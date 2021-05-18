Alexis Dollé of Mailbird: “Start small and iterate”

Start small and iterate. You don’t need to transform the entire organization at once. Find a good example of a small but successful digital process transformation that has worked well in your organization and use it as a proof of concept. Armed with that success and the demonstrable benefits that ensued, you should then extend the transformation to other business processes and departments, with a view to starting small and iterating on what gets achieved. But you need that first win to increase the odds of success for your future transformation projects.

An entrepreneur and growth hacking expert, Alexis has built an expertise in optimizing effective start-up growth strategies. He runs regular digital marketing workshops in his native France to teach marketing executives growth marketing skills to grow their businesses to new highs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me! I’m an industrial engineer who “went wrong”! Since I was a kid, I was fascinated by entrepreneurship, the internet, and online businesses. At 17 in high school, I created a casual online gaming website that reached 10,000 users, which I sold one year later. And then, life happened. I focused on becoming an industrial engineer at university and stopped my internet project adventures.

I started my career working at a printing group that had a traditional marketing division. And while I was optimizing the production chains, I started slowly managing a business unit and talking a lot to our customers, who not only had printing needs but also required help with some core business processes and some fundamental marketing requirements.

One of the advantages of having an engineering background is your ability to analyze all types of data, not only production data. So, I started looking into our customers’ data to help them optimize their sales and marketing campaigns. That’s how I stumbled upon data science and started looking extensively into how we could optimize not just traditional marketing campaigns, but digital marketing campaigns as well.

But I knew, I could do more. I started learning about online businesses, using my previous experience as a digital entrepreneur to help others with digital marketing, all while undertaking an executive MBA.

After a few years, I moved from my native France to Toronto, Canada to learn about the North American startup ecosystem. I realized, learning from the best in growth marketing, that marketing was not the only way to grow a business. I learned that you could grow a business way faster with an integrated, cross-functional approach that included collaboration between marketing, sales, product, engineering and even finance and accounting.

After a few startup experiences, I joined the growth team at Mailbird in 2015. And the challenge was significant. We had six months of cash ahead of us, and we were burning through $25,000 per month in running costs. I turned the situation around in three months, and I embarked on a long journey to create the space for Mailbird to build a high, sustainable, and profitable growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I launched my first gaming website in 2002, I was 17 and I knew absolutely nothing about marketing. To get traffic for my website, I used to go into online forums, blogs, and chat rooms with a target demographic audience of the late teens to the early twenties, and I used to indiscriminately post multiple links to my website on those platforms.

Surprisingly and almost ludicrously, it worked in the beginning and I received a lot of good traffic and engagement. However, it was too good to last, and that growth practice stopped almost overnight when those platforms introduced moderating rules to stop spamming practices. The result was that I was banned from most of those online platforms for good! Well, I was only 17 and I was trying my luck!

But that was 2002, and internet was like the wild west, with no engagement rules until there were some. So, I learned my lesson the hard way and lost my only acquisition channel almost instantly!

Consequently, my learnings and take-aways were that you should carefully research and study your potential audience, because that’s where you’ll find people interested in what you offer. Employing growth hacking methods to get short-term traction would not enable you to build a long-term audience and community. Your acquisition strategies need to be sustainable over the long term, and they need to align with your audience’s interests. You can’t jump from one channel to another and start from zero again and again. It’s exhausting and a waste of resources.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Fast forward to 2015, I had honed my marketing skill set well enough to achieve 100% growth for Mailbird within the first six months of joining the email technology startup. And while achieving this rate of growth in such a short time may sound impressive to some, it was still far from my personal expectations of excellence.

And with Mailbird then being a young three-year-old technology start up, the team I had joined was also relatively young, which meant I was limited in what I could learn from my immediate colleagues to drive the business into further growth. But as luck would have it, I had the incredible chance to meet and be coached by Sean Ellis, who is credited to be the founding father of growth hacking.

