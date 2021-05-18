Robert Stevenson of INTELITY: “You can do everything else right”

Digital Transformation is not something you can buy or integrate immediately, and that’s what makes it both challenging and so rewarding. You can buy tech that helps, but ultimately, it’s just a tool for you to use. The number one reason I’ve seen companies fail at Digital Transformation is because they don’t adequately commit and plan for it. You can do everything else right, but if you don’t have a plan and top-to-bottom commitment from company leadership, it won’t work.

Robert Stevenson is a tech and entertainment executive with more than 20 years of rich experience across a broad array of disciplines, including product and business development, marketing, engineering, and finance. Prior to the formation of INTELITY, Robert served as CEO of KEYPR, helping to lead the company to significant growth and also, Head of Content Strategy for Oculus, the world’s largest VR & AR platform purchased by Facebook for $3Bn. Robert has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and completed undergraduate studies in Design and Computer Science at North Carolina State University. Outside of his work at INTELITY, Robert is also a seed investor in a number of tech and F&B start-ups and works with young entrepreneurs and advisory boards to help them reach their goals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My early work was around combining computer technology and visualization. The idea that software and hardware could be combined to improve peoples’ lives. I grew up in a world where computing power became affordable for everybody, and you can have that incredible power in your own home. I ended up taking the video game route because it was the most advanced form of blending technologies, because the Internet was coming and it was an exciting time. This new future of distributed computing was connected to something bigger and was going to transform the world. Then, before I got into the hospitality industry, I was the Head of Content Strategy for Oculus, and experienced what it’s like to be on the cutting-edge of VR, AR, and MR development.

I have a long history with hotels. I’ve traveled extensively in my adult life, both for business and vacations and stayed in numerous hotels all over the world–there were even times when I lived in hotels. I was working on technologies that were changing the way people visualize their business, and began to see how technology could play a huge role in transforming the hospitality industry. The industry is naturally very traditional: there’s a huge focus on how human touch and face-to-face interaction are what make excellent service and a great guest experience. But because of that, hospitality is a bit behind other industries when it comes to technology adoption.

There were some big brands who had the horsepower to undergo complete digital transformation, but I wondered about the other guys who didn’t have that in-house capability to engineer and build technologies for their properties. That led to me becoming an angel investor in KEPYR (which would eventually merge with INTELITY) long before I ever took over as CEO, and what makes me so passionate about the work we do at INTELITY. We empower hotels of all sizes to completely transform their operations and guest experience with tech, which is something that has become even more important and in demand during the global pandemic.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

That’s what makes INTELITY such a special company. It was founded in 2007 by hoteliers for hoteliers with one simple goal: harnessing the power of technology to elevate the guest experience and streamline operations. In 2009, INTELITY created the first guest services app for the hospitality industry. Then, a year later, INTELITY deployed the first in-room hotel tablets at The Plaza in New York City in 2010 just weeks after the release of Apple’s iPad.

Today, INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. The company holds four patents, has won numerous hospitality awards, and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. We’ve also recently been named the Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider of Forbes Travel Guide for a record fifth year in a row. For over a decade, the technology has constantly evolved, but our mission has stayed the same.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s been a fascinating year for us at INTELITY. On the one hand, the hospitality industry has been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our customers were shut down for months and suffered extreme consequences. But on the flipside, demand has never been higher for hospitality tech–particularly when it comes to tech that enables contactless service, which we already offered pre-pandemic, but has now become a much larger portion of the INTELITY platform.

That’s where our exciting updates come in: we offer not only the most customizable property app on the market, but now we also have completely contactless check-in and check-out, service requests, room access, and dining. The platform can also facilitate contactless payments. With all of that functionality in one platform, many of our customers have seen incredible results since reopening. They’re able to provide an entirely different level of safety than their competitors to not just their guests, but also to their staff.

It’s not just useful during the pandemic, either. People are used to digital convenience in every part of their lives, especially when they travel: calling a rideshare service, using a mobile boarding pass for their flight, navigating unfamiliar areas, etc. Now, hotels are catching up and we’re able to give travelers the mobile options they’ve been seeking. It’s incredibly exciting to see the industry make a huge jump forward — and we can’t wait to keep adding to the platform and innovating as we go.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

When you’re so immersed in these transformative technologies and seeing them develop firsthand, you forget very quickly that the rest of the world might need to catch up. You can be on the bleeding edge of development and be so enamored with it, you forget that bringing it to a human scale and achieving widespread adoption takes time. While the end result might be great, the technology itself, the portability, and costs often need to catch up. So do the operational aspects of a business.

