automate manual processes to reduce cost or increase quality. How the use of new technology will impact the people and culture of your organization, and what opportunities that opens. For example, freeing up resources by improving existing business processes might allow your company to spend more time and resources developing existing or new products and services. How to “align vertically” to achieve synergies. By this I mean that you have to understand and coordinate changes to people, process, system, data and infrastructure. This is an area where modeling and understanding the enterprise architecture of your organization can help with coordination. A common example here is companies buying or developing new and better systems, but only seeing small improvements because the processes stay the same — so basically sub-optimizing.

As you can probably see, digital transformation covers the entire spectrum from strategy, i.e. identifying new opportunities or challenges; operations — how to improve the quality and efficiency of processes and tactics — can we find quick wins to free up resources that can be reinvested.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

First and foremost, companies need to be deliberate about wanting to create a culture of innovation. Nobody’s innovative if they are just following “best practices.” If you actually decide there are certain areas where you want to become better, a) you have to accept that there is risk, b) you must go outside the status quo and c) people have to be able to experiment and make mistakes. If you accept those three things, then you have a great starting point.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Point of view is worth 80 IQ points.” — Alan Kaye

I like Alan Kaye’s metaphor because it reminds me of some important lessons I have learned. It’s a reminder to myself to be conscious about how I think about a problem. Sort of like a mental checklist I go through to remind me to check for cognitive biases and question what I take for granted, etc.

When you build a company, you make so many mistakes and that is a humbling experience. At the same time, you can’t lose confidence and stop making decisions, so I guess I have made my own process for how to think things through and apply the lessons I have learned and continue to learn.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Ardoq’s LinkedIn, Twitter and blog — or sign up for our newsletter.