Mr. Ellis introduced me to the art and science of growth hacking, and he coached me on implementing new marketing strategies and tactics to take Mailbird to further growth. Instead of teaching me the theory of growth hacking, Mr. Ellis coached me on the nitty-gritty details that make all the difference, such as the difference between conscious and unconscious competence. It was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am grateful to Mr. Ellis for coaching me to discover the additional potential that got me to where I am today.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Over the years, I read several inspiring management books, listened to numerous motivational speakers, and watched more than just a few interesting movies. However, no movie has resonated with me as much as Will Smith’s “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Based on the true story of a successful businessman, who experiences adversity before finding success, it taught me how setting the right priorities, determination, a strong sense of responsibility, ownership and hard work can help you succeed despite the worst that life may throw at you.

Having recently become a father myself, I can now very much appreciate how your family can be an additional personal driver that can push you to become the person you’re striving to be, and give you that additional impetus to achieve your full potential.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When Mailbird started in 2012, our CEO, Andrea Loubier, believed that although email was one of the greatest inventions since the advent of the internet, people’s relationship with email, however, became toxic over time. This is because a number of negative associations had crept into our relationship with email, such as the stress and anxiety of managing the flow of information on multiple personal and business email accounts, information overload, the lack of the visual cues that people share during a natural human conversation, and the disruption caused by the constant flow of incoming email messages, which results in interrupted concentration and productivity, and causes email anxiety and fatigue.

Our CEO’s vision was and still is to create the best possible email experience that would help people feel good about using email once again. It’s about creating an email management experience that would give users across the world the opportunity to rediscover a healthy relationship with email by creating a user-friendly email application that could house all email their accounts in one place, integrating with popular consumer social media applications, and with business applications to help users capitalize on collaboration and productivity, especially given the current remote working environment.

As a result, Mailbird’s purpose emerged as a commitment to help educate email users across the globe about effective and healthy email management. We work to achieve this purpose by supporting and guiding our users through education and advice on our blog and on several social thought leadership platforms. Our success metric is to provide an educational service to email users to help them rediscover a positive and healthy relationship with email as it was first intended.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

As the Head of Growth at Mailbird, my role is to design and engineer the growth mechanisms to drive Mailbird’s growth, and I’m lucky and grateful to have an amazing growth team of 15 creative and talented colleagues working with me to make it happen.

I’m very excited to be part of this startup venture that aims to build a new future for email. With email celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it’s easy to think of this tool as part of an old industry and to default to old email practices. Because we want to build a new future for email, we have no choice but to rethink the user experience, to integrate innovation at the core of our efforts and be fully user centric. We are bent on understanding what people need and want in order for us to make email history.

One of the exciting projects that we’re currently working on is building a free and unlimited email tracking service for Gmail. This free service will allow Gmail users to track their email opens on both their desktop applications and their mobile devices. We’re aiming to offer our Mailbird email users a full cross-platform experience through all the possible interfaces, which could potentially open the door for us to better serve the 1.5 billion Gmail users globally.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

At its core, digital transformation is about adopting a transformational mindset that impacts processes and people. It’s about the way an organization integrates all newly available digital technologies to change or modify its business and people processes to be able to adapt to its external environment. This includes how the organization interacts with its current and potential customers, partners and suppliers, and how it can leverage new digital technologies to create new revenue streams.

Digital transformation is a considerable move away from a legacy reliance on manual business processes that cannot share data across the business, to using data-rich and innovative digital technologies that include mobile, social and analytics at every stage of the customer journey with your organization.

However, embarking on digital transformation should be considered as an iterative and organization-wide project, that seeks to identify what business and people processes to prioritize for digitalization. As much as it is about the adoption of newer digital technologies, digital transformation is primarily about a management mindset transformation. For it to work effectively, digital transformation must be strategically aligned to business goals and must be supported by top management, or else it would be doomed to failure.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

The short answer is everyone can benefit from digital transformation. With my engineering hat on, I’d say that organizations get the most value of digital transformation when the industry where they operate is not yet fully digitally transformed. Organizations get the most benefit from the digital tools, processes, and the digital ways of sharing and processing information when they are among the first to transform.