Thoughtful, successful Digital Transformation takes into consideration every angle of a particular industry and business: who is your audience? How advanced are they? And how much evolution is your business prepared to handle? When I was working with Oculus, our audience was prepared to be on the cutting edge of VR and AR. Now, I work with hoteliers — and most are just now beginning to adopt mobile technology. How I steer our business and what products we offer is all based on a drastically different set of needs.

With that in mind, Digital Transformation may begin with one big shift, like a large tech purchase and implementation, but it’s overall a continuous process. When hotels buy the INTELITY platform, we go through a significant deployment period: building an app, installing in-room tablets, or enabling mobile key functionality, just to name a few things. But after hotels undergo that first deployment process, the product and how they use it can’t stay stagnant. Otherwise, they’ll just be outdated again in five years.

Instead, it’s a process where the technology evolves with consumers and how hoteliers use the technology changes accordingly. That’s how we ensure there’s a practical path forward for businesses to undergo a successful, lasting Digital Transformation.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I mean, every industry has been pushed into the digital age to some extent. As of 2019, 81% of Americans owned a smartphone — and you can bet that number has only gone up in the last two years. A new generation of tech-savvy consumers is forcing businesses to modernize at a rapid pace. Long story short: everyone can benefit from Digital Transformation.

But I do think that industries like hospitality — which has been hesitant to evolve in the last decade — are beginning to fall a bit further behind than is wise. Healthcare is another that has long resisted change, and has faced significant challenges during the pandemic as a result. The businesses that have long relied on in-person interactions are all undergoing huge technological disruption during COVID, and that will continue long after the pandemic is over. The companies that embrace Digital Transformation now will absolutely reap the results later.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In general, the effect of Digital Transformation on a business is all-encompassing. INTELITY offers the most comprehensive hospitality platform on the market, uniting mobile, in-room, and staff technology to ensure each property and brand can achieve complete transformation. For operations, that means saving staff time by automating service requests and F&B orders as well as offering deep business insights that properties can use to optimize daily processes. On the guest side, offering mobile and in-room technology drives off-the-charts engagement and revenue while increasing guest satisfaction and comfort. A win-win.

Now for the specifics. In September, I talked to Kerrie Hunter, Director of Operations at THE GEORGE in Montclair, New Jersey. THE GEORGE is one of our boutique hotel customers, a 32-room historic property owned by makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and her husband, real estate developer Steven Plofker. Before they even opened THE GEORGE, they decided they needed technology. They now have the full INTELITY platform — our staff solution GEMS®, a tablet in every room, a property app that offers guests mobile check-in and mobile key. And what they’ve done with it is exceptional. They run the entire property with only five staff members, thanks to automation. Every guest uses their phone to check-in and as a room key, especially during the pandemic. And they’ll be the first to tell you that technology isn’t an expense they worry about, it’s a cost-saver that makes them both more efficient and thrills guests.

That’s what successful Digital Transformation looks like: something that’s baked into everyday processes for both staff and customers. Something that makes life easier for employees and elevates experiences for customers. Shameless plug: if you want to hear more about THE GEORGE’s experience, you can watch the replay of my conversation with Kerrie here.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital Transformation is not something you can buy or integrate immediately, and that’s what makes it both challenging and so rewarding. You can buy tech that helps, but ultimately, it’s just a tool for you to use. The number one reason I’ve seen companies fail at Digital Transformation is because they don’t adequately commit and plan for it. You can do everything else right, but if you don’t have a plan and top-to-bottom commitment from company leadership, it won’t work.

As a tech partner to hundreds of properties and brands, this is the number one indicator to us that a business isn’t ready for Digital Transformation. A few years ago, we worked with a brand who spent a large amount of money to implement our platform brand-wide at dozens of properties. That should be a home run. Instead, they came back to us a year later, upset that no one was using the platform. Not their staff, not their guests. At the same time, another one of our brand customers generated over a million downloads of their brand app. Huge success. And the difference was that one brand was fully committed to using the technology and the other wasn’t.

We have these conversations with our customers all the time. We make staff buy-in and training a top priority during our deployment process, and we take on much more of a partnership role than just a vendor role: when a property is educated on the platform and staff are committed to using it every day, we see incredible results.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I always tell people and myself, ‘“Yes, yes you can.” When you’re facing some obstacle, and it just feels insurmountable, it’s good to remind yourself that you can get through it, you can figure it out and find a way to overcome it. It is within you, you have the persistence and learning capacity to solve the problem and get through it. It speaks to the resilience we all have, but that we sometimes forget about.

