Ryan Dosenberry of Lakeshore Home Buyer: “Practice Evaluating Properties & Checking Comps”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Dosenberry.

Ryan is a husband, father, golfer, real estate marketer, adventurer and traveler. He resides in Grand Haven, MI with his wife Danielle, daughter Lucy, dog Mila and has a son on the way. He has adapted the FIRE mindset (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and hopes to be retired in 10 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I remember having dreams of starting my own business at a very young age. The problem was, I had no idea what type of business I wanted to run. It didn’t really hit me until my mid 30’s. Stuck in the rat race and corporate America for years, I finally took the big leap. I have always been passionate about real estate and I founded Lakeshore Home Buyer in 2018 when I realized there was a big demand for off-market real estate. I had no idea what I was doing at the time, and what my exit strategy was with properties I found. Then I found wholesaling. Wholesaling is basically the art of finding a great deal, putting it under contract and then selling that contract to a house flipper for a fee.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When you are wholesaling, the key is honesty and transparency. I’ll never forget my second deal. The seller wouldn’t budge on price but I was so anxious to get another deal under contract so I accepted his offer, even though I didn’t feel great about the numbers. During this time, I was leading with “I will buy your house” even though my intent was to wholesale it. After several showings with dozens of buyers telling me the price was too high I had to go back to the seller and have that tough conversation. I had to explain that I couldn’t buy the house for the price we agreed and I would have to renegotiate or back out. The seller had already purchased another house and was in the process of moving, so they couldn’t really lose this sale either. Needless to say, they weren’t happy! After several days of gut wrenching conversations we finally agreed on a lower price and I basically broke even on the deal. Lesson learned, always be transparent and honest with the seller and tell them your true intentions with every deal.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always. I am entertaining the idea of buying an airbnb on Lake Michigan. Some of these cottages generate 5000 dollars/week in rental income during the peak months. The airbnb market for cottages on Lake Michigan is sometimes even more lucrative than a standard rental property.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say my connections. I have aggressively built up my buyers list over the past 3 years and now have nearly 1,000 contacts. Of course, only 5% of those are the big players and who are the most active. But I have built up strong relationships with the top 5% and they trust me now. One of my buyers had a project he didn’t want to finish so he posted it on the Grand Rapids FB page only to get backlash that it wasn’t a good deal. He reached out to me a day later asking for help. I sent a text message to one of my trusted buyers in that area, he contacted his buddy who does flips and days later I had the deal under contract. In this business it’s all about who you know!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This one is easy, Kurt Telman. He probably doesn’t know this but he was my mentor. When I was first starting out I didn’t have a buyers list and we would JV deals together. He sold my first 10 deals and introduced me to some big players in the business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Passion: If you don’t wake up everyday loving what you do, you will not succeed. 2) Time Management: Follow a schedule. I still struggle with this and tend to be all over the place, but I’m getting better at prioritizing, making a to-do list and making sure I get everything done each week. Don’t forget to block off time for family and relaxation. Balance is key to a healthy lifestyle. 3) Outsource: Like most business owners, I like to be very hands on with my business but if you want to scale, you must trust others to get the busy work done.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Wow, tough question. Everything excites me about real estate. I like that there are multiple exit strategies with every deal. My core business is wholesaling so most of what I do is that, but my purchase agreement gives me options. For example, if I lock up a good deal and I want to buy it myself and keep it as a rental, I have that option. If it’s better suited for a quick flip and I just need to add new flooring and paint, I can do that. Sometimes I will close on a property and list it again right away. This is known as “wholetailing”.

Personal enjoyment. As I said earlier, my wife and I are looking for a lakehouse and I use my marketing strategies to contact sellers for off-market opportunities. Our long term goal is to have a few different properties across the country where we can vacation at our leisure and use them as short term rentals.

Financial independence. The idea of retiring in 10 years sounds crazy but it’s all too real when you realize how much money can be made in real estate investing. The side hustle is real, why not make it a full time hustle?

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The unfortunate truth is wholesaling gets a bad rap. Because of the low cost of entry, many people try it and fail. When these people fail it looks bad in the eyes of the seller and end buyers (investors). There are also some unethical practices where people make false promises to sellers or don’t disclose their true intentions. Some states are putting new legislation in place to prevent wholesalers from taking advantage of sellers. Obviously there is always a concern that it will be regulated in my state or even on a larger stage. At the end of the day, as long as you fully disclose to sellers your intentions and your purchase agreement is written in a way that allows for an assignment, you should be in good shape.

Too many chefs in the kitchen. Real estate has always been a popular side hustle. Bandit signs have been around since the 80’s and 90’s. Fast forward 30 years and now everyone and their dog wants to get involved in real estate investing. The information age has made it very easy to learn about investing and generate excitement about it. Some sellers are starting to get turned off by us “marketers” because of all the mail, text messages and phone calls they get about selling their home. It’s all about getting creative with your marketing techniques and finding ways to stand out. I stopped mailing out generic postcards and began creating my own mailers to sound more genuine and that’s been working for me.