The more people and organizations jump on the bandwagon and start using the same tools and methods, the less benefit new entrants can achieve. For example, if we look back at the very first internet banner that was used by AT&T, we find that because the telco company was an early adopter, it was therefore able to garner what can now be considered a whopping 44% click through rate (CTR)! The same banner today would attract a mediocre 0.03% CTR, because banners are now the most widely used and the oldest display ad mechanism that exists online. So that early adopter advantage had worn away.

However, if you’re the last to transform, chances are that your business will be overtaken by your competition and your business would likely be driven to extinction. So, better late than never, and the best time to embark on digital transformation was either yesterday or it is now.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Perhaps because I come from an engineering background, I may be in the minority of those who have mostly worked in digital environments where digital had always been a core business process, requiring less of a radical transformation and more of a steady evolution. But at any stage of the digitalization of an organization, there are always processes that are labor-intensive and which would add more value if they became automated.

Marketing processes, such as reporting, provide some of the best use cases for business process automation. Typically, reporting is made up of automated dashboards that track marketing key performance indicators (KPIs). However, where dashboards fall short is that they do not provide you with enough background information on the challenges that could hinder achieving the targeted KPIs. For that, organizations resort to in-person or virtual meetings to share progress, highlight achievements, and explore how to remove roadblocks.

To give you a personal example, in the third quarter of 2020, we experienced a 100% employee growth at Mailbird. As result, the time we spent on meetings skyrocketed. We realized that we spent hundreds of hours on meetings that were not necessarily relevant for functional team members to achieve their KPIs. Therefore, we decided to remove most team meetings and focus instead on building the right digital reporting dashboards, so that the entire team could track their functional metrics, while shortening team meetings, and focusing the company-wide meetings on relevant roadmap and key project news updates.

Having automated the reporting process across the organization, our team now receives a weekly comprehensive reporting dashboard on the key metrics, with project progress insights delivered digitally by each functional team leader. The only thing that a team leader needs to do is to fill out an automated form, and that’s literally it!

By automating KPI-tracking dashboards and refocusing our team meetings on internal communication relevant to key projects and product roadmap, we are now able to save on hundreds of working hours per year. This is now enabling us to transform meetings into an opportunity for employee engagement, without losing sight of the critical KPI reporting data that each team member needs to know about to perform their tasks optimally.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Absolutely — embarking on digital transformation is a challenging process because it requires a strategic change mindset. Digital transformation is not just about digitalizing manual processes. It is about mapping out the overall organizational business processes to see where digitalizing a certain process might provide the best value.

The typical challenge, or dare I say pitfall, that organizations face is looking for quick fixes by converting existing manual processes into digital ones. When organizations decide to enter a digital transformation phase, they need to rethink their business processes and almost reengineer them from scratch.

Project managers, who are assigned the task of digitally transforming the organization, might need to ask ‘line of business’ managers some difficult questions regarding the objectives and rationale of doing certain things in a certain way. When you ask probing questions, you often realize that some processes are either redundant or less efficient, and that some processes can be replaced with other more effective, and less labor-intensive ones.

The other key pillar for a successful digital transformation is winning people’s hearts and minds to gain their support. Because old habits die hard, not winning people’s commitment to change can seriously impede digital transformation efforts. Having looked at your overall business processes and having come up with data-backed reasons for transforming them, your next challenge would be to explain how the planned digital transformation would benefit the individual functional teams and the wider organization.

This requires clear, frequent, and transparent communications of your transformation plans to the colleagues who would be impacted by the changes, so that you win their hearts and minds and secure their buy-in for current and future transformation projects.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Strategy #1: Start small and iterate.

You don’t need to transform the entire organization at once. Find a good example of a small but successful digital process transformation that has worked well in your organization and use it as a proof of concept. Armed with that success and the demonstrable benefits that ensued, you should then extend the transformation to other business processes and departments, with a view to starting small and iterating on what gets achieved. But you need that first win to increase the odds of success for your future transformation projects.

For example, during my tenure as an advisor at a Chinese social network company, I realized that my colleagues were not taking risks with AB testing. This was because the functional managers did not want to risk betting on an unpredictable practice for fear of missing out on their yearly sales targets and bonuses.

This was paradoxical because without testing, we were not able to find out how we could achieve better results. But if we tested and failed, then we would risk negatively impacting our yearly success metrics. The way I solved this was by convincing my colleagues that we could limit the risk to a tiny percentage of the test target audience. If the AB testing results returned positive, then we would expand the audience experiment slowly and gradually.

By starting small and iterating, you show your stakeholders that you are in control. In this particular instance, by implementing an AB testing process, we were able to increase engagement metrics by 40%.

Strategy #2: Get the help of experts or people who experienced it before you.

When it comes to implementing something new, there’s always a phase of discovery. And discovering, testing, making mistakes and learning from them takes a lot of time. If you want your experiment to make a quicker impact, then you need to partner with people who had successfully implemented the target transformation before you.

Where I currently work at Mailbird, we are in the process of implementing a new data warehouse, but our core experience with data warehousing is very limited. By hiring people who have implemented data warehousing projects in the past, we are more likely to implement this project successfully, make the right decisions, save time, and increase our growth prospects. The trick with digital transformation is that the faster you execute, the bigger your chances of achieving your target growth.

Strategy #3: Measure everything. Data is your best ally for success

One of the key values of digital transformation is the fact that actions and results can easily be tracked, which makes sense when you want to measure success. Because the digital tools that form the basis of your digital transformation give you access to a wealth of data and analytics, you need to leverage your data pool to evaluate what works from what does not.

For example, when we hired our first dedicated data expert at Mailbird, the first thing we did was to revisit the entire reporting and dashboarding processes. Once you have your metrics updated daily or weekly, then you can identify the right opportunities and the challenges that your organization may have to face.

Strategy #4: Trust your people and check your ego at the door

It is very likely that your team has more to offer than what they are currently contributing. By empowering people and unleashing their potential, you’ll be able to identify innovative digital transformation ideas that you probably never have thought of.

Very often, I get feedback from my team about how we could improve the processes in the growth team. Should I feel insecure about it? Some people would but that’s the voice of their ego. When I hire someone to add value, and they suggest something that could help the team, my first reaction is always to listen to their feedback to see how it makes sense to implement. Trust your people, they are your company’s biggest assets and the keys to your success.

Strategy #5: Make digital transformation your company culture

You don’t want to become your organization’s digital transformation bottleneck. By instituting a culture of continuous improvement in everything you do, you allow transformation to seep into every level of your business.

After experiencing a 100% employee growth at Mailbird in 2020, we had to put in place a number of new HR processes to cater for the sudden increase in our employee count. As a result, we also had to revisit our legacy HR processes to evaluate if they were fit for purpose given our rapid team growth.

We went from having no HR team to a team of two HR people in a matter of weeks. Senior management gave them the trust and autonomy they needed to implement the HR processes that we needed to keep growth apace. We soon realized that several new digital HR processes introduced by the newly hired HR team, including regular employee pulse surveys, virtual daily casual coffee breaks, and monthly virtual fun get togethers, were all making a big positive impact on how people felt about working at Mailbird.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Companies can foster a culture of innovation by adopting a “controlled risk mindset”, where they can enable their employees to test creative ideas in a controlled environment. This will enable colleagues to experiment, potentially fail fast, learn from failure, and iterate to successfully grow as a result of their learnings.

There’s a strong correlation between experimentation and growth. And the faster you experiment, the higher the growth. In 2010, when Twitter had decided to move from executing two tests per month to 10 tests per week, they experienced a noticeably higher growth rate as a result. This allowed Twitter’s teams to innovate and test things they would not have explored otherwise. And as long as you learn and you don’t make the same mistakes twice, a culture of controlled experimentation and failure should be totally acceptable to fuel growth and innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Continuing with the theme of experimentation, I believe in the “Just Do It” principle. Eliminate everything that may prevent you from achieving your goals. There should not be any excuses. Just do it!

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’m always happy to connect with people on LinkedIn to discuss interesting and innovative ideas. Here is my profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexisdolle/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!