Larger players taking market share. I-buyers and Zillow Offers are investing millions into this space to capture market share. I don’t see this as a major concern because these companies will always need “boots on the ground”. Many sellers like working with the local guys anyway versus the larger companies.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I grew up playing sports and always enjoyed the competition. I think this really helped paved the way for my career in sales. Especially in business where it’s truly a numbers game. I celebrate successes often, pay out generous bonuses and try to do as much team building outside of the workplace to keep morale high.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Practice Evaluating Properties & Checking Comps: This is a critical step in being able to determine what a good deal looks like. All I can tell you is it takes practice. The good news is you don’t have to be a real estate agent or have an appraiser connection to practice this. Just hop on Zillow, search for recently sold properties in the same area of the subject property and start taking notes! The faster you can become an expert on how to determine ARV (after repair value), the easier it will be to evaluate deals. Expand your network. The more people you can form relationships with in this the business the more successful you will be. One common misconception is, don’t let your competition know what you are up to. Keep your distance. I say, partner up with your competition! There are plenty of deals out there to go around. The more people you know, the more opportunities you will have to network and partner up on deals. When I first started, I didn’t have much of a buyers list. I partnered up with another wholesaler who had a huge list and he helped move my first 10 deals. We split the profits 50–50 and it was a great way to learn the business. Be Consistent with Marketing: If you are spending money on marketing to find off-market deals, be consistent. As a wholesaler, my lifeblood is marketing. If I stopped marketing today, my business would slowly dissolve. The key to keeping your pipeline full of deals is pick one or two marketing channels and hammer it out every week. For me it’s direct mail and SMS campaigns. Test different mail pieces and track your results. It’s expensive at first but when you start closing multiple deals every month it pays off tenfold. Beware of shiny object syndrome. Everytime I listen to a podcast or read a book, I jot down a dozen great ideas that I want to try. In today’s information age there are so many tools, resources and investing strategies it’s so easy to get distracted and lose focus on what has been working for you. When I was first starting out, I can’t tell you how many times I let these distractions get me off track. After I closed my first two deals with direct mail, I listened to a podcast where someone was pitching the app Deal Machine. With this app, you could drive around and quickly jot down addresses of distressed properties and send them a postcard, skip trace, call them, text them, etc. I immediately signed up, downloaded the app and spent the next two weeks driving around adding addresses. What I didn’t realize was how time consuming this was for a person already working a full time job! I decided this marketing strategy was probably better suited for someone that didn’t have a full time job and I should stick with what was working for me at the time. Take Massive Imperfect Action: In my opinion, this is the number one reason why people fail. They never take action. Especially in today’s world, there is so much information out there and so many distractions. Most people never get started because they overthink everything and feel like they need to be experts before taking any action. For me, it was direct mail. I told myself I’m going to start sending out mail and having conversations with sellers. I had no clue what I was doing, but I took action. It’s ok to learn on the job. Eventually, that imperfect action turns into valuable education and starts to pay off. Everything changes once you get your first deal under your belt.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Attempting to do all the work yourself, especially if you aren’t even that handy! Let me preface this by saying, I’m all for some good ole fashioned sweat equity. It’s all part of the flipping experience, right? If you are only flipping 1–2 houses per year, there is no shame in tackling some of the work yourself. But what most people don’t realize is how time consuming it can be, especially with larger projects.

At the end of the day, time = money. If you do all the work and it takes you 6 months to flip a house, I’m sure it’s rewarding getting that check for 40,000 dollars at closing. But If you and your buddy were the main laborers, you are basically just paying yourself to be a contractor. And some contractors make a lot more than that!

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

If you are trying to scale your business, you will need to assemble a team and find some reliable contractors. Most of the largest flipping companies I know of keep their contractors busy enough that they end up working exclusively for the flipping business. Make sure you do your research, call references and verify insurance. I suggest reaching out to your local investor network whether it’s at a REIA meeting or in a FB group and ask for referrals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Give your phone a break. In this day and age, it’s so easy to spend the entire day on your phone not aware of what’s going on around you. I’m just as guilty. It’s hard because so much of our work lives are dependent on technology. Then you add social media, email and dozens of entertainment apps and you can easily spend the day glued to your phone. And it seems to be getting worse in our society. At some point it may even be considered a disease!

If I were to inspire a movement it would be to encourage people to take breaks from technology and have a more balanced lifestyle. Make sure to block off time for family and friends, exercise, or meditation if that’s your thing. Having a healthy work-life balance reduces stress and can improve your relationships.

